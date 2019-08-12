Politics
Alaibe congratulates winners of council election
Former Special Adviser to the President on Niger-Delta Affairs and a frontline aspirant for the governorship of Bayelsa State, ‘Timi Alaibe, has congratulated Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and the Bayelsa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the overwhelming success recorded by the party last Saturday in the local government election.
Alaibe said the success of the party and all the candidates—from chairmanship to the councillorship—is another proof that Bayelsa people have come to a common agreement that only the PDP-powered government can deliver satisfactorily on the dividends of democracy.
In a congratulatory message released in Yenogoa on Monday, Alaibe, who is also the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), equally congratulated all the eight local government council chairmen and their councillors for their victory at the polls.
He stated: “Your victory at the polls demonstrates the confidence the people of Bayelsa State have in Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state and in you as individuals. It is now left for you to justify this confidence by being servants of the people.
“You must see your election as an opportunity to serve the people. As you assume office soon, you must ensure that whatever you promised the people during your campaign is given to them. You must be ready to account for all your actions and inactions because that is what the people expect from you. As a leader, you are expected to listen to the people even if you cannot meet all their needs.
“Your victory would have been impossible if the party in the state under the leadership of Governor Dickson did not cultivate and sustain the trust of the people in the last four years through development plans.
“It will be my joy, by the grace of God, to work with you in a few months time when I am elected your governor so that together, we can continue from where he stops.”
Politics
‘Ondo people’ll appreciate Akerdolu when he leaves office’
Special Adviser to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Raheem Aminu, an engineer, believes that infrastructural development going on in Ondo State is not a dividend of democracy, but the people’s right. He tells Babatope Okeowo in this interview that people will appreciate Akeredolu more when he leaves office: Excerpts
What is the politics behind the projects embarked upon by the Ondo State government as many people perceive the government to be working on infrastructural development?
It is not that the government is perceived to be working; the government is actually working and I don’t think there is any politics behind it. As often said by our governor, there is nothing like dividends of democracy because that it is what the people deserve as a right. The governor was voted into office to come and work and serve the people. Definitely, he must serve and part of the work he is doing is what you are seeing everywhere.
Give us an insight into some of the projects embarked upon by the state government
They are too numerous and they cut across all the 18 local government areas of the state. Let us talk about infrastructure across the 18 local government areas – they have all enjoyed infrastructural development though there may be more in some local governments than in some others. But, before the end of the first administration, we will balance everything. For instance, in the central senatorial district like Akure, there are some projects we started immediately the governor came into office. One of that is the construction of Abusoro road off Ijoka; it is a very notorious road that is very rocky. People living in that axis were not able to take their vehicles out; they pack their vehicles at a nearby fuel station along Ijoka axis. But when this government came on board, we started the project and within one year, it was completed.
Go to Iwalewa road to Alafiatayo, and to Oshinle and to Hospital road; that terrain is usually waterlogged; nearly all the stretch, about two kilometres have been stabilised so that it does not allow the passage of water after construction, thereby making it impossible for water to come up to destroy the road. Technology was deployed in constructing that road and it has been commissioned. Go to Alagbaka, this government is constructing the six-kilometre length of the road beside Signatures to SIB.
We have Court of Appeal road to SUBEB road and we have other roads there and the contractors have started laying the asphalt. Go to Okeogba, another six kilometres of the road; the contractor is laying the asphalt and in the next two weeks, he will complete the road to 100 per cent. Go to Gaga, five kilometers of the road, the contractor has started laying asphalt and about two kilometers of it, the actual laying is completed. Something that might interest you about these projects we are talking about is that they are projects that benefit the masses. They are not projects we do because a commissioner is living on the street. These projects were selected based on the level of decay and needs of the people living in that area.
Are these projects feasible?
There is no doubt about that.
What about the funds involved, how much has the government spent?
We have changed the modality of contracting. Initially, if you are having any contract, it must have been awarded and mobilized, but this one we operate – after the documents are ready, the government will hold on to the award letter and the contractor will move to the site and start work. Payment will be made based on what has been done. But the other approach was based on estimation, and in most cases, the fund will not be adequate while at other times, it is in excess.
So, this our method brings about prudence, it also prevents situations where contractors cart away government money. It also brings about a high level of quality delivery. So, before the award letter is released, the job is almost completed. With that, there is no extra fund and if there is any work a contractor has done that we don’t like, it will be demolished at the contractors’ expense. These are some of the innovation this government brought into practice.
On infrastructure, how much do you think this government has spent on road construction?
You know that the government had to pay property owners affected by the road construction. From the record, as at March, the government had spent N10 billion on projects completed at that moment. Once you complete what you are given to do, you get paid.
Still talking about roads in Akure…
There is the dualization project from A Division to NEPA roundabout, to Oluwatuyi, to Alafiatayo, to Investment and to Ijoka. It is going to be dualized. The first segment of the road from A Division to NEPA has been completed. The second one is ongoing from NEPA to Olukayode roundabout. The CBN road to Sunview has been completed and dualized. Go to SUBEB, there is a link road between it and Sijuwade; the contractor is working on it. And there are others like that. Go to Ire Akari, that one was contracted yesterday and the contractor has moved to site. Ire Akari to Oke Odu to Ipinsha, Orita Obele axis; a section of Atibiti road, Ondo road in front of WAPCO, there is a failed portion in that area and Maronu coming from Isolo and going to the new stadium, we also have a section at Maronu axis that has completely collapsed.
So, all those ones, the contractor will soon move to site and ditto for Oda road. The people of Oda have been crying to the government and that one will soon be awarded in due course. In Idanre, Owena Local Government Area, we have only one road to Idanre before, but this government has created an alternative route, which is about 16 kilometres from Idanre in front of Technical, which bursts out at Igisogba. The contractor has achieved about 45 per cent completion asphalt overlay of about 16 kilometres completed. Aside from this in Idanre, we have another project, which has been completed already, that is St. Joseph road, which is about three kilometres in Idanre Township.
Apart from that, there is another road besides the market which is about 1.5kilometre; the OSAMCO people are working on that axis. If you go to Ifedore Local Government Area, which is still in the central at Igbara Oke, Ibuji – Ondo and Ekiti states boundary road – about 8.5kilomtres the contractor has completed the asphalt overlay. Before this government came on board, the road was impassable. But go there now, it is another story.
Despite these projects, we still have people complaining about the performance of the Akerodolu government, what do you think is responsible for that?
Nothing is responsible! That is the nature of human beings. We are created by Almighty God, but people still complain about God. When we get rains, we complain it is too much and when in drought, we say the sun is too much and that it comes with so many sicknesses. Even the Almighty God cannot satisfy us; that is our nature. We are not afraid of criticisms. By our records, we believe that the governor has done his best and by the grace of God, he will keep trying. If there is no criticism, how will you tighten your belt?
And you must realize one thing; people don’t commend you until after you must have left the office. When you do something good, they will be criticizing you, but give them some years later. It is like when late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was governing the Western Region; people were criticizing what he was doing. During the Second Republic, had it being the people cherished him the way they cherished him when he left, they ought to have voted for him. So we don’t expect commendation from people. We just keep doing what is right.
You inherited some projects from the last government, what are you doing about them?
All the projects that were inherited, we are doing them except a few that the contractors were at loggerheads because we didn’t know what transpired between the contractors and the past administration. When we came on board, most of the outstanding bills were paid. For instance, the Ikaram and Ikare road project; the outstanding was paid and we expected the contractor to move back to the site, but as we speak, he has not moved back and the project is at the verge of termination now. The Ondo township road; the last administration awarded it to CRCC and was owing them some money, but when we came on board, we paid and the project is completed. CEC is working on the Airport road, the last administration also owed them money, but when we came on board, we paid, but the work is yet to be completed.
