Business
Angst as China’s tokunbo cars flood Nigeria
s indications were rife at the Lagos seaports in Thursday that tokunbo vehicles from China have steadily been arriving the ports in the last one or two months, industry stakeholders have condemned the development, saying it will turn Nigeria to a dumping ground and permanently kill Nigeria’s infant auto assembly companies.
Automotive Communication Consultant and Senior Lecturer of Mass Communication at the Covenant University, Ota, Nigeria; Dr. Oscar Odiboh, told Sunday Telegraph that the development is a real killer. “If we have descended so low that Chinese low quality vehicles will now be coming to us as used vehicles, with low life span and without maintenance structure, the future of Nigerian auto industry is in real danger.”
He restated his recent call on government to protect the industry and leave the players to compete and grow on their own. “Without protection, the industry will die, unemployment will sour and the economy will continue to wobbly.”
Also speaking, the Executive Director, Nigeria Automotive Manufacturers Association, Mr. Remi Olaofe, said the Federal Government had not shown enough commitment to ensuring the success of the five-year-old auto policy.
He lamented the delay in getting President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigeria auto bill, adding: “No investor will want to come to a country where their business is not protected.”
Former Senator Shehu Sanni, in a tweet on the issue, stated, “To ban the importation of textiles and milk to ‘protect our local industries’ and allow the importation of used vehicles from China is a dumb economic policy.”
This came as the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in a recent statement said that it has commenced the export of used cars to Africa, Asia and Europe, with Nigeria as one of the major destinations for the first batch of 300 cars.
China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that it is an important move geared towards deepening implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and promoting the stable growth of foreign trade.
According to the Ministry, the BRI is a global development strategy which the Chinese government adopted, involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organisations in Africa, Asia, Europe the Middle East and the Americas.
It said the first batch of the 300 exported used cars, with a total value of $2.5 million, comprised Land Rover, Toyota, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Trumpchi, King Long, Yutong, Zhongtong and WOHO brands and they are being taken to destinations that include the Lagos port (Nigeria), Sihanoukville Autonomous port (Cambodia), Rangoon Port (Myanmar) and Vorsino and Saint-Petersburg ports (Russia).
A statement obtained from China’s Ministry of Commerce, said: “Although trade in new cars in China last year almost doubled the 13.82 million used cars figure, trading volume of used cars in developed countries, in comparison, was about two times that of new car sales.
“China is hoping to key into this yawning advantage lying beyond its borders. It is estimated that used car exports may fetch about 60 billion Yuan for China in export value if the market is fully opened up. It is also expected the trade would generate higher auto parts and maintenance service exports.
“With all processes done, the first used cars export business in China finally sailed at Nansha Port, Guangzhou, on July 17, 2019 marking a new milestone and economic significance for China’s automobile industry.”
Security situation in Nigeria is frightening, says Para-Mallam
IFEST Ambassador and Peace Advocate, the Revd. Gideon Para-Mallam, slams the Buhari-led government as he X-rays current issues in Nigeria, in this no hold barred interview with TAI ANYANWU
What is your opinion about the state of the nation’s security?
There are two dominant narratives. One is pro-government which suggests that the security situation is a normal challenge. Therefore, with this normative view, people should not be exaggerating the security situation in our country. Some even go to the extent to suggest that some Nigerians are portraying the country in a bad light both in and out of the country.
The recent statement in May by our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, in the US, over the hue and cry about the security challenge in Nigeria, which was followed by a more audacious statement by the Nigerian High Commission in the US – which went as far as to call Leah Sharibu’s mother and others liars regarding the security situation of Nigeria falls into such a narrative.
More recently, is the statement released by the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria on the need for the government to take a tougher stand in addressing the problem of insecurity which is creating fear in the nation.
I was deeply concerned, when President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, issued a statement suggesting that the Catholic Bishops are instead creating fear in the minds of Nigerians by their statement and not the government’s handling of the security challenge. This is both shocking and painfully embarrassing. Are we back to the days of Abacharism and the Chukwumerije’s press shenanigans? The issue of security is too serious to be politicised in the way the government is doing.
The other narrative comes from other Nigerians who say that all is not well with Nigeria and that the security situation is frightening. Making travels and even living in your own home unpredictable. Therefore, Nigeria is very unsafe. Our citizens could be kidnapped either at home or on the roads; in the city or in the village, on the farmlands, no one is safe.
Our citizens are killed every day. Life is valueless today in Nigeria. The Nigeria of 2019 is worse than the Nigeria of 1999, that’s 20 years down the line. The government may deny this for all it wants but the Nigeria of today is in a sorry state – security-wise.
