AG’s fastest man, Ekevwo, proud to be Nigerian
ompeting in his first international championship for Nigeria, Raymond Ekevwo, on Tuesday became the fastest man at the on-going African Games, racing to the 100m gold medal, claiming a national record in the process, here in Rabat.
The US-based athlete breasted the tape in 9.96secs to finish first ahead of Cote d’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse, who finished the race in 9.97secs while Usheoritse Itsekiri, who came third in 10.02secs completed the top three as Nigeria won the gold and bronze medals.
Speaking after the race, Ekevwo expressed his joy winning the title , insisting he is happy to be a Nigerian.
“I want to give glory to God,” he said. “I have been working for this day, I just came here, did the right thing and executed my race, I feel very happy.
“I feel proud as a Nigerian; I am now looking forward to the World Championship, this is like a strategy race, I am looking forward to the tournament in Doha.”
He joined the likes of Chidi Imoh, Davidson Ezenwa, Deji Aliu and Olusola Fasuba, who won the 100m at the All Africa Games in the past.
NSE halts losing streak with marginal gain
Local equities rebounded on resumed bargain hunting activities yesterday as overall performance measures, NSE All Share Index (ASI), grew marginally by 0.01 per cent, halting two days losing streak.
The stock market had tumbled for the second day as investors retreated following sell offs occasioned by profit taking.
The bullish activities was driven by consumer goods and financial services stocks, which were highly sought after.
At the close of business 12 stocks appreciated while 13 others declined.
Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 30.2 basis points or 0.01 per cent to close at 27,607.02 basis points as against 27,602.77 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N2 billion to close at N13.430 trillion from N13.428 trillion as market sentiment returned green.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 130.3 million shares exchanged in 2,866 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 51.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,028 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of MTN Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc.
The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc., followed with a turnover of 8.4 million shares in 413 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Continental Reinsurance Plc, Cornerstone Insurance Plc and John Holt Nigeria Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent each to close at N1.43, 22 kobo and 55 kobo per share respectively, while Unity Bank Plc followed with 8.33 per cent to close at 65 kobo per share. Forte Oil Plc added 5.48 per cent to close at N15.40 per share.
On the flip side, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc led the losers with a drop of 7.41 per cent to close at N1.00 per share while PZ Cussons Plc shed 5.60 per cent to close at N5.90 per share. Access Bank Plc plunged by 5.15 per cent to close at N6.45 per share.
Opabunmi tasks F’Eagles, Falconets as teams gun for gold
Former Super Eagles forward Femi Opabunmi has tasked the Flying Eagles and Falconets players representing Nigeria in the men and women football events of the 2019 African Games to use their performance as springboard to the senior national teams.
Both Nigeria U-20 sides are in the finals of the competitions and Opabunmi has weighed in on the teams’ outings in Morocco.
“We have not been watching the teams play but it is commendable that the U-20 sides have apparently put in more than 100% in their matches.
“So far it’s been a good African Games and I want to salute our teams,” Opabunmi told allnigeriasoccer.com on Wednesday.
“They must continue to do well whenever they play at this level or in the U-23s. They should see this as a stepping stone to the senior national teams.
”Yes, these players can play in the Super Eagles and Super Falcons in the nearest future,” Opabunmi, who was the youngest player at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan at the age of 16 said.
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Senegal in Friday’s final in the men’s football event while the Falconets will play Cameroon in the final of the women’s football event.
Amusan, Nwanaga claim gold in athletics
Tobiloba Amusan broke a 20-year-old African Games record to win a gold medal in the 110m hurdles on Wednesday.
The United States-based athlete returned the time of 12.68secs to shatter the tournament recorded created by another Nigerian, Gloria Alozie 20 years ago.
The previous record set by Alozie was 12.74secs during the 1999 edition of the African Games.
Speaking after her latest feat, Amusan said she was glad to have won although the race was quite rough.
“I am happy I won the race which is the most important thing, but it was a kind of rough race for me,” she said.
Elsewhere, Amusan’s compatriot, Kelechi Nwanaga, threw a distance of 55.88m to win gold in the women’s Javelin event.
