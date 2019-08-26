AGSMEIS: CBN unveils eligibility criteria for EDCs

Prices of bread, beer, soft drinks, tomatoes, others to rise

As the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele declares the readiness of the apex bank to enforce the recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to stop giving foreign exchange (FOREX) to importers of food, experts warn the strict enforcement of the directive will worsen Nigeria’s food inflation. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports:

Presidential directive

In a reaction to the criticisms that trailed the reported directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank to stop giving Forex to importers of food items; the presidency has said that the presidential directive on food importation, is not simply a blanket ban, rather, it was a directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop opening Letters of Credit for the importation of food.

The implication of this Sunday Telegraph learnt is that like the 43 items that were declared no valid to get Forex from the Central Bank, pending when the apex ban will commence enforcement of the directive, all food imports into Nigeria, will no be eligible for Forex allocation from the Central Bank.

According to President Buhari, the aim of the directive is to conserve foreign reserve which can be utilized strictly for the diversification of the economy, and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills. “Don’t give a cent to anybody to import food into the country,” he was quoted as saying.

It was disclosed that when the restriction order is enforced, businessman and businesswoman in Nigeria who depended on the banks for foreign currency to import food items into the country would have to source from alternative dealers which tends to be more expensive.

Manufacturers kick

Meanwhile, the Association of Food, Beverage & Tobacco Employers, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to engage operators in the food industry, before it implements the ban on Forex for food importation.

In a statement, the President of the association, Patrick Anegbe, said: “We appeal to government to engage the organised private sector and stakeholders in the food industry to discuss the issues involved in this matter more thoroughly before a final position on how to proceed is taken.

“We would like to trust that the government will allow for this step in the spirit of our sustained partnership with it over the years in addressing the various economic issues affecting the Nigerian state.”

He noted that the CBN had towards the end of July announced the decision to deny access to foreign exchange for the importation of milk and other dairy products.

“The negative economic implications of the move in the short-run on the performance of the affected companies and the overall economy had been widely highlighted by experts, industrialists and managers of the targeted businesses,” he said.

One critical aspect, he mentioned, was the impact the sudden ban would have on the overall financial results of the companies affected which would also likely lead to loss of jobs among others.

“The organised private sector had tried to draw the attention of CBN to the danger in not allowing for a reasonable period of time for those concerned to make adequate preparations to source their imported milk and dairy products locally.”

But the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says the apex bank is committed to implementing its policy on restriction of foreign exchange issued for importation of food items into the country.

Financial experts knock policy

The former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, said in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley, the directive will result in a negative outcome to the economy.

“The implication of this draconian order is that importers will go to the parallel market to purchase dollar and in turn increase dollar value to naira, and at the end put pressure on our reserve and naira,” Moghalu said.

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential elections said the government should rather make the country’s agriculture competitive and import will fizzle out.

Urging the president to allow the CBN to discharge its mandate independently within the ambit of the CBN Act, and stop subjecting it to such directives, Moghalu said the apex bank should assert its independence.

According to him, the entire Nigerian economy appears to have been “sub-contracted” to the CBN, including industrial and trade policies, resulting in the economy faring poorly, and the bank losing its independence.

To create a level playing field for all players, the CBN deputy governor said the country’s marketplace should be regulated and guided in a rational manner.

“Our economy will not be saved by ad hoc political decisions like this (directive on Forex) handed down by the very institutions that should be shielded from the whim and caprices of politicians.

“The issue here isn’t whether or not CBN should allow access to Forex for food imports. It is about whether such an economic policy of a Central Bank should be imposed by a political authority. A major reason for our poverty, instability and weak economy is weak institutions,” he said.

Bismarck Rewane, an economist and the head of Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives, also says the apex bank is supposed to be independent.

Rewane told Reuters that foreign exchange restrictions for food imports could backfire after Buhari signed up to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) last month.

That AfCFTA seeks to create a continent-wide free trade zone where tariffs on most goods would be eliminated.

“At this point in time these rules will be manipulated in the interest of smugglers and their accomplices,” says Rewane.

It will be recalled that import controls on rice, imposed even as local farmers fail to meet demand, have kept prices artificially high and led to smuggling from neighbouring Benin into Nigeria.

To game the system, importers have been masking imported food as ‘machinery’ into Nigeria, because the government places a premium on importation of machinery and readily grants forex for anything tagged ‘machinery’.

This is even as the publicity analyst of Proshare, Taiwo Oyedele in a report, listed 10 reasons why President Buhari should rescind the directive. They are as follows:

1, Nigeria is not food sufficient, available data suggests the contrary. Stopping FOREX allocation to importers of foods will aggravate an already bad situation

2. Every country imports food. Our focus should be on producing what we are best able to produce, export some and import the rest

3. The CBN is meant to be independent; it should not be told what to do by the president especially when the decision is not evidence based

4. Restricting FOREX for food import will increase smuggling as importers seek to moderate their import bills by avoiding duties and port levies. This will in turn push sub-standard imported food items under the radar

5. The policy will push FOREX demand to the parallel market and restore multiple exchange rate margin leading to manipulation and arbitrage. This is capable of undoing the stability gains of the foreign exchange market over the past couple of years

6. High Forex rate in the alternative market will increase cost of imported foodstuffs leading to high food inflation. There will also be upward price pressures on locally manufactured products that use imported food items as inputs

7. Less food at higher prices means more hunger especially for poor people. Hungry people are angry people, and angry people are violent people so higher risk of insecurity

8. Increased smuggling will result in less revenue from import duties leading to higher budget deficits

9. Self sufficiency in food production cuts across the entire value chain including logistics, transportation, storage, etc. Restricting fx without first addressing these related problems is putting the cart before the horse

10. Trying to fix all economic problems using monetary policy is like a carpenter trying to fix all broken furniture with a hammer and a nail, it doesn’t always work. A holistic approach should be adopted.

Policy requires care

For the CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited, Tope Fasua, his sympathy for the president’s directive is measured carefully against the likely impact it will create on the economy.

The presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in the 2019 elections said his support for the directive for CBN to restrict Forex for imports of food items into the country was to the point of how it affected milk.

However, he said the situation is assuming a more serious dimension with the president’s latest directive on all food items.

“Here, one has to be careful to ensure it does not impact the economy more negatively,” he said.

“I am of the view that we should produce anything we can on our own. But, the timing and implementation of the policy also matters. It will have a far-reaching implication.

“Already the private sector has been complaining about the restriction of Forex to 43 items. It might lead to a rise in prices if one has to recover the cost of sourcing for Forex to bring in what people need.”

Background

On June 23, 2015, a notice from the CBN’s Trade and Exchange Department to the general public and authorised Forex dealers listed some 41 imported goods and services that were included on the list of items considered not valid for Forex in the Nigerian Forex market.

Among the items were food items like rice, margarine, palm kernel/palm oil products/vegetable oils, meat and processed meat products, vegetables and processed vegetable products, poultry (chicken, eggs, and turkey), tinned fish in sauce/sardines, tomatoes/tomato pastes.

Most other foods that captures in the ban including bread made from wheat floor and other which the country is making attempt to produce but have not been able to enough to feed its over 198 million population, would likely make the list.

