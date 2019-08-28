Ahmed’s return: With more duties, can she deliver?

With the return of the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, to her previous job, albeit with increased responsibilities, financial analysts are not expecting much deviation from the policies she pursued during her past stint in the finance ministry, writes Tony Chukwunyem

n a chat with newsmen on the sidelines of the Bloomberg Emerging and Frontier Forum in London two months ago, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, who between September 15 2018 and May 28, this year, was the nation’s Minister of Finance, had indicated that she would like to be reappointed to the position when President Muhammadu Buhari constituted his second term cabinet.

She said at the time: “The President is in the process of putting together a new cabinet. I have not had a discussion with him on whether I am coming back on the cabinet or not. I would like to go back to the cabinet in the same role to continue the work that we started.

“I was only there for nine months; I started a lot of initiatives that I would love to push”.

VAT hike plan

Significantly, the news item that made the headlines from that chat was Ahmed’s disclosure that the Federal Government had plans to raise Value-Added Tax (VAT) to 7.5 per cent by 2020 from the present 5 per cent, as part of its efforts to improve revenue generation.

She stated: “We have developed a strategic revenue growth initiative, which we have started implementing. Our target is to increase revenue to 65 per cent minimum in 2019 so that in the next three years, we are able to attain 80-85 per cent of our revenue target. We are looking at increasing value-added tax from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent. Five per cent, is one of the lowest VAT, globally. The increase will not be done overnight but hopefully, by the next budget (2020), the new increase will take effect.”

Besides, she said: “We recently increased the minimum wage and one of the agreements we had with labour was that there would be some marginal increase in VAT to enable us to handle the incremental cost of increasing wages.”

Achievements

In fact, a few weeks earlier, during what industry watchers must have assumed was her farewell world press conference, Ahmed had unveiled achievements of the Finance Ministry in the first four years of President Buhari’s administration.

She noted, for instance, that the country’s foreign reserves which, stood at $28.3 billion in 2015 when President Buhari assumed office, had increased to $44.69 billion as at May 13, 2019. She also pointed out that inflation rates continued to improve from a high rate of 18.7 per cent in January 2017 to 11.37 per cent in April 2019.

According to Ahmed, the implementation of the Economic Recovery & Growth Plan (ERGP), which the Buhari’s administration developed in 2017, had led to the economy’s exit from recession and moved it upwards on a path of sustainable, inclusive and diversified growth.

Specifically, she stated that the Ministry had achieved seven consecutive quarters of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth since the country’s exit from recession in Q2, 2017.

“As at Q4 2018, the economy grew by 2.38% in real terms (year-on-year), representing an increase of 0.27% compared to Q4 2017 and, a rise of 0.55% compared with the growth rate in Q3 2018. Overall, GDP grew at an annual rate of 1.93% in 2018 compared with 0.82% in 2017, representing an overall increase of 1.11% year on year,” she said.

The Finance Minister, however, acknowledged that the government faced challenges with regard to domestic revenue mobilization, a development that resulted in its funding budget deficits through borrowings.

She emphasised that the Finance Ministry was determined to address the long-standing issue of unsatisfactory revenue performance in Nigeria, particularly in the non-oil sector, in order to ensure appropriate financing for critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

Specifically, she said: “Let me first underscore the vital role of domestic revenue mobilization for continued economic success and inclusive growth in Nigeria. Indeed, President Muhammadu Buhari underscored the urgent need for improved revenue performance during his 2019 Budget Speech, and he directed the acceleration of all revenue initiatives.

“The time to act is now – if we do not address the long standing issue of ‘unsatisfactory revenue performance’ in Nigeria, particularly in the non-oil sector, we will never realize our shared goal of ensuring appropriate financing for critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure, and ultimately of co-creating a Nigeria where no one is left behind”.

Ahmed further pointed out that even as the administration was stepping up efforts to boost domestic revenue mobilization, it had adopted a prudent debt management strategy, which ensures that it invests borrowed funds in capital projects.

