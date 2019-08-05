African Games: NAPTIP raises the alarm over bogus Team Nigeria list

…advocates tough visa measures, storms Moroccan Embassy today

he National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has urged the Moroccan Embassy to properly scrutinize the visas of Nigerians going for the forthcoming African Games in the north African country.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that NAPTIP is worried stiff about the huge number of Nigerians intending to travel to Morocco especially those who have no business with the games.

It was learnt that the ministry of sports presented over 800 Nigerians which comprises athletes, officials and journalists. The list was reduced to about 750 submitted by the Nigerian Olympic Committee to the Moroccan Embassy in Abuja.

Nigeria will be taking part in 22 sports at the games and it is anticipated that even with the team sports like football and basketball going to Morocco, the entire contingent should not be more than 250.

Authoritative sources informed our correspondent that NAPTIP officials will visit the Moroccan Embassy today to further discuss with the officials.

NAPTIP, it was learnt, is trying to avoid a situation whereby huge number of people will travel and only few will return.

“Some Nigerians, in fact over 200 of them, are still in Russia, they stayed back after the World Cup. Same thing happened in Brazil and that is what NAPTIP is trying to check this time,” our source said.

It was further learnt that NAPTIP has suggested to the embassy to embrace physical appearance for the screening process especially for those who are not athletes.

Already, investigations revealed that there are over 2,000 Nigerians in a city called Nado in Morocco and NAPTIP is making moves to avert a situation whereby more will join these people who are staying in the city in an attempt to cross over to Spain.

The image maker of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Oluphemmy Adetula, told our correspondent however that the body was so far having a good working relationship with the Moroccan Embassy.

“I don’t want to talk about numbers but we are taking part in 22 sports and the embassy officials have been very good to us. We are not paying for the visas and the process so far has been smooth,” Adetula said.

The NOC board member added that the federation presidents and chieftains of the NOC will meet today to discuss the trip to Morocco and the progress of the visa process.

