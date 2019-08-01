News
Airtel, MTN investors lose N326bn in July
- Nigeria secures $15.15bn investments in six months
Shareholders of two telecommunication firms, Airtel Africa Plc. and MTN Nigeria Plc. quoted on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, lost about N326 billion in July 2019 following low investment sentiment in the country.
The local bourse has sustained bearish run during the month, a slump that underscores foreign investors’ frustration over lack of policy progress since President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election in February.
Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that Airtel Africa, which closed at N1.5 trillion in capitalization and N399.30 in share price on 9th of July when it was admitted on the official list of Exchange, dropped by 19 per cent or N285 billion to close at N323.50 in share price and N1.215 trillion in market capitalization. Also, MTN Nigeria, which opened the trading on July 1 at N2.626 trillion or N129.05 in share price, lost 1.56 per cent or N41 billion to close at N2.585 billion in market capitalization or N127.00 when the closing bell rang yesterday.
This brings the total loss recorded by the two giant telecoms to N326 billion. The Nigeria Stock Exchange All Share Index has dropped 11.81 per cent this year. The delay by the second administration of Buhari to inaugurate ministers and other officials who will give clear policy direction of the economy since his inauguration on May 29 was believed to be crippling the equities market. Market analysts said investors, especially foreigners, were unlikely to make significant investment in the market, if any at all, until they had a clear picture of the policy direction of the government.
This, according to them, is due to the delay in the formation of the cabinet and lack of vital information about what the economy direction is going to look like, leaving investors uncertain about what policies the government will implement as regards socio-political and economic operating environment.
The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, said that the policies of the government would determine the return of the foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the capital market. Chukwu noted that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international investors. He said: “If the government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilises the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their share in the market.” Chukwu said to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should, however, be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates. There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market.
“The current CBN poli-cy, which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks, should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators. This will not only encourage retail investors, but will also make it possible for the licensed Market Makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity.” On his part, Ayo Akinyele, an analyst at CSL Stockbrokers, said: “We are yet to see any major policy direction and foreign investors are not comfortable with that. We don’t have a new Minister of Finance – this is very critical to investors.”
Akinyele said he expects bearish sentiment to linger in the third quarter, potentially improving toward the end of the year. That will depend on which ministers Buhari appoints and on progress in implementing a new minimum wage and structural reforms.
WAEC to Tribunal: We’re not responsible for Buhari’s Cambridge Certificate
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has told the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja that it was not responsible for the issuance of results to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Cambridge University International Assessment Education.
The tribunal had earlier admitted two documents as Exhibits 19 and 21, which were Buhari’s statement of results and the broadsheet for the results of the 18 candidates who sat for the examinations in 1961.
The Deputy Registrar of the Council, Oshindehinde Adewumi, appeared before the tribunal as Respondent Witness 4 on behalf of the Council at the instance of President Buhari. Under cross-examination, the witness said he could not confirm Buhari’s Cambridge Assessment International Certified Statement of West African School Certificate issued in 1961, which was earlier admitted in evidence as exhibit R-21. “This document is not bearing my name or signature.
You cannot expect me to certify a document that is not from WAEC. This document is bearing Cambridge Assessment International Certified Statement. It is not a document from the WAEC,” the witness stated.
The witness had earlier, when he was introduced by Buhari’s counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), maintained that he certified Buhari’s statement of results. Answering questions from counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the witness told the tribunal that the statement of result Buhari tendered emanated from an examination WAEC conducted in conjunction with University of Cambridge. He further told the tribunal that 18 candidates sat for the exam in 1961, with President Buhari listed as number two. The witness, who said he had worked for WAEC for about 30 years, confirmed that Buhari sat for eight subjects, out of which he got five credits.
