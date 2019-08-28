News
Anti-graft war: EFCC graduates 328 detectives
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja
The war against corruption in the country is set to receive a boost, as a total of 328 detectives graduate from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.
The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement Wednesday, said the graduation comes after months of intensive training at the academy.
“Three hundred and twenty-eight new anti-graft detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Saturday graduate from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).
“The graduation, which will feature a colourful passing out parade at NDA Parade Ground, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna, follows the completion of a year-long intensive training of the operatives at the elite training institution.
“The reviewing officer for the parade is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, while the chief host is Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, Governor, Kaduna State.
“The passing out parade of the Course 8 officers will be preceded on Friday by a pre-graduation cocktail party for the cadets and their parents, at NDA Cadets Mess, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna,” Uwujaren said.
Iran sponsoring El-Zakzaky to Islamise Nigeria –FG
…says Shi’ites do not recognise Buhari as President
The Federal Government, yesterday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the Government of Iran is sponsoring the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, to forcefully turn the country into an Islamic State.
The government made the submission in a counter affidavit it filed to challenge the application filed by the IMN wherein it is challenging its proscription order.
In the application filed by the Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, the Federal Government (FG) alleged that El-Zakzaky was being sponsored to replicate a violent revolution that led to the forceful takeover of power in Iran in 1979.
It further told the court that the relationship between El-Zakzaky and Iran started shortly after the said revolution that toppled a sitting government, stressing that currently, members of the IMN do not recognize President Muhammadu Buhari’s authority.
It added that El-Zakzaky, who was a Shia activist in the university, was “heavily influenced” by the Iranian revolution, and had since galvanised his followers and brainwashed them to unleash mayhem against the Nigerian State and its citizens.
In a 56-paragraph counter-affidavit that was deposed to by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operation, FCT Command, Enyinnaya Adiogu, the FG urged the court to dismiss the suit the IMN filed to challenge the order that proscribed its activities in Nigeria.
DCP Adiogu averred that he had the consent of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the National Security Adviser (NSA), and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to depose to the affidavit.
He averred that: “From history and facts available, the Movement called Islamic Movement of Nigeria founded by El-Zakzaky has its sole aim of creating an Islamic State.
“That Sheik El-Zakzaky was heavily influenced by the Iranian revolution, which saw Ayatollah Khomeini taking power in 1979 after the overthrow of the Shah in a popular uprising. Khomeini remains the Islamic Movement in Nigeria’s main inspiration.
“That members of IMN first pledge allegiance to Khomeini at their gatherings, and then to their local leader, Sheikh Zakzaky.
“The IMN views itself as a government, and Sheikh Zakzaky as the only legitimate source of authority in Nigeria and it does not recognise the authority of the Nigerian government, and views its leaders, both Muslims and Christians, as corrupt and ungodly.
“That the AMN began with a Shia Muslim university activist, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who became so impressed with the 1979 revolution in Iran that he wanted one at home (Nigeria).
“Later, El-Zakzaky went to Iran, ultimately becoming a Shia cleric.
“That at his return home, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky formed the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and turned it into a vehicle for proselytizing and gaining followers in 1990s.
“That till date, Sheikh El-Zakzaky enjoys the support of Iran in all the activities of the IMN, including the agenda to make Nigeria an Islamic State.
“That as a result of El-Zakzaky Movement’s activities, many Muslim youths have converted to Shia-Islam of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.
“That the main aim of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria is to propagate the ideology in Iran and turn the country (Nigeria) into an Islamic State as was done in the Iranian Revolution of 1979.
“That the violent acts of the members of the Respondent/Applicant right from its inception up to the 24th day of July 2019, are chronicled in an affidavit in support of the motion used in proscribing the Respondent/Applicant.”
In the counter-affidavit, the FG averred that contrary to the deposition in paragraph 36 and 37 in the Respondent/Applicant‘s affidavit, the security agencies have not provoked members of the Respondent/Applicant, and neither have the police killed their members and take away the bodies.
The government noted that the activities of the Shi’ites “show clearly that members of the Respondent/Applicant are a security threat to the entire nation as all their activities are done in violation of the laws of the land.”
The trial judge, Justice Nkeonye Maha had, however, fixed September 11 for hearing of the applications.
The court had, on July 26, while delivering ruling in an ex parte application filed by the Federal Government, proscribed the activities of the movement in the country.