If we don’t see the contractors on site, we will take legal steps. There are projects like that we paid for and the contractors performed. The Oke Alabojuto was awarded by the last administration and it paid 40 per cent, but the contractor refused to move to site. When we came on board, Governor Akeredolu did not say ‘I am not the one that awarded this project,’ but simply asked if we are satisfied with it and he paid. Even something was wrong with the design, but we managed the whole situation. Oke Alabojuto has been completed in Ikare; dualization of over three kilometres road. The contractor is working on the Ikaram-Akunnu road project. Another one is Oke Agbe, Afin and Ogbagi.
Politics
FG must address lopsided fiscal federalism – Adeniran
Comrade Debo Adeniran is the Executive Chairman of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the #RevolutionNow movement, the current fiscal federalism and the anti-corruption war
What is your take on the call for revolution by the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Publisher of Online publication, SaharaReporters Omoyele Sowore ?
In addressing your questions on revolution, the first thing to note is the derivative and implied meaning of the word ‘revolution’ and what the user, in this context, Omoyele Sowore actually meant to convey by its latest usage. As had been severally noted by many Nigerians after the events of the last few days, especially since Sowore’s arrest by the Department of Security Services (DSS) officials, the word, ‘revolution’ is not necessarily synonymous with the violent takeover of government.
Revolution may mean a change in ways we do things in a particular enterprise or activity. That is why we have an agrarian revolution, industrial revolution, and even ethical revolution. It may also mean a sudden or radical change of government, whereby those symbolising the old order are completely swept away by a new set of leaders through social rupture that may likely be violent and replaced by a new order. This may be through popular and socially instigated revolts.
I think it is in this wise, that every government, especially in an unstable social structure like ours tend to view the word, revolution with much concern and apprehension. However, in modern context, people have come to qualify such a scenario with the compound invention in usage, social-revolution, which to my mind, was never used by Sowore Omoyele in his postulation; maybe further interpretation like ‘days of rage’ may turn out contentious in situating the context within that praxis.
In your own view, how feasible is the call for revolution in Nigeria?
As per desirability or feasibility of social revolution in resolving Nigeria’s age-old contradictions or complexities hindering the smooth workings or running of the government in a way that benefit majority Nigerians and catapult it to its desirable level, in a way that the country gains prominence and plays its natural role in spearheading African renaissance, there is no doubt that the country has not and may not be able to actualise its full potentialities with the current order of lopsided fiscal federalism and unwieldy concentration of power at the centre. This is why with the best of intentions, the nation could be said to be operating on auto-reverse rather than making tangible progress in economic development, security of lives and properties, social cohesion/harmony and a true sense of nationhood by its over 250 ethnic components or groupings.
What do you think is the way out?
As CACOL, our position has always been that for the strident and cacophonous centrifugal noise and abrupt change to subside, the current government may need to do what its predecessors have obstinately refused to do by convoking a Sovereign National Conference (SNC) whose mandate should be supreme and solely to the effect that its drawn from all component; wards, local government areas, states to federal by the people directly and to review the findings, recommendations, etc on evolving a virile, all-inclusive Nigeria as envisioned by the reports of conferences organised by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and other cognate, conferences on building a truly federal and confederating nation, taking full cognisance of fiscal, policing, military, economic and other social fears of its minorities and component nations. This was never done before we were lumped together by our colonial masters in 1900 and 1914. It is what is called the ‘Nationality Question’ today and must truly and properly be addressed to put final pay to all these agitations, ethnic mistrust, and social miasma. This would be the ultimate revolution for proper restructuring to birth a new Nigeria. It was never too early or too late to engineer this.
Be that as it may, any violent social change, either through military take-over or social disruptions may wreck more harm than good at this point in time, especially taking cognisance of the fact we just had an election with a renewed mandate conferred, whether genuine or counterfeit, but we also appreciate the fact that Nigeria’s sociopolitical cum economic problems are too fundamental or structural for mere periodic elections to resolve. This is why we appeal to the current leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari to write his name in gold by resorting to the archive and organise Nigerians in their professional, trades and other cognate relevance, to give us an acceptable social template for social re-engineering and reinventing to bring us to true federalism.
What is your take on the decision of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze Lagos State Government bank account over an alleged N9.9billion against immediate past Governor Akinwunmi Ambode?
It would be recalled that in the course of the compilation of our Op-ed Publications for apprising the state government in Lagos State of its performance score-card, LOP4 (Lagos State Open Parliament), we had asked the general public to furnish us of hard or soft evidence, suggesting suspicious lodgings by any government official of funds belonging to the state; nobody was able to do this throughout our investigation for that particular LOP edition. It is, therefore, curious, though commendable, if such lodgings have been discovered to be in separate bank accounts and interpreted to be for illicit self-enrichment and corruptive purposes. These banks have also now been revealed by the EFCC to be First City Monument Bank, FCMB, Access Bank and Zenith Bank with their account numbers given as: 5617984012, 0060949275, and 1011691254, respectively.
Consequently, we take heed of the screaming headlines of the EFCC that already link the banks’ accounts to the person of the immediate past governor of the state, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, and urge the anti-graft agency to do due diligence in ascertaining ownership, purposefulness, and all necessary examinations of issues, remote and immediate, surrounding the humongous lodgings so as to avert possibilities of any witch-hunt. We remain convinced that official corruption must be tackled, frontally, if Nigeria must heave a sigh of relief and reverse itself from a seeming trip to economic and social perdition, hence, our total commitment and support for the war against the ogre of corruption. Howbeit, for the fight to achieve the set goals of the current Federal Government and tallies with the wish of majority Nigerians who are usually the main victims, the innocent must never be framed-up, witch hunted or sacrificed on the altar of political expediency or self-righteousness.
EFCC has started probing some of the immediate past governors who left office about two months ago, what is your take on this?
We would recollect that shortly after assumption of office, some state governors blew the whistle on how their predecessors had looted their respective states’ treasury, converted government properties into personal and family ownership and use while outrightly expropriating resources belonging to the public through last-minute contract awards and phony transactions. Prominent amongst such indicted governors was ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha whose successor in office, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, accused of appropriating so many governor properties to self and family, especially shortly before handing over date.
After this note of alarm, CACOL issued a statement asking the EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to quickly swing into action and investigate those claims by the diverse states’ governments. This was with a view to not only retrieving those resources that run into billions of Naira, but to also serve a note of warning that this government actually meant business in combating corruption, headlong, and bringing culprits to book, no matter how highly connected or positioned. It is therefore, heartwarming and reassuring that the two major anti-graft organisations in the country have heeded our clarion calls as much as the governors who were practical enough to actually blow the whistle on the can of worms left behind by their predecessors.
According to the EFCC acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, after appropriate investigation, some of the ill-acquired properties traced to the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his family Dews of Hope Hospital traced to Dr. Paschal Obi, former Principal Secretary to ex-Governor Okorocha, Market Square Super Market (all in one shop) and premises belonging to Imo state Broadcasting Corporation, now hosting Rochas Foundation College owned by Senator RochasOkorocha. Others are: East High Academy and East High College, owned by Okorocha’s daughter, UlomaOkorocha- Nwosu, Royal Spring Palm Hotel and Apartment, a 16-block cum 96 flats and eight bungalow multi-million Naira estate traced to Okorocha’s wife, etc. All these are suspected resources that were looted from Imo State coffers by their former Governor.
Without mincing any words, this sting operation against the malfeasance and unscrupulous looting of public resources by Okorocha is quite commendable. This becomes more appreciable when one considers the fact that the ex-governor was one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s close-corridor friends. What this means is that the current government actually meant his word, when he said “he has no friend and he has no enemy”. Our major wish is that this land must be seriously healed of the evils of corruption and its cascading taproot terminated from our body-polity. The momentum has to be sustained as other indicted governors would now be busy, frantically covering their tracks and manipulating records and other evidences. This is where we expect the anticipatory acumen of our anti-corruption agencies to be more incisive and swift as they beam their keen satellite on those stolen wealth. This is the only way towards returning our country back to the era of social order and economic stability.
