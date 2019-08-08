Metro and Crime
Apapa gridlock: We’ll assist Osinbajo –Transport union
Chairman of the Mile 2 branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abeyi Abayomi alias Ikomodina has vowed to do everything possible to assist the Presidential Task Force on the Apapa Gridlock, headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to achieve its mandate of clearing the gridlock and allow easy passage of vehicles on the expressway.
Abayomi said that the union would no longer watch, while robbers terrorise motorists caught up in traffic on the Badagry and Oshodi Apapa Expressways.
Abayomi said that the union was committed to assist the Presidential Task Force. Ikomodino also disclosed that members of his union have held talks with the presidential task force and agreed to deploy members on the expressway to assist security operatives working currently to free up the traffic.
He added that members of the union would ensure that the service lane on the Second Rainbow and Berger Suya, axis of the Oshodi Apapa Expressway was free for commercial and private vehicles to have easy passage to their destination as the union would no longer allow tankers or container trucks to park or stop on the services lanes.
Ikomodino added: “The rate at which robbers are terrorising motorists plying this route is alarming and the Mile 2 branch of the NURTW can no longer seat and allow it to continue. We understand that the security men sent to clear up this gridlock have been overwhelmed and can’t have their eyes everywhere. A lot of victims, who have been robbed, are of the opinion that robbers are from Mile 2, but this is not correct!
“Last week, a naval officer was robbed while in the traffic and she alerted us and we helped and arrested the robber and he confessed that most of the hoodlums terrorising motorists on this expressway are from Coconut and they have guns.”
I have passed this information to the authorities and I hope they would act on it. Currently, we are working to ensure that the service lane on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is free.”
Lagos NURTW chairman can’t endorse successor –Chieftain
Asenior member of National Executive Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Chief Alamu Otegbeye, has picked holes in the endorsement of a new chairman in Lagos State.
At a press briefing in Lagos, Otegbeye said it was the sole responsibility of the NURTW’s National Administrative Council in collaboration with other members of the union to decide “who becomes the next chairman of NURTW Lagos State Council, and no one could assume the office through the back door”.
Otegbeye, who is also one of the founding members of Elders’ Forum, Lagos State Council of the union, described it as laughable how the outgoing Lagos state Chairman of NURTW, Tajudeen Agbede, recently endorsed a man, Michael Odugunle alias Ajilo, to take over from him.
In the same vein, he urged some factional members peddling the rumours that Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo was planning to cause mayhem in the state to desist from such character assassination.
Otegbeye said the allegations were unfounded and sheer products of imagination of those who were hell-bent in tearing the union apart, with ulterior and selfish motives.
He said: “MC Oluomo is one of the respected members of NURTW, who has been positively promoting the union within and outside the state. He is someone who has the welfare of the members at heart, so, there is no way such a person will be plotting evil against same members.”
Stressing why the alleged endorsement by Agbede cannot stand the test of time, Otegbeye said the state chairman had no right to install his successor.
The NURTW chieftain added that it was mandatory by the constitution of the union to follow the laid down rules and regulations in choosing a new chairman.
He said: “Without the dissolution of the State Executive Council, no one has the right to take over the office. No state chairman has the right to choose incoming chairman because the present state executive’s tenure will expire by the end of August.”
Protest in Abia as soldier kills motorcyclist over N100 bribe
A yet-to-be identified soldier yesterday shot dead a motorcyclist, Chimaobi Uzuokwa Nwogu, at a checkpoint at Ohanze Isiahia community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, for refusing to part with N100 bribe.
This came barely a week after soldiers in Aba forcibly shaved youths who wore dreadlocks after flogging them mercilessly.
Witnesses said the deceased had rode pass the checkpoint and refused to part with N100 to the soldiers.
Apparently angered by the action, one of the soldiers was said to have taken a motorcycle and gave Nwogu a hot pursuit.
The soldier was said to have trailed him to his village at Umuokereke Ngwa community in the same local government and shot him dead right in front of his father’s compound.
It was learnt that Nwogu’s wife is heavily pregnant.
“We saw a soldier pursuing Chimaobi. We were wondering what may have happened when the soldier shot him and he fell from his motorcycle. And the soldier boarded his motorcycle and fled scene.
“It is painful that life has become so cheap that a soldier can just kill without cause.
“Now, Chimaobi’s wife is heavily pregnant and may soon put to bed. He left three children, who is going to take care of them?” a witness said.
The killing of Nwogu caused panic in the area as youths of the community took the body to Ohanze and set the military checkpoint on fire, even as the soldiers watched without fighting back.
During a protest yesterday, human and vehicular movement was disrupted as vehicles heading towards Opobo Junction made detour in order not to be caught in the mayhem.
