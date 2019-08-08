Alleged 1.23bn fraud: Ex-INEC chair, Maurice Iwu arraigned, denies charges

A very heavy security presence has been noticed at the Gani Fawehinmi, Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos State Tuesday morning, ostensibly to thwart any possible protest by the leaders of the #FreedomNow movement.

The activists had issued a statement indicating that they would be holding g a protest rally at the park, which was the epicenter of the massive protest against former President Godluck Jonathan ‘s decision to increase the pump price of petrol some years ago.

However, as at the time of posting this report, protesters were yet to arrive.

Only 24 hours earlier an attempt by the #RevolutionNow movement to hold rallies across the country to protest poor governance was prevented by the police.

Many of the protestors were arrested in Lagos, Oshogbo and a number of other cities as the police often used heavy hand tactics to stop it.

One of the arrowhead of the campaign, Omoyele Sowore, who is the publisher of online news medium, Sahara Reporters, was picked up in the wee hours of Saturday by Department of State Services (DSS) operatives from his house in Lagos.

The DSS later explained their action on the ground that they could not allow anyway threaten the peace and security of the nation.

The police also said Sowore’s action was treasonable felony.

