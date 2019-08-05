News
Agbo to FG: Copy Ebonyi concrete road construction style
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Anthony Agbo, yesterday called on the federal government to use concrete and construct its road projects across the nation as it were in Ebonyi to ensure the projects were in good condition.
Agbo, who represented Ebonyi North in the Senate between 2007 and 2011, noted that he was pleased with quality of roads Governor Dave Umahi had built across the state with concrete rigid pavement which he described as a new concept in road
construction in Nigeria.
According to him, the innovation introduced by Umahi would end a situation where roads constructed/rehabilitated in the country collapsed within two years which was part of major destruction of the nation’s economy.
Agbo, who was the Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Sonni Og buoji in 2019 governorship election in the state, spoke in his Oshia-Itusuma Umuogudu Akpu-Ngbo, Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state while addressing a summit of Ohaukwu youths on anti-cultism.
He said: “Some of these young people who have died may have grown as hard working people and become successful citizens.
Umahi grieves over murder of Nigerian in South Africa
Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday expressed sadness over gruesome murder of a Nigerian citizen who also hailed from Ebonyi State, Mr. Benjamin Simeon In South Africa, sought full investigation into the murder.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, Umahi also sent a strong worded petition to the South African High Commissioner, requesting for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Benjamin Simeon, a native of Okposi in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.
Simeon was allegedly shot by yet to be identified gunmen on the 3rd August, 2019 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The deceased, who lived in South Africa where he was a taxi driver, had dropped his passengers shortly before he was shot dead by his assailants.
Umahi was quoted to have called the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha requesting him to intervene in the matter to ensure that the South African envoy acted on the petition and the urgent need to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.
Umahi said the murder of the 43-year-old indigene of Ebonyi State had thrown the state into mourning, while pleading that he must not die in vain.
He said: “Unraveling the circumstances surrounding this heinous murder of Simeon presents to the fore the need for the South African government to undertake requisite thoroughness and transparency to ensure that justice is served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi State and the family of the deceased.
“The loss of a highly talented and law abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood.
Constituency project: We’ve recovered N117m Items from Enugu Senator – ICPC
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that items worth N117,123,375.44 million, had been allegedly recovered from a Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District.
Among the items recovered from the legislator, according to the anti-graft commission, were: 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively.
She said findings by the ICPC indicated that the contract for the procurement of the items was awarded on 23rd January 2018, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the Senator’s constituency projects.
A spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the items were discovered “to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, believed to be owned by the Senator.”
Okoduwa said: “In its continuing effort at ensuring the satisfactory execution and completion of all Constituency Projects across the country through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has again recovered items worth N117,123,375.44 million from the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State.
“The items covered by this amount and recovered from the legislator are 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively.
Alaafin to Dangote: Extend your employment drive to Oyo Kingdom
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has appealed to President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to set up viable companies in Oyo kingdom as being done across the country.
Alaafin, who lauded Dangote for employing thousands of Nigerian Youths, said that the nation would witness real growth and development when able youths were gainfully employed.
Alaafin said this at the weekend during a meeting with the Management of Dangote Group in Lagos.
Oba Adeyemi described Dangote as a phenomenon in Nigeria as his companies were noted for job opportunities across the country, pleading that the company should help look into areas where the Alaafin palace would partner with Dangote Group for mutual business relationship.
Alaafin, who said Oyo was rich in agriculture, urged the company to come and tap into the agriculture potential of the town to the benefit of the two parties as agricultural sector had potential for job creation and food security.
The Alaafin and his entourage were received by Dangote at Ikoyi global headquarters of the Conglomerate together alongside the Group Executive Director of the Company, Chief Devakuma Edwin, who told the monarch how the company had been contributing to the engagement of youths in parts of the country through the Dangote Youth Rice Farm project.
However, Dangote, assured the Alaafin of his readi ness to bring investments to the ancient town by exploring agricultural potential of the area to help reduce youth unemployment and vulnerability of women.
He promised to mandate the management of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) to look into social welfare projects it could undertake for the benefit of the people of Oyo.
