AGSMEIS: CBN unveils eligibility criteria for EDCs
POSITIVE
Banks have so far set aside N60bn under AGSMEIS
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the criteria that Entrepreneur
ship Development Centres (EDC) in the country must meet to be eligible to access funds under the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS).
Approved by the Bankers’ Committee in February 2017, as part of the banking industry’s contribution to the Federal Government’s drive to boost agriculture and SMEs, the scheme requires all deposit money banks to set aside and remit to an account domiciled in the CBN, five per cent of their annual profit after tax for equity investment in only activities stipulated in the AGSMEIS guidelines.
Part of the guidelines that EDCs must meet to be eligible to access the scheme’s funds, according to the CBN, include having been in existence for a minimum of three years with evidence of past trainees; have qualified faculty in the functional areas listed by the CBN; have at least five workshops and five classrooms well equipped for training; at least two-year audited financial records; provide tax identification number and Bank
Verification Number (BVN) of the EDC and its promoters and providence of tax payments.
The guidelines also stipulated the functional training areas for EDCs under the AGSMEIS.
They include agriculture and agro- allied processing; art& entertainment; automobile services; fashion and dressmaking; catering & event management and courier and delivery services and creative industry.
Others are the apparels and textiles, I.C.T, cottage industry, media, publishing, telecommunications and hospitality, health services, welding and fabrication and animal husbandry.
Equally, the guidelines stated that EDCs involved in the training of entrepreneurs in areas such as cosmetics, beauty and makeup artistry, electrical and electronics, POP and tiling, carpentry, masonry and kerbs and electric pole making, are also eligible to access funds under the scheme.
It would be recalled that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced in January this year that the sum of over N60billion had so far been set aside by DMBs under the AGSMIES to fund MSMEs in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors of the economy.
The apex bank had, as a complement to its microfinance policy and also to ensure the sustained supply of skilled entrepreneurs to take advantages available to MSMEs, announced plans in 2006 to establish orstrengthen one EDC in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.
Free apps: Nigerians, others face mobile malware attacks
RISK
Through applications download, mobile users are at the risk of data compromise
Samson Akintaro
I
nternet security company, Kaspersky, has raised the alarm over growing threats of malware attacks through free applications from Android and IOS Playstores. Currently, about 90 million Android phones users in Nigeria and other countries of the world are said to be facing the risk for having downloaded applications loaded with malware.
According to the Kaspersky report titled: ‘The Dark Side of Apps’, with a projection that the number of smartpones users globally will hit 2.7 billion this year, internet criminals are now targeting mobile to compromise users’ data. Speaking on the report, General Manager for Kaspersky in Africa, Riaan Badenhorst said: “Apps pose a real problem for mobile users, who give them sweeping permissions, but don’t always check security. These are typically free apps found in official app stores that perform as advertised, but also send personal – and potentially corporate – data to a remote server, where it is mined by advertisers or even cybercriminals. Data leakage can also happen through hostile enterprise-signed mobile apps. Here, mobile malware uses distribution code native to popular mobile operating systems like iOS and Android to spread valuable data across corporate networks without raising red flags.”
He noted that six Android apps that have been downloaded by 90 million users from the Google Play Store were found to have been loaded with the ‘PreAMo malware’, while another recent threat saw 50 malware-filled apps on the Google Play Store infect over 30 million Android devices. “Surveillance malware was also loaded onto fake versions of Android apps such as Evernote, Google Play and Skype,” he said.
“Considering that as of 2019, Android users were able to choose between 2.46 million apps while Apple users have almost 1.96 million app options to select from, and that the average person has 60-90 apps installed on their phone, using around 30 of them each month and launching 9 per day – it’s easy to see how viral apps take several social media channels by storm,” Kaspersky noted in the report.
Also commenting on the report, Enterprise Sales Manager at Kaspersky Africa, Bethwel Opil, said: “In this age where users jump onto a bandwagon because it’s fun or trendy, the Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) can overshadow basic security habits – like being vigilant on granting app permissions,” says,. “In fact, according to a previous Kaspersky study, the majority (63 per cent) of consumers do not read license agreements and 43 per cent just tick all privacy permissions when they are installing new apps on their phone. And this is exactly where the danger lies – as there is certainly ‘no harm’ in joining online challenges or installing new apps.”
