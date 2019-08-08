Connect with us

     

Alleged 1.23bn fraud: Ex-INEC chair, Maurice Iwu arraigned, denies charges

Alleged 1.23bn fraud: Ex-INEC chair, Maurice Iwu arraigned, denies charges

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Maurice Iwu was on Thursday arraigned for an alleged fraud of N1.23billion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Iwu was arraigned on four counts before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

While adjourning till Friday to take his bail application, Justice Chuka Obiozor ordered that Iwu be remanded in the custody of the EFCC.

#RevolutionNow: Heavy security presence at Lagos' Freedom Park

August 6, 2019

#RevolutionNow: Heavy security presence at Lagos’ Freedom Park

A very heavy security presence has been noticed at the Gani Fawehinmi, Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos State Tuesday morning, ostensibly to thwart any possible protest by the leaders of the #FreedomNow movement.

The activists had issued a statement indicating that they would be holding g a protest rally at the park, which was the epicenter of the massive protest against former President Godluck Jonathan ‘s decision to increase the pump price of petrol some years ago.

However, as at the time of posting this report, protesters were yet to arrive.

Only 24 hours earlier an attempt by the #RevolutionNow movement to hold rallies across the country to protest poor governance was prevented by the police.

Many of the protestors were arrested in Lagos, Oshogbo and a number of other cities as the police often used heavy hand tactics to stop it.

One of the arrowhead of the campaign, Omoyele Sowore, who is the publisher of online news medium, Sahara Reporters, was picked up in the wee hours of Saturday by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives from his house in Lagos.

The DSS later explained their action on the ground that they could not allow anyway threaten the peace and security of the nation.

The police also said Sowore’s action was treasonable felony.

Report: Sowore flown to Abuja

August 4, 2019

Report: Sowore flown to Abuja

Sahara Reporters is reporting that their publisher, Omoyele Sowore has been moved to Abuja.

The online news portal broke the news on Sunday morning in a “flash” post on their site.

Sowore was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, by armed security operatives, believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The activist had been making claims of leading a “revolution” against “bad governance”, which was to kick off on Monday.

However, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, had on Saturday described as “treasonable felony and an act of terrorism” calls for revolution against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

In a statement, the police boss vowed to deal decisively against anyone or group that tries to.

According to the police chief, the objective of the protest, was to force a regime change, hence the determination of the force to assert its will, in the interest of the state.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who conveyed the IGP’s warning in a statement yesterday, said the Force will not watch idly, while acts of “terrorism” were being plotted.

Seven killed, 24 injured in fresh US shooting

August 4, 2019

Seven killed, 24 injured in fresh US shooting

At least seven people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in Ohio just hours after a mass shooting in Texas.

The shooter opened fire on a bar in Dayton at 1.55am.

Initial reports state that 24 people have been left injured and the gunman was shot dead by police, reports metro.co.uk.

Abducted RCCG ministers: Police rescue four remaining victims

By

Abducted RCCG ministers: Police rescue four remaining victims

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have rescued the four remaining ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who were abducted by suspected kidnappers on Thursday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed this to our correspondent on telephone, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

Oyeyemi, who stated that efforts were ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the abduction, promised to provide details of the rescue operation later.

Those rescued include Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze.

The police had earlier on Saturday rescued Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, who was abducted alongside the four RCCG ministers.

The ministers were abducted on Thursday at the J3 area of Ogbere while on their way from the eastern part of the country on their way to attend the Ministers’ Conference taking place at the Redemption Camp along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Oyeyemi had explained that the kidnappers, who kept the victims in separate locations, were changing their locations from time to time within the forest.

Ogun police: We've rescued abducted female RCCG pastor

By

Ogun police: We’ve rescued abducted female RCCG pastor

The Ogun State Police Command said on Saturday it has rescued a deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Chidinma Ibelegbo, who was among the five pastors of the church kidnapped along Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.

The General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the church’s camp.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told journalists that the woman was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.

“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” Oyeyemi said.

“Effort is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” the spokesman said.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” Oyeyemi stated.

