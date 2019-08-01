ALGON urges Makinde to obey court order on LGs’ dissolution

Hepatitis is a deadly disease that kills silently. Unlike other countries which are stepping up to reduce the burden of the disease, Nigeria is unfortunately lagging behind in the diagnosis and its treatment. REGINA OTOKPA writes on the implications of the medical condition and recommends solutions to save lives

Every 28th day of July is dedicated to raising a global awareness on the need to expedite action and support to prevent and treat viral hepatitis, an infectious disease grouped into five, namely Hepatitis A, B,C,D and E.

Silently causing havoc, hepatitis is the second major infectious killer disease after tuberculosis (TB), as nine times more people are infected with Hepatitis than HIV.

Hepatitis can live in the body for decades without any symptoms and when the symptoms finally develops, they signal that the liver itself has been affected, making treatment difficult and this could result in liver cirrhosis, cancer and death.

Over 95 per cent of hepatitis-related deaths are caused by chronic hepatitis B and C infections, while hepatitis A and E rarely cause life-threatening illness. Hepatitis D is an additional infection occurring in people living with hepatitis B.

Quoting a World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, consultant gastroenterologist in the Department of Medicine, University College Hospital (UCH), Dr. Kolawole Akande who noted that hepatitis B is more prevalent in Nigeria, disclosed that about 20 million Nigerians were living with Hepatitis B while about one per cent of the population were living with Hepatitis C.

With such high figure, Nigeria is one of the 67 countries with a high burden of hepatitis B and C. According to the WHO, Nigeria has a high burden of viral hepatitis B and C at a prevalence rate of 11.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively.

The sad twist to the large number of persons presently infected with this disease is that Hepatitis C is actually curable. The drugs are not only available they are not expensive. This only means that complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.

Unfortunately, majority of the persons infected with viral hepatitis do not know they have it until it is to late and complications like liver cancer has set in and death is by the door. On the contrary, when symptoms usually do not arise, the presence of the disease is not known until after a blood test is conducted.

The signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B range from mild to severe and may include abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and the whites of eyes (jaundice). They usually appear about one to four months after an individual has been infected, although the symptoms could see them as early as two weeks post-infection. Doctors have warned that some people, usually young children, may not have any symptoms, even when they have been infected.

Akande who lamented that millions of people were living with viral hepatitis without knowing, explained that “Hepatitis A and E are water borne and spread through contaminated water, food vegetables and unhygienic practices.

“Hepatitis B and C are blood borne; this undiagnosed and untreated viral diseases can result in serious complications that can lead to eventual death,” he said.

According to the assistant Director of Public Health Nursing at the UCH, Ibadan , Mrs Grace Adekoya, Hepatitis B is more infectious than HIV and spreads more easily than HIV.

“If an HIV virus drops and there is no fluid to thrive, the virus dies and is not transmitted, however if Hepatitis B virus drops it can still be transmitted even after the blood dries up.

“Hepatitis B has become a worrisome condition because of the increase in number of infected people and low level of awareness unlike HIV.

“It can be transmitted through local circumcision, incision, tatoo and body piercing, sexual intercourse, unsafe injection use and sharing of needles, clippers and razors.

“This is the reason why it is important to go for screening and know your status; it is vaccine preventable and if a person is infected he or she can be treated,” she said.

The study found out that a total of $58.7 billion is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the 67 countries by 2030. This means reducing new hepatitis infection by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent

We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.

“This is why we are advocating and encouraging voluntary screening and increased awareness,” he said.

Due to the danger associated with Hepatitis, a host of countries including the likes of Egypt, India and Pakistan, were beginning to make strategic moves to end the disease by offering free testing and treatment for both Hepatitis B and C.

In a message to mark the 2019 World Hepatitis Day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, commended Rwanda and Uganda for providing free access to hepatitis testing and treatment, and Egypt for the recent proposal to support hepatitis testing and treatment for one million people across 14 African countries.

Based on the new WHO study published in the ‘Lancet Global Health’, these efforts put in place by some countries are key, as it stated that investing $6 billion (2.2 billion) per year on eliminating hepatitis in 67 low and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030 and more than 26 million deaths.

Unfortunately, Nigeria is still lagging behind as testing is unavailable at some health centres, especially in the rural areas. Also, there is poor knowledge about the disease, poor health-seeking behaviour as most Nigerians do not carry out routine medical checks, many women still give birth at home and circumcisions were still carried out by unqualified persons, to mention but a few.

Although Nigeria included Hepatitis vaccine as part of the immunisation schedule for children under the National Programme on Immunisation (NPI), since 2004, most children still miss out on the vaccination due to low immunisation coverage.

To change the narrative in countries like Nigeria still grappling with a high Hepatitis burden, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has called for bold political leadership, with investments to match elimination of the disease globally.

“We call on all countries to integrate services for Hepatitis into benefit packages as part of their journey towards universal health coverage (UHC). By investing in diagnostics test and medicines for treating Hepatitis B and C, countries can save lives and reduce cost related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis,” he said.

With focus on the this year’s theme ‘Invest in Elimination of Hepatitis,’ WHO’s regional head, Dr. Moeti, urged African governments to take the WHO’s counsel by ensuring hepatitis B vaccination was made available for all newborns and to successfully integrate hepatitis interventions as part of health system strengthening.

She revealed that WHO’s first hepatitis scorecard to track progress has shown that the highest burden of Hepatitis B infection in children under five years was seen in countries without hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination in combination with sub-optimal coverage under 90 per cent of the childhood pentavalent vaccine.

She urged relevant partners and pharmaceutical companies to consider a reduction in the cost of hepatitis B and C diagnostics and medicines, to ensure more persons have access to timely treatment.