A government living in denial of its citizens’ security is a government which is abdicating its social contract with the people and either intentionally or unintentionally, acting as a rogue state. The government is sounding as though they have become apologists for the criminal elements in our midst especially the Fulani herdsmen. The herdsmen are literally on a rampage today. Invading university campuses just like Boko Haram. I have heard some people argue that criminality should not be racialized in order to avoid profiling. The issue is not about profiling but our collective resolve to find a way to deal with those causing these pains. Let’s act wisely and responsibly to make such attacks history in Nigeria.
Today, such lingos as Islamophobia, Christianophobia, Fulanization are showing up. Let’s call a spade a spade. If someone hates Muslims, condemn it as such. It is not right. Similarly, if someone hates Christians, condemn it. It is also not right. Naming it sometimes leads to shaming it. If you value your ethnic identity, then work to promote the right values and not insist on political correctness which only hurts us all as a nation. Those who live to protect the interest of these attackers and kidnappers today will leave to regret in future. So, call criminality out and its drivers, so that we can collectively, with wisdom and love, deal with it according to the laws of our land and the forgiveness of God. Government’s impunity and apologists posture, over the security challenges of our nation, is the most bizarre thing I have seen in 21st Century Nigeria.
This present government should cover its face in shame. The way they are dealing with our collective security as a nation so far shows an abysmal failure. There is a need for a change of attitude on the part of the government in the way our security challenges are handled. Frankly, this government is becoming a real liability unless they intentionally choose the noble path of changing for the better. Otherwise, we may still have four more hellish years to contend with.
But guess what; this too (the cup of political affliction and emotional torture) shall pass away! I sincerely pray Nigeria will survive to make it. Everything is not all about politics. Is it any wonder they are seeking to re-define the word revolution? The patience of Nigerians can only go so far. One day there will be a mass uprising if things don’t change in this country. It is very sad.
Some ethnic groups have resorted to self-help to tackle insecurity. What is the import?
I will rather rephrase this to be self-defense. This is what failure of government has inspired! Unfortunately, unless something drastic is done, President Buhari and his government may turn out to be the most ethnicised in the history of Nigeria. Is this the best the North can offer to rest of Nigeria as a President? I am perplexed and really weeping inside.
From the Southwest, the Yorubas are thinking of how to protect themselves as they are no longer sure of what the government will do. Judging from what has been happening in the Middle Belt, the Northeast and Northwestern Nigeria people are really thinking of how to protect themselves from these marauding attackers. The Middle Belt has long been talking about self-help in the face of constant violence. It’s only a matter of time this will become a reality if things continue this way. The South-South guys are talking of protecting themselves as well – if, in fact, they are not already doing so. The Southeast is similarly crying and seeking to protect herself. In the Northeast, the Civilian JTF and vigilantes are complimenting what our soldiers are doing. I salute those innocent boys and girls in the military who are daily paying costly sacrifices and some with their lives to keep Boko Haram at bay. May their souls’ rest in peace and may God continue to comfort their families and provide for their loved ones.
But one must ask, for how long? The killings have become unconscionable, unbearable and unacceptable. A responsible government should never allow this to linger on for so long while they keep generating fake narratives in explaining away what is happening. Some of us are unimpressed because what we hear from the government is untenable. There is a disconnect between what is said and what is happening. To believe that people will fold their hands and allow themselves to be killed on a regular basis as we see in Nigeria is untenable. Added to this, is to believe that their ancestral lands will be grabbed, or they will be forced to vacate their homes, only God knows till when. Even if you drive people away and forcibly take away their lands, 10, 20, 30, 40 or 50 years from now, they will fight their way back to reclaim their land. If the present generation does not do it, future generations will act. Rwanda is a case in point.
Let’s learn from history. All we keep getting from the government is one narrative after another and this keeps changing with almost every attack. I am into peace building and as an ordained reverend and Peace Advocate, I believe in the peace that is predicated on justice. I believe in promoting justice in any peace building journey. Peace building is a process. Any peace agreement which is not predicated on justice is an injustice. You simply cannot machete people into subjugation, gun-them into submission; and neither can you bomb them into extinction. It won’t work. Those dreaming such are failed 21st Century narcissists. Time will tell!
Therefore, the yearning for self-help in the context of self-defense can hardly be faulted. If the government does what she should do for the protection of all, these sorts of conversation won’t be necessary. But this is a matter of life and death. I challenge all the people in government to give up all their security details, protective armoured cars, hidden bunkers and travel our roads just like all citizens and let’s hear their argument regarding self-defense. They are living in a false paradise so they can afford to see self-defense in a negative light.
