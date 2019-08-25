News
Alaafin charges Yoruba Obas to uphold culture, tradition
The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has called on traditional rulers in Yoruba land to uphold Yoruba culture and tradition, failure which generation unborn will not forgive them in their respective domains.
The Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs said this on Saturday, during this year’s “World Sango Day”, which held at the Alaafin’s palace, in the ancient Oyo town.
According to him: “Generations unborn will not forgive us if we fail to promote Yoruba cultural heritage. I want to charge you to promote our cultural heritage in your respective domains. It is a challenge for us in Yoruba land if we forget our culture and tradition. Let us teach our children Yoruba culture and tradition. There is a difference between religion and culture. Don’t be ashamed to dress in Yoruba attires. Our culture should even reflect in the way we eat.”
Speaking on the importance of the World Sango festival, Alaafin described Sango as one of the Alaafins of Oyo before he later become a diety, saying that “Sango possessed the ability of fighting his opponents without physical encounter”.
He noted that the beauty of the festival was for the promotion of Yoruba culture and heritage, saying that people should start teaching their children Yoruba language in their different homes and schools.
Oyetola to boost S’West security with 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers
O
sun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola yesterday assured the newly-established Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) that his administration would support it with 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) to aid its operation.
The governor made the pledge while congratulating people of the state on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the creation of the state in a statement in Osogbo.
The state is partnering with other South West states to strengthen security in the region, and soon, the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) will commence operation to fortify the area.
He said: “We are contributing 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers and other ideas and logistics to further guarantee the security of lives and property of the citizens in our state and region.
My administration policies roadmap is being driven by the preponderant aspiration and yearnings of the people in the state, which, was validated by the United Kingdom Department for International Development’s (DFID) funded Citizens’ Needs Assessment exercise in Osun.
“Every responsible government must make the people’s demands the basis of its policies and implementation.
“We promised to pay full salary to all our workers, we have not defaulted. We promised to pay our pensioners; we have also not defaulted. We promised to rebuild, remodel and, in some cases, carry out total rehabilitation of existing school buildings in series 4 classrooms, 5 classrooms, 6 classrooms, 8 classrooms, 10, 15 and 20 classrooms at a maximum of 50 pupils/students per class, to cater for communities at 200, 250, 300, 400, 500, 750 pupils per school.
We have commissioned completed projects in that regard in Telemu and Morinu, in Olaoluwa and Iwo local government areas respectively. Our work as a government so far points to one fact: better days ahead.
Agip discovers 1trn cft gas in Niger Delta
Gas discovery catapults Nigeria’s reserves to 203trn scuf
N
igeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), an affiliate of Italian oil super major, Eni, has discovered significant quantity of gas of about one trillion cubic feet (tcf) and 60 million barrels of associated condensate onshore Niger Delta.
The mega discovery made from onshore Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 61, has catapulted Nigeria’s proven gas reserves to 203 trillion (tcf).
Based on these numbers, Nigeria, checks by New Telegraph showed, had almost 10 times the gas reserves base of Trinidad and Tobago and could be in the same league as Iran, Qatar and Russia.
The gas and condensate discovery onshore Niger Delta, the company said in a statement, were made in the deeper sequences of the bloc.
The Obiafu-41 deep well had, according to Eni, reached a total depth of 4.374 m, encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising over 130m of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands.
“The find amounts to about one trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences,” Eni said.
According to the Italian firm, the discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign.
It said: “The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC’s gas production.
“The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by NAOC JV and aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as immediate time to market opportunities.”
Eni has been present in Nigeria since 1962, with operated and non-operated production, development and exploration activities on a total of 30,049 square kilometres in the onshore and offshore areas of the Niger Delta.
In 2018, Eni’s equity hydrocarbon production amounted to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
In the Joint Venture (JV), Eni’s stake is 20 per cent, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oando own 60 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.
OML 61 is one of four blocks that make up JV among Eni, NNPC and Oando Energy Resources.
The others are OML 60, 62 and 63. It is a large Y-shaped block in the central Niger Delta and is the largest producer in the JV.
Twenty-one fields have been discovered, with most clustered in the northeast of the block.