However, the movement, in a motion on notice filed on August 2, have asked the court to vacate the ex parte order made on July 26, proscribing the existence and activities of the group in Nigeria on the grounds that the said order was made without jurisdiction and in violation of their fundamental rights.
The group, through its counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), in the motion filed is asking the court to set aside the order “restraining any person or group of persons from participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intention or otherwise of the IMN, under any other name or platform howsoever called or described in any part of Nigeria.”
When the matter was called yesterday, counsel to the Federal Government and Solicitor General of the Federation, Dayo Apata, however, informed the court of an application he filed on Tuesday, seeking to regularise the process of the government in the suit.
The application was not objected to by the applicant’s counsel following which the application was deemed to have been properly filed and served by the court.
Falana accordingly asked for a short adjournment to enable him respond appropriately to the position of the government.
In a short ruling, Justice Maha granted the application for adjournment and fixed September 11 for hearing of the IMN’s motion praying the court for an order to reverse its proscription as a terrorist group.
We closed Seme border to stop massive rice import –Buhari
- Beninois president: My people are suffering
- Prices of food items rise in Badagry markets
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that massive illegal importation of rice across the Benin border into Nigeria was threatening his administration’s food sufficiency policy.
The President said the decision to shut down the border was to stop smuggling activities in the area.
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, explained that Buhari gave the reason during an audience granted his Beninois counterpart, Patrice Talon, on the sidelines of the 7th Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD7), in Yokohama, Japan yesterday.
President Buhari, who expressed great concern over the smuggling of rice, said it threatened the self-sufficiency already attained due to his administration’s agricultural policies.
According to him, “Now that our people in the rural areas are going back to their farms, and the country has saved huge sums of money which would otherwise have been expended on importing rice using our scarce foreign reserves, we cannot allow smuggling of the product at such alarming proportions to continue.”
The President said the limited closure of the country’s western border was to allow Nigeria’s security forces develop a strategy on how to stem the dangerous trend and its wider ramifications.
Responding to the concerns raised by President Talon on the magnitude of suffering caused by the closure, President Buhari said he had taken note and would reconsider reopening in the not too distant future.
He, however, disclosed that a meeting with his counterparts from Benin and Niger Republics would soon be called to determine strict and comprehensive measures to curtail the level of smuggling across their borders.
Earlier, President Talon had said he called on the Nigerian President as a result of the severe impact the closure of the Nigerian border was having on his people.
President Buhari also received in audience, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, during which issues of common bilateral relations, especially the killings of Nigerians in South Africa were discussed.
The matter will be further examined during the Nigerian leader’s official visit to Pretoria in October 2019.
FG shifts ground, slashes visa fees for U.S. citizens
The Federal Government has reduced visa charges payable by United States (US) citizens applying for tourism and business visas in the country from $180 to $150.
The downward review of the new visa regime was sequel to Tuesday’s announcement by the U.S. Government to introduce reciprocity fee on different classes of visas for Nigerians with effect from today.
According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Embassy in Abuja, the increased visa issuance fee was done based on the principle of reciprocity and meant to eliminate the cost difference U.S. citizens pay to obtain Nigerian visas.
However, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, said a committee set up to conduct due diligence in line with the ministry’s extant policy on the reciprocity of visa fees had earlier engaged with the U.S. Embassy on the issue, adding that the implementation of its recommendations was delayed due to “transition processes in the ministry at the policy level.”
Aregbesola, in a statement issued yesterday by the Director (Press and Public Relations) of the Ministry, Mohammed Manga, has forthwith directed the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, to implement the decrease in the visa charges with effect from today.
The minister said: “The committee had concluded its assignment and submitted a report, but the issuance of authorisation for its recommendations was delayed due to transition processes in the ministry at the policy level.
“The attention of the Ministry of Interior has been drawn to the introduction of reciprocity of visa fees by the United States of America. The ministry acknowledges that there were engagements with the United States Embassy on the issue and in the aftermath, a committee was set up to conduct due diligence in line with the ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of visa fees.
“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has approved the decrease of visa charges payable by U.S. citizens in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by the committee.
“Accordingly, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has been directed to implement the decrease in Nigeria’s visa charges to U.S. citizens with effect from August, 29, 2019.”