Buhari is slamming those who are critical of his government, accusing them of not being patriotic. What is your take on that?
To the best of my knowledge, freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This aspect should actually help to celebrate our diversity as culturally diverse people. In fact, the last time I checked, Nigeria remains a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural nation. I am not aware that being critical of our government or her policies is a criminal offence either in our constitution or the penal code of Nigeria.
Therefore, the most recent pre-emptive arrest of Sowore, the self-acclaimed leader of the RevolutionNow group because of the protest marches on August 5th is a bad signal both locally and internationally. If the government thinks that by doing this they will succeed in sending shivers down the political spines of Nigerians then they are making a BIG mistake. It won’t deter people not because of Sowore’s popularity or acceptability but because it is simply wrong to try and silence people or voices of dissent in this way.
People will continue to dare government and government should come off the illusion that they can scare people into political surrender. It won’t happen. President Mohammadu Buhari should simply chat with Muammar Ghaddafi, the anger of the people does not simply disappear because of scare tactics however brutal. Unfortunately, Ghaddafi the self-acclaimed strongman of Libyan politics is no more. Let our President chat with ‘Uncle Bob’ Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Let him consult President Deng Xiaoping of China as Tiananmen Square could be child’s play in Nigeria. Our President should learn something more positive from the present Chinese President Xi Jinping. The government needs to remember that there is always that one day. A simple spark and it becomes a catalytic moment and that’s it. Nigeria is beyond any single person. No leader should be deceived. There is no absolute power either by one leader or those he or she surrounds themselves with. It takes just one day.
So, I will rather suggest that Mr. President thinks more about what positive impact he will make through the APC programs his party has for Nigerians than this political grandstanding with despotic zest. The government sometimes by some of its actions and inactions has shown itself to be very unpatriotic.
Look at the massive corruption on display in Nigeria. The recent global rankings of Transparency International says it all. Look at Nigeria’s position between 2016 to date. What is there to celebrate about patriotism? Who are the worst road traffic lawbreakers in Nigeria today? Government officials drive through with reckless abandon. Is this being patriotic? Victory at the ballot box is not a license to do as you please whether as governor, NASS member or minister. Are these acts of intimidation in the name of national security, right? Who are those who eat up and deplete our pension savings; the protesters or government workers? In fact, it is the government’s political appointees. Yet the same government does not want to be criticized?
If they do what is in consonance with the wishes of the citizens, won’t we commend them? Let them secure the release of Leah Sharibu, Alice Ngaddah, the Chibok girls and more recently Grace Tuka; and countless nameless others – both Christians and Muslims in captivity. If these are released from Boko Haram and ISWAP captivity, there will not just be commendation but jubilation in support of this government. Let them deliver these captives and see what will happen.
Let them end the killings, let them promote social justice and treat all Nigerians with fairness. Let them provide gainful employment to our teeming youths and graduates and see. Let government free several Nigerians in kidnappers’ den. We are hearing now that paying a ransom is not enough for you to regain your freedom. You could still be killed even after your ransom has been paid! Yet, people should not cry out and protest? Where is the government in power which claims to be in charge?
The real people criticizing the government are those who show the government to be powerless in their daredevil kidnappings as and when they choose. In those who invade villages and our farms and kill freely? Those who create disorder in our society and make the government look helpless. These are unpatriotic elements in our midst and these are the people government should be going after with their State might and not harmless protesters.
I just read that a Federal High Court has ruled that Sowore be remanded in prison for terrorism reasons? Why? This is very curious. IPOB, terrorism. IMN, terrorism. Sowore another case of terrorism or just what again? And yet the Fulani herdsmen? What’s this about? Isn’t this nother dance of shame in the public square of the comity of nations? These are the sorts of actions which makes injustice so glaring. It stinks and stings the conscience!!! Sadly, instead of striking fear, it will only embolden people in the long run.
The President took some time to submit the list of ministerial nominees to National Assembly; but failed to assign portfolios as expected. He has set up a committee to do that. Isn’t this time-wasting an indication that Mr. President is unprepared for governance?
