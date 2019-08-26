APC mulls mini-convention to replace NWC members

N

ational leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is considering a mini-convention to fill vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC), according to a party source.

The convention, which would hold before the end of October, the source said, would ratify the nomination of NWC members brought in from their zones.

Since after the 2019 elections in March, the party has not held National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address some issues in the party.

This lack of statutory meetings in the party is causing ill feelings among members, as APC governors and Presidency are demanding for such meetings.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently asked the NWC members to go and resolve crises in the party or it would be dissolved.

The APC governors, in trying to find solutions to the problem bedevilling the party, held a meeting with the NWC members on Friday.

The delegation of the Progressive Governors’ Forum was led by its chairman, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

The NWC positions to be filled are: Deputy National Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo and National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni.

While Adebayo is now Minister of Trade and Industry, Buni has been elected governor of Yobe State.

According to the source, the mini convention became necessary since the zones could not agree on the replacement of members at the NWC and to address some issues in the party through resolutions.

He explained that all the states from the North-East would be allowed to present candidates for the office of the national secretary for party members to cast their votes for a choice candidate.

The three states that have shown interest in the National Secretary are Borno, Yobe and Taraba.

Also, the South-West would be allowed to produce a consensus candidate for the replacement of Adebayo as Deputy National Chairman (South) or the states would be allowed to produce candidates to contest the position, the source said.

Adebayo is from Ekiti State and it is likely that the zone would move the position to another state since Ekiti had occupied the position since 2014.

The source further revealed that the convention would ratify the position of the National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, who came in after Bolaji Abdullahi resigned.

Onilu, presented by the North-Central, is in acting capacity until his position is ratified by the convention.

Abdullahi was one of the NWC members elected last year, before his resignation to contest the governorship ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State.

There have been cracks in APC’s NWC since after the general election, as the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, had stayed away from the party as a result of his letter to the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, demanding his resignation.

Also, the National Vice Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir, has been expelled by the party leadership.

The party source explained that the mini convention will address some of the allegations against the leadership of APC.

According to him, the NWC might be restructured with some members asked to resign.

Like this: Like Loading...