Dangote said “if we must enjoy what we have, we must be secured. The security of lives and property is not that of government alone, we all have a part to play. The whole thing still has to do with adequate funding.”
The business mogul told Alaafin that his Foundation would put up a team to study the situation and come up with projects that would be undertaken in Oyo which would have positive impact on the youths and the vulnerable women.
Earlier, the Alaafin had told his hosts that he came because of the concern for the growing youth unemployment in his domain in particular and the nation in general, saying that he needed to be assisted to create jobs for the youths.
Dangote, however, introduced Alaafin to the management of Dangote Rice while assuring the team that his Foundation would take a study of Oyo town with a view to replicating the youth rice farm project which had earlier been introduced in neighbouring Iseyin, also in Oyo state, so as to create jobs for the teeming graduates.
We’ll not donate land for RUGA, say Abia monarchs
Following rumours making the round that some traditional rulers from Olokoro clan in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, had given out their land for the controversial RUGA settlement, the monarchs yesterday said dismissed the rumour, insisting that they would not donate their land for the suspended RUGA project come.
Chairman, Umuahia South Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, explained that there was no time the traditional rulers from Olokoro clan entered into an agreement with anybody for the RUGA settlement on their land.
Eze Onwuka, who also doubles as the king of Umutowe autonomous community, Olokoro while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, described the report as baseless rumour that should be ignored by every right thinking person.
He said: “There is no arrangement with the Abia state government, federal government or anyone else to give out our land for RUGA in Olokoro clan in Umuahia South LGA. The information is completely false.
“Our people do not in to give out our land for RUGA because we do not even have enough land for farming. The only land we have given out was the land we gave to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture when we were under one autonomous community.
“None of us here was a traditional ruler as at that time, the traditional ruler then was Eze J.J. Ogbulafor.”
He was echoed by Chairman of traditional rulers in Olokoro clan, Eze Dan Okezie, who insisted that no Olokoro land was acquired or mapped out by the Abia state government for RUGA settlement.
Speaking also, the traditional ruler of Okwu-Olokoro autonomous community, Eze Boniface Izuogu said it baffled him why people keyed into the information without proper verification.
He said: “The person that wrote that story is a liar. We have 17 autonomous communities that make up Olokoro clan and our women are peasant farmers and we don’t even have enough land for them to farm.
“Our children are even buying land in other communities to build houses. So, we don’t have land to sell to or give for RUGA settlement.
“It is unfortunate that people can go around writing nonsense in the media. Like my colleague has said, the only land we have giving out, was the one we gave to the university for expansion programme and it was as far back as 1991 and 1993.
“We advise people to disregard the information, because we have no land for RUGA.”
Akeredolu receives 30 reconditioned cars
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State at the weekend took delivery of 30 reconditioned cars in Akure, the state capital.
First sets of upgraded and reconditioned cars were delivered to the governor after they were fully rehabilitated by the company saddled with the responsibility of putting vehicles in good condition.
Akeredolu had inherited hundreds of decayed and abandoned vehicles on assumption of office in 2017.
The development led to many of top government functionaries and agencies not having official cars for the discharge of their responsibilities.
The governor engaged an automobile firm to carry out a comprehensive survey of vehicles in all the ministries, extra-ministerial department and agencies to identify both serviceable and unserviceable vehicles to be refurbished for use.
After pooling all serviceable and broken down vehicles, the state government engaged the firm to carry out in phases, the complete overhauling of 284 vehicles for N1.2billion, saying the refurbished vehicles had two years warranty.
According to him, the near new cars are better than buying fairly used cars because of their warranty.
He said all the cars’ engines and others’ fittings were new thereby made the vehicles better than fairly used cars.
He listed beneficiaries of the reconditioned cars to include the just recently retired permanent secretaries who the governor asked to return their old and rickety cars for refurbishment.
He said: “The products we are commissioning today is a clear evidence of prudent and logical decision at this time when there is paucity of fund in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.
“It is first of its kind in the history of this state and it is in tandem with our electioneering campaign to think anew and act anew.”