I recall that six months passed by before the Ministerial nominees were submitted in 2015. The excuse we had was that the President needed more time to put his cabinet together. The list eventually came out; practically nothing seems to have justified the needless wait; nothing radical among those nominated and later appointed to serve. Before the ministers’ names were submitted to the Senate for screening, a major decision was taken and billions of naira was voted in to prospect for oil by the NNPC, in Northern, Nigeria. I understand that nothing came out of this rather wasteful exercise. This time around, the President has been in power for four years – one would have expected a much speedier approach but we have had to wait for another three months. Why this is the case again remains to be seen. Now, what is lost by many Nigerians is the fact that even before the Ministers were approved, a major decision was taken to implement RUGA. The begging question is – who approved this decision without the Minister of Agriculture in place to oversee the implementation? The massive outcry from Nigerians against this ‘smuggled decision’ forced the government to beat a tactical retreat. Before we could recover from that suspension, some Northern Group issued a 30-day ultimatum for the same government to reverse the decision to suspend RUGA. Does this show a government in full charge?
Citizens are now issuing ultimatum to a sitting government. Yet some Nigerians wanted to protest the social conditions in our country today and they are picked up and charged to court? What selective system of justice or injustice are we seeing before our very eyes – in a country that is adjured a leader in Africa and regional power? Now RUGA misstep took place even before the Minister of Agriculture is sworn in? As at the time of this interview, we do not know who the Minister of Agriculture will be. Yet, RUGA saga, though suspended, was to have been executed during a so-called ‘waiting’ period when a decision of this magnitude was to have been implemented? Something is surely amiss.
The bill seeking to transfer control of water banks to the Federal Government has been resubmitted to the National Assembly for consideration. Do you agree with those who think there is a hidden motive?
This government is almost turning into a control freak! RUGA, unless it is revisited, redefined and subjected to rigorous healthy national conversation is sadly pointing in this direction. How does the government seek to solve some problems by creating more social combustion? How could our government appear so insensitive in strategic decision making?
This government seems to me suffers from a colonial mindset which requires an urgent reset. Do I see any hidden motive in the executive bill? Well, I haven’t read the bill so it’s difficult to say. However, I dislike the smell of it. Coming so soon on the heels of the ‘suspended RUGA’ saga is needless overheating of the polity by the same government. What’s the rush for? We will just have to wait and see if the National Assembly members will serve the interest of the nation or not.
Political party interest may not always align with our collective national interest. Worst still, an individual interest which is predated on parochial interest will only end up creating distance and alienation among the populace. Nigeria can do better but lack of 21st Century creative problem-solving leadership is so glaring. Let the government humble itself and invite constructive ideas from well-meaning Nigerians to help guide this nation in such a turbulent moment. Crisis moment if well managed by the leader could result in transforming the nation.
World Bank invests $11bn in Nigeria
Rachid Benmessaoud, country director, World Bank Group, says its operations in Nigeria have gulped $11 billion.
He said this on Thursday in Abuja at the maiden edition of the Nigeria Portfolio Performance Award.
Organised in partnership with the ministry of finance, the award recognised outstanding performance from project implementation units of World Bank-supported projects at states and federal levels.
Benmessaoud said the bank is committed to projects targeted at alleviating poverty and improving the lives of the people.
He said that 60 per cent of the bank’s programmes were implemented at the state level and the remaining 40 per cent by the federal government.
According to the director, the projects cut across health, education, agriculture, social protection, energy, infrastructure, and governance in the 36 states and FCT.
He also said the bank was working toward a new country partnership framework that would outline the new reform challenges that the government faces and how it could support it in implementing solutions to the challenges.
“The country partnership strategy is always anchored on the economic reform plan of the government and in this case, we have used the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP),” he explained.
“We have plans to scale up our commitment but you know the scale-up is not only about funding.
“One can say it is really important to realise that even if we scale up, it will not be sufficient to address the large gap that is needed to be filled.
“We feel that the World Bank can play a catalytic role in creating a conducive environment for the private sector to finance infrastructure so that we can create the fiscal space for the government to put more money in human capital and in social spending.”
Speaking about the awards, Benmessaoud said it was introduced to recognise the entities involved in implementing the bank’s programmes.
He said states were evaluated based on their investments, quality of briefings that they prepared for reporting to their boss (governor/commissioner) and quality of mechanisms that exist at the state level.
Speaking at the event, Mahmud Isa-Dutse, Permanent Secretary of the ministry of finance, said the ministry would assist the bank to deliver on all its projects implementation.
NAN reports that Yobe was named the best-performing state on disbursement (North Nigeria); Oyo won the southern category and by disbursement ratio to Ebonyi.
Best performing state by region for North-East went to Yobe, North-West to Kano, North Central to Kogi, south west to Oyo, south south to Akwa Ibom and South East to Ebonyi.
The overall best performing state across the federation for Investment Project Financing Instrument went to Yobe, while Performance for Result Instrument and best state coordination mechanism went to Kaduna State.
Naira weakens on falling oil prices, lower bond yields
he Naira weakened to 364 per dollar on Friday, from a quote of 363.50 the previous day as falling oil prices tightened liquidity on the currency market, traders said.
