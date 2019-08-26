News
APC mulls mini-convention to replace NWC members
N
ational leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is considering a mini-convention to fill vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC), according to a party source.
The convention, which would hold before the end of October, the source said, would ratify the nomination of NWC members brought in from their zones.
Since after the 2019 elections in March, the party has not held National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address some issues in the party.
This lack of statutory meetings in the party is causing ill feelings among members, as APC governors and Presidency are demanding for such meetings.
President Muhammadu Buhari recently asked the NWC members to go and resolve crises in the party or it would be dissolved.
The APC governors, in trying to find solutions to the problem bedevilling the party, held a meeting with the NWC members on Friday.
The delegation of the Progressive Governors’ Forum was led by its chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.
The NWC positions to be filled are: Deputy National Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo and National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni.
While Adebayo is now Minister of Trade and Industry, Buni has been elected governor of Yobe State.
According to the source, the mini convention became necessary since the zones could not agree on the replacement of members at the NWC and to address some issues in the party through resolutions.
He explained that all the states from the North-East would be allowed to present candidates for the office of the national secretary for party members to cast their votes for a choice candidate.
The three states that have shown interest in the National Secretary are Borno, Yobe and Taraba.
Also, the South-West would be allowed to produce a consensus candidate for the replacement of Adebayo as Deputy National Chairman (South) or the states would be allowed to produce candidates to contest the position, the source said.
Adebayo is from Ekiti State and it is likely that the zone would move the position to another state since Ekiti had occupied the position since 2014.
The source further revealed that the convention would ratify the position of the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, who came in after Bolaji Abdullahi resigned.
Onilu, presented by the North-Central, is in acting capacity until his position is ratified by the convention.
Abdullahi was one of the NWC members elected last year, before his resignation to contest the governorship ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State.
There have been cracks in APC’s NWC since after the general election, as the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, had stayed away from the party as a result of his letter to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, demanding his resignation.
Also, the National Vice Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, has been expelled by the party leadership.
The party source explained that the mini convention will address some of the allegations against the leadership of APC.
According to him, the NWC might be restructured with some members asked to resign.
News
Zamfara to commence construction of Ruga settlements
T
he committee set up by Zamfara State government to identify locations for the construction of Ruga settlements for Fulani communities in the state has visited grazing reserves in Rikwa Forest, Dansadau Emirate Council of Maru Local Government Area for possible commencement of the project.
In a statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Alhaji Idris Salisu, the committee led by the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Security Matters, Abubakar Mohammed Dauran, accompanied by experts in land surveying, engineering and animal husbandry and others drawn from state ministries as well had visited one of the proposed sites.
The land, which was proposed for the project contained about 20,000 hectares capable of being utilized for the construction of 500 housing units of one to two bedroom flat, grazing reserves for cattle rearing, earth dam, schools for Western and Islamic education, nomadic education, hospital/veterinary, mosque, livestock market and milk processing factory.
While addressing the community of Rikwa during the visit, Dauran said they were in the area to intimate them of the government initiative to make the area livelier for Fulani to enjoy legitimate living like other citizens as part of efforts to consolidate the peace initiative.
He called on the repented bandits to support the government’s initiatives, stressing that the administration of Governor Matawalle would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the lost glory of the state was returned.
The special adviser according to the statement, while calling on Fulani, religious and traditional leaders to assist to warn their subjects to desist from engaging in actions that may breach the peace, also assured them of government readiness to protect their interest.
Responding, Fulani community leader in Rikwa, Alhaji Amadu Rikwa, assured the state government of their unreserved cooperation for the project to be successful in all the fourteen local government areas of the state.
News
NASS leadership: PDP succumbs to pressure, halts probe
T
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may have decided to discontinue its decision to probe the voting pattern of its legislators in the elections of leadership of the 9th National Assembly.
The intervention committee set up by the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) on the disagreement between PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and some members of the House of Representatives over minority leadership of the House, is however expected to submit its report.
The PDP leadership had directed its lawmakers to vote Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Bago as president of the Senate and speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.
But at the inauguration of the National Assembly on June 11, some PDP lawmakers went against this directive, resulting in the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to the two positions.
PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on June 24, described the action of the lawmakers as “embarrassing.”
Consequently, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said a committee headed by former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has been constituted to probe why some PDP lawmakers failed to abide by the decision of the party.
The committee was formally inaugurated on July 9, with three weeks mandate to submit its report.
But, a source at the PDP National Secretariat told New Telegraph that the party want the matter to die a natural death.
“The party does not want to pursue the matter further. There were pressures on the leadership to stop the probe,” the source said.
Ologbondiyan, however, said the party is still waiting for the probe committee’s report.