He said the president had C5 in Oral English, A3 in History, C3 in Geography, C5 in Health Science and C5 in Hausa Language respectively. He added that Buhari came out with aggregate score of 32 and was categorized in Grade 2. “I confirm that whoever has this result has secondary certificate,” he added. Counsel to the petitioners, Dr. Livy Izoukwu (SAN), during cross examination, asked the witness to spell the name on the certificate. The witness told the tribunal that the name on both the list of candidates and the certificate was “Mo-hamed Buhari”.
It was at this juncture that the witness sort to clarify that the documents did not emanate from WAEC. Asked if he had ever worked in University of Cambridge, the witness said: “I have never worked there.”
Besides, though Buhari was said to have registered for eight subjects, when the witness was shown Exhibit R-19, he told the tribunal that only six subjects were listed for the 2nd respondent. When asked if he knew one Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, the witness answered in the affirmative, identifying him as current Registrar of WAEC. Asked if he was aware that Dr. Uwadiae had, on November 2, 2018, “purported to give President Buhari attestation certificate” the witness said: “Yes I am aware.”
He, however, added that it was not true that such attestation could only be given when a candidate misplaced or lost his certificate. Another witness, Mohammed Abba, a Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, who identified the president in a group photograph of the 1961 set of Katsina Provincial Secondary School, said that the result sheet possessed by the president is not same as a certificate. Abba claimed that he has known Buhari for over 30 years, but that he never served in the Nigerian Army and was never a school mate to Buhari. He said that the fact he deposed to in his witness statement on oath were obtained from the Curriculum Vitae and available record on Buhari.
When presented with Buhari’s CV, Abba told the tribunal that although schools attended by Buhari were listed, but no certificate is listed in the CV or attached to it. On the differences in the name Mohamed Buhari contained in the Cambridge documents and Muhammadu Buhari being the real name of the president, the witness maintained that the two names are the same in Islam.
Two other witnesses called by Buhari, Mohammed Kwatu, a retired broadcaster in Niger State and Usman Dagona, a businessman in Nasarawa State maintained that the February 23 presidential election was free and fair. When their attention was drawn to some results sheets, they told the tribunal that they were not at the point where alterations were carried out by INEC officials. Buhari, who opened his defence in the petition against his election on Tuesday, has so far called seven witnesses, who testified for him and also tendered several documents through his counsel. Meanwhile, further defence in the petition continues today.
Measles outbreak claims 100 in Borno, Yobe
…North-East records 21,011 cases
States in the North-East part of the country recorded no fewer than 21,011 cases of measles with 100 deaths in the past few months. Specifically, the measles outbreak claimed 100 lives in Borno (93) and Yobe (7) states. A survey by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) indicated that while cases were recorded in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Gombe states, officials in Adamawa and Jigawa said no such cases were recorded in their states.
In Borno, where the highest number of cases was recorded, officials said security challenges in the state made it difficult to address the situation. Dr. Sule Mele, the Director, Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, toldNAN that 18,204 measles cases were recorded in the state from January till date, with 93 deaths, mostly children. He attributed the outbreak of the disease to inability of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to access healthcare services due to the ongoing conflict between security forces and Boko Haram insurgents.
Mele noted that there was high prevalence of the disease in ‘trapped’ communities due to the lack of access to vaccination. He added that the lack of access to crisis-prone areas was a major obstacle militating against effective response to the disease. According to him, the primary healthcare agency has, however, scaled up activities to enhance surveillance, case management, laboratory services, social mobilisation and vaccination in some affected areas in spite of the challenges.
He said: “We were able to conduct reactive vaccination for children between the ages of nine and 18 months in the affected areas. “Arrangements are on for the conduct of a country- wide measles response to enhance coverage of the routine immunisation in communities and IDPs’ camps.” Yobe, another flashpoint of conflicts between security agents and the insurgents, recorded 2,675 cases of measles, with seven deaths, Haruna Umaru, the acting Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) in the state said. He said that “from January 2019 till June 2019, we received reports of 2,675 cases of measles, with seven deaths from the 17 local government areas in the state.”
