Alleged rape: Court remands randy soldier in prison

After two days in police custody for the alleged rape of a student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), a Magistrate’s Court yesterday sent a randy soldier, Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola, to prison custody. Already, Awolola has been dismissed by authorities of the Nigerian Army for allegedly raping a 300-level student of the AAUA.

He was remanded in police custody when he was brought to the court on Wednesday. However, the 33-year-old dismissed soldier was remanded in prison following his re-arraignment before the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Awolola, who was attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure was alleged to have raped a female student from the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university at a military checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, on July 31.

The crime, according to the prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, is contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the criminal code cap 37 vol. Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria At the court proceeding, the prosecutor told the court that the case file had been transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Ondo State Ministry of Justice for legal advice

He also prayed the court to remand the accused person in prison custody pending the outcome of the DPP’s legal advice on the matter. But the lawyer to the accused, Kayode Ikotun, who filed an affidavit against the application, said the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case.

Ikotun, who prayed that the accused person should be granted bail due to his health challenge, argued that the ill – health, which led to his redeployment from Borno State to Ondo State two months ago. He also argued that the defendant’s wife is a nursing mother of two-month-old baby.

The court presided over by Magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun refused the bail application and ordered that Awolola should be remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of the advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The case was subsequently adjourned to November 15. Counsel to the complainant, Olubunmi Akinola, expressed satisfaction with the process, stressing that all that the victim wanted was justice

Like this: Like Loading...