A dollar shortage was initially caused by a slowdown of foreign inflows after local debt market yields declined.
The naira broke through resistance at 363 per dollar, where it has been quoted this week, as liquidity worsened, traders said.
Pressure has been building on the naira as oil prices drop and foreign investors book profits on local bonds in response to falling yields. Crude sales account for the bulk of Nigeria’s foreign-exchange earnings and government revenues.
“The (naira) is reacting to external shocks while local (dollar) demand is increasing,” one trader said.
“(Dollar) inflows have slowed, yields have tanked and oil prices are declining.”
The global oil price dropped to $58.69 per barrel on Friday while Nigerian oil suffered the slowest sales of the year in August, traders said, as U.S. exports of competing light, sweet grades flood traditional markets in Europe and Asia.
“The fall in the oil price could have been responsible for Wednesday’s (open market) treasury sale by the central bank. If the currency weakens further, the central bank might intervene,” another trader said.
The central bank held an unscheduled open market auction this week, its first such sale since mid-July as it sought to lure foreign investors to boost dollar liquidity.
It sold the most-liquid one-year bill at 12 per cent owing to excess demand for the notes, lower than the 12.25 per cent it paid at its last auction in July and compared with as high as 18 per cent a year ago.
Nigeria operates a multiple exchange rate regime, which it has used to manage pressure on the currency. The official rate of 306.90 is supported by the central bank but the traded rate of 364 is widely quoted by foreign investors and exporters.
ECO: Nigeria, others not ready for 2020 target
est African countries under the auspice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the end of their summit in Abuja last month revived their old dream: adopting a single currency across member states with the name ‘ECO’.
After first broaching the idea 30 years ago, aimed at boosting cross border trade and economic development, the target launch date for the single currency has been postponed several times after initially being slated for 2003. The latest date to be agreed for the launch of the new currency is 2020.
Getting ready for ECO
In June 2019, the major financiers of the 15 ECOWAS countries stressed the importance of strengthening the macroeconomic convergence of all the countries.
Respecting the timetable for the implementation of the single currency will depend on the “efforts” of each country in this area, said the president of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou.
“Performance in terms of macroeconomic convergence is a sine qua non” for the single currency, insisted Adama Koné, adding that it was necessary “to strengthen the mechanisms of multilateral surveillance”. A single currency “will bring a lot to our savings. This is an opportunity for integration that must be seized for African countries, because the markets are [currently] fragmented.
Convergent criteria
Coming as Nigeria, which is about 67 per cent of the West African economy, a statement released at the end of the summit by the ECOWAS secretariat indicated that the 15-member countries will adopt a “gradual approach to the single currency starting with countries that meet the convergent criteria.”
For starters, only five (Cape Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea, Senegal and Togo) of the region’s 15 countries currently meet the single currency’s criteria of a budget deficit not higher than 4 per cent and inflation rates of not more than 5 per cent, notes Charlie Robertson, Chief Global Economist at Renaissance Capital. And while ECOWAS says the integration will be gradual as countries meet the criteria, it’s unlikely that a 2020 launch date is feasible at all. Even though the date has been set, there is no significant progress as regards the design, production and testing of the currency notes.
Given that various economies in the region are at “dramatically different levels of development,” the leadership of ECOWAS is being unrealistic in both its timing for the currency’s launch and expectations of what it might achieve, Robertson says. “You’ve got very different levels of debt, interest rates and budget deficits. Trying to align these countries to operate as one is extremely difficult,” he says. “What currency policy is right for two such divergent countries like say Ghana and Burkina Faso?”
Those disparities are also particularly highlighted by Nigeria’s economic size in the region. “Nigeria is 67 per cent of ECOWAS’ GDP, so really this isn’t a single currency for 15 countries, this is the Nigerian naira plus a few countries,” Robertson says.
For its part, ECOWAS is keen to play up the hypothetical upside of a single currency possibly reducing the cost of trade across the bloc—but it does so while ignouring existing trade barriers. As SBM Intel, a Lagos-based intelligence firm, notes in a research report on the viability of the ECO, fixing underlying “structural issues” which hobble trade, including “inadequate supply chain infrastructure, arbitrary border tariffs and non-tariff barriers, abysmal corruption and wide-area insecurity” are all more viable solutions for boosting intra-bloc trade.
Hurdles to cross and fear of Nigeria’s domination
The currency promises to have a flexible exchange rate to ease inter-country use so that users of the currencies can easily convert their local currency to the currency or vice versa. However, average annual inflation of less than 10 per cent.