Politics
Reps: Another attempt on Peace Corps Bill
For the umpteenth time, the House of Representatives has reopened the process for the passage of the Nigerian Peace Corps (establishment) Bill. PHILIP NYAM examines the renewed effort
The Peace Corps has been in the news since the 8th Assembly. Efforts to get the organisation, which now operates as a private entity get legal backing have always been met with stiff opposition.
In the 8th Assembly, the House of Representatives succeeded in passing the bill, but President Muhammadu Buhari unfortunately withheld assent to it, raising three fundamental questions.
However, desirous of creating more employment opportunities for the army of unemployed youths roaming the nation’s streets, the 9th Assembly has once more reintroduced the bill with the intent of repackaging and convincing the president to assent to it this time.
Consequently, the 9th House, following the public outcry over the rejection of assent to the bill by the president, the House in July resolved to recommit it to the committee of the whole for passage. The resolution followed the adoption of a motion for re-committal brought before the House by the chief whip, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno).
He said the move was in line to Order 12, Rule 16 of the Standing Order of the House.
Recall that Order 12 prescribed that a bill passed by the previous Assembly “upon being re-gazetted or clean copies circulated, be reconsidered in the committee of the whole without being commenced de-novo.”
Monguno stated that “the House notes that pursuant to Order 12, Rule 16 of the Standing Orders of the House, bills passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the Senate for concurrence for which no concurrence was made or negatived or passed by the Senate and forwarded to the House for which no concurrence was made or negatived or which were passed by the National Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent, but for which assent or withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the Assembly, the House may resolve that such Bills, upon being re-gazetted or clean copies circulated, be re-considered in the Committee of the Whole without being commenced de-novo.
“Also, note that the aforementioned bills were passed by the preceding Assembly and forwarded to the President for assent, but for which assent or withholding thereof was not communicated before the end of the tenure of the last Assembly. And I am aware that the bills were re-gazetted as HBs. 56, 17, 57 and 171 and had been respectively read the first time.”
The Peace Corps Bill seeks to “develop, empower and provide gainful employment for the youths, facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighbourhood watch and nation-building and for other related matters.”
With this latest development and renewed efforts by the House of Representatives to have this bill signed into law, analysts are questioning the strategy being put in place by the lawmakers, so that they will not be at the receiving end again. Facts on ground indicate that the bill will have a smooth sail in the House and that the Senate may definitely concur. But, the question is: Should the President, like during the 8th Assembly, withhold his assent to the bill, will the legislators be willing to invoke their constitutional power of veto?
Why Buhari rejected the bill
One of the reasons President Buhari gave as being responsible for turning down the Peace Corps Bill was the issue of funding. This is understandable because the nation was just coming out of recession. But with the economy out of recession and gradually picking up, perhaps the President will sign the bill if it is brought to him for the second time.
The President had also stated that giving assent to the bill would mean creating another security agency with a mandate already being performed by other existing law enforcement bodies in the country. But with the level of insecurity in the country, many analysts are of the view that having an alternative security agency from the existing ones would serve a complementary purpose. Therefore, analysts said there would not have been a better time than now for such an outfit to come into existence.
Buhari had in the letter addressed to the then leadership of the National Assembly explained that “Presidential decision to decline assent to Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill, 2017 recently passed by the National Assembly read thus: “pursuant to Section 58 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby convey to the House of Representatives, my decision, on 25th January, 2018 to decline presidential assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) bill, 2017 recently passed by the National Assembly.
“Specifically, reasons for the decision to decline assent to this bill include among others: Security concerns regarding the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps being authorized to undertake activities currently being performed by extant security and law enforcement agencies; and Financial implications of funding the establishment and operations of the proposed Nigerian Peace Corps, given the scarce financial resources may pose serious challenges to the government.
Peace Corps reaction
Similarly, when the bill was rejected by the president, the Corps Commandant, Dr. Dickson Akoh, lamented that the same people who “fought” the bill prior to its passage by the National Assembly advised President Buhari against assenting to it. He also insisted that the rejection of the bill showed there was “conspiracy against the Nigerian youth.”
Akoh also accused the nation’s security agencies of working against the bill. According to him, “the same people that opposed the bill with the same content during the National Assembly’s public hearing, took the matter before the President, telling him that instead of voting money for a new establishment, they should use it to boost money for their own activities.
“They had said it is a duplication of their functions, but we made an advertorial in some newspapers to show the differences in the functions. Whatever they have done has not brought the situation to an end. The National Assembly may still take it up.”
Noting that the organisation was in the interest of the vast majority of the youth, Akoh said “from what I am seeing, there is a conspiracy against the youth. Let them be jobless and be committing crimes and let these people have more money and jail them. I think that is the conspiracy.”
He added: “We have the tape that immediately after the passage of the bill by the National Assembly, some people conspired and swore to forestall its assent by the President. We have bills that have suffered similar fate and resistance and were later passed. So, we have hope that one day, proper attention will be given.”
Akor’s conviction, notwithstanding, the worry now is whether the House of Representatives will be able to pursue this bill to a successful end considering the differing interests involved; will the bill see the light of the day today and whether it is not going to be another wild goose chase? Answers to these puzzles will emerge when the House reconvenes in September.
Politics
Briyai: An umpire in troubled water
The recent resignation of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai, has generated dust over the integrity of some officials of the electoral umpire. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
Although the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River State, Dr. Frankland Briyai made the announcement of his decision to join partisan politics last week and even expressed his interest in the November governorship election in Bayelsa State at the same declaration, the journey to his new turf, however, has been on the scale for actualization.
Incidentally, the Cross River State REC’s decision to join the murky water of politics came barely one week after the immediate past Chairman of INEC Prof. Attahiru Jega, joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
Jega, who is presently teaching Political Science at Bayero University, Kano, joined the party to chair the committee of its Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat Analysis.
Briyai became a REC on June 30, 2017 after the then Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, approved his appointments alongside 14 others. The appointees were first confirmed by the Senate.
Prior to his appointment as the Cross River REC, Briyai, a doctorate degree holder, was a senior lecturer in the Biological Sciences Department of the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State.
Few months back, Briyai, who is an indigene of Bayelsa State, said there has been much pressure on him from his people to throw his hat into the ring for the state’s plum job.
Speaking at his office in Calabar, when the Commonwealth Students/Youth Federation for Peace paid him a courtesy call, he said the pressure from his people may not be unconnected with the “meritorious services I have rendered to the people and the nation at large in various capacities.”
A follow-up to that disclosure by the REC was a solidarity march held on the streets of Yenagoa, the state capital, by hundreds of stakeholders under the auspices of Bayelsa Grassroots Development Initiative (BDGI), calling on Briyai to join the November 16 gubernatorial race.
The BDGI, led by Prof. Emiemokumo, Augustine-Neto Adakaigbe, Tamaranebi M. Richard and Gilbert Inesei, appealed to Briyal to return to his state as a matter of urgency to contest the election.
Inesei assured the REC that their group was spread across the eight local government areas in Bayelsa and would help him mobilise to win the election.
“With respect to Dr. Frankland Oyins Briyai’s generosity, his outstanding administrative and military pedigree and performance, and the resultant accolades from Bayelsans and Nigeria at large, we hereby unequivocally endorse and once again call on him to publicly declare his acceptance to run for the guber race 2019,” the group said.
Either by design or default, Briyai, eventually bowed to bouts of pressure from his kinsmen on August 8, by resigning his appointment to enable him to contest the governorship poll in Bayelsa State. He announced his resignation and governorship bid at the headquarters of the INEC in Calabar just before a valedictory party organised in his honour.