He, however, added that the situation had been controlled by the Rapid Response Teams. Umaru said that whenever there was report of communicable disease in the state, the Rapid Response Teams swung into action. On its part, Bauchi State Government said it recorded two cases of measles in some communities sharing border with Yobe. However, Alhaji Bakoji Ahmed, the State Immunisation Officer (SIO) told NAN in Bauchi that those infected were from Yobe. He added that “the communities affected are in Yobe, but share border with Dambam Local Government Area of Bauchi State.
“The only reason we accepted them is because they receive healthcare services and immunisation in Bauchi State.” The officer explained that the state government was not taking chances as it had intensified monitoring through its Emergency Operations Centres (EOC). Ahmed said the EOC was being used to monitor signals and coordinate outbreak response across the state. In Gombe State, the Epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Nuhu Ville, said 130 cases of measles were recorded from January till date, but no life was lost. Ville said most of the cases were detected in Gombe and Dukku local government areas of the state, but were treated and discharged. According to him, the laboratory for measles test for the entire North-East region is located in Gombe and whenever there is a suspected case, test is conducted immediately and treatment commences. He said there were 570 healthcare facilities across the state, each with surveillance officers who notified specialist hospitals of such cases for appropriate actions.
Vitamin A reduces skin cancer risk
Scientists in the United States (US) said getting more vitamin A may help in the prevention of skin cancer. According to the findings of a new study published online July 31 in ‘JAMA Dermatology,’ people with the highest intake of vitamin A lowered their risk of squamous cell skin cancer by around 15 per cent. Most of the vitamin A they consumed came from foods. Squamous cell carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer.
It tends to occur in areas exposed to a lot of sunlight, such as the face and head. Study’s senior author, Eunyoung Cho, said: “These findings just add another reason to have a healthy diet with fruits and vegetables.
Vitamin A from plant sources is safe,” added Cho who is an associate professor of dermatology and epidemiology at Brown University in the US. The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) listed foods that are rich in vitamin A to include sweet potato, carrots, black-eyed peas, sweet red peppers, broccoli, spinach, dairy foods, fish and meat, especially liver. Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin. That means it can collect in the fat cells.
But when taken in large amounts — like those in supplements – the consumer could potentially reach an unsafe level, according to the NIH. On the contrary, adults shouldn’t consume more than 10,000 international units of preformed vitamin A daily, the NIH said. Cho, however said too much preformed vitamin A (typically from supplements and some animal foods) increases the risk of osteoporosis and hip fractures.
Gbajabiamila charges journalists on objective reportage
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has tasked journalists covering the parliament to avoid speculative reporting. Gbajabiamila stated this during an interactive session with members of the House of Representatives Press Corps yesterday. He also urged members of the corps to be guided by ethics of the journalism profession, and do more of investigative reporting. According to him: “When you report, your reports are read by millions of people. We are not saying you should always report us positively, but imbibe the culture of investigative journalism, and not speculative reporting. “We are going to work together to develop Nigeria.
Let us reform ourselves. We have a lot of reforms in the House, and we expect you to promote them”, the Speaker said, adding that media reports were critical to nation building. Earlier, Chairman of the House Press Corps, Ms Grace Ike, urged the Speaker to use his good office to revisit a failed Bill, which was intended to enhance the welfare of journalists, as well run an open door house, for unhindered access to needed information by reporters.
She also reminded the speaker to entrench accountability in the running of the House in order to change the negative image the parliament attracts in the public. “Mr. Speaker, I know you are aware that the Nigerian public have a negative impression about the National Assembly. An average legislator is seen as a very corrupt public official. You must therefore begin to push for greater accountability and results from your colleagues.
You should demand performance from legislators in the area of legislation, representation and oversight. “We know you are well prepared for this job. You are an encyclopedia of the Nigerian Parliament. Take this House to the next level” She commended the speaker for appointing four members of the corps as part of his media team, saying the gesture was unprecedented in the history of the parliament since 1999.
