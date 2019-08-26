APC screens seven aspirants ahead August 28 Bayelsa primary

…in Ward Delegate Congress

T

he Governor Seriake Dickson-led Restoration Group overran the Campaign Organisation of Chief Timi Alaibe and other aspirants in the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Delegate Congress on Saturday.

The Restoration Team reinforced its dominance of the politics of PDP and the state by registering an intimidating haul of number of delegates in the congress.

A chieftain of PDP said on the condition of anonymity that the outcome of the delegate conference and the massive presence displayed by the Restoration Team only demonstrated that the Restoration Group has total control of the politics of PDP and even Bayelsa.

PDP has been in control of the politics of Bayelsa since the return of democratic governance in 1999.

The source said that members of the Governor David Umahi-led Panel, which visited Bayelsa to conduct the congress and other party officials, were shocked that aspirants outside Restoration Group like Alaibe could not muster any presence to engage the Restoration Team in a contest at the wards and local governments of the state.

The source said: “The routing of Alaibe and other aspirants was such that they did not even have people to engage their major opponents. In fact, there is no other tendency in Bayelsa that has the capacity to engage the Restoration Team in a contest at the ward or state or local government level.

“They didn’t have people in every ward to stand up for them. It was resounding victory for the Restoration Team all the way and that shocked everybody contrary to the brazen propaganda and attempt to create the wrong impression. Panel members and observers were shocked that when the time for the confrontation came, they were nowhere to be found.”

It was learnt that Alaibe could only parade a few stakeholders who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP in November 2018.

The source listed the few Alaibe’s supporters who registered a feeble presence at the congress to include Chief Rufus Abadi, a former APC chieftain; Chief Tiwei Orunimighe, senatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) for Bayelsa East in the last general election, Senator Barigha Amange, and Chief Barnabas Edure.

The source stated that the outcome of the congress has further reinforced the reality in the Bayelsa politics that the Restoration Team is the most politically combat ready, formidable, resilient body with an intimidating presence across the state.

The Restoration Team prosecuted and won all the 2019 political contests for PDP, which controls 18 out of the 19 Assembly members, two out of three senators and three out of the five members of House of Representatives in the state.

The group is also in control of all local chairmen, the 105 councillors, numerous appointees, party stakeholders and supporters.

“What has happened with this congress should give you an insight into the current state of the politics of Bayelsa. No group can defeat the Restoration Team, not even the federal-backed APC, let alone a small tendency within PDP.

“We were all shocked that at the point of confrontation, the Alaibe and King Turner Group fizzled out, because they lacked the physical presence and the capacity to engage the Restoration Team,” a party leader said.

Another source said that the Alaibe and King AJ Turner Group, which aligned against the Restoration Group, lost out completely.

The source stressed that the strongest factor in the forthcoming election in the state was the governor who controls a cohesive structure and presence across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...