Briyai told journalists that he had to resign to heed the call of the people of Bayelsa State, the youth groups in Niger Delta, Northern and Eastern Nigeria, the Economic Community of West African States, Africa and the Commonwealth to contest the governorship election.
His words: “I have critically considered their demand and dilemma. I have heard their call to selfless service that had always been my lifestyle. For the sake of the very important call to rescuing the kind, peace loving and great people of Bayelsa State, I have resigned my appointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Thursday, the 8th of August, 2019.”
He added that the successful conduct of elections in the state since he took over in 2017 as the REC, his integrity and hard work, which had made him won several awards, had confirmed what the people are saying.
On why he chose the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run as governor, he said: “As a progressive, I will identify with the very best of the progressive political parties – the All Progressives Congress.”
Briyai appealed to the people of Bayelsa State not sell their votes and urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs during and after the governorship election.
The Chairman, Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) in the state, Sunday Michael, said: “When Briyai was appointed the REC, he told us that he was going to work with stakeholders. This is the only REC that has carried every political party along from start to finish.”
With the report of Briyai’s resignation to contest election permeating the media space with the corresponding reactions, his employer, INEC, in a statement signed by its chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the REC violated the commission’s Code of Conduct and the Nigerian constitution, hence his sack.
Okoye reprimanded Briyai for using INEC’s Cross River State headquarters to announce his political ambition in violation of INEC’s laid down rules against partisanship.
“The Commission strongly frowns at the REC’s expression of partisan interest. We note that the Constitution precludes National and Resident Electoral Commissioners from belonging to political parties.
“Also, the use of INEC premises and facilities for such declaration or for any political purpose is unlawful and contrary to the Code of Conduct subscribed to by all INEC officials,” the statement read.
Okoye said Briyai failed to follow the laid down procedure for resignation as REC, noting that his resignation doesn’t take effect until it has been received by the office of the country’s president who’s the appointing authority.
“The commission has not received any resignation letter as he claimed,” he said.
The commission went on to withdraw all powers and functions delegated to Briyai as REC and directed the administrative secretary of INEC in Cross River State to take over such functions until further notice.
But, faulting INEC’s hierarchy on its stance about Briyai, a group known as the National Coalition for Progressive Change, described the commission’s decision as not only unconstitutional, but a calculated attempt to tarnish the image and integrity of the former REC, who they said, followed due process before resigning from office.
According to the South-South Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sampson Effiom, Dr. Briyai had sent his resignation letter dated August 5, 2019 to the commission and wondered why they claimed they did not get it.
“INEC decision is unconstitutional and cannot stand because the Section 306 (2) which they quoted does not give them powers to sack a senior appointee such as REC,” he said.
Regardless of the defence put up for Briyai, most Nigerians believe that issues around his resignation and subsequent joining of a political party is one of the many issues around the electoral commission and the question of its neutrality.
Speaking on the development, a member of INEC Election Monitoring Board 2009/ 2010, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, said: “Section 156 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, stipulated that nobody shall be qualified for appointment as member of INEC as a Chairman, National or Resident Commissioner if he is not qualified as a member of House of Reps…and one of the qualifications is membership of a political party.
“The Supreme Court ruled in 2003 that civil servants can be members of political parties of their choice as provided for by the 1999 Constitution. The issue therefore is of morality, is it fair for an umpire who just conducted a controversial general election and in less than six months decided to contest for the office of the governor under the ruling party? l think for somebody who have conscience, he would not embark on such inglorious political journey. Moreso, joining APC puts question marks on his decision. If he wins the party primary, whatever the outcome of poll, his victory would be a suspect.”
Querying the position of the Cross River REC further, Aduwo who is the Chairman of Rights Monitoring Group (RMG) said: “When and where did he join APC? Did APC give him a waiver? Has he been attending political party meetings with them? Where is he going to get the monetary backing to fund his campaign? Seriously, the media need to interrogate the relationship between the APC and the former Cross River REC, especially before and during the general elections because an lNEC official in any part of the country can manipulate the poll anywhere.”
Briyai conducted the 2019 general elections in Cross River state as REC. The APC won a House of Representatives seat in the state.
Born in 1963 in Bayelsa State, Briyai obtained his Primary School Certificate from St Stephens Primary School, Amassoma, Bayelsa State. In 1982, he got his West African School Certificate from Government Technical College, Tombia, Rivers State.
His Bachelor of Science Degree was obtained from University of Port Harcourt while his M.Sc. is from Bayero University and his PhD obtained from University of Port Harcourt.
He also served in various capacity which include the Nigerian Air Force (Warrant Officer), Officer-in-charge (O-i-C) Armament and Safety Workshop 303 Flying Training School, Nigerian Air Force, Kano; Associate Dean of Student Affairs, Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State and Senior Lecturer in the same institution before his last appointment as REC.
Politics
RevolutionNow: Averting the Spring
FELIX NWANERI writes on the recent call for revolution by campaigners of the RevolutionNow movement over rising insecurity and economic hardship in the country
T
he world, over time, has witnessed series of political upheavals that saw ordinary people coming together to bring down regimes, they tagged oppressive. These movements relied on the unity of the parties involved parties although in most cases, they ended up as precursors to civil and even international conflicts.
Some of the most world-changing political revolutions to have ever occurred include the the Chinese communist revolution, Iranian revolution also known as the Islamic Revolution, a period where Iranians conducted numerous demonstrations against the United States-backed Pahlavi dynasty, and which became an inspiration to other movements all over the world including the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa as well as the Haitian revolution (a successful anti-slavery war).
Others were the Fidel Castro-led Cuban Revolution, which culminated in the overthrowing of the Batista-led authoritarian government; the Xinhai Revolution in China which led to the collapse of the last imperial dynasty in the country, the Qing Dynasty; the French Revolution that changed modern history in France and Europe in general, the American Revolution, which began after members of the American colonial society refused to submit to Great Britain’s King and Parliament’s authority.
There was also the Russian Revolution – the first, known as the February Revolution, which focused on the then Russian capital, Petrograd, and led to the collapse of the Russian Empire and the abdication of its leader, Emperor Nicholas II and the establishment of a provisional government and the second known as the October Revolution, which was led by Vladimir Lenin to overthrow the provisional government and imposed a communist government.
Africa has also had its fair share of revolutions. They include Algerian Revolution (1954-62), Angolan War of Independence (1961-74), Egyptian Revolution (1919), Egyptian Revolution (1952), Rwandan Revolution (1959-61), Sudanese Revolution of 1985, Somali Revolution (1986-92), and what many refer to as the Arab Spring that swept through Tunisia (2010-2011), Libya (2011) and Egyptian.
While most leaders of these revolutions predicated their actions on the need to unseat totalitarian regimes, there is no doubt that a few, particularly the most recent ones, were driven by the global trend for younger given growing unhappiness with establishment politicians.
This perhaps explains why in the past few years, countries like France, Ireland, Estonia and most recently, Austria have elected leaders under the age of 40. To the electorate in some of these countries, there is a feeling that new approaches are needed for today’s problems. Against this backdrop, less emphasis is being put on age and experience.
More than youth alone, these leaders offer their countries a renewed sense of vitality and excitement.
The question many have asked against this development is: What could have influenced the trend? The answer may not be farfetched as the rise of social media has changed the dynamics of politics. There is also no doubt that politics has become much faster and much less predictable and young people feel more comfortable dealing with this new dynamics than old established politicians.
This new dynamics, perhaps, informed the recent call for “Days of Rage” by Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian journalist, political activist and presidential candidate of the Africa Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections.
The protest, under the banner, RevolutionNow, is said to have been inspired by the recent popular uprising in Sudan that toppled the country’s authoritarian ruler Omar al-Bashir. The protest was billed to commence on August 5 across the country to demand for a better Nigeria.