There are five flow stations on OML 61 – Ebocha, Idu, Irri/Isoko, Ob-Ob and Oshi – with processing capacities ranging from 40,000 barrels per day to 120,000 barrels per day.
Nigeria’s current proven gas reserve had earlier gone up to 202 trillion cubic feet (tcf) from the initial figure of 199tcf, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had said.
The Corporation also stated that the country’s unproven gas reserve is now about 600tcf.
Providing an update on Nigeria’s gas credentials, a data from NNPC equally revealed that on the average, Nigeria’s current gas production is in the region of 8.5 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).
Of this volume, about 3.7bscfd, representing 43 per cent of total gas production was, according to the Corporation, exported, while 2.7bscfd representing 32 per cent of total gas production is used upstream for gas re-injection and gas-lift; 1.5bscfd representing 18 per cent of total gas production is used domestically for power generation and industries.
The balance of 0.6bscfd representing seven per cent of total gas production is currently being flared at fields in the Niger Delta.
The country, the NNPC data showed, had significantly increased domestic gas supply and reformed the commercial framework for gas by reviewing the domestic gas price to export parity as well as developed standard gas supply agreements.
Makinde revokes Ajimobi’s N7bn Moniya-Iseyin Road contract
D
issatisfied with explanation given by the immediate past administration of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, and the questionable pace of work being done on the road, Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has revoked the Moniya-Iseyin Road N7billion contract awarded by Ajimobi-led administration.
Makinde, who announced the revocation while speaking at the launch of $5 million Agribusiness Project initiative by Farmcrowdy, said that the road was central to the government’s resolve to promote agribusiness.
According to him, the previous government awarded the contract to an Engineering firm that did not have capacity to handle the project, adding that even though the owner of the firm was known to him, he could not mix friendship with the business of governance.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that the contract was revoked to enable him address the challenges of moving farm produce around the state.
The governor added that the state government would go ahead to re-award the contract, noting that when completed, the road would redress the challenges of moving farm produce from Oke Ogun area to Ibadan, the state capital.
The governor maintained that Oyo was ready for agribusiness, saying that since his administration had promised to expand the state’s economy through agribusiness, the state was set to turn farm settlements around.
At the event attended by Deputy Governor Raufu Olaniyan; the Chief of Staff, Chief Luqman Oyebisi Ilaka; the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun and other government functionaries, Makinde welcomed the launch of the Farmcrowdy initiative saying:
Ebonyi removes information commissioner
T
he Ebonyi government yesterday announced the removal of the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Ken Uhuo.
Uhuo’s removal is in a statement signed and issued in Abakaliki by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The state government alleged that Uhuo lacked direction in the performance of his official duties.
“The state government wishes to thank Uhuo for services rendered so far as commissioner.
The state government, according to the statement, wishes him the best in his future endeavours and pledges to re-evaluate and place him in another position fit and suitable for him.
“Uhuo is directed to hand over all property of government in his possession to the next officer in rank in the ministry on or before the close of work on Aug. 28,” the state government said.”
Afe Babalola blames 1999 Constitution for Nigeria’s underdevelopment
F
ounder and proprietor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, (SAN) has declared that the 1999 Constitution was responsible for the problems bedeviling the nation at the moment.
Afe Babalola spoke yesterday after being conferred with the ambassadorial award by the African Union- Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC).
The award which was presented to the legal luminary in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital was tagged, “African Role Model and AU Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Award.”
The event was attended by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111; a renowned historian and newly elected Yoruba leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye and other eminent personalities.
Babalola said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government would achieve little or no results if the current 1999 Constitution was still being used in the country.
MultiChoice Talent Factory announces 2019 Class
M
ultiChoice Nigeria has announced the 20 students selected for the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) Academy Class of 2019. The students were announced after a two-month selection process in Nigeria and Ghana.
The 20 aspiring filmmakers representing West Africa will begin their 12-month training programme at the MTF Academy in Lagos in October.
The final candidates were selected after a rigorous interview and adjudication process by film and television experts led by Academy Director, Femi Odugbemi. Launched in May 2018 as part of MultiChoice’s Corporate Shared Value (CSV) initiative, the MTF Academy is a 12-month fully-funded training programme aimed at up-skilling the next generation of film and television professionals.