The angry youths also took the body to Opobo junction, Ogbor Hill, Aba, where they set ablaze a Mopol 55 Squadron vehicle permanently stationed at the Opobo Junction.
They also set ablaze was a makeshift Mobil police outpost, while policemen on duty were chased away, but later returned to disperse the protesting youths with tear gas and heavy gunshots.
When our correspondent visited the scene, bonfires made with disused tyres and other objects were seen at various points on Ikot Ekpene Road, just as the police van was still on fire under the downpour.
Gunshots were pouring like rain from the military checkpoint and heard from afar probably to warn the protesters of the danger of going too close when the tension got too high.
The youth further erected barricade on Ehere, Umuola and Ukaegbu roads as they paraded the body publicly.
At 6.15p.m., a contingent of mobile policemen was seen at a strategic area of the Opobo Junction as people hurried home to avoid being caught in the web.
The police were later joined by a convoy of military vans, who arrested some of the protesting youths.
Efforts to reach the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Major Kadiri Aliu, were not successful as he refused to pick his calls nor respond to messages sent to his mobile number.
Rivers: Teenage kidnapper killed in shootout with police
Policemen working in collaboration with vigilantes yesterday shot dead a notorious kidnapper terrorising the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road at Ndele community in Rivers State.
The suspected kidnapper, Sunny Wovodo aka Abacha (19), had been declared wanted by the state government and a bounty placed on his head alongside 31 others following the 2018 New Year Day massacre at Omoku community that was carried out by Don Waney.
Wovodo and two of his comrades in crime were found in a taxi armed and heading to Port Harcourt but were intercepted at Ndele Junction on the East-West Road by Rundele Odege Security Planning Advisory Committee (ROSPAC), a vigilance group working with security operatives to provide security for travellers.
A source said that after the vigilantes found Wovodo, who had been in hiding following the war against kidnapping launched by the Emuoha Local Government Area, they alerted the police.
The teenage kidnapper was reportedly killed during an ensuing shootout between his gang and the police.
A resident of the community disclosed that Wovodo had carried out some major kidnappings along the Emuoha axis of the East-West Road and had moved about freely without fear of arrest until ROSPAC emerged.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the killing, said that the kidnapper was killed yesterday morning by policemen at Ndele Junction on East-West Road.
A few days ago, kidnappers attacked a bus load of passengers at Rumuodogo on the East-West Road but three of the kidnappers were shot dead and the passengers rescued by security operatives.
Also, last week, security operatives killed another notorious kidnapper, Goodluck Ovouna at Egamini, at Ndele on the East-West Road, while some of the kidnappers that made travelling a nightmare for passengers have taken flight due to manhunt by security operatives.
Governor Nyesom Wike recently launched Operation Sting to fight criminal elements and reduce crime, including kidnappings, cult clashes, killings, armed robbery.
Government’s attempt to launch the Neigbourhood Watch to fight insecurity was stopped by the Nigerian Army.
Abductors free Enugu traditional ruler, wife
Traditional ruler of Obom-Agbogugu in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH Igwe Sunday Orji, and his wife, who were kidnapped, have regained their freedom.
The news of their release caused wild jubilation around the area on Wednesday evening.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the release of the kidnapped royal father and wife, did not give details of what transpired.
He, however, said that police were still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers.
But a close family source, who did not want to be mentioned, said that ransom was paid for their release.
When pressed by journalists for more details with regard to how much was paid, he said, “our traditional ruler has been released, we are so happy. Though ransom was paid, I’m not in position to tell you how much was paid”.
Cybercrime: EFCC arrests 29 suspects in Ibadan
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 29 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State. Acting Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, said the suspects were arrested yesterday by operatives of the Ibadan zonal office.. Orilade said:
“The suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area in Ibadan during an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the Commission. Earlier, the team had conducted series of surveillance, working on strings of intelligence gathered on the activities of the suspected ‘Yahoo Boys.’ The preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation. Among the items recovered from the suspects are eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.”
79 suspected kidnappers, bandits arrested on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway
Police in Kaduna State yesterday said they had arrested 79 suspected criminals at Rijana on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.
The suspects include kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, cattle rustlers and others. The police, yesterday, presented the suspects to journalists.
Among the suspects was a former soldier, Khalid Mohammed, who was dismissed from the Army for shooting his commander and arrested for armed robbery.
Khalid, a father of two, was arrested for robbing an apartment in the Malali area of Kaduna metropolis.
The state Commissioner of Police, Ali Aji Janga, disclosed that 35 guns and 439 cattle were recovered from the suspects. Janga said that the suspects were arrested at various locations within the state in July alone.