Also, any of the 15 countries must have less than 10 per cent average annual inflation as a condition for the launch of the currency. What this means is that any country with a higher inflation rate would not be part of the team. They must have a budget deficit of not more 3 per cent, while another condition for all the 15 countries adopting the new currency is that they must have not more than 3 per cent budget deficit. This means that their annual spending must not be more than 3 per cent of their budgets, and there must be availability of at least three months gross external reserves reports. Another condition is that the countries must be able to present their gross external reports of three months on their imports. It requires that Central Banks financing of budget deficits must be checked. Whatever the central bank of any country will use to bail out budget deficits, it must not be more than 10 per cent of the revenue made from the country’s tax of the previous year.
Meanwhile, due to the low interest rates enjoyed by countries who use the France-backed franc, going along with the ECO discouraging as the CFA Franc is already driving high investments for them already. This is even as some slightly fear that ECO could be dominated by Nigeria, the largest economy in the region, others believe that is a good thing and could offer the country access to a bigger market.
French connection
In trying to create a single currency, ECOWAS will be looking to squash one which already exists: eight of its member states already use the France-backed West African CFA franc. As part of a long-running monetary agreement, those countries deposit half of their foreign reserves with the French treasury. While the policy remains a subject of criticism in both African and European circles, untangling from such a complex and historic agreement will likely be a long and difficult process, says Cheta Nwanze, lead researcher at SBM Intel.
For Robertson, it’s “bizarre” that countries who use the French-backed currency will even consider revising their currency policy at all given the benefits of lower interest rates and currency stability.
“What’s been driving growth and investment in Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal in the last 10 years has been high investment because of low interest rates which come from a stable currency guaranteed by France,” he tells Quartz. “Why jeopardize that and align with countries with less stable currencies like Nigeria and Ghana and with much higher levels of inflation and interest rates?”
Electronics, others prices rise marginally
ealers in electronics gadgets in Alaba International market, Lagos on Thursday said that they increased the price of electronic products last month, saying the increase was occasioned by the logistics problems getting their consignments out of the Lagos seaports.
They stated that the increase was marginally, about 2 per cent, and is not expected to effect patronage. They, however, complained of low patronage from customers.
According to them, the prices of electronics products which increased sharply in the market in 2018 had remained unchanged until June, saying the 2 per cent increase was meant to cushion the effect of the high cost getting the goods out of the ports to their warehouses.
Sunday Telegraph leant that electronics products like electric oven 20 liters, remained stable at N14, 000 until June. It now sells at N14,300.
In the same vein a 43-inche television, which rose to N85, 000 from N80, 000 in 2017; now goes for N88, 000. Also, 22 inches which started selling at N40,000 last year, is now N45,000.
According to Emeka Ifejiani, an electronics products dealer in the market, though the price has been stable, it is still expensive for an average consumer. He added that the exchange rate problem is the reason why the price of electronics products is not coming down.
“Because of the high exchange rate, the price of electronics gadgets will also be high, so we the sellers have no choice, but implication is that we cannot sell.”
He added that the increase in price of electronics between 2017 and December 2018 is over 38 per cent in most cases, which the recent increase was just 2 per cent.
Meanwhile, Sunday Telegraph learnt that the price of a two 2kilogramme bag of cassava flakes, also known as “garri” has remained stable at N500 in the market last year, since the beginning of this year.
There is ‘Garri kila’ which is sells at N500 per ‘paint’, Garri Oyo’ is N400 per paint plastic, “Garri Cotonou” per paint plastic is N500.
A plastic (16 Derica cups) of ‘Drum beans’ is N3,200 and a plastic of “Modara beans” is N3,500 while ‘Oloyin beans’ sells at N4,000
Price of tomatoes, yams, rice decrease in June –NBS
he average price of major food items such as tomatoes, yam and rice reduced in the month of June.
This is according to the ‘Selected Food Price Watch (June 2019)’ report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report revealed that the average price of one kilogramme of tomatoes reduced from N317.67 recorded in June 2018 to N226.07 in June 2019, representing a 28.84 per cent decrease.
It added that the price of one kilogramme of tomatoes reduced from N249.52 recorded in May 2019 to N226.07 in June, also representing a 9.40 per cent reduction.
NBS also disclosed in the report that the average cost of one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased from N373.47 in June 2018 to N352.82 in June 2019.
The price of one kilogramme of rice, according to it, reduced from N361.39 recorded in May 2019 to N352.82 in June 2019, representing a 2.37 per cent decrease.
The bureau explained that fieldwork was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states across the country,
It added that the fieldwork was supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.