The academy’s curriculum is tailored along that of MultiChoice’s partner institution, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, which will respectively confer the course qualification upon completion of the academy programme.
In addition, The Henley Business School offers an orientation intervention to the students at the beginning and end of the 12-month programme.
The appetite for training opportunities in West Africa is massive within the creative film and TV industry, according to Odugbemi, which is exactly why the MTF Academy programme was launched.
“As one of the few industry players that not only tell African stories but also invest in them, the need for a dynamic training programme such as the MTF Academy has been a long time coming. We always ask ourselves: what’s next in the industry, and how can we better prepare for it? The MTF Academy is the answer to that question: giving young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills” said Odugbemi.
Oshimhole’s ex-deputy, Odubu, heads NDDC as Buhari sacks board, appoints new set
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari yesterday appointed a 16-member new Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
In a statement in Abuja, Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, OSGF, noted that the appointment was subject to the confirmation of the appointees by the Senate.
According to Adekunle, the Interim Management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand over to the most senior director in the commission.
He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari, has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the board of NDDC made up of the following persons.
“Dr Pius Odubu from Edo State, Chairman of the Board, Bernard Okumagba from Delta, Managing Director, Mr Otobong Ndem, Akwa Ibom, Executive Director Projects.
“Mr Jones Erue, representative of Delta, Chief Victor Ekhatar, represents Edo State.
“Mr Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa, Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Dr Joy Yimebe Nunieh, represents Rivers, Nwogu Nwogu represents Abia; Mr Theodore Allison represents Bayelsa, Mr Victor Antai represents Akwa Ibom and Mr Maurice Effiwatt represents Cross River.
“Mr Olugbenga Elema represents Ondo while Mr Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian represents Imo State”
According to the statement, “Aisha Murtala Muhammed from Kano represents Northwest, Ardo Zubairu from Adamawa represents Northeast and Engr. Badmus Mutalib from Lagos, represents Southwest.’’
Adekunle said the Chairman and members of the newly composed board were by this notice invited to the office SGF on Monday at 2 pm. for proper documentation and briefing.
“They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification.”
Police arrest alleged killer nine months after
P
olice have arrested a suspected killer who has been on the run after he allegedly conspired to kill a man, Abdullahi Mohammadu, of Izom in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.
The suspect, Ibrahim Tafiyau (30), of Tutungo village in Paiko Local Government Area, was trailed and apprehended by a team of policemen attached to the Gawu-Babangida Division.
On November 11, 2018, Ahmadu Abdullahi, reported to the police that his son, Abdullahi Mohammadu, left home with a Bajaj motorcycle and was attacked by armed men on Izom Suleja Road and made away with the motorcycle.
According to him, they inflicted injuries on him and as a result he died instantly.
Also on December 5, 2018, Babangida Shuaibu of the same address was arrested in possession of the said motorcycle and was charged to court.
Further checks revealed that investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, Tafiyau, who conspired with two others, still at large, killed their victim and made away with his motorcycle.
Tafiyau said he never knew that police would get him.
He said: “I thought that the case is over. Sincerely, I thought that this matter had been laid to rest since 2018. I didn’t even know that the police were still on the matter. I didn’t know they were trailing me until I was arrested.
“My gang members and I actually killed our victim and dispossessed him of his motorcycle. We thought it was all over, not knowing that the law will one day catch up with us one by one.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect confessed to the crime,.
He added that police operatives were still trailing the fleeing suspects,
The PPRO disclosed that the matter had been charged to court.
Buhari hails Afe Babalola’s UN award
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari yesterday congratulated legal luminary, educationist and philanthropist, Aare Afe Babalola, for his recognition by the General Assembly of the African Union (AU ECOSOCC) with an award; “African Role Model AU Agenda 2063 Ambassadorial Award.’’
The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, rejoiced with the renowned philanthropist on the global recognition for his efforts to uplift many out of poverty through employment, scholarship, training, healthcare and coaching on entrepreneurship.