He said: “The gallant determination of our crack operatives such as Special Anti-Robbery (SARS), operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and other units have again recorded some successes with the apprehension of 79 suspects for various crimes such as criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking, theft, impersonation and receiving stolen property.
“Pursuant to our collective resolve, high sense of commitment and relentless determination, the command has sustained a serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crime within the state with a view to arresting and bringing them to book.
“I’m also glad to inform the general public that we are currently reviewing our structural deployment on Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road with a view to making the highways safer for commuters. This is even as efforts to rid the command of banditry and other violent crimes continue.”
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include nine AK47 rifles, one unserviceable LAR rifle and 11 locally-made rifles and pistols.
Janga said: “One Pump Action rifle, three Dane guns, 954 rounds of life ammunition of different calibres and 24 life cartridges, one knife, one hacksaw, N30,000, two handsets, one face mask, two pairs of canvass, four and half (41/2) bundles of brocade materials and 11 caps were recovered from them.
“We also recovered one KIA Serato vehicle, with registration number TT 547 AA black in colour, one Toyota Corolla car with registration GWA 872 FM, one unregistered Mercedes Benz C350, 439 cattles,18 sheep, eight donkeys, one tricycle marked MKA 248 WY, six motorcycles, eight Plasma television sets, one HP laptop, one Tiger generator and four cutlasses.
“I’m calling on the good people of Kaduna State to feel free and go about their normal businesses as the command has appreciably reduced the rate of crime within the state.”
Jukun youths waylay, kill five Tiv travellers
Armed youths believed to be from Jukun extraction yesterday mounted a roadblock on the Wukari-Jalingo Road, Taraba State and allegedly killed five people.
Those killed were said to be returning home to Jalingo, the state capital from a trip when they ran across a barricade mounted by the Jukun militia gang who killed the Tiv travellers in the process.
The killings came barely one week after governments of Benue and Taraba states held a joint security council meeting at the Government House in Makurdi and called for immediate cessation of hostilities from the warring sides to end years of fighting.
The meeting, presided over by Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Haruna Manu, and his Benue State counterpart, Benson Abounu, also empowered the states to put a stop to rampant cases of banditry and kidnapping in addition to the massive deployment of security personnel in affected communities to facilitate return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.
But the two states appeared to have dillydallied in the implementation of their resolutions as there has been virtually no indication of such action, thus prompting the fresh attack.
A source from the area said the attack and killing took place at a settlement called Byepi, adding that dozens of people had since fled the area.
“The killings happened at a place called Byepi. However, as a Tiv man, it is difficult to get the details about the exact number of casualties but for now five people have been killed,” the source said.
Senator Kashamu’s mother dies at 96
The mother of the immediate past Senator (Ogun East) and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Buruji Kashamu, has died at the age of 92.
Madam Wulematu Kashamu was said to have passed on on Wednesday afternoon in Lagos.
Kashamu’s media aide, Austin Oniyokor, confirmed the death of the nonagenarian on telephone Wednesday.
The cause of death of the late aged woman was not made known.
Oniyokor, however, stated that the deceased would be buried on Thursday in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State according to Islamic rites.
Edo CP: We have chased kidnappers from Benin-Sagamu Expressway
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, said Wednesday that strigent measures taken by operatives of the state command have forced dare devil kidnappers to flee from the Lagos-Benin Expressway.
He pointed out that one major feat devised by the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies had been the clearing off forests that before now served as hideout for criminal elements, particularly kidnappers, terrorising motorists and travellers along the highway.
Speaking with newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, the Commissioner of Police disclosed that other strategies also put in place have helped the force to contain the criminals.
According to him, no kidnapping incident has occurred on the Benin-Sagamu Expressway since the forests were cleared, adding that he took the battle to the hoodlums because the popular highway is too strategic for hoodlums to be allowed to operate.
“I, as Commissioner of Police in Edo, will not sit back and allow hoodlums take over the Benin highway. That is why we mobilised and went after them. We have followed and engaged them in a number of shoot outs and rescued several persons from them,” he said.
Police arraign four over #RevolutionNow protest in Ogun
Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday said it has arraigned four persons in connection with the “Revolution Now” protest before a magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta.
Those charged to the court include Daniel Abraham, 29; Afofun Festus, 18; Kolawole Seun, 25; and Okoro Romeo, 38.
They were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arraignment in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta, said the four persons were arrested during the “Revolution Now” protest.
Oyeyemi stated that their offences were punishable under Section 516, 70 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State.
The four suspects, according to him, pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned.
The PPRO, however, said they were admitted to bail and the case adjourned to August 15, 2019.