Sowore, had after a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the AAC on Saturday, August 5, said that the protest would be sustained until the country is put on the right path of honour where justice will prevail.
He noted that the action of the government compelled his party and other groups to go for the option even as he added that there was no level playing field during the 2019 general elections.
His words: “Election is a place we would have carried out a revolution of the ballot box, but they stole the ballot box. They hijacked materials meant for free and fair elections and as a result they did not organise any election that was credible enough for people to have faith in the ballot box.
“The revolution has therefore become inevitable. We didn’t choose to go for revolution they choose it by ensuring that there was no level playing field in the last elections.
“As you know, they did it in Sudan and it was started by some females. They were making fun of them, but they did not stop until doctors joined them, the labour union joined them and what started as five people became 5,000 and 500,000 and became 5,000,000 and the regime fell.”
Though the protest commenced as scheduled on Monday August 5 despite Sowore’s arrest on Saturday, August 3 by operatives of the Department for State Services (DSS), the Federal Government termed it a call for revolution aimed at overthrowing the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had ahead of the commencement of the protest, warned its organisers on the enormity of the journey they were about to embark, describing the planned action as treasonable felony and an act of terrorism.
The police boss, through a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, noted that the nation’s police force would not fold its hands and watch a group of people cause anarchy in the country.
Expectedly, many Nigerians have expressed doubt whether revolution, apart from one through the ballot box will do Nigeria any good given the fact that most revolutions ended up creating a cycle of crisis and violence.
Nigeria, they said, is too fragile at the moment that a “careless push” could reenact the Somalia or Rwanda experiences in Africa’s most populous nation.
However, there others who believe that Sowore’s arrest and consequent detention might not see to the end to the visible angst in the land. Those who hold this view, said rather than use of against force dissenting voices, there is the need for visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the citizens.
To these analysts, the leadership deficit that assails the country is so legendary that from all indications, the nation has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership.
Nigeria’s problem, they further argued, had never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will to do the right thing. This, according to them, explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets, with rising insecurity compounding it woes.
No doubt, the clampdown on the protesters has doused tension for now, but there is the need for the Federal Government to adopt a more careful approach to resolve some of the issues raised by the RevolutionNow campaigners to avert further crisis in the polity already heated by rising insecurity.
Revolt, according to them, should be avoided at all cost as history has shown that though it may come in different ways, its end results have always been the same – major changes in culture, economy, and socio-political institutions within a relatively short period of time.
Politics
RevolutionNow: Nigerians differ on tackling nation’s problems through rage
A cross section Nigerians, who spoke on the RevolutionNow campaign being championed by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, expressed divergent views on tackling myriads of Nigeria’s problems through a revolution
Sani: Revolution not the best way to address Nigeria’s challenges
Anthony Sani is the Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)
My take is that to call for revolution for the express purpose for regime change outside the ballot box within two months after the inauguration of the government is not within the tenets of multi-party democracy, which has allowance for periodic decisions by voters to retain or reject a regime through elections.
More so, that the revolution is being called and organised by a coalition under the watch of a presidential candidate, who lost his deposit by garnering less than 40,000 votes against the incumbent’s 15 million votes, calls for questions.
Yes, revolution by way of dramatic change in ideas is very possible. In that case, the call should be during electioneering campaigns. In fact, it happened in 2015, when Nigerians came together and unseated an incumbent through the ballot box. It was revolution in the sense that no one ever thought an incumbent president could be unseated.
But a call for revolution two months after the inauguration of an elected government is simply not possible. This is because the issues being raised to engender the revolution were the same ones used in the campaigns and after evaluation by the voters, they voted in favour of retaining the regime.
This suggests that majority of Nigerians are of the view that despite some shortcomings by the administration, the incumbent administration is still the best in the circumstances the nation finds itself. That is to say, most Nigerians believe the administration has tried and can do more to take the nation out of the woods.
So, I believe that we have not got to a stage for the revolution being called by the coalition. This is because if we reach that stage of regime change through revolution before the end of the tenure, nobody needs to tell Nigerians to revolt. It will be spontaneous. And that explains the poor outing of the revolution.
Revolution cannot be the best way to address the challenges the nation faces. This is because we are in multiparty democracy which allows political parties to represent distinct methods of solving national problems as contained in their manifestos, which they use and canvass for the electoral mandate needed for execution.
And when the mandate is given through the ballot box for four years, the people will be allowed to exercise their voting right at the end of the tenure to decide whether to reject or retain the administration. There is, therefore, no need for revolution to change the administration before the end of the tenure.
Aborisade: The protest is a wake-up call for govt
Comrade Femi Aborisade, a lawyer and human rights activist, is the pioneer National Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP)
The #RevolutionNow# protest is nothing but advocacy for “good governance.” In other words, the call for revolution is nothing but a wake-up call, a challenge to the masses, an encouragement that the masses should stand up and demand that those governing them should be more responsive to their welfare needs.
Hence, the advocates of #RevolutionNow# protests predicate the protests on some key demands such as payment of the new statutory N30,000 national minimum wage, end to insecurity, nondiscriminatory fight against corruption and job creation primarily by the governments at all tiers.
Others are an economy that works in meeting the basic needs of the masses, rather than in meeting the greed of the rulers, that the remuneration of elected public officers should be within the framework of the salary structure of appointed career public officers, that legislative work should be on part time basis rather than on a full time basis in order to save costs and have resources to attend to the basic needs of the masses as well as reversal of all past privatisations that were fraudulently done, among others.
All of the demands being made by the advocates of #RevolutionNow# are demands realisable within the framework of the existing capitalist economic framework.
The proper meaning of revolution is a change in the social order, from capitalism to socialism. The demands of the partakers in #RevolutionNow# do not include a demand for socialist transformation of society. The #RevolutionNow# protests therefore mean nothing but an attempt to give the existing capitalist system a human face.
The only problem is that the state and conditions of living of ordinary people are so bad that in the context of Nigeria, to have “good governance”, to give capitalism a human face, in terms of merely having social security schemes as in Europe, would actually involve a “revolution-like” struggle, which does not necessarily mean a fundamental change in social order.
Revolution (change in social order, from capitalism to socialism) is not an event that is decreed or declared for instant actualisation, within a timeframe. The actualisation is not mathematically determined. It arises as a byproduct of struggles from below by ordinary people for improvement in the material lives of the people. The masses do not fight for ideas such as revolution in the heads of any activist. The masses only fight for issues that bring about improvements in their living conditions.
In the process, capitalist regimes that are unable to meet the needs of the masses may collapse or be weakened that another party takes over electorally at the next phase of electoral contestations, as it happened in 2015 consequent upon the 2012 nationwide strikes and protests. But the collapse or weakness of an incumbent political party controlling power in the process of mass protests may not necessarily mean the introduction of a new system or the actualisation of a new social order, which is what “revolution” denotes.
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is jittery of the #Revolution Now# of Coalition for Revolution (CORE) only because the administration realises that the masses have been pushed to the limits in terms of unprecedented poverty and insecurity and would vote for a revolutionary change if they are not restrained by the coercive apparatus of government.
Yes, the major ruling political parties cannot take Nigeria forward. The “progressive” wing of the Nigerian ruling class, the APC, has only been able to deepen poverty, insecurity and divisions along primordial lines of ethnicity, regionalism and religion. Only revolution, otherwise called the festival of the masses on the streets, can save Nigeria.
But revolution can only occur based on a socialist programme, existence of socialist parties that are rooted in the whole of Nigeria, seeking a better world for humanity located in Nigeria, regardless of differences in race, ethnicity, tongue and religion.