Ministry, NOC to Team Nigeria: Don’t taint your gold with drugs
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade-Adesola, has warned the remaining Nigeria contingents at the ongoing African Games in Morocco, not to taint their gold medals with banned substance as he applauded them for the good works done so far.
Speaking during a brief reward ceremony for the athletes who already won medals for the country at the championship, Adesola said all the athletes in Morocco are all winners as for them to have qualified to represent the country among over 180 million Nigerians, it has shown that they are a worthy ambassador.
According to him, they should continue to give their all and work for the good name of Nigeria not minding any obstacles on the way.
“I want to bring the good tidings of the president, Muhammadu Buhari and the minister of sports, Sunday Dare, to you,” he said.
“I want to applaud all what you have been doing here in Morocco and i want you to continue in the same way. I want to rejoice with those people that have won something, for those still aspiring to do so, i wish you all the best and for those who are through with their events without winning anything, i will say there is still another time.
“We will continue to support you in all ways and we want to use this opportunity to appreciate the president for what he has done in the area of funding, hopefully we can get more.”
Meanwhile, Inemo Appah was the star attraction at the presentation of money to medallists on Tuesday as he was rewarded with $9,000 after winning three gold medals in weightlifting.
Yakmut: Team Nigeria might struggle in areas of strength if…
Nigeria’s Chef de Mission to the ongoing African Games, Al-Hassan Yakmut, has sounded a note of warning that if the country failed to return to grassroots developmental project started a few years back, the country might soon start struggling in some areas of strength in sports.
Reacting to the recent encroachment of other countries into Nigeria’s area of specialisation like sprints in track and field, boxing, weightlifting and boxing, the former Director General of the National Sports Commission, said, Nigeria had to go back to the grassroots.
Speaking with New Telegraph in Rabat, Yakmut said it was an honour for him to lead the country to another African Games after after performing same role at the last Games in Congo Brazzaville as the DG NSC.
“I am excited to serve again in the capacity of Chef de Mission,” he said.
“To me it is a mark of honour and test of reliability and we have proven that we are determined Nigerians that whatever other people are doing, we can do and continue to sustain it while also projecting the image of the country through sports.
“We must return to the grassroots developmental blueprints that was initiated in 2006, it must be dusted, updated and implemented or else, very soon, we will be struggling even in our own areas of specialisation.
“You can see the return of Nigeria in weightlifting, boxing, although a minimum decline in athletics but again we posted some sustainability in badminton and table tennis.
“But we need to rekindle that powerful past. It used to be seven over seven in table tennis but now it is about two or three medals, so we need to do some rejuvenation in that aspect.”
He however said the decision to return the NSC or not rest solely on the government who abolished it in the first place.
FIBA World Cup: We’re ready to create upsets – D’Tigers’ Okogie
One of Nigeria’s 12-man squad representing the country at the FIBA World Cup jumping off on Saturday in China, Josh Okogie, has said they are focussed to do great things the big team in their group notwithstanding.
The 20-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves said they were in China to make a statement against top teams like Argenitina and Russia in their group.
“I am so excited and very much looking forward to the start of the competition. I’m so proud to be wearing the green jersey, to be representing Nigeria and to show the world that our national team is very competitive,” Okogie said to FIBA.basketball.
“It has been a very intense preparation for the tournament, but we’re ready for the battles to come. We still have a couple of days to get our chemistry at its best, and I know that we all have the same motivation.
“We’re eager to do great things to make our country and fans proud. We are counting the days to get on the court for the first game of the competition; we can feel the excitement in the group and the staff.”
Nigeria have shown in recent years in the big events how good they are. At the 2012 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Venezuela, the African giants eliminated Greece on the way to clinching a spot in the London Games.
In a very competitive FIBA AfroBasket 2015 in Tunis, Nigeria won the title and then played at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. They were hugely impressive in the African Qualifiers for the World Cup.
In the First Round, Okogie and Co will take on Argentina, Russia and Korea. Nigeria must finish among the top two in that pool, Group B, in order to advance to the Second Round and meet to the best two sides from a Group A that consists of China, Poland, Venezuela and Cote d’Ivoire.
