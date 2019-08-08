Anxiety in Abuja over rising River Niger water level

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday raised the alarm over the rising level of River Niger water, saying that the incidences of flooding that have claimed several lives in the nation’s capital may get worse considering the closeness of Abuja to Lokoja.

It will be recalled that in 2012, Lokoja axis of River Niger was flooded, destructing lives and farmlands both within the riverine communities and the neighbouring states of Niger and the FCT.

FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that more worrisome was the latest forecast from the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) that 74 local government areas in the country had high probability of flood, 400 as probable to experience flood, while 600 local government areas were under threat of flood.

FEMA Director-General, Abbas Idriss, who lamented the growing devastation of floods in Abuja during the “2019 Stakeholders Retreat on Flood Mitigation and Response Coordination in the Federal Capital Territory,” stated that the agency had to issue the flood alert because report showed that the water level in River Niger at Lokoja revealed that water level had exceeded the levels recorded in 2012 and 2018.

Idriss noted that; “Recent flood incidents in the Federal Capital Territory and greater threats of further occurrence as alerted by flood forecast agencies give serious cause for concern, especially to stakeholders on whose shoulders the responsibility of prevention, response and mitigation lies.

“Given the proximity of the Federal Capital Territory to Lokoja and the increasing water level of River Niger, the consequences are predictable, especially looking back at 2012 flood incident.”

Earlier in his address, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Christian Ohaa, said the on-going demolition of structures constructed in violation of relevant laws on the waterways shall be sustained.

Ohaa noted that while preventive measures had been put in place to forestall further destruction by flood in the territory, about 150 of such structures blocking the waterways had been demolished to prevent further flooding.

