APC to ministers: Consolidate on progress made so far
The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the newly appointed ministers to consolidate on the progress made so far by the Federal Government.
The 43 ministers appointed by President Muhammad Buhari were yesterday inaugurated and assigned portfolios at the Aso Villa.
The party, which commended the Buhari on the appointment of the ministers said it notes with utmost satisfaction the painstaking efforts the President made in picking them, their speedy screening and confirmation by the Senate, in addition to the rigorous induction of the new appointees towards acquainting them to the onerous task of assisting government to fulfill his promises of repositioning the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and fighting corruption.
In a statement issued by APC’S National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said: “While the APC-led administration has recorded remarkable milestones in these three areas, we align with the position of the President that there is more work to be done.
“There are challenges to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last four years. To state a few, the APC-led government has an urgent task to lift Nigerians out of poverty, secure lives and property, grow our economy, build infrastructure, bring back discipline to our private and public conducts and mobilize Nigerians through personal examples towards evolving a Nigeria we all can be proud of.”
Ministers take charge, unveil agenda
The 43 new ministers, who were sworn-in by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, have taken charge of their respective ministries, with some of them expressing optimism on delivering on their mandates.
Among the new ministers, who reported at their duty posts immediately after they were sworn-in include Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta), Zainab Ahmed (Finance), Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology), Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources), Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports Development) and Sabo Nanono (Agriculture).
Others are Adamu Adamu (Education), Emeka Nwajiuba (Minister of State for Eductaion), Timipre Sylva (Minister of State for Petroleum), Paulen Tallen (Women Affairs), Muhammed Abubakar (Environment), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Clement Agba (Budget and National Planning) and Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment).
Education: Excitement as Adamu, Nwajiuba resume
At the Ministry of Education, it was excitement, following the reappointment of Mallam Adamu. Members of staff, who were clustered around television sets, jumped and screamed with joy when President Muhammadu Buhari mentioned Adamu’s portfolio.
Adamu resumed after his inauguration with the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba at about 2:45pm. The duo were received by the excited staff led by the Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono and some directors in the ministry.
Adamu who applauded Echono and directors of the ministry for their support during his first stint in office, noted that he and the former Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwuka, had worked hard to put together the Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP 2016-2019) to the point of implementation before their tenure ended on May 2019.
Adamu noted that Nwajiuba who until his appointment as minister was Chairman, Board of the Tertiary Education Trustfund (TETFund), had abandoned his doctorate programme to serve in the cabinet of President Buhari as minister.
Nwajiuba, who also spoke, said he was at home at the ministry. “I am comfortable that I do not have to go to another ministry, but here with my elder brother at the Ministry of Education, so that I can be tutored and well directed.”
Industry, Trade and Investment: Adebayo, Katagum tasks staff on commitment
At the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the minister, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and his Minister of State counterpart, Mariam Katagum, pledged to work as partners in order to realize President Buhari administration’s Next Level agenda.
Adebayo, who particularly tasked staff of the ministry to be committed to their duties, said: “We are in the ministry to achieve result and we will work out work plan to move the ministry forward in terms of economic growth and job creation.”
Earlier, Katagum commended President Buhari for finding them worthy for the appointment and promised to work vigorously to achieve her mandate.
Budget and National Planning: Agba sets target for 2020 budget
Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, who also assumed duty, yesterday, said getting 2020 fiscal budget ready before the National Assembly next month (September) is his top priority.
To realise his dream, he called for the cooperation of the ministry’s staff, pleading that they all join forces with him in realising the target.
He said: “Meetings are already scheduled. It is quite understandable reading the mood of Mr. President. He had made it very clear to us. There is a whole lot of work to be done and he needs the budget to be before the National Assembly in September.
“That means for this ministry, in particular, we do have a lot of work to do. And I can say that we have a lot of capable hands to do the work. The only way we can succeed is for us to work together. I believe in the power of team. For me, the word ‘team’ means together everybody achieves much.”
Women Affairs: Tallen promises better days ahead for women
Newly-appointed Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Paulen Tallen, has assured of moving the ministry to the next level, saying that President Buhari has reasons for sending her to the ministry.