President Buhari said he believed Aare Babalola’s large-heartedness and love for humanity sets him apart for recognition at home and abroad, by governments and institutions, while underscoring his contributions to national development by investments that directly impact the livelihood of Nigerians.
He said: “As a successful lawyer and educationist, the President notes that the Premier Continental Ambassadorial Award, is well deserved, commending the recipient, for once more, bringing honour to the country.”
President Buhari notes that he appreciates the General Assembly of the African Union for the thoughtfulness, assuring the leaders that Aare Babalola would certainly be more motivated to support the AU Agenda 2063 of providing a better livelihood for Africans.
Abia State had no N7.2bn that I could steal –Kalu
A
former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday denied allegations that he stole N7.2 billion while at the helms between 1999 and 2007.
He said Abia State under him had no such fund.
Kalu made the denial while continuing his testimony before Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos to prove his innocence of the allegation levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The former governor, while responding to a question from his lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) over the allegation, disclosed that there was no way he could steal what was not in existence.
“Abia State didn’t have such amount. Even the day I was leaving, we borrowed money to pay salaries. Abia State didn’t have even N1 billion in any account at the time I was governor,” he said.
To back up his denial of the allegations, the former governor, who is currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, also spoke about the difficulties he encountered in running the state with allocations from the Federal Government.
He said: “The monthly allocation of Abia State when I took over in June 1999 was N168 million. It was hovering between N168 million and N172 million monthly. The first month that I came in, there was even no money to buy diesel. I spent my own money to run the state for six months.
“In 2000, monthly allocation was between N170 million and N189 million. In 2001, it came to about N302 million to about N380 million. I can recollect. In 2002, it was almost the same and in 2003 when the revenue allocation was changed, we were having about N400 million.
“The highest money I got as governor came from 2004 when we had about N1 billion and from that time up till May 2007 before I left, what we had was N1.6 billion.
“Throughout my stay in office, I never owed workers and pensioners. When I took over as governor and before I left, we moved it up to N500 million. It was from this that we were able to do a lot of things.”
Kalu had, earlier in his evidence, told the court that he has been a successful businessman before venturing into politics.
Speaking on his line of businesses before he began his political journey, he said: “I was running a group of companies under Slok Nigeria Ltd. and I have a big furniture factory in Maiduguri. I was also trading in cows. The cows were coming from Chad to Umuahia. I also had a veritable oil factory in Aba, supplying to people in Kano and Maiduguri.
“I was also into shipping activities with major oil companies. We also have a very big corn farm in the East and Bauchi.
“We were a major shareholder before another shareholder bought off First Bank. In 1994, the then Hallmark Bank had a problem and I later bought majority stake in the bank. We also had major interests in banks in DRC, Gambia, Sierria Leone, Liberia and the then Sudan before crisis set in.”
The former governor also said that he also deals in buying and selling of property at home and abroad.
He further disclosed that he made all his statements to EFCC under bad treatment from some police officers.
“In all my statements, I did not admit commission of any offence. When I learnt they were looking for me, I called Ibrahim Lamorde that I was in the United States and that I will show up upon my return to the country.
“But when I returned to Nigeria, they were waiting for me at the airport and whisked me away to their office. After I was beating up thoroughly by police officers, I asked them what was my offence and they told me I have been insulting President Olusegun Obasanjo. Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Ibrahim Lamorde later came to apologise to me.”
The former governor further revealed that he was never given any opportunity to respond to the petition written by the Abia Leaders’ Forum (ALF) to EFCC where allegations of fraud were raised against him.
He also told the court that he never handled the award of contracts as governor.
“For accountability, a central account was made. I didn’t award contracts. Every commissioner was in charge of his ministry. I put a ceiling of a certain amount, which a ministry can spend. We were the first state in Nigeria to publish our accounts and it is the reason Obasanjo tagged me ‘action governor’,” he said.
The former governor subsequently closed his case and afterwards, lawyer to the second defendant, Emmanuel Ukegbu, sought an adjournment for his client to open his defence.
He also informed the court that he had about five defence witnesses and he would present them all before the court today.
Justice Idris granted the lawyer’s request and adjourned till today for the second defendant to open his defence.