The U.S. Embassy had said that effective worldwide on August 29, Nigerian citizens will be required to pay a visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee, for all approved applications for non-immigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications.
“The reciprocity fee will be charged in addition to the non-immigrant visa application fee, also known as the MRV fee, which all applicants pay at the time of application. Nigerian citizens whose applications for a non-immigrant visa are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fee. Both reciprocity and MRV fees are non-refundable and their amounts vary based on visa classification.”
In the revised schedule, Nigerians applying for tourism, student and business visas will pay both the non-immigrant visa application fee of N59,200 and the new reciprocity fee of $110 (N40,700), thereby bringing the sum of visa fee to N99,900,” the U.S. Embassy said.
Court declines Sowore’s request to review 45 days detention order
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, refused to grant an application seeking a review of an ex parte order allowing the Department of State Services (DSS) to detain the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore for 45 days pending the conclusion of its investigation.
The court had, earlier on August 8, 2019, granted the DSS leave to further detain Sowore, the publisher of the Saraha Reporters for another 45 days, following an ex parte application by the DSS for leave to hold Sowore in its custody for 90 days, pending the conclusion of its investigation.
In the motion ex-parte brought by the DSS, under Section 27 of the Terrorism Prevention Act, the agency accused Sowore of engaging in terrorism act and tendered two digital video disks (DVD), which contained recording of Sowore’s meeting with Nnamdi Kanu (of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra – IPOB) and an interview where Sowore was said to have boasted that members of the equally proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) were going to join forces with him to bring down the Nigerian government.
Sowore, who is presently in detention, had, through his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), on August 9, approached the court with an application seeking an order to vacate the ex parte order that gave the DSS the legal backing to further detain him for 45 days.
In a motion on notice, brought pursuant to sections 6 (6) (B), 35 and 36(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, section 293 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 and under the jurisdiction of the court, Sowore asked the court to vacate the order on the grounds that the order was made in violation of his full rights.
Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who gave the ex parte order for Sowore’s further detention by the DSS as a vacation judge, referred the application to another vacation judge, Justice Nkeonye Maha who took over from him.
When the matter came up yesterday, Falana urged the court to abridge the time and hear the application before the expiration of the 45 days.
He submitted that the DSS has no power under the law, to detain his client and added, “that the court will be doing justice by hearing us before the expiration of the 45 days.”
According to Falana, Justice Maha has the powers under the law to review the decision of Justice Taiwo.
He, however, cited several decisions of superior courts to buttress his submissions.
Falana further submitted that Order 26, Rule 9 of the Federal High Court Procedural Rule empowers the court to hear the application.
However, Justice Maha, in her ruling, held that Justice Taiwo had, in his order made on August 8, granted the DSS leave to hold Sowore for another 45 days, adding that by the order, the return date in the matter shall be September 21, 2019.
“This means that this suit is adjourned till September 21 for hearing.
“This court cannot review the decision of a court of coordinate jurisdiction.
“I make an order, returning this case back to Court 10, before Justice Taiwo for the matter to be heard by him,” Justice Maha held.
Sowore, who was also the presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC) in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, was arrested in the early hours of August 4 by the operatives of the DSS in a hotel in Lagos and subsequently moved to Abuja.
U.S. Embassy denies blocking visa interview appointments
The United States (US) Embassy, Abuja has denied blocking appointment dates for visa interview of Nigerians seeking to travel to that country.
The Public Affairs Department of the Embassy made this known in response to a question by a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja yesterday.
The embassy said: “There has been no block on visa interviews. There are interview appointment opportunities available,” in a very short and tacit reply.
A visa interview is intended for a more in-depth communication between the applicant and the representative of a diplomatic office.
A citizen of a foreign country, who wishes to enter the U.S. is expected to first obtain a visa, either a non-immigrant visa for temporary stay or an immigrant visa for permanent residence.
Citizens of qualified countries may also be able to visit the U.S. without a visa under the Visa Waiver Programme.
On August 20, some social media platforms reported that Nigerians who had applied for U.S. visa could not get appointment for interview despite payment of visa fees.
According to the reports, after payment, once an applicant attempts to make an interview appointment, the applicant is informed through the U.S. Embassy’s consultant website CGI INC that there are no available dates for visa appointments.