Tallen, who gave the assurance at the ministry’s headquarters, noted that President Buhari is aware of complains by women of not being carried along by his administration. She, however, stated that the President has better plans for women and all citizens.
“This is a holistic ministry as the woman takes care of the home, children and husband. I’m giving you all a charge that things will be done different henceforth, but we must set out targets and work towards achieving them. We must make history and make indelible marks on the sands of history.
“You have severally bombarded Mr. President about the role women played in his political career. He is not unmindful of that and I want to assure you that he has a very good reason of sending me to this ministry,” she said.
Petroleum Resources: Sylva promises to move ministry forward
Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, who also resumed work yesterday, pledged to work with experts at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), departments and agencies under the Ministry to move the sector forward
Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and other heads of parastatals and agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, received the minister on his assumption of office.
Other heads of agencies present to receive the minister, who was accompanied by his wife, were Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Training Development Fund (PTDF), Dr. Bello Aliyu Gusau and Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), Alhaji Ahmed Bobboi.
Niger Delta Affairs: Akpabio assures on laudable programmes
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, assured the readiness and determination of the ministry under his leadership to bring to fruition, the dreams of President Buhari for the people of the Niger Delta.
Akpabio who stated this during a meeting with the management of the ministry, shortly after his inauguration, specifically thanked the President for deeming he and Barr. Festus Keyamo fit to be part of the Next Level agenda of his administration.
“Let me, on behalf of my brother Mr. Keyamo and the people of Niger Delta region, thank Mr. President for the confidence reposed in us to deliver on his laudable programmes for the people of the region. Mr. President by this appointment has handed over the destiny of our people into our hands and by the special grace of God we will not fail.
“We have a very big task before us. The task is not insurmountable and we will surely deliver. We will put in our best to make you and Nigerians proud,” he stressed.
Finance: Ahmed says expansion of portfolio double task
The fusion of Budget and National planning as part of the Ministry Finance has doubled the task of ministry, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning stated yesterday on assumption of duty.
She said the expansion of the portfolio to include budget and national planning was attestation of a good work by entire members of the ministry, who toiled hard to save the nation from slip into fiscal crisis.
“The President has just doubled our assignment. We got this assignment because of the quality of work that we have produced. Ministry of finance has one of the best cerebral civil servants that we have today.
“That we have been re-matched with the ministry of budget and national planning, is also a very weighty responsibility that has been given to us. As you know our nation is facing a near fiscal crisis, and it is up to us to make sure that it is arrested and ensure that we don’t slip into a crisis.”
“We have been growing in eight consecutive quarters, but it is a growth that is still fragile. Our revenues have grown, but they are still 55 per cent from what we have budgeted. We still have to pay salaries and other statutory obligations. We have to pay debts and we also need to operate on a day-to-day basis, and we need to do capital projects for the sustained growth of our economy,” she said.
Information and Culture: Mohammed calls for cooperation among staff
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has charged staff of the ministry to cooperate and work together to achieve greater things.
Mohammed gave the charge during his maiden meeting with staff of the ministry on assumption shortly after his inauguration by President Buhari.
His words: “First of all, we need to give thanks and gratitude to Almighty Allah that made it possible for me to be re-appointed and also posted back to this ministry.
“My charge to all of us is to collaborate, redouble our efforts and work together so that we can justify the confidence that the President has reposed in us. We need to cooperate and work hard.
“Our goal is to leave a lasting legacy at the ministry. At the retreat, the President reiterated the need for ministers to work amicably with their permanent secretaries and chief executive officers of all the parastatals,” he said.
Science and Technology: Onu directs workers to begin 2020 budget preparation
The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has directed workers in the ministry to begin the 2020 budget preparation, to attain January- December budgetary cycle.
Onu, who gave the directive at a meeting with the permanent secretary, Ddirectors and heads of parastatals and agencies under the ministry, also charged the workers to align with the vision of the Federal Government to return budget to normal cycle.
Onu who occupied the same position in the immediate past administration said the President expected them to put into proper use, any money allocated to the ministry. “We must work together as a team to achieve our mandate,’’ he said
The minister pledged to operate open door policy and urged the workers to work with the newly inaugurated Minister of State, Mohammed Abdullahi.
