African Games:FG tasks athletes on discipline

President Muhammadu Buhari has told athletes representing the country at 12th African Games starting on Monday in Rabat, Morocco to be disciplined and return with clean medals.

The President who was represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government. Boss Mustapha at the handover and farewell ceremony which took place at the National Stadium, Abuja on Wednesday tasked the athletes to desist from any act that could dent the country’s image at the Games.

Although he charged them to go for gold, he warned them to shun drugs and maintain the integrity of the country by competing clean in Morocco.

The SGF said a whole 180 million Nigerians were behind them as well as wishing them good luck as they depart for the Games.

“We are fully behind you. We will ensure that the welfare of the team is well taken care of. You are the eyes of the country at the global committee, so go out and be a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, ” he advised.

Receiving the athletes in line with the International Olympic Committee’s requirement, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Habu Gumel, reminded the athletes to put up a good performance as the Games would be used as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

A total number of 308 athletes comprising 154 male and 154 female athletes will be representing Nigeria in 22 sports at the Games that ends on August 31st.

Nigeria placed second on the medal table at the last edition in Congo Brazzaville four years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...