Stress raises risk of memory loss in later years
Researchers in the United States (US) said stressful experiences in middle age were associated with greater memory loss among women later in life.
According to the findings of a new study published recently in the ‘International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry,’ the link between middle age stressful experiences and memory loss was not found in men.
Study author, Cynthia Munro, who is an associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioural Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, United States (US), said: “We can’t get rid of stressors, but we might adjust the way we respond to stress, and have a real effect on brain function as we age.”
Munro further explained that the findings shed further light on the effects of stress response on the brain with potential application to both men and women.
The research team highlighted that if future research showed that stress response played a role in memory loss and related medical condition, then finding ways to control the body’s chemical reactions to stress may prevent or delay mental decline.
Stress is the body’s reaction to any change that requires an adjustment or response. The body reacts to these changes with physical, mental, and emotional responses.
The current study involved over 900 adults who were assessed twice in the early 1980s; once between 1993 and 1996 and once between 2003 and 2004. The average age of the participants was 47 at their third visit in the 1990s.
The ‘Newsmax’ reported that during that visit, about 47 per cent of men and 50 per cent of women said they’d had at least one stressful experience during the past year.
Such stressful event included marriage, divorce, birth of a child, death of a loved one, job loss, severe injury or sickness, a child moving out, or retirement, among others.
At the third and fourth visits, participants’ mental skills were tested. To measure their memory, they were asked to recall 20 words spoken aloud immediately after hearing them and again 20 minutes later.
At the third visit, they recalled an average of eight words immediately and six words later. At the fourth visit, the numbers were seven and six, respectively.
Participants were also asked to identify words spoken to them from a written list of 40. During the third visit, participants correctly identified an average 15 words, compared to about 14 at the fourth visit.
At the fourth visit, word memory among women who’d had at least one stressful midlife event declined by an average of one word — twice the level of others.
At the fourth visit, the ability to recognise words also fell by an average of 1.7 words for women with at least one stressful mid-life event, compared with a 1.2-word decline for others.
Men who reported stressful midlife events did not experience a similar decline in memory loss.
The findings added to evidence that stress hormones affect brain health of women and men differently, according to the researchers. They said previous research found that the effect of age on the stress response was three times greater in women than in men, and that stressful life events could cause temporary memory and thinking problems.
Enugu: A state ruffled by crime
Enugu State, more than any state in the South-East, is currently battling an upsurge of crime. From killings, abduction, kidnapping to violence, the state, reputed initially as the most peaceful state in the East, is currently struggling to survive from marauders. KENNETH OFOMA in Enugu, reports on the threatened peace of the state
A harvest of crimes
Enugu State prides itself as one of the most secure states in the country. But the insecurity in the state since the beginning of this year is trying to put a lie to that assertion. In the last two weeks, it has been one day, one trouble. The situation in the state now reminds residents of the popular novel in the 70s by Prof. Anezi Okoro titled: “One Week, One Trouble”.
Indeed, it has been one day, one killing; one day, one kidnapping; and, one day, one herdsmen attack. The last three weeks must be one hell of a time for the Chief Executive Officer of the state, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and ditto security chiefs in the state.
The governor, genuinely concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the state, has thrown in almost everything he has. All manner of security measures have been invoked, both administrative and legislative in nature. The security agencies, especially the police, have not been sleeping as well. Major bursts have been made.
Some of the culprits have been arrested. But yet, the dare devil criminals appear to be resurging. Criminal activities in the state are almost developing into a pattern. A development that is leading to suspicion of possible conspiracy; a sort of grand design to destabilize the state, rupture the existing peace and harmony and derail government’s developmental strides and focus.
Many people, including highly placed individuals are increasingly alluding to this conspiracy. That is at even as some people point to what appeared like a deliberate laxity in the security architecture of the state. Other security agencies like the military and DSS appear to have abandoned the Nigeria Police to carry the burden alone. For instance, Enugu hosts the headquarters of 82 Division of Nigerian Army, yet the state is about to be swallowed by insecurity. Many residents now wonder why there are military checkpoints at different parts of the state, yet people are being kidnapped, motorists attacked or killed under the nose of these military personnel.
That is raising questions as to what they are actually doing on the highways. The state governor is known to have supported the different security agencies in the state to the hilt; and yet nothing to show for it. Presently, the state is in panic mode. Just last Sunday, armed bandits invaded Ikirike police station located off Agbani Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu South LGA, and carted away undisclosed number of arms.