When reminded that the three-week period has expired, he responded that “they might have asked for extension of time,” adding that “the committee is not under pressure to submit its report.”
The BoT intervention committee, which is headed by former President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, was inaugurated on July 7.
PDP NWC had suspended six of its members in the House of Representatives for alleged “indiscipline, insubordination and disobedience,” on July 5 for one month, for substituting the name of Hon. Kingsley Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency with Ndudi Elumelu, as the minority leader of the House of Representatives.
They were referred to the Disciplinary Committee, for further action.
Chairman of PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, told New Telegraph that the report of the committee is ready and may likely be submitted today.
“They have concluded their report and will be submitting it tomorrow (today), so they told me.
“We thought that the assignment was easy, but it wasn’t. They went round the country and discussed with many people. They told me they are ready. So let’s exercise some patience,” Jibrin pleaded.
Those suspended by the party are Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.
Apart from Ayu, other members of the committee include two former Senate presidents, David Mark and Adolphus Wabara, a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, who serves as secretary.
News
EFCC proposes rehabilitation programme for Yahoo Boys
T
he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has made a proposal for the rehabilitation of suspects arrested in connection with cybercrime (Yahoo boys), saying most of them were undergraduate students of universities and other tertiary institutions.
Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who made the proposal in Abuja at the weekend, said the Commission was working with universities towards stemming the tide of cybercrime in the country.
While expressing worries over the surge in internet-related fraud cases, Magu vowed the anti-graft agency’s readiness to isolate and apprehend all suspects, regardless of wherever they may be hiding.
“We also have to see how we can rehabilitate, because I realised that most of them (suspected Yahoo boys) are very young boys in the university; they are students.
“Now, if we arrest all of them and jail them, it is a very sad story. I think we should also adopt a rehabilitation situation.
“We must work with the universities, higher institutions to see how we can curtail, arrest the menace of Yahoo Yahoo,” Magu said.
According to him, the anti-graft agency had set for itself a task of restoring the country’s good image, pledging never to waiver in that commitment.
Consequently, he called on stakeholders to join in the fight against economic and financial crimes, with a view to enthroning a crime-free society.
Magu said: “We will do everything possible to restore the good name of this country. We will not allow a few Nigerians to drag our name in the mud. We are all stakeholders; we have a responsibility to give a good name to this country.
“Some Nigerians don’t believe that Yahoo Yahoo is wrong. A situation where the mothers of Yahoo Yahoo boys, whenever you arrest them, they will come and gather around your office and they will be pressing for the release of their children.”
News
Gunmen attack police station, injure policemen, steal arms
A
rmed men yesterday invaded Ikirike Police Station off Agbani Road at Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State and carted away arms.
There was no report of death during the attack, but residents near the police station reported some shootings and commotion within the station, which later turned out to be an attack by men of the underworld.
Sources said the policemen on duty were disarmed.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the attack.
Amaraizu said the hoodlums came in the guise of lodging a distress report to the police and quickly launched an attack.
The PPRO told New Telegraph on the phone that nobody died, but he did not disclose how many weapons and ammunition were lost.
He said: “There is no casualty; they came in guise of making distress report. They took away some arms, but we are working on it.”
Amaraizu said police were on the trail of the attackers, stressing that there was no cause for alarm.
Enugu State has witnessed an upsurge in violent crimes such as kidnapping and murders in the recent times.
Further checks by New Telegraph showed that the attack actually occurred about 2a.m.
Neighbours of the police station disclosed that the hoodlums were about 10 in number, but only a few of them went into the police station to “report an attack somewhere.”
Then, as they were about to make the report and seeing that the policemen on duty had let down their guard, other hoodlums lurking outside swooped on the station for a surprise attack on the policemen.
They reportedly assaulted the policemen with some of them sustaining injuries ranging from broken heads and arms to cuts on their bodies.
About seven policemen, who were injured, were taken to National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu for treatment.
News
My CoS is trustworthy, says Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described his Chief of Staff, Hon. Ali Haruna Abubakar Makoda, as a trustworthy fellow, whose good family background and proven track records earned him the respect and consideration he has from his administration.
He said that he came to know Makoda through his (Makoda’s) father, Alhaji Bukar Makoda, with whom he has been together for over 30 years.
“Since when I was a Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transport, during the military regime, when Colonel Muhammad Abdullahi Wase was the military administrator in Kano.” Said Ganduje.
The statement was made by the governor when the families of the Chief of Staff, led by his father, Alhaji Makoda, paid a thank you visit to the governor, at Government House, Kano, yesterday.
Amid cheers and happily looking faces, Ganduje said he should be the one to thank them for allowing their son to accept the position given to him by the governor.