Insecurity: Ugwuanyi expresses satisfaction over aerial surveillance
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state at the weekend expressed optimism over effectiveness of aerial surveillance to tackle all form of insecurity and crimes within the State.
A joint aerial surveillance patrol of forest areas and people returning unauthorized arms was a decision reached at an emergency meeting of the Enugu State joint security held in Enugu on Friday.
Ugwuanyi said this after presenting prizes to outstanding officers of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) during NAF annual 10 kilometres walk/jog exercise in Enugu.
The governor, who participated in the exercise, lauded the NAF Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, for their exceptional performance in their internal security duties, which had helped to make the state one of the safest in the country.
According to him, the Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Abubakar Sadique, must be commended for the tremendous role NAF had played in reducing insurgency in the country as well as their professional internal security duties.
Ugwuanyi said: “I sincerely believe that the aerial surveillance adopted by security agencies in the state, to complement the existing security measures, will definitely check any existing or emerging security threat in the state.
“The existing cooperation between various security agencies in the state is quite commendable.
“The state government will continue to support the Nigerian Air Force in its endeavours to improve security in the country and most especially within Enugu State.
“Medical experts have continued to advise that regular exercise keeps one fit, agile, healthy and reduces need for medical attention.’’
Air Commodore Anthony Ndace, Commander 553 NAF Base Services Group, said that the exercise was aimed at testing the physical fitness and combat readiness of NAF personnel.
Ndace called on NAF personnel to create time to engage in sporting activities in order to enhance their fitness and agility at all time.
“NAF is thanking Governor Ugwuanyi for his laudable strive to ensure peace and security in the state; even as we will continue to provide our needed support to the civil authorities.
“NAF thanks everybody that has participated and made the event a huge success,’’ he said.
The overall best in the exercise, Flying Officer Ahmed Sambo, said that he would not relent to continue in his daily exercise to ensure that he was ready for duty and deployment anytime.
“I must thank NAF for the prize given to me and I will continue to keep fit and make sure that I perform optimal in my assignments,’’ Sambo, who came over all first, he said.
Critics kick over suspension of Oshiomhole’s council boss by Obaseki
The Dania of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Usman Abudah has decried the suspension of chairman Etsako West Local Government Area, Yakubu Musa by the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki as a clear case of witch hunt.
The two months suspension of Musa for an alleged N48 million has been described as a ruse and one laced with vendetta to get at the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole who is also from the same local government as Musa.
Musa is to step aside for two months pending the outcome of investigation into the matter.
Abudah said he suspected political witch hunt as a result of the rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oshiomhole.
His words, “I do not know why the Governor of Edo state, should make Etsako West local government chairman should bear his fangs on in a rift between him and the National Chairman of his party APC. What is his (Musa) offence? The people who elected him will want to know but we are aware the fraud involving a Grade Level 2 officer of the council who is now with the police was uncovered by the suspended chairman running into millions of naira. We will want to know what is his offence, why he is being made a scapegoat in the crisis between him and Oshiomhole? The community is disturbed with this strange development”
Also, an aide to the suspended chairman, Oshoneboh Abubakar said they were shocked at the development because it was the chairman that drew the attention of the Information Communication and Technology Agency, ICTA on the fraud which he said had been on since 2017 before Musa became chairman of the council, lamenting that no action was taken.
He said the chairman responded to a letter from the ICTA confirming that the persons drawing the salaries since 2017 were not staff of the council and expressed displeasure over the poor handling of the investigation.
“We expected the governor to commend the council chairman for being able to detect the fraud which started since 2017 before he assumed office March 2018
“It should be noted that the chairman had in the recent past being accused by top Government officials from Edo North of disloyalty to the governor’s bid for a second term on a matter that had been concluded
Okowa urges political office holders to pray for God’s Wisdom
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called on political office holders to seek God’s wisdom to enable them succeed in meeting the yearnings of the people.
The governor made the call on Sunday at a thanksgiving service by the member representing Isoko South Constituency II in the Delta State House of Assembly, Ferguson Onwo at St. Mathew Anglican Church Olomoro.