Opil noted that it is dangerous when users just grant apps limitless permissions into their contacts, photos, private messages, and more. “Doing so allows the app makers possible, and even legal, access to what should remain confidential data. When this sensitive data is hacked or misused, a viral app can turn a source into a loophole which hackers can exploit to spread malicious viruses or ransomware,” he added.
To avoid attacks, Kaspersky advised smartphone users to be more careful when it comes to the internet and their app habits. It advised users to download apps from only trusted sources and read the reviews and ratings of the apps as well. “Select apps you wish to install on your devices wisely; read the license agreement carefully; pay attention to the list of permissions your apps are requesting. Only give apps permissions they absolutely insist on, and forgo any programme that asks for more than necessary. Avoid simply clicking “next” during an app installation; and for an additional security layer, be sure to have a security solution installed on your device,” the company advised.
“While the app market shows no signs of slowing down, it is changing. Consumers download the apps they love on their devices which in turn gives them access to content that is relevant and useful. The future of apps will be in real-world attribution, influenced by local content and this type of tailored in-app experience will lead consumers to share their data more willing in a trusted, premium app environment in exchange for more personalised experiences. But until then, proceed with caution,” Kaspersky said.
WFE responds to paper on default mgt auctions
W
orld Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, has responded to the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) & International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) discussion paper on central counterparty default management auctions.
According to a report obtained from WFE, the purpose of the discussion paper is to facilitate the sharing of existing practices on default management auctions, and to foster dialogue on the key concepts, processes and operational aspects used by CCPs in planning and executing default management auctions.
The CPMI-IOSCO paper sets a baseline of best practices, while recognising the importance of giving CCPs the ability to adapt practices to address the specific circumstances of a particular default. This is welcome, and a fitting complement to the CPMI-IOSCO Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures. Importantly, CPMI-IOSCO have acknowledged the importance of taking into account the product that is being cleared and the local (or, in many cases, cross-border) market.
The WFE response according to report could be summarised as follows: “It is of crucial importance that default management auctions preserve an incentive structure which promotes CCP recovery over resolution, ensuring that all participants fully play their appropriate role in line with the interests of financial stability The WFE recommends that any guidance on default management auctions should not only be directed to CCPs, but also to the clearing members, and potentially clients, as their participation will effectively determine the success or failure of the auction.
“The WFE believes that proposals around compensation following recovery/resolution, and/or overly large CCP skin-in-game contributions could reduce the likelihood of a successful auction outcome, and should be avoided.
“Addressing cross-CCP shocks such as clearing member or participant defaults is complicated, not least because CCPs operate worldwide from different time zones and are subject to local regulatory and bankruptcy regimes. This makes deference to home regulatory considerations essential with respect to cross-border supervisory planning and co-operation.
“The board of the CCP cannot and should not abdicate accountability for the success or failure of default management, even when outsourcing some aspects to external parties, including clearing members. It is inappropriate for external parties (other than regulators) to have overriding decision-making powers concerning the conduct of default management processes.
“The principle of independence is fundamental to a CCP being able to effectively manage stress events, and should not be impaired by the commercial interests of its clearing members”.
Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, WFE said: “The WFE is supportive of this paper, which aims to promote best practice by summarising relevant considerations. This is important, not least because the close collaboration between a CCP and its primary regulator should not be complicated by overly proscriptive default management auction frameworks at the international level. As the global body for CCPs, we recognise that deference to local regulation is essential to the successful functioning of default management processes.”
Forex restriction for food import:
Prices of bread, beer, soft drinks, tomatoes, others to rise
As the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele declares the readiness of the apex bank to enforce the recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to stop giving foreign exchange (FOREX) to importers of food, experts warn the strict enforcement of the directive will worsen Nigeria’s food inflation. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports:
Presidential directive
In a reaction to the criticisms that trailed the reported directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank to stop giving Forex to importers of food items; the presidency has said that the presidential directive on food importation, is not simply a blanket ban, rather, it was a directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop opening Letters of Credit for the importation of food.
The implication of this Sunday Telegraph learnt is that like the 43 items that were declared no valid to get Forex from the Central Bank, pending when the apex ban will commence enforcement of the directive, all food imports into Nigeria, will no be eligible for Forex allocation from the Central Bank.