Agoro: Sowore is seeking cheap public attention
Dr. Olapade Agoro is a former presidential candidate of the National Action Council (NAC)
The fact that Mr. Omoyele Sowore seriously entered the 2019 elections, contested and lost, but at any stage of the race did not see the need to raise the issue of revolution to me consigns him to the class of an ordinary noise maker, seeking cheap public attention.
A good and responsible politician would have his or her key issues of political products like the revolutionary material brought majorly before the public, but not waiting till late in the night like a thief, who out and prowling to steal.
Considering the fact that revolution is a concept with very wide import, it will be terribly a misconception limiting the feasibility of same without first knowing the missions and end views of its purveyor. Revolution can be of well intention solely aimed for an achievable human benefiting end and purpose.
There is no time a stage for a revolution cannot be subjected to ascertain its aim, focus and intentions. Revolution can be set for productivity target in agriculture, education and or church evangelism etc. The truth and reality of a revolution must have its focus on targeted productivity and change of existing status quo.
Revolution can serve the best way to address so many of Nigeria’s problems subject to intents, intentions, interest and targeted mission. The fact that one should ever have in mind is that not all revolutions are and can be of bloody nature calling.
Ogbonnia: Peaceful revolution meant to awaken APC’s unresponsive govt
Dr. SKC Ogbonnia is a presidential aspiranton the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections
Most of us who held our noses to support President Muhammadu Buhari again in the last election had hoped for true change, if he was re-elected. Two months into the second tenure, while it may appear as if though Buhari is indeed incorrigible, it is definitively clear that he has forgotten why and how he became democratic president in the first place.
If that were not the case, there is no way Buhari’s regime would be colluding with the courts to detain Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the last election without bail.
Flash back to how we got here. The 16-year reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was an embarrassing failure. Yet, the then ruling party was boasting that it would rule Nigeria for 60 uninterrupted years whether we “like it or not.” Elections had become mere charade. Though the country was in dire need of change, the change appeared impossible.
Many prominent politicians aspired to wrestle power from the center during that era, but none was more consistent that General Buhari (rtd) who had always garnered massive votes from northern part of the country by tapping into a visceral anger provoked by gross misrule by the PDP under southern leaders.
Yet, Buhari needed broader opposition to win the presidency. One of the patriots that answered that call is the publisher of the New York-based Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, a globally celebrated anti-corruption advocate, well-known for speaking truth to power.
Armed with an activist pedigree, Ivy League education, and a cult-like army of social media warriors, Sowore became a torn in the flesh of various PDP regimes. With his popular tabloid, Sowore keyed into the vanguard of the political revolution that made it possible for Buhari to make history by unseating an incumbent president in Nigeria.
Even though they had ideological differences, Sowore saw Buhari’s anti-corruption record as a common ground. More essentially, removing PDP from power was an ultimate compromise. Throughout Buhari’s quest for the presidency, from 2002 to 2015, he adopted a revolutionary approach replete with inflammatory rhetorics.
For instance, he is on record to have urged Nigerians to emulate the example of Arab Spring Revolution to oust the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011. Even his victorious 2015 presidential campaign was prosecuted with revolutionary credo. In fact, a simple scan of the internet still shows many sites and incidents relating the president to revolution, including a Face Book page boldly christened “The Buhari Revolution.”
Of course, there were some calls for Buhari’s arrest, but President Jonathan recognised that the constitution guarantees the former military leader freedom of speech. The problem, however, is that upon gaining the power, Buhari did not, and still does not, seem to remember why he was elected.
For example, while history will cast Jonathan as the president who condoned corruption, Buhari might eventually be remembered as the man who assumed power with a singular purpose to eradicate corruption, but ended up as the most promoter of corruption in the annals of national existence.
Today, acute corruption and crass impunity are the other of the day. Notorious corrupt kingpins standing trials at various courts are being recycled as ministers in nation of abundant qualified manpower. Moreover, the degree of political, tribal, ethnic, social, and religious divisions in the country is unrivalled in the national history, thanks to the prevailing naked injustice under Buhari. In short, things are truly falling apart.
Not only is the President leading a visionless regime, he can no longer claim to have the capacity to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the Nigerian people, let alone being able to cater for the welfare of a deserving nation. The truth is that the nation is deep crisis, with helpless citizens being kidnapped, maimed, and killed with reckless abandon. The situation has provoked some prominent organizations and figures, including royal fathers and former military leaders, to challenge the citizenry to defend themselves instead of depending on the failing state for protection.
Rather than toe the path of violence or emulate Buhari’s style, Sowore called for a peaceful revolution with the goal to awaken an unresponsive government towards change. Unfortunately, similar to the pattern under military dictatorship, the president ordered the arrest of Sowore, naively claiming that the word revolution suddenly translates to only a call for an overthrow of government.
The President needs to understand that Nigeria’s problem is not Sowore. The true problem is the failure to wage a true fight against corruption; failure to lead a just, transparent, and responsive government; the failure to protect the lives and property of ordinary Nigerians; and the failure to be president for all. The solution is true change. The president can begin with atonement and immediate and unconditional release of Sowore. Anything less only goes to worsen the growing crisis.
Banjo: Revolution, the best way to address Nigeria’s problems
Lanre Banjo is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
Everything that I read does not suggest that Omoyele Sowore is calling for revolution in the manner that President Muhammadu Buhari called for revolution in 2011. He specifically said the dog and the baboon would all be soaked in blood if the 2015 elections were interfered with.
He called for revolution and neither Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo nor Goodluck Jonathan ordered his arrest. As a matter of fact, if my memory serves me right, there was a violent attack in the North after the elections. May be, Buhari vented the frustration of the people then just like Sowore.
The leaders of this country are not building a nation. They sow disunity and water it for germination, so that the cheated, the persecuted and the oppressed will not unite to face them. Across this nation, all Nigerians voted for Chief MKO Abiola, only the South fought against the annulment. This does not discount the efforts of few of our brethren from the North. But by and large, southerners who stood by June 12 were imprisoned, murdered and chased out of the country. When my brother from the North is in power, my brethren from the same section of the nation see themselves in power. Same goes to the East, which sowed the seed of the unitary form of government.
No Nigerian could fault the fact that when Obasanjo and Earnest Shonekan the only Yoruba ever allowed to run the affairs of the country were in power, Yoruba were known to overtly denounce their unpatriotic deeds. Not even when Obasanjo condemned Buhari’s misgovernance did Yoruba spare him. Even though I agreed with the opinion leaders in Yoruba nation that Obasanjo sowed and watered the seed bad governance in Nigeria by not being exemplary, many Nigerians of Yoruba stock simply condemned the messenger, Obasanjo and not his messages.
I have been calling for revolution for years. I am in support of a non-violent revolution and of course any means necessary to liberate ourselves from the claws of death and misgovernance. How can a few people across the nation maintain that we cannot sit down to discuss how we wish to be governed? Each time we protest, these people violently attack us through their attack dogs polishedly called security forces, who are being paid by all of us.
Nigeria has become the poverty capital of the world. The leaders have so programmed the minds of the people to hate self and attack talents among them. Known corrupt Nigerians with cases to answer are being rewarded and empowered with ministerial appointments. What kind of signals does it send to the honest ones? Trillions of naira is being misspent on electricity we are yet to have, while electricity bills have gone up, and we are compelled to pay for darkness. Buhari would spend eight years and leave us in darkness contrary to his campaign promise. Hospitals are in shambles so bad that the President himself does not believe in the health system of the nation he governs as he had engaged in medical trips overseas.
Nigerians are calling for revolution because thousands of soldiers were killed by Boko Haram and buried secretly without dignity and honor. Recovered loots of Sani Abacha have been re-looted. People are fed up. Buhari did not keep quiet when he felt cheated. If people are quiet, how would he know the feelings of the people?