NBS noted that the prices were collected across all the 774 local government areas, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from over 10,000 respondents and locations, stressing that they reflect actual prices households said they actually bought the items.
It said the average of all the prices was reported for each state, adding that the average for the country was the average for the state.
The report read: “Selected food price watch data for June 2019 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of Agric eggs medium size decreased year-on-year by -8.23 per cent and increased month-on-month by 6.55 per cent to N495.32 in June 2019 from N464.87 in May 2019, while the average price of piece of Agric eggs medium size (price of one) decreased year-on-year by -5.01 per cent and month-on-month by -8.20 per cent to N39.30 in June 2019 from N42.82 in May 2019.
“The average price of 1kg of tomato decreased year-on-year by -28.84 per cent and month-on-month by -9.40 per cent to N226.07 in June 2019 from N249.52 in May 2019.
“The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased year-on-year by -5.53 per cent and month-on-month by -2.37 per cent to N352.82 in June 2019 from N361.39 in May 2019.
“Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -36.27 per cent and month-on-month by -15.68 per cent to N182.15 in June 2019 from N216.03 in May 2019.”
Fr. Offu’s bank account emptied 25 minutes after he was killed
ess than 25 minutes after unknown gunmen shot dead the Catholic Priest, Rev Fr. Paul Offu last Thursday, his bank account was emptied by a yet to be identified person.
Our correspondent learnt that the unknown emptiers of the late cleric’s bank account made frantic and frequent withdrawals until the last money was withdrawn.
A reliable source working in one of the old generation banks (name withheld) where the late cleric operated an account, has disclosed.
The inside source added that considering the time of Offu’s murder and when the withdrawal was made, “it makes one to wonder how fast the killers (assuming they actually made the withdrawal) were able to rush to the bank and withdrew all the cash,” asking rather angrily: “Who was, indeed, responsible for disclosing the pin number of the priest ATM?”
According to the source, who argued that, while she was not holding brief for those that killed the priest, “there was need for the security operatives to look inward and ascertain who actually did the withdrawals from the murdered priest bank account shortly after he was killed.”
She said that the inbuilt camera in the ATM would likely capture the face of the person apparently without the individual knowing it.
“It is not certain that the person or persons who made the quick withdrawal from Fr Offu’s bank account destroyed the camera before operating the ATM. So the police could exploit this angle and make sure they leave no stone unturned in their investigation,” she said.
Fr Offu was shot dead, while a commercial driver, Mr. Kenneth Igwe, who was said to have encountered the gunmen while in the operation, was kidnapped by the gunmen that quickly disappeared into the bush. But Igwe’s decomposing corpse was later found in the bush by security forces on Monday.
Before his death, Fr Offu was the Parish priest of St James the Greater Parish, Ugbowka in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State. But he hailed from Okpatu in Udi Local Government Area and was reportedly dragged out of his car and killed on Ihe-Agbudu Road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.
However, the security operatives have mobilised and begun a manhunt for the killers. The state police spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu said that the police would fish out all those who were involved the crime and make them face the law.
Nigeria suffers lowest oil sales in 2019 as US competition rises
igerian oil has suffered its slowest sales of the year this month, traders said, as the United States exports of competing light, sweet grades flood traditional markets in Europe and Asia.
The changes illustrate how the US President Donald Trump’s strategy for “energy dominance” is reshaping oil markets worldwide, as the US oil exports surged 260,000 barrels per day in June to a monthly record of 3.16 million bpd, reports Reuters.
Crude from Nigeria has largely been pushed out of the US market in the last decade due to booming domestic output. Exports to the United States slid to zero for three weeks in July, the US Energy Information Administration said.
But now shale oil from the US Permian basin is pouring ever more into traditional strongholds for Nigerian oil in Western Europe, India, and Indonesia.
Both Nigeria and the United States are big producers of the kind of light, sweet grades that are ideal for refining into gasoline.
According to IHS Markit, Europe has imported around 46 per cent of Nigeria’s oil since the beginning of 2019, India nearly 18 per cent, and the rest of Asia about another 10 pre cent.
“They’re facing bigger competition from the U.S., and in the last few weeks, U.S. exports have really picked up,” one major buyer of Nigerian crude told Reuters.
As many as 40 cargoes for export in August were still in need of buyers when Nigeria began publishing its preliminary programme for September exports beginning on July 18.
It was the largest oversupply so far in 2019, with about 25 cargoes the monthly norm.
Though the excess has begun to clear, in part due to energy majors absorbing much of the excess into their own refining systems, the discounts sellers made to attract interest has lowered price expectations for Nigerian exports for September.