According to President Buhari, the aim of the directive is to conserve foreign reserve which can be utilized strictly for the diversification of the economy, and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills. “Don’t give a cent to anybody to import food into the country,” he was quoted as saying.
It was disclosed that when the restriction order is enforced, businessman and businesswoman in Nigeria who depended on the banks for foreign currency to import food items into the country would have to source from alternative dealers which tends to be more expensive.
Manufacturers kick
Meanwhile, the Association of Food, Beverage & Tobacco Employers, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to engage operators in the food industry, before it implements the ban on Forex for food importation.
In a statement, the President of the association, Patrick Anegbe, said: “We appeal to government to engage the organised private sector and stakeholders in the food industry to discuss the issues involved in this matter more thoroughly before a final position on how to proceed is taken.
“We would like to trust that the government will allow for this step in the spirit of our sustained partnership with it over the years in addressing the various economic issues affecting the Nigerian state.”
He noted that the CBN had towards the end of July announced the decision to deny access to foreign exchange for the importation of milk and other dairy products.
“The negative economic implications of the move in the short-run on the performance of the affected companies and the overall economy had been widely highlighted by experts, industrialists and managers of the targeted businesses,” he said.
One critical aspect, he mentioned, was the impact the sudden ban would have on the overall financial results of the companies affected which would also likely lead to loss of jobs among others.
“The organised private sector had tried to draw the attention of CBN to the danger in not allowing for a reasonable period of time for those concerned to make adequate preparations to source their imported milk and dairy products locally.”
But the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, says the apex bank is committed to implementing its policy on restriction of foreign exchange issued for importation of food items into the country.
Financial experts knock policy
The former Deputy Governor of the CBN, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, said in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley, the directive will result in a negative outcome to the economy.
“The implication of this draconian order is that importers will go to the parallel market to purchase dollar and in turn increase dollar value to naira, and at the end put pressure on our reserve and naira,” Moghalu said.
The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential elections said the government should rather make the country’s agriculture competitive and import will fizzle out.
Urging the president to allow the CBN to discharge its mandate independently within the ambit of the CBN Act, and stop subjecting it to such directives, Moghalu said the apex bank should assert its independence.
According to him, the entire Nigerian economy appears to have been “sub-contracted” to the CBN, including industrial and trade policies, resulting in the economy faring poorly, and the bank losing its independence.
To create a level playing field for all players, the CBN deputy governor said the country’s marketplace should be regulated and guided in a rational manner.
“Our economy will not be saved by ad hoc political decisions like this (directive on Forex) handed down by the very institutions that should be shielded from the whim and caprices of politicians.
“The issue here isn’t whether or not CBN should allow access to Forex for food imports. It is about whether such an economic policy of a Central Bank should be imposed by a political authority. A major reason for our poverty, instability and weak economy is weak institutions,” he said.
Bismarck Rewane, an economist and the head of Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives, also says the apex bank is supposed to be independent.
Rewane told Reuters that foreign exchange restrictions for food imports could backfire after Buhari signed up to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) last month.
That AfCFTA seeks to create a continent-wide free trade zone where tariffs on most goods would be eliminated.
“At this point in time these rules will be manipulated in the interest of smugglers and their accomplices,” says Rewane.
It will be recalled that import controls on rice, imposed even as local farmers fail to meet demand, have kept prices artificially high and led to smuggling from neighbouring Benin into Nigeria.
To game the system, importers have been masking imported food as ‘machinery’ into Nigeria, because the government places a premium on importation of machinery and readily grants forex for anything tagged ‘machinery’.