He explained further that: “To also thank him for his acceptance of the position, not the other way round. I need to thank you all.”
According to Ganduje, the father of the Chief of Staff was first introduced into government activities, as a renowned and respected contractor during military regime.
“That was when I was a commissioner, which means he was not introduced by politicians to government activities. For your information, he was the contractor who built this our quality Mosque inside government house. And because of the quality of his work, the Mosque is still very strong,” he revealed.
In his remarks, Alhaji Alin Bukar Makoda, who spoke on behalf of the family, after thanking the governor, assured him that, the choice of the Chief of Staff was apt and appropriate.
“We are glad to inform His Excellency that, this choice is commendable, which also shows appreciation of good behaviour in governance and proven track records,” says Makoda.
News
Shehu Sani cautions FG against repression
Foremost activist and former senator, Shehu Sani, has urged the Federal Government and security agencies to refrain from attacking and preventing those who want to protest against it.
He said government would be compelling Nigerians who are desirous of engaging in peaceful and legal protest to resort to violent activities.
Speaking at an interactive with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Correspondents chapel in Abuja at the weekend, Sani said in order to protect the nation’s democracy, the government must respect the rule of law and fundamental human rights.
“If people are desirous of protecting and defending their freedom through peaceful protest, the government has the constitu tional responsibility to protect their rights to express their feelings through protests.
“If you crush dissent and jail dissenters, you are forcing people to take the road of violence.”
Speaking further, Sani noted that, “in order to protect our democracy, there is need for the government to respect the rule of law. State apparatus must not engage in indiscriminate arrest of people for expressing their opinion.”
According to him: “By using force to crush dissent from ordinary Nigerians, we are inviting people to take up the vigilante option in terms of defending themselves.”
News
Bayelsa guber: Dickson’s Restoration Group overruns Alaibe, others
…in Ward Delegate Congress
T
he Governor Seriake Dickson-led Restoration Group overran the Campaign Organisation of Chief Timi Alaibe and other aspirants in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Delegate Congress on Saturday.
The Restoration Team reinforced its dominance of the politics of PDP and the state by registering an intimidating haul of number of delegates in the congress.
A chieftain of PDP said on the condition of anonymity that the outcome of the delegate conference and the massive presence displayed by the Restoration Team only demonstrated that the Restoration Group has total control of the politics of PDP and even Bayelsa.
PDP has been in control of the politics of Bayelsa since the return of democratic governance in 1999.
The source said that members of the Governor David Umahi-led Panel, which visited Bayelsa to conduct the congress and other party officials, were shocked that aspirants outside Restoration Group like Alaibe could not muster any presence to engage the Restoration Team in a contest at the wards and local governments of the state.
The source said: “The routing of Alaibe and other aspirants was such that they did not even have people to engage their major opponents. In fact, there is no other tendency in Bayelsa that has the capacity to engage the Restoration Team in a contest at the ward or state or local government level.
“They didn’t have people in every ward to stand up for them. It was resounding victory for the Restoration Team all the way and that shocked everybody contrary to the brazen propaganda and attempt to create the wrong impression. Panel members and observers were shocked that when the time for the confrontation came, they were nowhere to be found.”
It was learnt that Alaibe could only parade a few stakeholders who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP in November 2018.
The source listed the few Alaibe’s supporters who registered a feeble presence at the congress to include Chief Rufus Abadi, a former APC chieftain; Chief Tiwei Orunimighe, senatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) for Bayelsa East in the last general election, Senator Barigha Amange, and Chief Barnabas Edure.
The source stated that the outcome of the congress has further reinforced the reality in the Bayelsa politics that the Restoration Team is the most politically combat ready, formidable, resilient body with an intimidating presence across the state.
The Restoration Team prosecuted and won all the 2019 political contests for PDP, which controls 18 out of the 19 Assembly members, two out of three senators and three out of the five members of House of Representatives in the state.
The group is also in control of all local chairmen, the 105 councillors, numerous appointees, party stakeholders and supporters.
“What has happened with this congress should give you an insight into the current state of the politics of Bayelsa. No group can defeat the Restoration Team, not even the federal-backed APC, let alone a small tendency within PDP.
“We were all shocked that at the point of confrontation, the Alaibe and King Turner Group fizzled out, because they lacked the physical presence and the capacity to engage the Restoration Team,” a party leader said.
Another source said that the Alaibe and King AJ Turner Group, which aligned against the Restoration Group, lost out completely.
The source stressed that the strongest factor in the forthcoming election in the state was the governor who controls a cohesive structure and presence across the state.
News
AbdulRazaq: Death of 17 Kwara admission seekers painful, preventable
K
wara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday lamented the death of 17 students in an auto crash on their way back to the state from Kano, describing the incident as a painful one that could have been prevented.
