Ajimobi to Makinde: My aides paid for vehicles they took away

he immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has told his successor, Governor Seyi Makinde, that officials of his administration did not steal vehicles belonging to government.

Ajimobi said the officials paid for the vehicles based on decision taken by then government.

Makinde had alleged that Ajimobi and his aides stole the official vehicles allocated to them at the expiration of their tenure on May 29, 2019.

But while fielding questions from journalists after Eid el-Kabir prayer at the Ansar Ud Deen Praying Ground, Liberty Road, Oke Ado, Ibadan, yesterday, Ajimobi said there were documents to back the sale of the vehicles.

He urged the Makinde-led administration to beam its searchlight on civil servants regarding those vehicles allegedly recently recovered from some mechanic workshops.

His words: “When you are in government, there are policies and decisions to be taken. We took the decision that anybody using vehicles at the time should take it away and pay. This is also practiced by the federal and other state governments.

“When I got to office, I didn’t see any vehicle. My brother, former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala took his vehicles away and I did not talk. There are civil servants who steal whenever politicians are leaving government. Let them go and check those civil servants.”

The former governor alleged that there were no curtains, furniture and electronic equipment in the Government House when he moved into it, saying that it was because Alao-Akala left government a few days before his (Ajimobi) resumption.

Ajimobi said that everything at the Government House and Governor’s Office were intact as at the time his administration exited because he “worked till the last day of his administration.”

On insecurity, the former governor described Makinde as very lucky because of the already existing security structure bequeathed to him by his administration.

He therefore advised the incumbent governor to leverage on the many good things his administration did, urging him to make amends where they made mistakes.

“We thank God that he has started seeing some of the good things we did. No government in the state has ever done as much as we have done. This does not mean we did not make mistakes,” Ajimobi said.

On debt profile of the state, which Makinde said is over N150 billion, Ajimobi said: “We have the best debt profile. The USA is the number one debtor in the world. You must use people’s money to make money. In the Debt Management Office publication, Oyo is not in the first 10.”

Meanwhile, the former governor has charged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and sacrifice as Muslims worldwide celebrates Eid-el Kabir.

Ajimobi urged Nigerians to live in the spirit of Eid-el Kabir, which, he said, encapsulated tolerance, sacrifice and total submission to the will of Allah.

He called on the people to cooperate with government at various levels to succeed, saying such was in the good of all and sundry.

“You can never be a president, governor or minister without the approval of God. So, whoever God has elevated to such position, they must be supported.

“Our people must support President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Makinde to succeed. If they succeed, we will make progress.

“Don’t wish Makinde bad; wish him well so that our state can progress. Though, he is in another party, but serving the state. Let’s work with him and let’s support him. Let’s pray for him, let’s work with him so that he can succeed,” he said.

Earlier, Sheikh Ma’aruf Hamzat, Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-deen Central Mosque, Liberty Road, Ibadan, admonished Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, which were piety, steadfastness, perseverance and total submission to the will of Allah.