There was no reported death during the attack but residents near the police station reported some shootout and commotion within the station, which later turned out to be an attack by men of the underworld. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who confirmed the attack, said the hoodlums came in the guise of lodging a distress report to the police and quickly launched an attack. The PPRO said nobody died, but did not disclose how many weapons and ammunition lost, suggesting that the police men on duty were apparently disarmed.
“There is no casualty; they came in guise of making distress report. They took away some arms but we are working on it,” the PPRO told New Telegraph on the telephone. Although there was no casualty, about seven policemen who were injured were taken to National Orthopedic Hospital Enugu for treatment.
On the same Sunday, around 5.30pm, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Land, Mr. Augustine Ude, was kidnapped. Ude was kidnapped between Isuawa and University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) permanent site, along Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway. Another commuter identified as one Elder Julius Okolo also narrowly escaped the kidnappers at the same spot where the permanent secretary was abducted, according to an eye witness account.
The PPRO Amaraizu, who confirmed the kidnap, said that police were on the trail of the kidnappers of the permanent secretary. An eye witness, who passed through the same road shortly before the Permanent Secretary’s vehicle was attacked, leading to his kidnap, narrated how the bandits opened fire on vehicles plying the road around 5.30 pm. Residents of Enugu are worried about the increasing rate of insecurity in the state particularly along Isuawa-Agbogugu- Ihe-Ogbaku (all in Awgu LGA) axis of Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway.
It was along the same road that a traditional ruler and his wife were recently kidnapped, and the family had to cough out N20 million before they were freed, according to sources. A regular commuter along the road, who didn’t want his name in print, stated that what worries him most was that between Enugu to Awgu, there are about 15 police checkpoints and three military checkpoints. “And between Four Corner and Udi, there are about seven checkpoints, including two military checkpoints; yet the state appears to be under siege by armed bandits, kidnappers and Fulani menace,” he said.
The kidnap of the permanent secretary came on the heels of several kidnap and murder cases recorded in the state in the last two weeks. Just last Thursday, Nchatancha Emene in Enugu East Local Government Area erupted in violent protests following the alleged rape and killing of a middle-aged woman in her farm by unknown persons.
The protesters blocked the Enugu- Abakaliki Expressway for some hours, making burnfires on the road before antiriot policemen were deployed to break the crowd, using teargas canisters. The woman, identified by an eye witness as Mama Chinagorom or Mrs Pat Ugwu, was reported to have gone to farm to harvest cassava on Wednesday but failed to return home. However, a search party the next day discovered the mutilated and disemboweled body of the woman on the same spot they had earlier recovered the woman’s wheel barrow the previous night.
The enraged villagers, who accused herdsmen living around the community of being responsible for the killing, took the remains of the woman and were reportedly heading to Government House, Enugu when they were intercepted by policemen around Annunciation Hospital junction, insisting that the remains of the victim should be taken to the morgue. Less than 72 hours after that, another woman was reportedly raped and killed around St Benard Road, Nchatancha Nike, Enugu. A resident of Emene area said the woman was a native of Akpugo and was attacked by herdsmen on her way to Emene in the morning of Saturday.
The source, who could not give the name of the victim, said the development sparked off panic among residents of the area, even as security personnel were alerted. But in a quick reaction, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the death of a woman, however, said the body of the deceased was found floating in a river. Amaraizu said the locals alerted the police, who rushed to the area to take charge of the situation.
He said there was no mark on the body of the woman to suggest rape. “There was no mark on the body of the woman to suggest rape or violence, and the incident happened around Nkwubor Emene, not Nchatancha,” he said. Again, Enugu came under siege of kidnappers and herders on Saturday August 23, as they abducted a family of four and a couple along Obioma-Nsude axis of Enugu-Anambra old road.
The family of four were said to be travelling in a Toyota Venza car, when the kidnappers intercepted the vehicle and took all of them away around 8.30pm. The abducted persons were identified as Ernest Otugo, a businessman based in Nnewi, his wife, their son and a family friend, who was identified as Reuben.
The kidnappers reportedly released Otugo’s wife later on to go and raise money to pay ransom for the release of other hostages. Another couple yet to be identified were also said to have been attacked and kidnapped along the same road, the same day.