In a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, AbdulRazaq commiserated with the parents and families of the students and prayed to God to avert such calamity in the future.
“We, however, believe that we can avoid this calamity in the future. We reiterate our calls on the drivers to always check their speed, respect other road users, and put their vehicles in the best condition. Most accidents occur because our drivers often fail these three basic tests of safe driving,” the statement said.
“Besides, we call on our tertiary institutions that still require students to travel long distances for their post-UTME examination to please consider holding such test online to avert the necessity of travel.”
This will not only reduce travel and attendant risks, but also encourage students to embrace and excel in computer literacy, a sine qua non for success in the 21st century.”
News
Bala flags off N8.8bn road project in Bauchi
B
auchi State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has flagged off the N8.8 billion road project between Alkaleri and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas of the state.
Mohammed said the benefiting communities include Yalwan Duguri, Badaran Dutse, Birim, Bajama, Kumbala, Kundak Wurno and Burga community respectively.
Speaking at the project site in Burga, Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Governor Mohammed said already over N4 billion had been released to contractors to commence work within the period of completion in two years.
He said the award for the construction of the road was in line with campaign promises to provide infrastructure that had direct bearing on the lives of the teeming populace.
According to him, adequate attention would be given to facilitate the timely completion of the project and acknowledged the courage and endurance demonstrated by the communities for waiting patiently to see the day of the execution of the project.
Governor Mohammed reaffirmed that in an effort to remain focused and committed to its campaign promises; his administration would embark on meaningful projects that had socioeconomic impact on the citizens of the state.
On his part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Engineer Stephen Abubakar, said the road when completed, would increase access to social amenities and other opportunities associated with road transport to the communities.
He explained that the road was designed to have a length of 58.4k metres with total width of 10.3 metres, which comprised of a carriageway of 7.3 metres and 1.5 metres shoulders on each side.
The permanent secretary noted that the road would be constructed with four bridges, 45 box culverts and 70 pipe culverts of different sizes as it would be completed within 24 dry months.
In his remarks earlier, Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tafawa Balewa Local Government, Kefas Magaji, who spoke on behalf of the benefiting communities, described the gesture as a welcome development, saying the road would further boost movement and interaction among the people of Tafawa Balewa and Alkaleri Local Government Areas.
News
9mobile secures N82.8bn AFC loan
I
n what appears to be a landmark achievement since the exit of United Arab Emirates (UAE) investors, Etisalat Telecommunications Company, 9mobile has secured N82.8 billion (US$230 million) from the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).
The facility came as a lifeline for the telco, which currently ranks distant fourth among mobile network operators in the country with 16 million active subscriptions.
The facility, which is divided into two tranches, is to be spent on repayment of historic vendor obligations, according to the company. Part of the loan, the telco said, would also be used, among others, to “finance costs, interest reserve account and payment towards quick win CAPEX initiatives.”
AFC is a pan-African multilateral development financial institution established to bridge Africa’s infrastructure investment gap through the provision of debt and equity finance, project development, technical and financial advisory services.
Announcing the development through a statement yesterday, the Board of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), trading as 9mobile, said the loan was a boost to its efforts to reposition the company. “Convinced by the initiatives so far taken by the Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero-led Board and management headed by Acting Managing Director, Stephane Beuvelet, to return the multi-award-winning company to the path of growth and profitability through cost efficiency, innovative product development and network efficiency, AFC announced the approval of the loan on Friday, August 23,” the statement read.
AFC, in a letter addressed to both Bayero and Beuvelet, was quoted as saying: “Africa Finance Corporation is pleased to inform Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services that it has received full Board approval to support the turnaround strategy of EMTS through a US$230 million super senior debt investment.”
Commenting on the approval, the Board Chair, Ado Bayero, expressed happiness that EMTS’ effort to recover previously ceded ground through an innovative growth plan is being supported by a pan-African financial institution, the AFC.
Bayero further assured of the company’s resolve to continue its aggressive enhancement of network capacity and innovative features to guarantee optimum value to customers.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
…IPOB breeding enemies for S’East –Balarabe Musa
-
News24 hours ago
Another woman raped, murdered in Enugu by suspected herdsmen
-
Politics24 hours ago
Why I appoint persons with disability to run Commission –Lalong
-
Faith24 hours ago
Kumuyi, others to address participants on success principles
-
News18 hours ago
Two Israeli drones crash in Beirut – Hezbollah
-
Politics24 hours ago
Oyo and Makinde’s rebuilding efforts
-
Politics24 hours ago
Your sun will rise again
-
Opinions24 hours ago
Gbajabiamila’s peace mission to troubled states