Temiye: Huge costs limiting cancer care, treatment
Prof. EdamisanTemiye is a consultant paediatric haematology oncologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how children become victims of cancer, obstacles hindering access to care and funding, factors that prevent and tackle cancers, the strategies to achieve cancer-free society, among others
A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer, though the reverse is the case. Could you tell me how possible this is?
It is very possible that children, even new born baby could have cancer. Cancer can occur from the womb to the tomb, from the youngest to the oldest, although it is common in adults, but cancer do occur in children.
Cancer in children is more dangerous because it grows faster than when it occurs in adults.
What make the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the cost and the length of time it takes to treat affected persons.
In some cancers you treat them for up to three years before it can stop. The shortest most time are six to nine months, due to intensive treatment and it is very expensive to treat cancer in our environment where poverty is prevalent. Many families cannot pay and cannot afford to pay for cancer treatment. Event those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support in this area.
How can affected persons and families tackle the challenge that comes with the huge cost of cancer treatment?
In most developed countries, families don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that approach of individuals and families bearing the huge cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria so that more people can be treated, so that we can get expected results that could be obtained in other parts of the world.
How do we change our ways in order to achieve this?
One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known and we also waste millions of naira on it. We buy streams of cars and individuals build 50 houses then you wonder what they want to do with them when they are not using the houses for business.
On the contrary, you see people in developed countries donating freely to the care of less privileged. It is a challenge in Nigeria that much fund is not coming from this kind of donation. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competitions than to support those that are in need of medical treatment; they will say that they won’t be seen. They forget that CSR is taken care of with tax, but that is not what they want. They want to be seen that they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos; that is what they are interested in and it is very sad.
Can a person be free from cancer after treatment?
After treatment, especially children can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of records.
They are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. So, cancer can be treated, cured and the person could live normally.
How available is the treatment of cancer in Nigeria?
There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres should be properly equipped. Presently, they are not still properly equipped. There are few centres that can treat cancer in the country.
Many of the teaching hospitals in the country are treating cancers in adult and some in children. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is doing something for children, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is doing something for children and also, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPHTH) is also doing something for children.
Well, we are doing our best in that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. Presently, we are collaborating with other cancer centres in the world to gain more experiences in this sphere and has paved the way for more children in this country to survive cancer.
How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure in adult?
Prevention is better than cure. However, the best solution is to continue to screen cancer both in adults and children. For example, there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early it is more possible to cure than when it is discovered late. For example, the cancer of the eyes that we call intraocular melanoma in children, is highly preventable.
If you see something shining in the eye of any child that is one-year-old or two-year-old the relations of such a child should take him or her to visit an oncologist who is the best person to make a diagnosis at that time and then coordinate with other specialists.
Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling in a child that isn’t painful, don’t assume that its not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to say whether this swelling is normal.
Such swelling can develop suddenly. Such cancerous swelling usually come up slowly. That is not painful initially but when it becomes painful, don’t assume that it is not dangerous. Take the affected child for medical attention immediately as the cancer could spread. If this cancer spreads, there is a problem.
Nigeria secures $15.15bn investments in six months
- Investors fund 43 projects in 12 states, FCT
Foreign and local investments worth $15.15 billion were announced in Nigeria in the first six months of this year to fund various projects, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has said. The investments, which were targeted at funding various projects across the country, were, however, far lower than $45.74 billion recorded in the same period last year. NIPC, in its half year 2019 investment report, revealed that Mining and Quarrying sector got the lion share of the investments as it received $12.3 billion, representing 81 per cent of the total investments. Manufacturing sector got $2.2 billion, representing 14 per cent of the total sum, while Finance and Insurance sector got $2 million, which is two per cent of the total announced investments. Information and Communication sector also received $2 million (two per cent) within the six-month period, while the remaining $2 million went to other sectors.