This is even as the publicity analyst of Proshare, Taiwo Oyedele in a report, listed 10 reasons why President Buhari should rescind the directive. They are as follows:
1, Nigeria is not food sufficient, available data suggests the contrary. Stopping FOREX allocation to importers of foods will aggravate an already bad situation
2. Every country imports food. Our focus should be on producing what we are best able to produce, export some and import the rest
3. The CBN is meant to be independent; it should not be told what to do by the president especially when the decision is not evidence based
4. Restricting FOREX for food import will increase smuggling as importers seek to moderate their import bills by avoiding duties and port levies. This will in turn push sub-standard imported food items under the radar
5. The policy will push FOREX demand to the parallel market and restore multiple exchange rate margin leading to manipulation and arbitrage. This is capable of undoing the stability gains of the foreign exchange market over the past couple of years
6. High Forex rate in the alternative market will increase cost of imported foodstuffs leading to high food inflation. There will also be upward price pressures on locally manufactured products that use imported food items as inputs
7. Less food at higher prices means more hunger especially for poor people. Hungry people are angry people, and angry people are violent people so higher risk of insecurity
8. Increased smuggling will result in less revenue from import duties leading to higher budget deficits
9. Self sufficiency in food production cuts across the entire value chain including logistics, transportation, storage, etc. Restricting fx without first addressing these related problems is putting the cart before the horse
10. Trying to fix all economic problems using monetary policy is like a carpenter trying to fix all broken furniture with a hammer and a nail, it doesn’t always work. A holistic approach should be adopted.
Policy requires care
For the CEO of Global Analytics Consulting Limited, Tope Fasua, his sympathy for the president’s directive is measured carefully against the likely impact it will create on the economy.
The presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in the 2019 elections said his support for the directive for CBN to restrict Forex for imports of food items into the country was to the point of how it affected milk.
However, he said the situation is assuming a more serious dimension with the president’s latest directive on all food items.
“Here, one has to be careful to ensure it does not impact the economy more negatively,” he said.
“I am of the view that we should produce anything we can on our own. But, the timing and implementation of the policy also matters. It will have a far-reaching implication.
“Already the private sector has been complaining about the restriction of Forex to 43 items. It might lead to a rise in prices if one has to recover the cost of sourcing for Forex to bring in what people need.”
Background
On June 23, 2015, a notice from the CBN’s Trade and Exchange Department to the general public and authorised Forex dealers listed some 41 imported goods and services that were included on the list of items considered not valid for Forex in the Nigerian Forex market.
Among the items were food items like rice, margarine, palm kernel/palm oil products/vegetable oils, meat and processed meat products, vegetables and processed vegetable products, poultry (chicken, eggs, and turkey), tinned fish in sauce/sardines, tomatoes/tomato pastes.
Most other foods that captures in the ban including bread made from wheat floor and other which the country is making attempt to produce but have not been able to enough to feed its over 198 million population, would likely make the list.
Price of yam drops by 100% in Enugu
…as yam output in Nigeria is estimated at 44mm tonnes
A
s Nigeria’s yam output this year is estimated at 44mm tones, dealers in the produce in major markets in Enugu metropolis said on Friday that harvesting of new yams has forced down the price of the commodity by about 100 per cent.
A cross-section of the dealers said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that new yam had flooded the market, hence the fall in the price.
One of them, Mr Ejike Nwanna, said that the price depended on the size of the commodity.
He said that five medium-size tubers, which sold at N4, 500 before the harvest season, now go for between N2, 000 and N2, 500.
Ejikes said that the price of yam is never fixed in the market, saying that it is always negotiable, depending on the size and specie of the yam.
Another yam dealer at Garki Market, Agbani Road, Mrs. Esther Ezeora, said that farmers recorded good harvest this year because there was enough rain.
“Many farmers planted yam this season and harvest was bountiful, forcing down the price,” Ezeora said.
Another yam seller at Akwata Market, Mr. Sunday Iwuoha, also attributed the price fall to the bumper harvest, leading to more yams in the market.
“Farmers are forced to sell the produce at cheap prices because they have problems of storing the yam for a longer period,” Iwuoha said.
“The price of 50 tubers medium size of yam goes for between N13, 000 and N13, 500 as against N20, 000 before the harvest season,” he said.
Mr. Greg Ume, a buyer expressed delight over the development, saying that the commodity had become more affordable than before.
Ume said that with the bumper harvest, there will be food on the table in many homes.
A civil servant, Mrs. Ego Inyama, said that she was happy that new yam was now available and affordable.
“Most mothers were already getting fed up with the rice-and-beans meal on a daily basis. Now we can complement with yam,” Inyama said.
Yam is a widely consumed staple in Nigeria. The country is the second largest producer of yams and tubers in the world (111.64mm tonnes) coming next to China.
Nigeria has faced serious challenges lifting its production to a level of global competitiveness. It is expected that with the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and in response to CBN’s incentives including the anchor borrowers’ programme, we will see Nigeria’s production of yam and possible exports become a major source of employment and growth.