Prior to the above security breaches, the peace of the state was shattered on August 1, 2019, following the killing of a Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Paul Offu, the Parish Priest of St. James Greater Parish, Ugbawka, by unknown gun men suspected to be herders. The priest was killed along Ihe- Agbudu road in Awgu LGA.
His death came few months after Rev. Fr. Clement Ugwu, the parish priest of St Mark Catholic Church; Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA in Enugu State was similarly killed. And just as the dust kicked up by the gruesome murder of Fr Offu was still in the air, gunmen on the evening of August 4, kidnapped the traditional ruler of Obom-Agbogugu autonomous community, a neighbouring community to Ihe where the priest was killed, His Royal Highness, Igwe Sunday Orji. The royal father was kidnapped alongside his wife on their way home after attending a Church programme.
The traditional ruler and his wife later regained freedom after they reportedly paid ransom. The two incidents brought a lot of pressure to security personnel and the state government. Meanwhile, thousands of priests poured into streets of Enugu in protest for the killing of their colleagues, chanting songs and bearing placards.
An angry governor, citizens
The governor lost his cool, and in what appears like a last ditch effort to rout the bandits, decided to take the battle to their domain. And as part of efforts to find enduring solution to the killings and kidnapping in the state, the embittered Governor Ugwuanyi visited the dark spots used by the hoodlums along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Ihe-Ogbaku- Agbogugu axis in Awgu Local Government Area.
The governor had before then held a series of security meetings with security chiefs in the state, as well as traditional rulers and Neighbourhood watch groups across the state where far reaching decisions were taken. Thus, during the governor’s two successive visits to Awgu, he went right into the heart of the forest, where the notorious criminals had used as their hideout.
Ugwuanyi inspected the cave, tunnels and nearby water fall located in the forest. He used the opportunity of the second visit to clarify his earlier statement on the status of the caves, stressing that there was no intention at any point to destroy the caves and other tourism and conservation assets within the forest.
The governor’s earlier directive that the forest should be cleared of shrubs and trees was misinterpreted by some people to mean that the caves should be demolished, which made some people to raise concerns on such move. Ugwuanyi clarified that following a disturbing security report at his disposal, the government had to take an initial action that would scare the hoodlums out of their hideouts in the forest while preparing to roll out a permanent solution.
The governor said the whole forest would be cleared and opened up to make it unattractive to criminals, while the caves would be preserved. He acknowledged that the cost of opening up the forest would be huge but assured the people of his commitment to find the money, adding that nothing will come between his administration and its strong resolve to ensure the security and welfare of the people of Enugu State and their visitors at all times.
The governor also said clearing the forests would avail the government a chance to properly harness and develop the tourism potentials hidden in the recesses of these forests, some of which he said, have not seen any human activity in generations.
“I have no doubt that our tourism sector will benefit immensely from the caves and other tourism and cultural assets that government activities in the forest will unravel,” the governor said. It would be recalled that aside from serving as hide-out, the caves and tunnels also reportedly serve as escape route for kidnappers operating in the area.
The governor equally inspected the ongoing construction of a military base along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogba Ihe. Ugwuanyi, who was taken round the locations by the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Stanley Okeke, members representing Awgu North and South state constituencies, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh and Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi, respectively, and other stakeholders of the council, disclosed that a joint security patrol team will commence an extensive surveillance of the affected areas to ensure maximum security and strict compliance with the directives.
Other security measures taken by the governor to stem the tide of crime included sending of anti-kidnapping bill to state assembly, as well as a directive for immediate employment of 1,700 forest guards within 30 days comprising 100 persons per local government, and plans to overhaul and review Neighborhood Watch structure and law in the state. The decision to employ of 1,700 Forest Guards was in compliance with the recent decision of the South East Governors Forum on Community Policing.
The state government also approved the payment of stipends to 5,200 Vigilante/ Neighbourhood Watch personnel comprising 20 persons per ward in the state, even as the state government reassured of its commitment to the peace and security of lives and property. Despite the measures being put in place by Ugwuanyi, the state has continued to witness resurgence of violent crimes. The increasing spate of kidnapping, killing and suspected herdsmen attack led to insinuations even from high places of possible sabotage or what some people prefer to call conspiracy theory.