In terms of destinations, $11.6 billion, representing 77 per cent of the total investments, went into offshore projects funding. Projects in Ondo and Lagos states attracted $1.1 billion and $6 million respectively. Ogun State got $2 million, while $1.6 billion went to other states. NIPC said the $15.15 billion announced were meant for 43 projects across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. According to the NIPC report, $10 billion, representing 66 per cent of the fund, came from Netherlands, while $2.1 billion (14 per cent) came from Morocco. The report indicated that $1.3 billion, representing nine per cent, was from investors within Nigeria, adding that $3.5 billion came from several other sources.
NIPC noted that top 10 investors accounted for 97 per cent of the total fund and they include: Netherland’s Royal Dutch Shell Plc.; Morroco’s OCP Group; Yinson Holdings Bhd from Malaysia; Seplat/NNPC from Nigeria; Neo Themis/ Kingline from Morocco; Crown Refinery & Petrochemical Limited from Nigeria; Branch International Finance & Insurance from USA; Anheuser-Busch In- Bev (ABInBev) from Belgium; Generation Investment Management from UK, and Microsoft from USA. At a recent forum in Lagos, the immediate past Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, had disclosed that the government was in search of investors and financiers to fund infrastructure projects valued at $140 billion. The projects, the exminister said, would be targeted at bridging existing infrastructure gaps in the country and would be spread over the next four to five years.
Enelamah, however, expressed concern that many investment promises by foreign investors over the years had not come to reality. According to him, in 2018, over $90 billion worth of investments were announced by entities who wanted to do business in Nigeria, and they were still being expected. “The question is what do we do to convert those promises to real investments? We currently have about $20 billion investments which we are working to close and that is from many years. There has also been a growing and steady rise in investor confidence, but again, this investor confidence must be converted into real investments,” he said.
Climate Change: Ayade budgets N100m for tree planting
Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, yesterday canvassed for tree planting as a measure to tackle the problem of climate change in the state. The Governor said the initiative was to ensure that everybody in the state capital, Calabar, planted at least a tree in the city. Speaking during the green carnival float, Ayade, who said that 58 per cent of forest covering entire Nigeria was found in Cross River State, noted the “Green Carnival” was part of the effort to encourage the public to plant about one million trees in the state. The governor said: “Cross River State has 58 per cent of the entire forest that covers the country.
The question now is: what is the world going to do for us? The governor stated that it was in his quest to increase the vegetation of Cross River State where trees cut down for one reason or the other can be replaced. He said that it was the reason behind the N100m which he earmarked in this year’s budget stressing the amount is going to be increased to the sum N500m in the budget for next year.
“This year, I made a budget of N100m to take care of planting of trees, I promised to get the same budget increased to N500m. “I called on young Cross Riverians to plant seedlings so that they can make money from the venture by next year. We want the entire world to know today that Cross River state shut down its workforce to plant trees,” Ayade stated. According to the governor, the state government has set aside the sum of N5m to reward any of the MDA’s that comes first in the tree planting exercise. Ayade said: “We have put aside 40,000 seedlings; anywhere you find yourself please plant a tree: We are going to clean the air. It is the tree that cleanses the air.1000 tress shall be planted across the state.
Oil well fire: Community threatens suit, demands N5bn damages from Chevron
The Sukuna community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has threatened to drag Chevron Nigeria Ltd. to court over the neglect it suffered in the aftermath of an explosion which rocked the Ojumole oil well owned and operated by the firm.
The threat was contained in a petition dated 30th July, 2019, which was addressed to the Managing Director of the oil firm by the community’s lawyer, Ige Asemudara. According to the petitioners, the Ojumole oil well suddenly exploded into a fiercely raging fire on 18th April, 2019, leaving on its trail, unprecedented shock from which many of them are yet to recover. They added that the fire produced a very thick and dark smoke which enveloped their homes, farms and ponds.
The petitioners alleged that it was the nonchalant attitude of the oil firm that led to the spreading of the fire to other oil wells within the Ojumole field. This, they claimed, occasioned great discomfort, material losses, health hazards, pains, imposed darkness as well as environmental pollution on them for well over two months within which the fire raged before it was eventually put out at about 1p.m. on 30th June, 2019.