Also speaking, Abdullahi called for the support from the workers to advance the development of science and technology in the country. He said he was assigned to work with Onu to achieve the transformation agenda of the government.
Water Resources: Adamu pledges to reposition ministry’s roadmap
Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has pledged to re-position the ministry’s roadmap, geared towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) six for quality water and sanitation in the country.
Adamu gave the pledge when addressing member of staff as he resumed office at the ministry. He said repositioning was critical as the roadmap was expected to give direction to water quality in the country.
“I want to assure you that I will put the Federal Ministry of Water Resources back on the roadmap. We are going to reposition the ministry on the roadmap through our collective efforts.
”I am result oriented and I just want to see results, so I will urge you all to put more efforts in your duties. I also want to assure you that every department in the ministry will be given a fair hearing. I will maintain an open door policy,” he said.
Environment: Abubakar assures good working relations
Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, yesterday, assured Nigerians and staff of the ministry of good working relations and effective protection of the nation’s environment.
Abubakar gave the assurance while addressing staff of the ministry as he assumed duty. He said that environment generally was a sensitive area because it was all about people and their behaviours, adding that it must be protected to prevent spreading of diseases.
“Most people don’t know the importance of environment, I want to let them know that everything about environment is about people and when the environment is not healthy, nothing else is healthy.
“I know much about the ministry even before the name was changed; I already have good relationship with the ministry. So, we should all know and believe that everything about environment is life and that particular life must be protected,’’ he said.
He also welcomed Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor, who was also appointed as a Minister of State for the ministry. He said that the Ikeazor had been a committed person, adding that cordial working relationship would help the ministry achieve it mandates and objectives.
Ikeazor, while appreciating the minister and the staff, she said that she would put all her best to achieve the goals of the ministry. She said that she would ensure that all the agencies and departments of the ministry would bring out the best for the betterment of the ministry and the country at large.
Aviation: Sirika promises to tackle emerging challenges
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has promised to work with aviation unions to advance the sector and position it to meet emerging challenges. .
The minister commended the unions and staff for welcoming him warmly into office, declaring their support and solidarity as “amazing.”
“I promise that there will be good understanding between you and me to drive the activities 0f our industry towards enhancing national development. I will do everything possible to make the ministry grow up.
“This task, I think, is for you as well; not for me alone. It is for all of us. We will continue to hold stakeholders meetings with the unions, staff and the management. We will make what you are doing better. The roadmap is there; we will make things better including your welfare,” Sirika said.
Agriculture: Nanono warns against indiscipline
The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has warned that he will not tolerate indiscipline and lackadaisical attitude to work as a minister.
While directing all staff to be on their toes working, he said: “I have worked in the public and private sectors and I know how people work in the two sectors.”
He that he would hit the ground running in the discharge of his duties to ensure that agriculture took its pride of place because it was critical to internal security.
He noted that agriculture was one of the most critical sectors in the country and that given the necessary attention; it would help solve many of the nation’s challenges.
“For a number of reasons, people tend to downplay agriculture because they do not know its importance to national development,’’ he said.
Interior: Aregbesola says knowledge of ministry is newspaper based
The newly-inaugurated Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that his knowledge of the ministry does not transcend newspapers materials.
The former governor of Osun State was quoted as confiding this in top officials of the ministry shortly after his swearing-in by President Buhari.
Accordingly, Aregbesola was said to have directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs. Georgina Ekeoma, to oversee affairs, pending his assumption of office on Monday, August 26.
“My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the newspapers. I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then. We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment. I promise you a realistic, reasonable and commendable leadership,” Aregbesola said.
Why APC should control Bauchi Assembly, by Sabo
Comrade Mohammed Sabo is a former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar. In this interview, the ex-House of Representatives candidate in the 2019 election, speaks on the state of the nation, the Bauchi State House of Assembly crisis and the defeat of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. ALI GARBA reports
What is your take on the appointment of two ministers from Bauchi State by President Muhammadu Buhari?