“Although our debt by international standards, at 19.09% Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is well below the threshold of 56% for countries similar to Nigeria. The government is addressing the issue of reducing the debt service to revenue through a combination of debt substitution strategies,” she stated.

Concern over rising debt

Still, with data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) showing that Nigeria’s external debt commitment jumped from $10.32billion in June 30, 2015 to $22.08billion as of June 30 last year and further rose to N24.387trillion at the end of 2018, there has been growing concern in industry circles over the country’s rising debt profile.

Critics contend that the nation’s economic managers should focus on its abysmal debt servicing to revenue ratio rather than its healthy debt to GDP ratio.

Speaking at an event in Abuja last November, for instance, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Senior Resident Representative and Mission Chief for Nigeria, Mr. Amine Mati, said that although Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio remained low at between 20 and 25 per cent, the country was spending a high proportion of its revenue on debt servicing as a result of low revenue generation.

He disclosed that Nigeria’s debt servicing to revenue ratio was more than 50 per cent compared with about 10 per cent for sub-Saharan Africa, which according to the IMF official, was unhealthy for economic growth and development.

Mati said: “Security issues are exacting a significant human toll in a number of countries. Debt to GDP ratio is increasing in the past five years. Public debt is diverting more resources towards debt servicing.

“The interest rate has gone up to where they used to be around the year 2000 before the debt relief. The adjustment has relied on spending compression rather than revenues mobilisation. Meeting the Sustainable Development Goals will require stronger growth and more financing.”

Return stirs mixed reactions

Thus, when last week, Ahmed’s wish to be reappointed to her former position came true, as the Presidency announced that she is now to head an enlarged Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the news elicited mixed reactions in financial and industry circles.

While civil servants in the Ministry seemed excited to see her back, analysts generally gave a muted reaction to the announcement.

Commenting on the subject in a chat with New Telegraph, MD/CEO BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said: The Finance Minister is returning to a familiar terrain given that it was her former portfolio. In recent times, the Finance Ministry’s role has been that of book keeping. However, it has a lot of key agencies such as the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), the Securities and Exchange (SEC) and so on, reporting to it. The Minister is a gentle lady and one feels that the position requires someone who can handle the rough and tumble that the job requires.

Also, in his reaction, the MD/CEO Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, in a note entitled, “The more things change, the more they remain the same,” stated: “We are of the view, that it will be presumptuous, to start speculating about the likely effectiveness of any or all of the ministers, as they need time to settle down to their daunting tasks. The biggest problem is that Nigerians have run out of patience and are not interested in stories about the past and what was inherited. They want results now.”

He predicted that under Mrs. Ahmed’s watch fiscal authorities would undertake additional Eurobond borrowing, stock market weakness would continue, there would be, “ more forex restriction and economic patriotism” and an emphasis on infrastructure investment.

However, a Lagos-based financial analyst, Mr. Moses Eze, said he was optimistic that Ahmed and her team were up to the task.

He faulted the view in some quarters that the administration’s merging of the Finance and Budget and National Planning ministries would hinder the Finance Minister’s effectiveness.

He said: “Don’t forget that before she (Ahmed) was moved to the Finance Ministry, she was Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, so she is quite conversant with how that ministry operates. Also, the President has appointed Mr. Clement Agba as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, so the Finance Minister will certainly not be overwhelmed by her responsibilities.”

Last line

But even as reactions continue to trail the Finance Minister’s reappointment, the consensus in industry circles is that given the enormity of the task before her, Mrs. Ahmed has little choice but to hit the ground running. According to analysts, preparation of the 2020 budget, ensuring fiscal, monetary policy coordination to shield the economy from the impact of dwindling oil prices, implementing tax reforms and introducing investor-friendly policies, are some of the issues the Finance Minister will have to urgently address if she wants to succeed in putting the country on the path of sustainable and inclusive growth.