What option is left? The oppressors control Immigration, Customs, and all security apparatus being used to oppress people. The security men, unlike the Egyptian Army that President Buhari commended don’t even realize that we are fighting for them and the future of their children. When we say let’s talk about all these things, so that we can restructure the country, our oppressors will refuse. This is why people call for revolution in order to change the way we are being ruled; revolution of the mind.
Erubami: Violent revolution cannot be tolerated
Comrade Mashood Erubami is the Executive Director of the Centre for Human Rights and Ethics in Development (CHRED)
As an activist, who has been a partaker in the peaceful revolution of the Campaign for Democracy (CD) and National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), I want to believe that the call for revolution is the like the CD agitation against the evil annulment of June 12, 1993 presidential election, which was recently honoured by the courageous President Muhammadu Buhari years after those who annulled it has jettisoned the values and principles inherent in that election and making the principal in that election Basorun MKO Abiola to remain unsung for 26 years.
I will therefore believe that the call for revolution by the organisers of RevlutionNow is one of such calls on the government to harken to its crusade for change and to justify why it made change its mantra. No doubt the callers might have overstretched their intentions by the boast that “there will be no DSS from tomorrow” and allowing the principal of their call or revolution to be relating with “others” outside the country with nondemocratic agenda made the genuine intentions of the people behind the call suspects.
Going by the explanations and the distinction I have made in the above submissions and going by the efforts being made by the present government of President Buhari to right past wrongs and lay a good and solid foundation for rebuilding a Nigeria on ethical practices embedded in the ease of doing business and running government, youth gainful engagement and a solid economy based on agricultural and technological revolution, it cannot be ideal to call for any distractive revolution that will be violent in its orientation goal.
A violent revolution is not feasible now and cannot be tolerated. What determines the need for violent revolution is the prevalence of both the objective and material conditions, which when ascertained will be built around a revolution to be led with a working people’s party or the proletariat political party, which is not yet among the over 100 registered political brotherhood.
Government at all levels require a fundamental change to achieve qualitative changes in education, economy, public spending, security architecture, provision of welfare for its citizens as their primary obligation. Such desirables when achieved is said to be revolutionary change.
So, I believe that revolution in the contest of social political disobedience is not presently the only appropriate mechanism to fix observable Nigeria’s problems given its nature and against the backdrop of serious measures being put in place by the government, but which was sabotaged by the Senator Bukola Saraki/Yakubu Dogara-led renegades in 8th National Assembly, who colluded with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), cohorts of lawyers and few judicial officers who are part and parcel of the elements against whom the fight against corruption impunities is targeted.
These individuals, who have consciously become the strongly impregnable goalkeepers for those who were exposed to corruption and unethical practices in government, are determined to frustrate efforts of the Buhari administration from scoring goals through the goal mouth into the net of the corrupt infidels who hibernates preponderantly in the opposition parties, civil service and the National Assembly.
The election of new set of Legislators with experience and courage, who are loyal to leadership and committed to best practices is a fundamental strategy for real change. However, if revolution is otherwise defined, it could be a “rebellion” to government. When political order is disobeyed and social disorder is enthrone, such disorder might be antithetical to the good desires to upgrade the bar of ethical practices, security, societal safety and flourishing economy, youth employment for a better tomorrow.
Revolution in whatever form will first start through people’s protests and civil disobedience and this is acceptable before it grows to become a “movement of the people” with an ideological orientation, which drives its cause and later mature into revolution, when it is fully owned by the people.
We must therefore be mindful of the fact that revolution embedded in movement for change in the way government runs its administration to serve the people and not only its officials through ranges of democratic demands are peaceful and this is quite distinct from the violent demand for political change and even overthrow of government forcefully like the “Boko Haram revolution.”
Ojikutu: Protest gives Buhari opportunity to purge his government
Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu is the former deputy governor of Lagos State
With the #RevolutionNow protest, President Muhammadu Buhari, has been given the opportunity and power to now call on his corrupt supporters to purge themselves. If we want Nigeria to be the Nigeria of our dream, we need Buhari and Buhari needs us. We need Buhari and Buhari needs us for Nigeria to be the Nigeria that we want. This is the time Buhari needs us for whistle blowers to come out and say what they know. We should not keep quiet.
I reject and totally disagree with some people summation and finale on Nigeria. Buhari is not dancing to the tune of all previous power brokers local and international and that is why some people are against the success of the Buhari administration. The fact that some people could not make it here in Nigeria during the trying period of the past and this tough present one should not be used to condemn the whole nation to damnation. I sincerely believe Nigeria is on the mend on a great road of recovery to higher climes of development and will beat all expectations.
If you love this nation and you proclaim your love for Buhari, the way to show it is to not devour nation’s treasure in your care and to judiciously serve without fear or favor and give of yourself unstintingly to build today for the morrow. Nigerians must prove those who have written us off as a nation of “ne’er do well” people wrong.
Let us give these nominated ministers chance to prove Buhari right as those he, Buhari trust to assist him to take Nigeria to the next level. They must do their utmost not to shame themselves by not disappointing him and by not letting the nation down. The morning will show the day and if by the 2nd quarter no sign of next level promises is apparent Nigerians should not be blamed if they call the administration to order and welcome a change.
Onovo: The level of decadence calls for revolution
Chief Martin Onovo, a former presidential candidate is the Head, Policy Positions of the Movement for Fundamental Change
Since revolution according to the Merriam Webster Dictionary has many meanings, we must then ask ourselves what the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) means by revolution. From their Charter of Demands which includes; a democratized national economy, Implementation of minimum wage, Control of the outrageous and unlawful remuneration of political office holders, Improvements in education and Improvements in the activities of security forces; it is obvious that “Revolution” as used by CORE means “activity or movement designed to effect fundamental changes in the socioeconomic situation.” So, you can see that the majority of Nigerians across the political divide support their revolution.
I believe that call for revolution is feasible in Nigeria and once we can get the critical mass, the revolution will succeed. Nigeria needs a revolution now. We cannot continue with one of the most corrupt governments in the world; the third most terrorised country in the world; the global capital of extreme poverty; and with an intimidated judiciary and injustice and one of the lowest standards of living in the world. A revolution is necessary now.
With the level of decadence, a revolution is necessary. We cannot continue like this. A better way is to restructure Nigeria. Otherwise, General Buhari must admit that he did not win the election and leave office or set up a ‘Government of National Unity’, or resign or be impeached. We cannot continue like this. General Buhari lacks the moral, democratic and intellectual capacity to lead Nigeria. His performance is catastrophic. Nigerians in London held “Buhari must go” protests.
Odumakin: Government should act in conformity with democratic tenets
Yinka Odumakin is the National Publicity Secretary of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere
The 45-day detention without trial granted the Department of State Services (DSS) by a Federal High Court on Omoyele Sowore over his call for a protest is viewed with great concern. The order represents a new phase in the orchestrated conscription of the democratic space in Nigeria.
We are aware of that obnoxious provision in the Terrorism Act, but it can never assume superiority over the constitution which stipulates that a citizen cannot be detained for more than 48 hours before being charged to court.
Sowore was arrested before he could commit an offence and the DSS seems to want to go shopping for evidence to prosecute him.
Having failed to allow him to commit the offence before he was premptorily arrested, the DSS should free Sowore or charge him to court so the judicial process can take its course.
As it is, he is only being held illegally using the legal process. Our advice to government is that it should understand and act in conformity with the democratic tenets in dealing with the rights of Nigerians.
…Interviews by Felix Nwaneri Temitope Ogunbanke and Wale Elegbede
Politics
Sani: Revolution not the best way to address Nigeria’s challenges
Anthony Sani is the Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)
My take is that to call for revolution for the express purpose for regime change outside the ballot box within two months after the inauguration of the government is not within the tenets of multi-party democracy, which has allowance for periodic decisions by voters to retain or reject a regime through elections.