The conspiracy theory:
The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, appears to be buying into the conspiracy theory. Nwodo said:“The growing tendency of some detractors of Enugu State Government,” who he said “are out to destabilise the peace and tranquility in Enugu State that earned it the sobriquet of the most peaceful state in the country”. Nwodo was reacting to the unfortunate death of the 67-year-old woman who was found dead in a farmland in Nchatancha Nike.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Emeka Attamah, Nwodo “enjoined the state government not to be distracted by enemies of progress, but to continue to carry out measures it has put in place to secure lives and property in the state”.
Similarly, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church, condoled with the Catholic Church for the loss of their priests in the hands of hoodlums, insisting that Enugu remained one of the safest states in the country despite the efforts of the undesirable elements to paint the state in bad light. While commending the efforts of Ugwuanyi to secure the state, Chukwuma called on the Inspector General of Police to deploy more police personnel to Enugu State to effectively police the state especially the rural areas. Also, Rev Fr. Dr. Nnamdi Nwankwo, who represented Enugu Catholic Bishop, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, during a security meeting at Government House Enugu at the wake of the assassination of the Carholic priest, thanked Ugwuanyi for his quick response to the sad incident, noting that two Catholic priests have been killed and another one still in the hospital within the year.
In the same vein, Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, , in his reaction took a swipe at the undesirable elements, saying enough of what he described as mindless killings in the state. In a statement, he personally signed, the former governor of Enugu State, who described the killings by herdsmen as barbarous and horrendous, however, stressed the need for everyone to come together and sustain the existing peace and good governance in Enugu State. Senator Nnamani said, “The recent spate of the killings in Igboland, the latest being in my own constituency of Enugu East Senatorial District where Rev. Fr. Paul Offu and pregnant Regina Mba were gruesomely murdered by hoodlums alleged to be Fulani herdsmen is barbarous and horrendous. I condemn in totality, the odious and dastardly acts and extend my heartfelt commiseration to the families of the victims.”
Call to redeploy Police Commissioner
Various groups and students Unions have equally called for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, from the state, as well as the re-jigging of the security architecture in the state. An advocacy group for the promotion of peace and good governance in Enugu State, Enugu Youths Coalition for Good Governance, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the immediate redeployment of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Suleiman Balarabe, “for lack of capacity and commitment to secure the state”.
The group, which frowned at the spate of crimes in the state since Balarabe assumed office as Enugu State Commissioner of Police, few weeks to the 2019 general election, said that the demand was borne out of their objective assessment of the performance of the police chief and the need to protect lives and property. In a similar vein, the Vice President National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Comrade Ilogebe Chidi, called for an overhaul of the entire security network in Enugu State. In a press statement made available to journalists Comrade Ilogebe also called for serious investigations into the killings and kidnapping in Enugu State. He said: “Enugu State has been adjudged the most peaceful state in Nigeria after the FCT and this was confirmed by the NPF” and all of a sudden everything just changed.
Co-accused exonerates Kalu
Jones Udeogu, a co-accused of former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in an alleged fraud charge, yesterday told Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos, that it was only the Chief of Staff to the former governor, T. A. Orji, who determined who got what from the Government House account.
Udeogu, a former Director of Finance in Abia State Government House, made the disclosure while opening his defence to prove his innocence of the allegations.
While being examined by his lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), the accused, who spoke from the witness box, said based on Civil Service Rules, he had no direct contact with the former governor or took orders from him, but from his Chief of Staff, who also managed Government House funds.
“According to Civil Service Rules, nobody can bypass the Chief of Staff to see or take orders from the governor. All the directors take orders from the Chief of Staff, unit heads take orders from their various directors and it is only the Chief of Staff that can give approval for who gets what from the Government House bank accounts.
“My duty then was just to work out release of funds in any forms either by cash or cheque from the accounts,” he said.
He added that all the disbursements of funds in Abia State Government House were made pursuant to the approval of the Chief of Staff.
Udeogu also denied partaking in payment of any money to the account of the third defendant (Slok Nigeria Ltd).
“I did not partake in the payment of funds to the account of Slok Nigeria Ltd. as alleged in counts 34 to 38. I am also not a signatory to the account of Slok Nigeria Ltd.
“Neither me nor any other staff of Government House paid any money into Slok account. We also did not receive any Board Resolution from Slok requesting for any money to be paid into Slok account,” he said.