Gloom in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector persists –Meristem
With earnings season now over, analysts at Meristem Securities said taking more than a cursory glance at the H1:2019 financial scorecards for Nigeria’s downstream segment, the narrative is largely unchanged from Q1, although with a further shift in fortunes to the downside.
They disclosed that in the first six months of 2019, overall topline for listed players (ex-OANDO) took a 1.67 per cent hit, pitching in at NGN584.54 billion (vs. NGN594.45 billion in H1:2018), as product stockpiles built up.
TOTAL lost 3.48 per cent by recording NGN150.83 billion), MRS (-52.18 per cent; NGN29.80 billion) and their ilk, large retail networks were not enough to drive substantial topline growth.
Sunday Telegraph notes that while TOTAL shut down some of its retail outlets during the period for renovation/upgrades, MRS shifted emphasis from serving its Bulk/Industrial customers (which historically are receivables-laden) to a retail-driven strategy, a shift which has impacted its revenues in the short-term but is certain to deliver better efficiency in asset-use in the long-term.
Meanwhile, Meristim Securities analyst said that after a 4-month hiatus resulting in suspension by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), CONOIL finally turned in its 2018FY, Q1:2019 and H1:2019 results.
They said that while its governance issues remain a critical red flag, the company is staking a claim to the crown of “downstream darling” after posting a NGN72.22 billion topline (+32.56 per cent) in the half year and significant bottomline growth, in spite of the prevailing environment.
According to them, the bottomline growth across the segment was a sizeable 8.33 per cent (NGN8.72 billion to NGN9.44 billion), albeit propped by FO’s NGN5.45 billion (+1,386.97 per cent) and CONOIL’s NGN1.03 billion (+87.54 per cent), as all other players recorded earnings
declines.
They stated that the FO’s result was purely a one-off income booked on the back of outstanding subsidy payments, which suggestively waters down the quality of the earnings growth posted.
The consensus is clear – the risks in Nigeria’s downstream are as diverse as they are knotty. As Nigeria work towards domestic sufficiency in refined products in the near term, PMS prices, said Meristem analysts, need a much-needed lift as quickly as is realistically possible.
Sterling donates uniforms to Sokoto govt
N
igeria’s leading commercial bank, Sterling Bank Plc has donated more than one thousand pieces of uniforms to the Sokoto State Government as part of an effort to boost sanitation and hygiene in the state and in furtherance of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative known as the Sterling Environmental Makeover (STEM).
The uniforms, which will be passed on to the Sokoto Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) to enhance the performance of sanitation workers in the state, are intended to give the sanitation workers an identity while on duty, according to the management of Sterling Bank.
While presenting the overall uniforms to the Sokoto State Commissioner for the Environment, Honourable Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, the duo of Ibrahim Aliero and Ado Shehu, Sterling Bank’s Branch Manager, Institutional Banking and Branch Manager respectively, urged the state government to intensify efforts at keeping the state clean, adding that the bank is aware that government alone cannot realise its objective of keeping the environment clean.
According to Ibrahim Aliero, “the essence of the presentation is to compliment the state government efforts towards maintaining a clean environment.
“At Sterling Bank, we are concerned about our business environment. The overall sanitation kits donated to SEPA is part of our bank’s corporate social responsibility idea to sustain a clean environment, more so we believe that a clean environment is important for conducive business activities.
“These overall kits are durable and of good quality that will endure the vagaries of the weather for a long time.”
In appreciation, Honourable Bafarawa applauded Sterling Bank for the significant role it is playing in ensuring a sustainable environment as part of its corporate social responsibility.
The commissioner also called on all other stakeholders to emulate the good gesture of Sterling Bank towards the state government in the effort to keep Sokoto State clean.
He said, “Sanitation is not the responsibility of government alone. I therefore enjoin all other stakeholders and corporate organisations to support government efforts in ensuring a clean environment.”
Sani Abdullahi, a street sweeper who spoke on behalf of his colleagues during the presentation ceremony, commended Sterling Bank for the donation.
Remodeled 8th generation Sonata to make Nigeria debut
T
he remodeled eighth generation Hyundai Sonata will soon make Nigeria debut, having undergone remarkable makeover that incorporates Hyundai’s third generation vehicle platform with amazingly inspiring appearance and improved performance.