The petitioners further disclosed that several efforts made by them to communicate with the oil firm to address their plight were unsuccessful. Consequently, they were demanding the payment of N5 billion as compensation for their losses, discomfort, pain, ill-health and general degradation of their environment. Aside asking for an immediate clean-up of the entire areas affected by the fire and its evacuation processes, the petitioners also want Chevron to conduct a comprehensive medical examination of every member of the community and undertake the medical treatment of any ailment or disease diagnosed on any such person which might have been caused by the fire or its smoke.
Umahi directs re-auditing of workers over bloated salaries, pension
Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. Dave Umahi yesterday directed immediate re-auditing of workers in the state.
Besides, he gave immediate directive that ongoing promotion exercise of workers be stopped pending when there would be vacancy in the civil service.
Addressing newly appointed members of the state Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), who were sworn in at Exco chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, Umahi lamented that salaries and pensions had continued to rise without any cause, saying the expended over N350million monthly as promotions for only local government workers.
Apparently describing it as incredible and unsustainable, Umahi directed the state Head of Service, Permanent Secretary Ministry of local government and his Senior Special Assistant on Local Government Matters to give out re-auditing forms to workers across the state.
Umahi said: “Posting of teachers from one local government to the other is halted and posting of teachers is halted for the main time. Local government is now autonomous financially, so we have to now midwife a new system whereby we know how to deal with them because if you are posting one teacher from one local government to the other, it means additional money for that local government.
“So, what we want to do is that between now and Tuesday, there will be a very comprehensive re-auditing of all workers of Ebonyi state; House of Assembly, judiciary, everywhere and it will be done one day. Head of Service, Permanent Secretary of local government, SSA local government have to give out the forms. Forms are filled by the various heads and under it, the workers will do an attestation which we will register in the court that should the ‘information I verified here be wrong at any time, may I be sacked with no benefits.
“I don’t know why salaries, pensions have continued to increase since 2015 then teachers are out of the way and we cannot employ more teachers. After the exercise, we are going to give waiver to each local government to employ teachers based on the allocations coming to them and then we also see how we employ teachers to beef up because I believe strongly that there is no way salaries and pensions should be going up at the same time and I have told the civil servants and all their operators that promotion is hereby based on vacancy that is available.”
Oyo’ll partner agribusiness investors to expand economy, says Makinde
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has expressed readiness of his government to partner with and encourage investors in agriculture sector with a view to expanding the economy of the state as well as surmount challenges facing their operations.
The governor stated this during a visit to inspect abandoned 10,000 metric-tons silo project embarked upon by the immediate past administration and the Ajila Value Adding Ventures Limited in Aawe.
In the governor’s entourage were the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka; Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola; and the Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, Dr. Debo Akande, among others.
Makinde, according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, while speaking at the Ajila Value Adding Farms, Aawe, where he was conducted round the poultry, hatchery, egg powder processing plant and palm trees plantation of the farms, described the facility as world-class.
The governor, who was received by the Alaawe of Aawe, Oba Cornelius Abiola Taiwo; Chairman of Ajila Farms, Mr Philip Olutayo; Managing Director of the farm, Mr. Dotun Odekeye; president of Bond Group of Companies, Chief Debo Omotoso, and a foremost poultry farmer, Chief Lai Amoje, expressed his joy at the development, saying it was the intention of his government to encourage Ajila Farms and other investors in the agriculture sector by addressing their challenges and, where necessary, providing incentives to help them expand their operations so that they could provide employment for the teeming youths of the state.
He said: “Just as we have said in our manifesto, we want to drive our economy through agriculture and agriculture value chain. Most of the things I have seen and heard here are music to my ears: they want to process eggshells into egg powder and export it; they want to generate foreign exchange for the state and that is consistent with our idea of expanding the economy.
“We will encourage them. Some of them may have challenges; security challenges, some of them may have challenges with access to the market. We will look at their challenges and make sure that we solve them. And we may even give incentives to some of them to expand their operations and employ our youths.
