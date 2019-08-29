Akanle: PLWD lack access to rehabilitation

Dr. Olufunke Taibat Akanle is the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB). In this interview, she discusses the acute shortage of rehabilitation personnel, the role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in setting the required standard for care and factors limiting access to medical rehabilitation, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports

Types of medical rehabilitation

Now we have different types of rehabilitation, we even have road rehabilitation which I am sure you are aware of, but ours is medical rehabilitation. Now, talking about medical rehabilitation, you want to classify the management of suicide survivors and those that abuse as well as misuse drugs, it should come under mental rehabilitation.

However, mental rehabilitation cuts across both mental, physical, visual and any other form of disability or impairment that needs rehabilitation. So, based on different classifications, we, the Medical Rehabilitation Therapists Board of Nigeria (MRTB) are directing all the professionals that are responsible for rehabilitation of any form of disability.

Going back to the issue of drug abuse or suicidal issues, one of the profession that we regulate is occupational therapy.

Occupational therapy is one of the professions in rehabilitation that is responsible for reintegrating an individual back to his vocational lifestyle after some disabling conditions.

Part of the disabling conditions is this mental impairment that we’ve been talking about and when it happens, they work with a team in the neuro-psychiatric hospital to ensure the recovery of such an individual.

We know that recovery without being able to make some economic contributions to the society is not complete. And that is why if such individual can no longer function in his original professional area, care professionals could take up from the onset of the condition and ensure that every necessary parameters are put in place to ensure that such individual is integrated back into their profession or vocation. That is the aspect of occupational therapy. Not only that, the neuro- physiotherapist or mental health physiotherapist also has a lot to do to ensure that a person with mental health condition is rehabilitated and able to contribute his quota to society. So, it is important that we just put that in place. That why I said medical rehabilitation is a team work; it is a multi-disciplinary team work. The neuro- physiotherapists work with psychologists and other mental health workers in that environment.

Data on medical rehabilitation personnel

Going by the World Health Organisation (WHO) action plan for 2014 to 2021, there are three things in the action plan which the world body expects every nation of the world to solve before 2021. Number one is that it expects every country to be able to provide primary health centres (PHCs) including rehabilitation services for persons living with disability.

Number two is that it wants member countries to ensure the availability of assisting devices for persons living with disability. When I talk about assisting devices, I am not talking about those that have physical disability alone; for example, those stoke patients, persons living with cerebral palsy, among others are included among persons that need assisting devices.

Those that have hearing and visual impairment similarly need need assisting aid, hearing aid and all that. So, that before 2021, every nation of the world would have provided assisting aid for individuals with these various impairments or disability.

Number three is that by 2021, it is expected that every nation of the world including Nigeria would make accurate data, which are of international standards available on disability in Nigeria. So, Nigeria as one of the countries that have persons living with disability, we expect that before the year 2021, we would have accurate data on disability.

Looking at these three action plans, I decided to align our activities with this plan, but the situation on ground as I speak to you is that we don’t have enough access to rehabilitation services for persons living with disability.

Factors limiting access to rehabilitation

When we talk about the manpower or human resources for health in the area of rehabilitation, we, the MRTB is one of the few regulatory bodies that has registered very handful of the these professionals. In Nigeria as I speak to you now, in the board, of the seven professions, we have been able to register 6,000 of these professionals.

These 6,000 medical rehabilitation professionals includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, clinical audiology, chiropractic and osteopathic medicine, prosthetics and orthotics.

Out of the 6,000 professionals registered from 1992 till date, 30 per cent are practising outside the country and in this 6,000, more than 90 per cent are physiotherapists. As I speak to you now, many of our institutions including tertiary, secondary and primary care don’t have enough of these professionals working in their facilities.

Take for example, the standard laid down by the MRTB is that a teaching hospital that has well about 7,000 bed should have nothing less than 80 physiotherapists. But as I’m speaking to you now, some have less than 40. Some have less than 35. Some even have less than 10 working in those hospitals. So, what it means is that, patients in need of these services do not have access to the service even at the tertiary level as it ought to be.

Taking PHCs to grassroots

One thing about rehabilitation service is that they are meant to be provided for individuals at the grassroot level. What I mean by that is that, when a patient suffers stroke for example, when the attack takes place, the patients are rushed to teaching hospitals that have space. For those that don’t have bed space, once the blood pressure is controlled and the sugar level or whatever is normalised and the cause of the stoke is being taken care of, the next thing is that this patient should be discharged and continues management as home visit.

However, we discover that very few percentage of these people come back to the hospital. They end up in the hands of trado-medical practitioners or their spiritual houses because they feel since you have stroke, there’s paralysis of right leg and right hand and you are still coming back home again with that paralysis, it shows clearly that the solution is not in the hospital but I tell you the solution is in the hospital. Solution is in the hand of rehabilitation, but unfortunately, this rehabilitation services ought to have been provided for such individual as they are discharging them from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH). Take for example they are going to Ifako Agege Local Government, what care personnel are supposed to do is to refer them to a PHC in Ifako where there is rehabilitation service. We call it community-based rehabilitation.

That is one thing we aim to achieve so as to ensure that we are able to bring medical rehabilitation service to the people at the grassroots because we are talking about access to this rehabilitation service. Not only that, we also realise that rehabilitation services are not cheap.

