Alleged fraud: ICPC seals federal lawmaker’s residence in Enugu

•CP leads rescue operation in Ogun

•Joint operations, air surveillance in Enugu

If the trend of the past few days is anything to go by, gunmen and kidnappers operating in different parts of the country have turned their attention to pastors, Catholic priests among others. Largely known to go after politicians and their relatives as well as businessmen who they are sure would be worth their while, clerics, of the orthodox as well as those attached to Pentecostal churches, are the new targets.

On Thursday, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), stated that five ministers of the church had been kidnapped. Reports quoted him as saying: “As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?”

Those abducted in Ogun State stretch of the Ore – Benin Expressway, were on their way to attend the church’s Ministers’ Conference in Lagos, with the Ogun State Police command revealing that the victims, consisting of four men and one woman, were abducted at the J3 area of Ogbere. They were identified as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma.

Similarly, a Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, was gruesomely murdered along the Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu LGA on Thursday, August 1. Through its social media handles, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu announced that the priest was killed while travelling in the evening of Thursday. The killing of Offu, who was until his death the Parish Priest of St. James,

The Greater, Ugbawka in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, is coming a few months after Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the Parish Priest of St Mark’s Catholic Church Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area also in Enugu State, was killed. Just about two weeks ago, another Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ilo, was attacked along Nomeh axis of Nkanu East Local Government Area by suspected kidnappers who opened fire on him after he refused to stop hi car. In the incident that took place on July 17, the priest reportedly sustained gunshot injuries and is still currently recuperating in an undisclosed hospital. It would also be recalled that two Catholic priests were kidnapped by gunmen at Nneyi Umeri area of Anambra State in December 2018 while on their way back from Onitsha to prepare for the visit of Cardinal Francis Arinze when they were abducted.

The kidnap incident was confirmed by Haruna Muhammed, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state. RCCG reacts Speaking on the abduction of the RCCG pastors in Ogun State, the church’s Media and Public Relations Officer, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the sad incident, saying the five were coming to the Redemption Camp on Lagos- Ibadan Expressway from the South-East. “Our General Overseer has enjoined us to pray for the safety and return of the kidnapped persons, so that what we are doing now,” he replied in response to enquiries by Saturday Telegraph. “I want to assure that the Police are fully involved in the process of securing their release. So far, the police have released names of five people kidnapped. As soon as I get the names, I will send it across,” he added.

Ogun Police chief leads operation Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said his command had swung into action and “geo-located” the hideout of the suspects. Oyeyemi, who added that with the aid of a helicopter from the police headquarters in Abuja, the command was able to survey the forest, disclosed that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, is personally leading the operation to rescue the victims.

According to him, the gunmen whisked away the five victims into the forest and left the driver, a sick passenger and his wife in the vehicle. He said that the command had not been able to establish if the abducted persons were actually RCCG ministers while assuring that the police would exercise caution members of the publicduring the rescue operation so as not to put the lives of the hostages at risk.

“On August 1, 2019 at about 3:30 pm, the Ogun State Police Command received an information that a commercial vehicle with registration number KW 230 XA belonging to Abia Line Transport Company was coming from the Eastern part of the country heading towards Lagos. “On getting to J3 area of Ogbere, some hoodlums numbering about 10 suddenly came out of the forest and forcefully stopped the vehicle.

“Five amongst the passengers namely Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze and Ibeleji Chidinma were abducted and taken to the forest,” the PPRO gathered. Reacting to the ugly development, Enugu State Police Command said it had not identified those who reportedly murdered the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka, Rev. Father Paul Offu. Ugwuanyi summons emergency security meeting Following the assassination of the Catholic priest on Thursday evening by unknown gun men, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, summoned an emergency meeting with all heads of security agencies in the state.

The meeting, according to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, was still going on as at the time of filing this report at Government House Enugu.

All heads of security agencies in the state attended the meeting. Ebere Amaraizu, the command’s spokesman, in a telephone interview, confirmed the death of the priest while stating that the police were working to identify those behind the dastardly act as he enjoined the public to avoid insinuations on the identity of the killers until adequate investigation was conducted.

“We are on top of the matter and everything is being done to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident that claimed the life of the priest,” the police spokesman said. Security forces to begin joint operations, air surveillance Following the emergency joint security meeting at the Enugu Government House yesterday, the state government and security agencies have resolved to commence air surveillance of forests and dark spots where bandits hide to perpetrate crime and criminality in the state including kidnapping and killing of residents.

The emergency security meeting involving heads of Police, Army, Department of State Services and other others agencies and officials of the state government as well as religious leaders also resolved to embark on joint security operations afterwards in order to rid the state of the hoodlums.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting, condemned the killing of the priest and vowed that the state police command and other security agencies had resolved to fish out the criminals with immediate effect.

“We are just coming out of an emergency meeting. It is not unconnected with the incident that happened yesterday, over the killing of the Rev Father of St. James Parish, Rev Fr. Paul Offu along Ihe-Agbudu road. “After the meeting, the governor and the people that attended the meeting came out with a communiqué. His Excellency, on behalf of the good people of Enugu state, in conjunction with all the security agencies in Enugu State, have condemned in totality the dastardly act and we all prayed for the soul of the deceased to rest in eternal peace.

“The state government also resolved to have air surveillance in all the points that these dastardly incidences are taking place. Immediately after the air surveillance, the security agencies will embark on rigorous joint security operations as from Monday the 5th of August 2019,” he said. In a remark, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church, condoled with the Catholic Church for the loss of the priest, saying Enugu remains one of the safest states in the country despite the efforts of the undesirable elements to paint the state in bad light. While commending the efforts of the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his efforts to secure the state, Chukwuma called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy more police personnel in Enugu State to effectively police the state, especially the rural areas.

“What we are saying now is that IG should please increase the number of police men in Enugu state because we have found that the police men in Enugu state are very much inadequate, particularly in this district police offices in the rural areas. Our rural areas are very porous and insecure and nobody should take that advantage to come to Enugu state to foment trouble,” he said.

Also speaking, Rev Fr. Dr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, who represented the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev Calistus Onaga, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his quick response to the sad incident, noting that two Catholic priests have been killed and another one still in the hospital within the year. “Within this year we have recorded two priests killed and one still in the hospital by hoodlums. And it is a sad thing happening; probably an attempt to sabotage the efforts going on and what we are saying, which is true that Enugu is safe, and some people want to sabotage it probably that is true,” he said.

“I am particularly interested, that the Miyetti Allah and other Northern groups have been helping the governor in security issues and discussions. I am particularly impressed; however, we are asking them to do more because we don’t want to live in fear,” he added. Catholic priests protest killing of colleague by gunmen Angered about the death of another colleague, Catholic priests in Enugu staged a peaceful protest that practically locked down the capital on Friday.

Our correspondent said hundreds of Catholic priests were seen chanting songs and bearing placards as they marched through the streets to protest the killing of Offu. Meanwhile, Dean of the Catholic Deanery of Rimau, Kaduna State, Joseph Kwasau, Friday spoke on after unknown gunmen invaded his house on Tuesday, killing his private security guard. In an interview with NEXT EDITION, he was left unattended to when his parish house was invaded.

“My parish house is located a few metres from a police checkpoint and one would have expected them to repel the attackers. “I was shocked the police did nothing while the gunmen invaded the house, killed my security guard and started breaking down the doors to get to me,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related