The move is well commended and the people of Bauchi State appreciate the President for that. The truth is that President Buhari has been so magnanimous to Bauchi State and the North-East as well and this is taking into cognisance the key appointments he has given to the North-East and Bauchi State as well. From North-East, we have two service chiefs, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), TetFund Secretary, Chairman Niger-Delta Holding Company and others.
President Buhari has given our illustrious sons and daughters, who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers opportunities to serve the country. They include Mallam Adamu Adamu, a chartered accountant and an accomplished journalist as well as Hajiya Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, a proven administrator, who has distinguished herself in both her local and international career. Their pedigree is why we have so many expectations from them to unite the state and uphold the good virtues they have internalised all along. We expect them to work assiduously with President Buhari in taking the country to the next level.
But some people in Bauchi are complaining that the two ministers are from the same zone and local government area?
That is to tell you that the country is growing. We are moving democratically and heading towards development because the fact of the matter is that they are from Bauchi and nobody will dispute that both did not merited their nomination. Bauchi State belongs to all of us. I am from Bauchi South Senatorial district and if we are to take the statistics of appointments given to Bauchi South and Bauchi Emirate, then the other two senatorial districts would have protested.
We should take into consideration that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is from Bauchi South from Bauchi Emirate; TetFund Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro is from Bauchi South in Bogoro Local Government Area; Customs boss, Hamid Ali is from Dass from Bauchi South; Chairman Social Investment Programme, Manir is from Bauchi Local Government in Bauchi South; Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education, Prof. Ali is from Alkaleri Local Government Area in Bauchi Emirate. For long it has been like that. If you also look at our political history, we have produced four governors from 1999 to date. Ahmed Adamu Mu’azu, Bauchi South and Bauchi Emirate; Isa Yuguda, Bauchi South and Bauchi Emirate; Mohammed Abubakar is from Bauchi Local Government Area in Bauchi South and so also Senator Bala Mohammed from Alkaleri Local Government Area in Bauchi Emirate of Bauchi South.
But this people were very magnanimous and they did not complain, You should know that our people also look for the appointment but God in his own way gave appointment to this people and that is why we have to rally round to support them to ensure that they support the President to take the country to the next level by using their office to further unite us as one people, one state and working in the best interest of our state. So there is nothing wrong in that. We have applauded the President. We should go beyond looking at people from their own local government, region or senatorial district, but we should look at the people best on their merit and what they can offer for the best of our people and the best of the nation.
Adamu Adamu served for four years during the first term of President Buhari as Minister of Education. What are your expectations from him in his second tenure as minister?
I have said it in many fora that Adamu Adamu as a human being may have made mistakes, but you can see unity in the state as our three senators supported Mallam Adamu and Ambassador Katagum. Our members of House of Representatives also supported them and we were unanimous; even our leader, former Governor Abubaka, supported them to ensure that they scale through. So, what we are expecting from Adamu Adamu is that he should take the fatherly role now and he should unite Bauchi State irrespective of political affiliation or regional inclination. Bauchi State is one and we should unanimously work towards development of Bauchi State. I know he is a humble person and God fearing; he has not disappointed the President, so he will not disappoint the people of Bauchi State in his second coming.
What is your take on the Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis?
We have submitted our memorandum to the committee and the position of the party and stakeholders are very clear, but one thing you see in politics is a spirit of give and take. Sometimes you would take a very hard decision, but after consultation and some alignment, you begin to take a compromise position and I think the overall interest of all of us is Bauchi State. Now that critical stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders have involved themselves in this issue, we believe they would be able to resolve it. We are happy that they would come down to the table and do the needful.
We are saying that the deputy speaker belongs to All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is the minority, should allow us to produce the deputy speaker because the speaker is from APC, irrespective of whether he is totally APC. He won election under the APC, so we have to give him that benefit of doubt. We are very critical to the supremacy of the party and the deputy speaker should be from APC family because PDP succeeded in having eight members of the state Assembly out of 31 members of the Assembly. We have the majority – 22 members; so nobody on earth, if we are to play politics, would deprive APC from having the speaker and the deputy speaker and I think we are working towards that amicably to see that the issue is resolve and then we work in the best interest of the state.