Turkish Airways plane closes Lagos International airport runway

By

Turkish Airways plane closes Lagos International airport runway

A runway at Nigeria’s premier airport, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos is currently shut following the breakdown of a plane belonging to Turkish Airways.

According to reports, the airport’s 18Runway is currently closed due to the plane which is stuck on the runway.

However, there will be minimum disruption at the airport as both international and domestic flights will now be using the runway reserved for domestic flights until the stuck plane is removed.

Details later…

Air Peace plane damaged after forceful landing in Lagos

By

Air Peace plane damaged after forceful landing in Lagos

Wole Shadare

For divine intervention, passengers onboard an Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt escaped unhurt Tuesday when their plane made a forceful landing in Lagos.

Our correspondent learnt that the B737 aircraft dropped from about 20 feet and slammed onto the Lagos airport runway causing substantial damage to the plane’s front undercarriage, including a burst tyre.

As at the time of filing this report, the Accident Investigation Bureau officials were at the scene inspecting the aircraft.

AIB said it would issue a statement on the accident later.

Lagos begins clearing of Badagry Expressway, dislodges traders

By

July 23, 2019

The Lagos State government on Tuesday morning began the clearing of illegal structures along the corridor of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The action, which also saw heavily armed security operatives dislodging traders along the route, is ostensibly in preparation of the commencement of work on the major highway which is in a very deplorable condition.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu signed an Executive Order to back the action.

Only recently his deputy, Mr Femi Hamzat, had announced that work would soon commence on the road after reaching agreement with the Federal Government, which actually owns the highway linking Nigeria with neighbouring Benin.

The project is being undertaken by a Chinese construction company.

More details later…

Full list of Buhari's ministerial nominees

By

Full list of Buhari’s ministerial nominees

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent a list of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate.

At 11:12am, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate, revealing that screening commences on Wednesday. Here is the full list of the ministerial nominees:

1. Abia – Uchechukwu Samson Ogah

2. Adamawa – Mohammed musa Bello

3. Akwa Ibom – God’swill Akpabio

4. Anambra – Dr Chris Ngige

5. Anambra – sharon Ikeazu

6. Bauchi – Adamu Adamu

7. Bauchi – Ambassador Mariam Kategu

8. Bayelsa – Timipre Sylvia

9. Benue – George Akume

10. Borno – Mustapha Baba Shehuri

11. Cross River – Goddi Jeddi Agba

12. Delta – Festus Keyamo

13. Enugu – Ogbonnaya Onu

14. Edo – Osagie Ehanire

15. Edo – Clement Agba

16. Ekiti – Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo

17. Enugu – Geoffrey Onyema

18. Gombe – Isa Ibrahim Patami

19. Imo – Emeka Nwajiuba

20. Jigawa – Sulieman Adamu

21. Kaduna – Zainab Ahmed

22. Kaduna – Mohammed Mahmud

23. Kano – Sabo Nanono

24. Kano – Major Bashir Sani

25. Katsina – Hadi Serika

26. Kebbi – Abubakar Malami

27. Kogi – Ramatu Tijani

28. Kwara – Lai Mohammed

29. Kwara – Gbemisola Saraki

30. Lagos – Babatunde Raji Fashola

31. Lagos – Adeleke Mamora

32. Nasarawa – Mohammed Abdullahi

33. Niger – Zubairu Dada

34. Ogun – Olamilekun Adegbite

35. Ondo – Tayo Alaosuadura

36. Osun – Rauf Aregbesola

37. Oyo – Sunday Dare

38. Plateau – Pauline Talin

39. Rivers – Rotimi Amaechi

40. Sokoto – Mohammed Dangidi

41. Taraba – Sale Mamman

42. Yobe – Abubakar Aliyu

43. Zamfara – Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Ministerial list: Dalung, Kachikwu, 2 others fail to return

By

Ministerial list: Dalung, Kachikwu, 2 others fail to return

There are are a number of high profile names missing from the ministerial list submitted to the Senate on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some of them are: Abdulrahman Dambazau, ex-Minister of Interior, Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State for Petroleum; Solomon Dalung, ex-Minister of Sports and Okechukwu Enelamah, ex-Minister Industry, Trade and Investment.

