AG’s fastest man, Ekevwo, proud to be Nigerian

As at the last count on Tuesday afternoon, Nigeria had won several gold medals and reached both men’s and women’s football finals of the 2019 African Games going on in Rabat, Morocco.

But, sadly, not a single moment of these accomplishments has been on Nigerian television. For some reason, there has been a total television blackout of the Games, often referred to as the African Olympics.

Ironically, a multi-sport event like the African Games is made for television. It is during games like this, just like the Olympics, that the less followed sports have their day in the limelight and win over new converts, even if temporarily.

For instance, I would normally not go looking for gymnastics or volleyball on television, but these are sports that I watch keenly during the Olympics. Sometimes you watch a full game, more often you catch the highlights and enjoy the exciting bits of these and other sports.

Weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, table tennis etc are also immensely popular during multi-sport events when they are on television.

Athletics, especially the sprints and jumps, are possibly the highlights of events like the African Games. And this is so mostly because of television. Usain Bolt and the like became global superstars not because they ran incredibly fast times or jumped impossibly long distances, but because those adrenaline-fuelled moments were captured live on television before a worldwide audience.

Because of television, Bolt was no longer just a Jamaican athlete but a citizen of the world with universal backing. It is guaranteed he would not have had half the fame he has if his conquests were not on television.

It is therefore disappointing that a country desperately in need of new star athletes has decided to miss a great opportunity to make them.

Somehow, some people felt it was a great idea not to find ways to let Nigerians witness, in living colour, these moments of triumph and even heartache.

The Flying Eagles and the Falconets have done quite well to reach the finals of the men’s and women’s football events in Morocco. But the average Nigerian football follower cannot be properly excited because he has not seen how these young men and women performed.

There are no debates about which player deserves to start, or who is the best player or any of such things that drive football conversations. You can only talk about matches you have watched.

Also, Team Nigeria have won a ton of medals in weightlifting but, apart from journalists who are duty-bound to report these athletes, nobody else knows who the medallists are. Nobody was wringing their hands in anxiety or punching the air in ecstasy as these athletes strain all their muscles to win laurels for their country.

One of the most iconic moments in African sporting history was Innocent Egbunike’s 400m gold medal win at the 1987 African Games in Nairobi, Kenya.

Egbunike did not only beat a strong field, he also ran a very fast 44.23 seconds. The race was live on television and I watched as a wide-eyed teenager back then. That feat and other glorious track and field moments at the Nairobi Games converted me and a bunch of my secondary school mates from just lovers of football to keen followers of athletics.

Through the years, the broadcast of the African Games and other big events has brought us stars like Mary Onyali, Falilat Ogunkoya, Funke Osinkoya, Chidi Imoh, the Ezenwa brothers, Efe Ajagba and many, many others.

The joy of sports is in its visual representation. Wole Soyinka and William Shakespeare could combine to describe a goal, a race or a boxing match to you, and they would do a bloody good job. But all their powerful imagery and flowery words cannot convey what you can see for yourself.

If you did not see Diego Maradona’s second goal against England at the 1986 World Cup, nobody in this world can adequately describe to you its beauty. A picture is worth more than a thousand words. Well…a live telecast of a sporting event is worth more than a million still pictures.

The undeniable power of television was displayed on Tuesday. It was Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami’s 67th birthday and the Nigeria Football Federation tweeted a two-minute video of some of the former Green Eagles and Shooting Stars winger’s highlights.

Odegbami retired in the 1980s after starring in the 1980 team that won Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations title in Lagos and the video was a little grainy but still left those who watched it in awe.

Many of those that commented under the tweet were apparently those who were too young to watch him perform his magic live and they were totally awestruck.

One wrote: “I honestly didn’t know he was this skilful. Wow!”

Another one exclaimed: “Wow! O boy, see how he deletes defenders with ease. Never believed he was this skilful. What a delight to watch!”

What will anyone have to say about the athletes competing and excelling in Rabat at the moment? If we cannot see them in action and be blown away by their skills, excellence, strength and determination now, definitely there will be nothing for today’s toddlers to be impressed about in 30 years.

Because these athletes and us their cheerleaders have been done dirty by those who decided that the African Games was not important enough to be on television.