The top two countries in each of the four Second Round groups will advance to the Quarter-Finals.
African Freestyle Championship: Ambassadorial roles excite Fashanu, Ikpeba
Football legends, John Fashanu and Victor Ikpeba have expressed delight over their involvement in the 2019 African Freestyle Championships.
The two football greats were reacting to the listing of their names as ambassadors of this year’s event by the organisers, Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited.
Fashanu said he would also be out to support things that create excitement to the people in the society.
“It is a good project and I am always happy to see people smile and cheer football and other sports. Freestyle is a different one and it also involves entertainment. The organisers have done well to make Nigeria the hub of the event in Africa,” Fashanu said.
For Ikpeba, the final of the event is something to look out for sports-loving Nigerians.
“I am eagerly waiting to see the final. This is an international event and I expect the best of freestyle football entertainment. It will be exciting and I use this opportunity to thank the organisers for giving me a role in the competition,” Ikpeba said.
Fashanu and Ikpeba would be joined by Nollywood actors, Tonto Dikeh and illiams Uchemba as the brand ambassadors for this year’s competition.
Others are Nigerian street dance sensation Poco Lee; hype man/MC, Kunle Oshodi-Glover popularly known as Shody; ex-Big Brother Naija contestant and ex- Big Brother contestant, Iwuchukwu Marianne Ahneeka.
Chairman of Feet ‘n’ Tricks International, Valentine Ozigbo, is also elated about the involvement of notable stars in the freestyle project which is in its third edition.
The 2019 African Freestyle Football Championship finals take place in Lagos between September 14 and 15.
African Games’ unfortunate total television blackout
As at the last count on Tuesday afternoon, Nigeria had won several gold medals and reached both men’s and women’s football finals of the 2019 African Games going on in Rabat, Morocco.
But, sadly, not a single moment of these accomplishments has been on Nigerian television. For some reason, there has been a total television blackout of the Games, often referred to as the African Olympics.
Ironically, a multi-sport event like the African Games is made for television. It is during games like this, just like the Olympics, that the less followed sports have their day in the limelight and win over new converts, even if temporarily.
For instance, I would normally not go looking for gymnastics or volleyball on television, but these are sports that I watch keenly during the Olympics. Sometimes you watch a full game, more often you catch the highlights and enjoy the exciting bits of these and other sports.
Weightlifting, boxing, taekwondo, table tennis etc are also immensely popular during multi-sport events when they are on television.
Athletics, especially the sprints and jumps, are possibly the highlights of events like the African Games. And this is so mostly because of television. Usain Bolt and the like became global superstars not because they ran incredibly fast times or jumped impossibly long distances, but because those adrenaline-fuelled moments were captured live on television before a worldwide audience.
Because of television, Bolt was no longer just a Jamaican athlete but a citizen of the world with universal backing. It is guaranteed he would not have had half the fame he has if his conquests were not on television.
It is therefore disappointing that a country desperately in need of new star athletes has decided to miss a great opportunity to make them.
Somehow, some people felt it was a great idea not to find ways to let Nigerians witness, in living colour, these moments of triumph and even heartache.
The Flying Eagles and the Falconets have done quite well to reach the finals of the men’s and women’s football events in Morocco. But the average Nigerian football follower cannot be properly excited because he has not seen how these young men and women performed.
There are no debates about which player deserves to start, or who is the best player or any of such things that drive football conversations. You can only talk about matches you have watched.
Also, Team Nigeria have won a ton of medals in weightlifting but, apart from journalists who are duty-bound to report these athletes, nobody else knows who the medallists are. Nobody was wringing their hands in anxiety or punching the air in ecstasy as these athletes strain all their muscles to win laurels for their country.
One of the most iconic moments in African sporting history was Innocent Egbunike’s 400m gold medal win at the 1987 African Games in Nairobi, Kenya.
Egbunike did not only beat a strong field, he also ran a very fast 44.23 seconds. The race was live on television and I watched as a wide-eyed teenager back then. That feat and other glorious track and field moments at the Nairobi Games converted me and a bunch of my secondary school mates from just lovers of football to keen followers of athletics.