“They’ve got a big volume still remaining, and though the number of cargoes left for August is in the single digits, it seems to be taking longer and longer to clear lately. It’s not a pretty picture,” the crude buyer said.
A fire and explosion on June 21 which shut down the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refinery – a consistent buyer of Nigerian oil – only added to the marketing challenge.
Up to two month’s worth of light sweet oil, or about 20 million barrels, from West Africa and the North Sea which had been scheduled to arrive there were rerouted elsewhere at steep discounts, and prices have not since recovered in either region.
“Demand has been dire. (We) need margins to improve quickly and dramatically,” one seller of Nigerian oil said.
Traders said the competition for European demand was helping drive down offers for similar cargoes elsewhere.
“Imports of US crude into Europe … (are) obviously having an impact on sweet demand in other regions.”
In a statement in May, the White House hailed US inroads into far-flung markets.
“We are exporting more and more energy as production soars and President Trump negotiates better market access for our producers,” it said.
Mele Kyari, the new managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), assured Reuters in a a recent interview with Reuters said that buyers would not soon lose interest.
“I think the advantage we’ve had is the quality of our crude,” he said. “We know (buyers) will come.”
Insurance: How to mitigate risks associated with transportation
umerous risks are associated with the movement of goods and people from place to place irrespective of distance whether long or short.
These risks may crystalize leading to losses which could be financial, bodily injury or death, and property damage. The possibility of suffering these losses can the mitigated by paying a consideration (premium) to an Insurance company who undertakes a guarantee of compensation/replacement for specified loss as the case may be.
Risk exposure in transportation:
Vehicle owner (private & commercial vehicle), Damage to the vehicle though accident, Loss of life to driver and passengers, Injury to driver and passenger, Theft of vehicle and Fire damage.
Others are: People/Goods being transported, Damage to goods as a result of accident, Loss due to theft
Loss due to fire, Bodily injury/death, General public (Third Party), Damage to Third Party property due to accident, Bodily injury & death due to accident,
How to mitigate the risk using insurance, Buy Motor Insurance, Comprehensive Insurance policy
Scope of Cover: Own damage, Third party property damage up to N1million, Bodily Injury and death unlimited, Fire, Theft.
Third Party Fire and Theft
Also available are: Goods in Transit Insurance, Road Travel Insurance (passengers), Death up to an agreed limit, Permanent disability up to an agreed limit, Temporary disability up to an agreed limit, Medical expenses up to an agreed limit, Personal Accident Insurance (Drivers), Death up to an agreed limit, Permanent Disability up to an agreed limit, Temporary Disability up to an agreed limit and Medical Expenses up to an agreed limit.
Source: Corner stone Insurance
UK’s export credit finance to Nigeria hits £500m
A
s the United Kingdom readies to exit the European Union, it has increased the export credit finance agreement it signed with Nigeria in February 2018 to £500 million.
In a statement, United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF), said it had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) that will “foster greater cooperation in trade through co-financing in the form of guarantees and insurance”.
Emma Wade-Smith, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa at the UK Department for International Trade, said Nigeria is Britain’s 38th largest trading partner and a strategic market in Africa.
“Nigeria is the UK’s 38th largest trading partner in the world and one of our most strategically important markets on the African continent,” Wade-Smith said.
“The UK’s finance-led export and investment promotion work, supported by the work of UKEF, supports more deals to drive greater value to the UK economy and is instrumental in supporting African markets, such as Nigeria to grow. That’s why I am particularly excited about this MoU agreement between UKEF and NEXIM as it demonstrates the UK government’s long-term commitment to our trading partnership with Nigeria.”
Responding to the £1.25 billion loan which guarantees the import of goods from the UK by the continent’s largest market, Abba Bello, MD of NEXIM bank said: “NEXIM is delighted with this collaboration and transactional partnership opportunity that will further foster commercial exchanges between the countries as well as promote cooperation on technical assistance related to trade towards broadening Nigeria’s export basket, especially of value-added services and solid minerals in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration ERGP strategic objectives of economic diversification and building of a globally competitive economy.”
In the last 10 years, UKEF has enabled companies in Britain to export goods worth £76.5 billion to emerging markets like Nigeria. In 2018 alone, the agency provided guarantees worth £6.8 billion to 181 companies in 72 countries— its best result in 28 years.
This department’s effort created 47,000 jobs back home, its performance data for June 2018 to June 2019 shows. Sealing export deals for British firms in emerging economies like Nigeria’s and other Sub-Saharan African markets, is clearly a strategy to weather the storm that will hit its economic base as a result of cutting-off from the EU.