Don’t you see that affecting governance in the state as the governor is a member of the PDP?
The constitution of Nigeria is very clear. There are three arms of government; executive, legislative and judiciary. So, everybody should be allowed to play within the ambit of the law. If this is allowed, then the state belongs to all of us. The executive is a different arm; they should find a way for working harmoniously for the development of the state.
What is your take on the recent call for revolution over the state of the nation?
That is unacceptable at a time when the President is working to unite the country; when the President working to combat insecurity; when the President is working to curtail kidnapping and banditry. Whoever is talking of revolution is a mediocre. If you are bringing radical changes, then you have to contest election. Nobody can doubt that our democracy has been deepened, APC lost Zamfara to the PDP in court; that has never happened in the history of democratic experienced in this country.
The President is working round the clock to ensure that he carries all and sundry along for the unity and progress of the country. Therefore, the call for revolution is deceptive one to cause unnecessary tension. If you look at even the reactions of majority of Nigerians, they are totally against Omoyele Sowore’s action. So, we are not in support of what he has done, knowing fully that he is a partisan person, a presidential candidate. He should have channeled his grievances through the legitimate way as Atiku Abubakar is pursuing his case through the legitimate way. If you are causing chaos to the country nobody would supported that at this critical time.
APC lost Bauchi State to the PDP during the last governorship election. Is there any plan or move by your party to unseat the governor?
We are in court. We are pursuing our legitimate case in court and we are hopeful. I said it and let me re-echo it again that by the grace of Almighty God, APC is going to be victorious in court and when this happens, it means that the flag bearer of the party, who is our leader, Mohammed Abubakar will come back as a governor. As an individual, he must have made some mistakes, but his return will allow him to correct the mistakes.
Secondly, that would even give the opportunity of APC to further consolidate on the good things that the APC government started. While we are in court, we ensure that our people work with the government. I call him a transition governor because he is subject to the verdict of the court. By the time we are done, then will now look at the way forward for the state.
What are your expectations from the Bala Mohammed administration though you are from the other side of the divide?
I think I am not in a better position to answer your question. First, his victory is been challenged in court, so you should wait until when the case is over. But now, we will pray that there should be peace; let there be peaceful co-existence, let there be separation of power, let us work in unity because that is our concern. One area our former governor was outstanding was the issue of security of lives and property of the good people of Bauchi State. Let this government emulate same and work with the diverse interest groups for the unity and progress of Bauchi State.
Kogi: Only an enemy will back re-election of Bello – Guber aspirant
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja
An aspirant of the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Hon. Hassan Abdullahi has said only an enemy of the state would root for the re-election of the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
Abdullahi, who represents Bassa and Dekina federal constituency in the House of Representatives, made the above submission at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.
The aspirant, who fielded questions from journalists, said it would be insulting for anybody to insinuate that he was on the race on the sponsorship of Bello.
The former Deputy Speaker of Kogi State asserted that among all the aspirants for the APC governorship ticket he was the only one who had contested election.
According to him, providence bestowed leadership on the present governor, noting that he never contested election.
Oyo: Makinde, Ajimobi’s bicker over govt vehicles
The battle of wits between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi, witnessed a fresh twist recently over the claim by the incumbent that officials of the immediate past government made away with government vehicles while leaving office. Sola Adeyemo reports
I
mmediately Engr Seyi Makinde was inaugurated as governor of Oyo State on May 29, a confounding news hit the airwaves that he and his aides could not get official vehicles to work with as vehicles used by his predecessor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and his aides had been taken away.
While many people considered that act as a seeming rape of Oyo people’s collective patrimony, Ajimobi and his aides, however, saw Makinde’s expose as “mere storm in a tea cup.” In their claims, other past government officials like them did a similar thing without anybody batting an eyelid.
Ajimobi specifically said his predecessor, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, also went with his official vehicles and he (Ajimobi) never complained or made any public issue out of it. He, therefore, wondered why much ado about nothing.
