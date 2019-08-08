Apapa gridlock: We’ll assist Osinbajo –Transport union

Chairman of the Mile 2 branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abeyi Abayomi alias Ikomodina has vowed to do everything possible to assist the Presidential Task Force on the Apapa Gridlock, headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to achieve its mandate of clearing the gridlock and allow easy passage of vehicles on the expressway.

Abayomi said that the union would no longer watch, while robbers terrorise motorists caught up in traffic on the Badagry and Oshodi Apapa Expressways.

Abayomi said that the union was committed to assist the Presidential Task Force. Ikomodino also disclosed that members of his union have held talks with the presidential task force and agreed to deploy members on the expressway to assist security operatives working currently to free up the traffic.

He added that members of the union would ensure that the service lane on the Second Rainbow and Berger Suya, axis of the Oshodi Apapa Expressway was free for commercial and private vehicles to have easy passage to their destination as the union would no longer allow tankers or container trucks to park or stop on the services lanes.

Ikomodino added: “The rate at which robbers are terrorising motorists plying this route is alarming and the Mile 2 branch of the NURTW can no longer seat and allow it to continue. We understand that the security men sent to clear up this gridlock have been overwhelmed and can’t have their eyes everywhere. A lot of victims, who have been robbed, are of the opinion that robbers are from Mile 2, but this is not correct!

“Last week, a naval officer was robbed while in the traffic and she alerted us and we helped and arrested the robber and he confessed that most of the hoodlums terrorising motorists on this expressway are from Coconut and they have guns.”

I have passed this information to the authorities and I hope they would act on it. Currently, we are working to ensure that the service lane on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is free.”