“I believe that as a political office holder, God has prepared you for a special time and for a purpose and if you continue to hold on to God, the people will rejoice with you.” Governor Okowa said.
“A lot is expected of you; people want to see the impact that you can make, but, it is only the wisdom of God that will help you achieve results.”
“Wisdom is very important and you (political office holder) should seek the wisdom of God to enable you know what to do with the position because, those who believe in Jesus Christ can never fail.”
“You may have challenges but, the Lord Jesus will see you through; the grace of God upon you is sufficient, so, rely on God,” he said.
Congratulating Onwo, the governor called on the people of Olomoro to support their son, especially with prayers as his achievements would open more doors for political appointments bearing in mind the fact that Onwo is the first indigene of the community to occupy such position.
Earlier in a sermon, Venerable Robert Oziwele of the AnglicanCommunion, observed that God uses people to work for Him at every point in time, stating thatpoliticalpositionsshould beusedtodoworksof God.
“Your victory at the polls or political appointment is a call to duty by God; you are called for a specific purpose because, it is laughable that some of those who won elections or got political appointments see their positions solely for money; God will be more satisfied seeing you do the purpose He gave you the position you hold and you need to know that you are holding the position in trust for God,” he said.
Grazing law: 81 herdsmen convicted, 3,000 cows arrested in Benue – Ortom
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Saturday in New York said no fewer than 81 herdsmen had been convicted and 3,000 cows arrested under the state’s anti-open grazing law.
Ortom, who gave the update in a keynote address at the 2019 annual convention of the Idoma Association, USA, said implementation of the law had brought relative peace to the state.
“We are implementing our law, and there is relative peace. As at today, we have convicted 81 herdsmen. Some have paid fines; others are still in prison as I talk to you.
“We have gone a step further. Anywhere we see cattle doing open grazing, we go after them. So far, we have arrested over 3,000 cattle.
“The law stipulates that within seven days, owners of such cattle should pay fines and reclaim them. We have been collecting fines from them,’’ he said.
While insisting that ranching remained the best solution to the farmers/ herders conflict, the governor challenged anyone with a better alternative to bring it forward.
Ortom spoke on the topic, “Security and Economic Challenges in Benue State’’, which was a modification of the theme of the conference that centred on Idoma land.
He said all parts of the state were facing similar development challenges, including insecurity, infrastructural deficit, unemployment, health and sanitation issues, among others, hence his decision to broaden the scope.
The governor said only four of the 23 local government areas in the state, namely Otukpo, Konshisha, Ushongo and Vandeikya, were spared of conflict between locals and herdsmen in the last six years.
Miyetti Allah seeks grazing reserves, earth dams in Bauchi
T
he Bauchi State branch of Miyetti Allah has asked the state government to provide additional earth dams and an expanded grazing reserve areas for it.
The appeal was made yesterday by Chairman of the association, Alhaji Muhammadu Hussaini, during an interaction with reporters in Bauchi
He said: “The additional earth dams and expansion of grazing reserve areas will curtail the clashes between farmers and cattle herdsmen and it will reduce movement of Fulani from one place to another in search of water and grazing reserve.”
ºHussaini asked the state government to provide them with subsidized cottonseed for their cows, stating that this will make them stay in one place and educate their children. A sack of cottonseed is being sold between N3, 500 to N4, 000 and the herdsmen said if subsidised for them, they will buy it between N1, 500 to N2, 000.
He also identified shortage of nomadic teachers in Fulani nomadic schools as one their major problems and advised government to employ more teachers and supersize them to ensure that they are attending the schools regularly instead of attending the school once in a week as it has been happenings now in many nomadic schools.
He thanked the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed for pledging to implement the newly introduce Ruga programme by the Federal Government and assured him of their support for the success of the exercise.
The chairman advised Bauchi State Government to emulate Jigawa State Government by demarcating 50 meters at cattle route from the main road and assist them to reduce their vital problems as pledge by the governor during electioneering campaign.