Through the years, the broadcast of the African Games and other big events has brought us stars like Mary Onyali, Falilat Ogunkoya, Funke Osinkoya, Chidi Imoh, the Ezenwa brothers, Efe Ajagba and many, many others.
The joy of sports is in its visual representation. Wole Soyinka and William Shakespeare could combine to describe a goal, a race or a boxing match to you, and they would do a bloody good job. But all their powerful imagery and flowery words cannot convey what you can see for yourself.
If you did not see Diego Maradona’s second goal against England at the 1986 World Cup, nobody in this world can adequately describe to you its beauty. A picture is worth more than a thousand words. Well…a live telecast of a sporting event is worth more than a million still pictures.
The undeniable power of television was displayed on Tuesday. It was Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami’s 67th birthday and the Nigeria Football Federation tweeted a two-minute video of some of the former Green Eagles and Shooting Stars winger’s highlights.
Odegbami retired in the 1980s after starring in the 1980 team that won Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations title in Lagos and the video was a little grainy but still left those who watched it in awe.
Many of those that commented under the tweet were apparently those who were too young to watch him perform his magic live and they were totally awestruck.
One wrote: “I honestly didn’t know he was this skilful. Wow!”
Another one exclaimed: “Wow! O boy, see how he deletes defenders with ease. Never believed he was this skilful. What a delight to watch!”
What will anyone have to say about the athletes competing and excelling in Rabat at the moment? If we cannot see them in action and be blown away by their skills, excellence, strength and determination now, definitely there will be nothing for today’s toddlers to be impressed about in 30 years.
Because these athletes and us their cheerleaders have been done dirty by those who decided that the African Games was not important enough to be on television.
GOtv Boxing NextGen search 5 begins
The fifth edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search (GOtv Boxing NextGen 5) kicks off in Ilorin, capital of Kwara State, today.
The programme, which ends tomorrow, will hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara State Stadium Complex.
According to Flykite Productions, organisers of the programme, GOtv NextGen Search aims to discover boxing talents aged between 18 and 25 and who are on the verge of turning professional.
Participating boxers will engage in sparring sessions supervised by prominent boxing coaches, who who will select those considered capable of joining the professional ranks. Selected boxers will have their professional boxing licences and pre-licensing medical examination paid for by the sponsors.
Jenkins Alumona, CEO of Flykite Productions, explained that the programme is one of the ways the sponsors are arresting the decline of the sport, which is marked by a limited pool of professional boxers.
“We are committed to improving boxing in Nigeria and the aim of the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search is to find a new crop of talented and aspiring boxers. We want to create a system that grooms younger replacements for those who are ageing and support them,” Alumona said.
Since its debut in 2016, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has produced stars such as Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, current West African Boxing Union (WABU) Champion; Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 19; and Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi.
The programme has been widely commended by the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame, Oyo State Boxing Association, Ogun State Boxing Association and the Kwara State Amateur Boxing Association.
Ikoyi Club stages OVH Energy tennis
The Tennis courts of Ikoyi Club 1938 will be busy in the next 10 days as the OVH Energy Doubles tournament takes centre stage.
There are four categories being competed for in the event which is taking place for the first time at the club.
The categories are Men’s Doubles A, Men’s Doubles B group 1& 2, Mixed Doubles group 1 & 2 and Veterans Doubles
A total of 54 members have registered for the tournament which is expected to create so much excitement and interesting contest.
Members of the tennis section in the club are excited about this tournament which is aimed at keeping them busy and create bragging rights contest among them.
President of the Ikoyi Club Tennis section, Abimbola Okubena, said he was elated that the club is getting busier with tournaments of various ranges.
“We just finished a tournament less than two weeks ago and we are having another one. It is good for us and we are going to maintain the tradition. Everybody is busy including our children.
“The sponsors, OVH Energy have done well for us and I am optimistic that this partnership is the beginning of great things to happen in the future,” Okubena said.
The four day tournament ends on September 7