More so, that the revolution is being called and organised by a coalition under the watch of a presidential candidate, who lost his deposit by garnering less than 40,000 votes against the incumbent’s 15 million votes, calls for questions.
Yes, revolution by way of dramatic change in ideas is very possible. In that case, the call should be during electioneering campaigns. In fact, it happened in 2015, when Nigerians came together and unseated an incumbent through the ballot box. It was revolution in the sense that no one ever thought an incumbent president could be unseated.
But a call for revolution two months after the inauguration of an elected government is simply not possible. This is because the issues being raised to engender the revolution were the same ones used in the campaigns and after evaluation by the voters, they voted in favour of retaining the regime.
This suggests that majority of Nigerians are of the view that despite some shortcomings by the administration, the incumbent administration is still the best in the circumstances the nation finds itself. That is to say, most Nigerians believe the administration has tried and can do more to take the nation out of the woods.
So, I believe that we have not got to a stage for the revolution being called by the coalition. This is because if we reach that stage of regime change through revolution before the end of the tenure, nobody needs to tell Nigerians to revolt. It will be spontaneous. And that explains the poor outing of the revolution.
Revolution cannot be the best way to address the challenges the nation faces. This is because we are in multiparty democracy which allows political parties to represent distinct methods of solving national problems as contained in their manifestos, which they use and canvass for the electoral mandate needed for execution.
And when the mandate is given through the ballot box for four years, the people will be allowed to exercise their voting right at the end of the tenure to decide whether to reject or retain the administration. There is, therefore, no need for revolution to change the administration before the end of the tenure.
Politics
RevolutionNow: Nigerians differ on tackling nation’s problems through rage
Aborisade: The protest is a wake-up call for govt
Comrade Femi Aborisade, a lawyer and human rights activist, is the pioneer National Secretary of the National Conscience Party (NCP)
The #RevolutionNow# protest is nothing but advocacy for “good governance.” In other words, the call for revolution is nothing but a wake-up call, a challenge to the masses, an encouragement that the masses should stand up and demand that those governing them should be more responsive to their welfare needs.
Hence, the advocates of #RevolutionNow# protests predicate the protests on some key demands such as payment of the new statutory N30,000 national minimum wage, end to insecurity, nondiscriminatory fight against corruption and job creation primarily by the governments at all tiers.
Others are an economy that works in meeting the basic needs of the masses, rather than in meeting the greed of the rulers, that the remuneration of elected public officers should be within the framework of the salary structure of appointed career public officers, that legislative work should be on part time basis rather than on a full time basis in order to save costs and have resources to attend to the basic needs of the masses as well as reversal of all past privatisations that were fraudulently done, among others.
All of the demands being made by the advocates of #RevolutionNow# are demands realisable within the framework of the existing capitalist economic framework.
The proper meaning of revolution is a change in the social order, from capitalism to socialism. The demands of the partakers in #RevolutionNow# do not include a demand for socialist transformation of society. The #RevolutionNow# protests therefore mean nothing but an attempt to give the existing capitalist system a human face.
The only problem is that the state and conditions of living of ordinary people are so bad that in the context of Nigeria, to have “good governance”, to give capitalism a human face, in terms of merely having social security schemes as in Europe, would actually involve a “revolution-like” struggle, which does not necessarily mean a fundamental change in social order.
Revolution (change in social order, from capitalism to socialism) is not an event that is decreed or declared for instant actualisation, within a timeframe. The actualisation is not mathematically determined. It arises as a byproduct of struggles from below by ordinary people for improvement in the material lives of the people. The masses do not fight for ideas such as revolution in the heads of any activist. The masses only fight for issues that bring about improvements in their living conditions.
In the process, capitalist regimes that are unable to meet the needs of the masses may collapse or be weakened that another party takes over electorally at the next phase of electoral contestations, as it happened in 2015 consequent upon the 2012 nationwide strikes and protests. But the collapse or weakness of an incumbent political party controlling power in the process of mass protests may not necessarily mean the introduction of a new system or the actualisation of a new social order, which is what “revolution” denotes.
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is jittery of the #Revolution Now# of Coalition for Revolution (CORE) only because the administration realises that the masses have been pushed to the limits in terms of unprecedented poverty and insecurity and would vote for a revolutionary change if they are not restrained by the coercive apparatus of government.
Yes, the major ruling political parties cannot take Nigeria forward. The “progressive” wing of the Nigerian ruling class, the APC, has only been able to deepen poverty, insecurity and divisions along primordial lines of ethnicity, regionalism and religion. Only revolution, otherwise called the festival of the masses on the streets, can save Nigeria.
But revolution can only occur based on a socialist programme, existence of socialist parties that are rooted in the whole of Nigeria, seeking a better world for humanity located in Nigeria, regardless of differences in race, ethnicity, tongue and religion.
Politics
My aides paid for vehicles they took away, Ajimobi tells Makinde
Pols (pix: Ajimobi/Makinde)
The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Sunday cleared the air on the allegation that he and his aides stole the official vehicles allocated to them before the assumption of office of Governor Seyi Makinde, justifying that the officials paid for the vehicles based on decision taken by government.
Ajimobi said this in reaction to Makinde’s government’s allegation in the past weeks, while fielding questions from journalists after his Eid el Kabir prayer at the Ansar Ud Deen Praying Ground, Liberty Road, Oke Ado, Ibadan.
Noting that there were papers written on the sale of the vehicles to justify that they were not stolen, Ajimobi urged the incumbent administration to beam its searchlight on civil servants regarding those vehicles allegedly recently recovered from some mechanic workshops.
His words: “When you are in government, there are policies and decisions to be taken. We took the decision that anybody using vehicles at the time should take it away and pay. This is also practiced by the federal and other state governments.
“When I got to office, I didn’t see any vehicle. My brother, former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala took his vehicles away and I did not talk. There are civil servants who steal whenever politicians are leaving government. Let them go and check those civil servants.”
Politics
We must pay greater attention to security of all Nigerians – Sen Gyang
The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District and Deputy Chairman, Committee on Defence, Istifanus D. Gyang, says Nigerians and governments at all levels must rethink their attitude to the security of the entire nation.
Gyang stated this at the weekend in Jos during the burial of the mother of the Chief Security officer to the former Governor Jonah Jang SP. Dalyop Dung (rtd).
He said every part of the nation requires rapid, sustained and sufficient cover to deal with its emerging security challenges.
“Many years ago, the people of Plateau were under the intense pressure of terrorism – villages were invaded and burnt, places of worship were bombed and civilians and even the uniformed forces were killed. But little was done to curtail the situation.
“In fact, many people across the nation thought that this was merely our problem in Plateau State. But look at what we have today – Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, the whole of the North East, I mean, places you would never have thought could be affected are all groaning under insurgency. We are not happy to see all these. But what if the situation in Plateau was quickly and efficiently handled? Would we not have contained the situation and prevented it from lasting this long and affecting so many other communities in the country at once?
“In fact, if the Plateau situation situation was dealt with at its infancy, it would have given us some significant lessons on being pro-active and effective in security management.”
Senator Gyang appealed to security agencies, the Federal Government and all critical stakeholders involved in the management of the security architecture of the country to rethink the strategy of responding to emerging situations and show greater commitment to securing the nation as a whole.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime11 hours ago
Wadume: Philanthropist, kidnap kingpin
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Corps member disappears after bidding friend farewell at park
-
News23 hours ago
Taraba killings: Police inciting personnel against Army – COAS
-
News20 hours ago
NYSC may delist OSCOHTECH students, aggrieved lecturers cry out
-
Metro and Crime10 hours ago
Sallah tragedy: Gas tanker kills 15 in Niger
-
News10 hours ago
Senators, reps buy SUVs, property at give-away prices
-
News10 hours ago
How civil servants defraud FG through allowances
-
News10 hours ago
Police inciting personnel against Army –Buratai