The new platform according to Hyundai Motor Company is aimed at improving the market competitiveness of the Hyundai Sonata and its subsequent models, which are already being infused with greater flexibility, enhanced overall design, safety, efficiency and outstanding driving dynamics.
Hyundai Motor Company Head of Styling/Vice President Simon Loasby, gave this hints in Seoul Korea at the international premiere of the Sonata and E-Segment Palisade SUV.
He said that the remodeled Sonata has brought with it fresh chapter for Hyundai’s longest-standing model, yet continuing a global success story that started in 1985.
Unlike its predecessors, the eight-generation Sonata is a fourh-door coupe-styled sedan that showcases Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.
And as a signature product for the brand, the Sonata represents Hyundai’s future design vision, which incorporates advanced safety systems and cutting-edge technology that is engineered to be seamless and intuitive in function.
Suffice to say that the latest Sonata is the first model to adopt Hyundai’s new innovative ‘third generation’ modular vehicle platform, which delivers increased strength and reduced weight to enable improvements in design, safety, efficiency and driving performance.
This is in addition to an extensive application of advanced technologies to boost comfort, convenience and active safety, just as it ranked amongst Hyundai models to premiere a new collaboration with Bose to deliver an exceptional audio experience.
The new platform, however, rides on the dais of its predecessor, enabling a stable design with a lower center of gravity that allows Hyundai to implement sporty and stylish design elements to the new Sonata, Mr. Loasby affirmed.
“The new generation Sonata is also offering reduced weight and improved fuel efficiency, while achieving stronger durability with the new platform.”
What’s more, the platform will among other niceties deliver significant improvement in collision safety through the adoption of a multi-load path structure, ‘Hot Stamping’ and super-high tensile steel plate.
The sophisticated multi-load path increases the energy absorbed by the vehicle in a collision thus improving safety and minimizing collision impact in the passenger cabin.
Hyundai said the platform has been designed to allow the tyres to move outward during a small overlap collision to maximize occupant’s safety. This particular technology prevents vehicle from spinning and prevents possible secondary collision.
The extended application of Hot Stamping, Hyundai reiterated is capable of preventing deformation of the passenger room, thereby improving vehicle safety as well as enhancing power, driving performance, which have all been infused in the next generation engine called the Smartstream Powertrain.
Also featuring a system that controls the flow of air, the new platform improves air movement to the engine bay and heat dissipation, which enhances stability in the lower part of the vehicle and subsequently minimizing air resistance to deliver excellent efficiency and power performance.
The Korean automaker said this transformation will enhance handling by dramatically expanding lateral stiffness, while positioning the steering closer to the wheel center and providing stable and balanced driving performance through tyre-optimization technology.
Above all, Hyundai has numbed offensive cabin noise, using reinforced sound-absorbing systems to laden vibration-sensitive parts.
In addition, a newly designed ‘Digital Pulse Cascading Grille’ spans the front of the new Sonata with combination headlamps each featuring a distinctive and innovative new lighting system.
This includes LED daytime running lights embedded with ‘Hidden Lighting Lamps’ – the running lights appear to form part of a chrome decoration when the car is switched off but dramatically illuminate when the driver starts the engine.
Jaguar Land Rover develops info tech for safe driving
J
aguar Land Rover is developing next-generation head-up display technology that could beam real-time safety information in front of the driver, and allow passengers to stream 3D movies direct from their seats as part of a shared, autonomous future.
Engineers are working on a powerful new 3D head-up display to project safety alerts, such as lane departure, hazard detection, satnav directions, and to reduce the effect of poor visibility in poor weather or light conditions. Augmented reality would add the perception of depth to the image by mapping the messages directly onto the road ahead.
Studies conducted in Germany, show that the use of Stereoscopic 3D displays in an automotive setting can improves reaction times on ‘popping-out’ instructions and increases depth judgments while driving.*
In the future, the innovative technology could be used by passengers to watch 3D movies. Head and eye tracking technology would follow the user’s position to ensure they can see 3D pictures without the need for individual screens or shutter glasses worn at the cinema.
