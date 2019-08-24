APC governors, NWC meet over party crisis

•APC will rule beyond 2023, says Oshiomhole

•Edo chapter submits reconciliatory report

“There is a lot to be done and I am sure working together at both the executive, state and federal by the special grace of God, we will do better in this second term. As to merit, our party will continue to govern the country post 2023.” Those were the words of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the governors elected on the platform of the party met with the National Working Committee (NWC) to deliberate on a way forward for the party.

Though the thrust of the meeting, held at the APC’s National Secretariat in Abuja, yesterday was not made public, sources closed to the gathering disclosed that it has to do with the crisis in party. This is coming as a committee set up by the Edo State chapter of the APC to reconcile aggrieved party members after the 2019 primary elections, presented its report to Governor Godwin Obaseki. According to one of the sources close to the governors’ meeting, the states helmsmen were at the party secretariat to discuss, among others, the issues raised by the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salisu Lukuman, in a letter to Oshiomhole; the suspension of the National Vice Chairman North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir; and the grievances of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, against the National Chairman, among many other issues.

A party source said that the governors were concerned with level of crisis in the party, and that they had also expressed reservation that since after the elections, the NWC had not called for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and had not given financial account of the elections.

The meeting was attended by governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abdulrazak Abdulrahman (Kwara), Atiku Badaru (Kebbi) and two deputy governors. The NWC members in attendance at the meeting were Oshiomhole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and former Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Niyi Adebayo; APC National Organising Secretary, Chief Emma Ibediro; National Treasurer, Adamu Fanda; and National Vice Chairman (South East), Emma Enuekwu.

The meeting lasted over two and half hours, but the governors and NWC members declined to speak with the media. In the opening remarks before the meeting went into closed doors, the National Chairman had given a brief achievements of the party in the last election, just as he said APC would be in power beyond 2023.

In his remarks, the national chairman said his position had been a challenging experience for him. “I try to compare myself as a governor and now as chairman of a party and coming in at the eve of primaries and dealing with fallouts of the previous congresses and proceeding to conduct elections, also conducting primaries and campaigns across the 36 states and the FCT. “And working hard to ensure that we secure as many votes we can for our president, as well as support our states particularly where we didn’t have state governors to ensure that we are able to lend a helping hand.

I am happy to say that at the end of the day even though we lost some states we also gained some states. ”We gained Kwara, which for us is extremely important and we also gained Gombe which is also very strategic among others. “Of course, we have a clear majority in the National Assembly. We have more senators elected on our platform. We also have more of House of Representatives elected on our platform. “As it stands, there are many cases in court and until those cases are resolved, we won’t be able to say for sure where we stand. It is our prayer that they would be in our favour because we believe that a lot of our cases in court have merit. We hope that there will be justice and they are resolved in our favor.

”We also want to congratulate you for you re-election. Sometimes it is easier to be elected the first term. But, to be re-elected imply a huge vote of confidence by the people of your respective states. And looking at things from here, I know a lot went into trying to seize the deliberate attempt by the opposition to discredit the good ones. Like, we have said during the retreat, we believed our party has made a lot of progress in the three key areas that were reflected in our manifesto”.

However making his remarks, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said some issues were deliberated at the meeting on Thursday and it was decided that a delegation be sent to the national chairman.

He said: “We are very proud that we have a President who insisted that we should not sacrifice due process for convenience, at a time when it was difficult for many of us to contemplate the party going through national convention and primaries almost at the same time.

The President courageously said we have to do it because that is what we promised Nigerians, which is one of the most important signature between our party and other party and we are glad. So, we are happy to cooperate with the NWC to do whatever we can do to strengthen the party.”

On the Edo crisis, the chairman of the four-man Committee, Theophilus Okoh, during the presentation of the report to the governor, said the committee visited the three senatorial districts in the state and the local government areas to interact with party members who bought APC expression of interest forms, adding that the aspirants cooperated with the committee members. He said that part of the recommendations by the committee was for the party to refund money spent by aspirants to purchase expression of interest forms, noting that “in the course of interacting with the aspirants, it was discovered that some of them are intelligent, and we advised the government to consider ways of absorbing them into the system.”

While responding, the governor expressed appreciation to the committee for helping to review issues involving all the aspirants that participated in the recent APC’s primaries. Obaseki also called for compulsory monthly meetings across the various units, wards and LGAs, that would be attended by Special Assistants and Advisers from the wards.