Udeogu was docked alongside Kalu and a company, Slok Nigeria Ltd., before the court on charges bordering on fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but the trio pleaded not guilty.
Further hearing in the matter continues today.
Lawan donates N10m to flood victims in Yobe
- As Omo-Agege calls for early prevention measures
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, donated the sum of N10 million to the victims of the flood disaster in his Local Government Area of Bade, Yobe State, pending the intervention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
According to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser on Media to President of the Senate, Lawan made the donation at the conclusion of his two-day tour of the six local government areas that make up his Yobe North Senatorial District.
This was as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, urged the government and non-government bodies to urgently implement strategies to prevent loss of lives and properties from flood.
Lawan also assured his constituents that he would strengthen his efforts to meet their expectations, and consequently promised to double his intervention in the area of education for the poorest of the families by paying the tuition of anyone who secured admission into tertiary institution.
Also, Lawan declared that the ninth National Assembly would give its maximum support to the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to achieve a better, prosperous and secured Nigeria for the good of the citizens.
The statement reads in part: “We will make sure the ninth National Assembly gives him (Buhari) the full support needed to achieve the Next Level agenda in the interest of our people and the country,” Lawan said in his native home, Gashua, late Tuesday at a Town Hall meeting to round off a thank you visit to his constituents in Yobe State.
“Though there are pockets of opposition from other sides, I assure you all that we won’t fail the President,” Lawan told a mammoth crowd that welcomed him.
“I solicit your prayers for all members of the National Assembly. I recall that I got 79 votes out of 107 Senators who voted during the Senate presidency election. This is above the All Progressives Congress votes.
“This shows that there is a cordial relationship along party lines, and that Senators are ready to work for the progress of Nigerians and Nigeria.
“In the current Senate, I have the full cooperation of the senators from the opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, because of the tremendous love and trust shown to us by President Buhari.”
In another development, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, urged the government and non-government bodies to urgently implement strategies to prevent loss of lives and properties from flood.
Omo-Agege made this call while expressing deep concerns about the implications of the 2019 flood warnings issued by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).
NIHSA gave the warnings against the backdrop of the country approaching the peak of the rainy season.
He stressed the need for early flood-prevention measures to be urgently explored by relevant authorities so as to avoid disastrous consequences.
According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, the politician indicated his preference for serious sensitization and other preventive measures rather than the resort to condolence messages after the occurrence of avoidable disasters.
Part of the statement reads: “NIHSA’s 2019 flood warnings indicate that there is crucial need for adequate early flood prevention measures, mitigation and preparedness by federal and state governments.”
Lagos declares war on real estate swindlers
Against the backdrop of increased fraud in real estate transactions, Lagos State government has declared war against fraudulent practitioners in the sector.
According to the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai, government had vowed to explore legal means to protect the interests of its citizenry from real estate swindlers and in seeking redress in cases of fraudulent transactions.
Speaking at the Lagos State secretariat, while receiving some defrauded accommodation seekers from Alapere, Ketu area of the state, the commissioner said the state government was determined to make Lagos a no-go area for unscrupulous individuals who prey on Lagosians under the guise of real estate business.
Speaking earlier on behalf of victims defrauded by one Tasleem Idowu Alabi, who allegedly collected rents to the tune of N65 million from over 250 prospective tenants for only 15 units of accommodation, Aliyu Toyin expressed fears that the accused might not be brought to book; he also sought help to ensure immediate refund of the rents paid.
Responding, Akinderu-Fatai assured them that “justice would definitely be served to the fraudulent property developer, who swindled them out of their hard earned money.
The commissioner said the state government was aware of the issue and had instituted legal actions against the said developer on behalf of the victims.
He also encouraged members of the public to report dubious estate agents and developers to the office of the Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department (LASRETRAD) in Block 7at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.
“I want to assure you that the state government under the leadership of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is very responsive and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the culprits are brought to book,” the commissioner stated.
In addition, he advised all the affected individuals to remain calm and be law abiding since the matter is already in court.
Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola, urged residents seeking accommodation to always transact business with estate agents and developers that were registered with LASRETRAD, a directorate under the state Ministry of Housing.
He said the directorate had been saddled with the responsibility of registering, regulating and monitoring real estate operators across the state.
He appealed to the victims to maintain law and order while the state government takes the necessary action on the matter.