In a fully autonomous future, the 3D displays would offer users a personalised experience and allow ride-sharers to independently select their own infotainment. Several passengers sharing a journey would be able to enjoy their own choice of media – including journey details, points of interest or movies – and optimised for where they are seated.
The research – undertaken in partnership with the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics (CAPE) at University of Cambridge – is focused on developing an immersive head-up display, which will closely match real-life experience allowing drivers to react more naturally to hazards and prompts.
Valerian Meijering, Human Machine Interface & Head-Up Display Researcher for Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Development in virtual and augmented reality is moving really quickly. This consortium takes some of the best technology available and helps us to develop applications suited to the automotive sector. Not only does it provide a much richer experience for customers, but it also forms part of our Destination Zero roadmap; helping us to move towards a safer, more intuitive and smarter future, for everybody.”
Professor Daping Chu, Director of Centre for Photonic Devices and Sensors and Director of the Centre for Advanced Photonics and Electronics, said: “This programme is at the forefront of development in the virtual reality space – we’re looking at concepts and components which will set the scene for the connected, shared and autonomous cars of the future. CAPE Partners are world-leading players strategically positioned in the value chain network. Their engagement provides a unique opportunity to make a greater impact on society and further enhance the business value of our enterprises.”
The next-generation head-up display research forms part of the development into Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘Smart Cabin’ vision: applying technologies which combine to create a personalised space inside the vehicle for driver and passengers with enhanced safety, entertainment and convenience features as part of an autonomous, shared future.
Price of smoked fish decrease at Oyinbgo Market
T
he price of smoked fish which has been stable at N3000 in recent months at Oyingbo Market has decreased by about 18 per cent to N2500 at Oyingbo Market, Lagos Mainland.
The price rose to N3000 during 2018 Christmas and Yew Year festivities and had remained stable at that price ever since till this week when the price crashed by 18 per cent.
Despite the harsh economic situation, Sunday Telegraph learnt on Friday that traders in the market were making brisk business as there was increase in patronage from housewives and restaurant operators who seemed excited by the reduction in the price of the very important soup condiment.
Consumers and sellers spoken to by our correspondent disclosed that they are enjoying fall in price in many years since the Boko Haram insurgency commenced in the North East, which is the primary source of the variety of smoked fish mainly demanded by consumers.
The consumers said during the third and fourth quarter of the year, the price of the fish normally comes down because there is normally high fishing activities at the Lake Chad.
Meanwhile, at the Garage market, Mrs. Ime Elele, told Sunday Telegraph that the price of noodles has increased with a carton of Indomie (small size) formerly sold at N1700 now selling at N2100. She decried the rise in price, saying the money that would have easily bought fifteen cartoons can only buy eight cartons nowadays.
She also decried low patronage where customers who normally buy in large quantities now buy in bits, a development she said has made the gains from such sales not enticing again.
Toyota plans self-driving escort for Olympic torch, marathon
T
oyota will deploy some 3,700 vehicles and mobility products at next year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics, nearly all of them electrified, including a futuristic self-driving pod car that will escort the Olympic torch and lead the marathon race.
The so-called Concept-i will be a working version of a concept first unveiled in 2017. Toyota said the vehicle will demonstrate Level 4 autonomous driving ability and “agent conversation” technology, which uses artificial intelligence to “understand” and interact with humans.
It was unclear whether the Concept-i will be driving itself during its torch and marathon duties.
Despite its wild exterior, replete with top-to-bottom slashed side windows, a wedge-shaped silhouette and concealed rear tires, the Concept-i still gets a conventional steering wheel.
Toyota’s Olympic plan also encompasses a small fleet of autonomous boxcar-like people movers that will shuttle up to 20 passengers apiece. At least a dozen of these e-Palette runabouts will transfer staff and athletes around the Olympic and Paralympic Village. Toyota will also marshal about 500 of its Mirai hydrogen fuel cell sedans to usher people between sporting venues.
Toyota, a top sponsor of next summer’s Olympic games, fleshed out its plans in a news release on Friday under a mobility for all theme. Japan’s biggest automaker said its Olympic vehicle fleet will have the lowest emissions footprint of any so far, thanks to its reliance on electrification.
Toyota also offered the clearest picture yet of the e-Palette, a concept shown at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show. The vehicle is pitched as a cornerstone of mobility as a service.
