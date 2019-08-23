African Games:Ambassador rallies support for t’tennis team

The Nigeria Ambassador to Morocco, Baba Garba could not hide his passion for table tennis when he was on hand on Thursday August 22, to cheer the players during the quarterfinal tie against Morocco at the Salle Moulay El Hassan Hall, venue of the table tennis event of the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The excited envoy charged the players to give their best and continue to put the country on world map with their outstanding performance in the sport.

The Ambassador was accompanied by some officials of the mission including the Head of Chancery, Adamu Ibrahim Gombe took time to chat with the players while urging ensure they pick the continental sole ticket to Tokyo 2020.

He however, promised to cheer the team in the finals which hold on Friday August 23, 2019.

“We just need to continue to inspire our athletes as my coming here is to motivate the players to give their best and make the country proud. We are excited with their performance and I am looking forward to cheering them during the finals,” the envoy said.

For Olufunke Oshonaike, the presence of the ambassador was commendable and we hope we can do our best to make it Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