The lid was blown off the controversial issue, when the Chief of Staff to Governor Makinde, Chief Olabisi Ilaka, told journalists that Ajimobi, his wife (Florence) and most of their aides made away with their official vehicles leaving him, the governor and even the Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola, with no option than to use their personal vehicles to carry on with official assignments.
Interestingly, most of the vehicles carted away were bought brand new about three months to the exit of the Ajimobi administration, so they could not have been said to be so unserviceable to qualify them for auctioning.
But, Ajimobi’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which dismissed the allegation, asked Makinde to name anyone who stole or went away with government’s vehicles. The denial stunned many people, who believed that the PDP government was only out on a mission to unduly dent the image of the past administration.
Amidst the allegation, counter-allegation and denials, the state government surprisingly on July, 12, announced recovery of 13 vehicles among the horde taken away by Ajimobi’s aides. Barely two weeks after, five more vehicles were recovered from some mechanic workshops, where they were abandoned. One of the vehicles was even abandoned close to the Government House without its key.
The discovery introduced another dimension to the issue as many observers were forced to expect further denial from the APC apologists. Instead of denial, they accused those they described as commissioned loyalists of the incumbent government of waylaying their vehicles on the streets and harassing them. Some of them had to give up by abandoning the vehicles at different locations.
New Telegraph‘s investigation revealed that a senior official of the immediate past administration went away with a brand new car bought in February 2019 at N35 million, barely three months to the expiration of the government’s tenure. Report had it that the senior official only paid N270,000 to purchase and personalise the vehicle.
The debacle was trailed by series of debates and analysis, one of which was at an Ibadan-based private radio station Fresh FM, where Alhaji Bola Akinyemi (Director General of Olabisi Ilaka Campaign Organisation), confirmed that the ex-Governor Ajimobi went away with three vehicles, while his wife, Florence, went away with seven.
A loyalist of Ajimobi and past Chairman of the Omi Apata Local Council Development Area, Adeniyi Oyekunle, eventually owned up, but expressed dis gust at the dust being raised over the issue.
His words: “Every official that went away with an official vehicle did it legally because they got it through the approval of Governor Ajimobi. All the officials who went away with their official vehicles wrote to the governor, asking whether they should go with their official vehicles as part of their severance allowance and it was granted. The papers are there as record of evidence. It is part of the perks of office and such is done everywhere.
“Executive officers of companies are allowed to go away with the official vehicles they use in office. There is no big deal about it. It is one of the ways of appreciating any official, who has served an organisation meritoriously. I don’t know why Governor Makinde is making a fuss out of ordinary vehicles instead of facing the business of governance.
But, carpeting Oyekunle’s justification of Ajimobi’s action, Akinyemi said: “It is a shame that a public official, who was taken care of for a whole eight years with public funds, would still feel insatiable as to think that property of the government that provided for all his needs for eight years should be carted away. It is simply a thieving idea. These are property bought with peoples’ money. What else would any such public official say he still needs? If anybody is saying that it is the tradition, this PDP government of Engr. Seyi Makinde does not believe in that and will not tolerate it,” he said.
Recalling that he was part of late Governor Lam Adesina’s government, Akinyemi said every vehicle used by all government officials then were submitted to the traffic poll and accounted for then. To him, it was outlandish and a misnomer to now justify the situation, where government officials would go away with government property.
Dismissing Oyekunle’s defence, Akinyemi added that company officials could be allowed to go with their official vehicles, “but the vehicles we are talking of here were not bought by any company or organisation, but with the people’s money. Why not allow the people to continue to enjoy their property? Why must some few individuals go away with the property of the masses simply because they held some political offices for few years?”
Corroborating Akinyemi, the newly-inaugurated Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Kehinde Ayoola, said he returned his official car as the then Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly during Adesina’s administration. “I even have the receipt of the transaction with me till date”, he boasted, wondering why any government official would not see it as preposterous leaving office with property that belongs to the people.
Also condemning the stand of Ajimobi’s aides, Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, described the justification as “shameless and unconscionable.”
Adisa stressed that “the incumbent government in Oyo State issued an ultimatum to officials of the immediate past administration, who illegally carted away government vehicles and other properties, to return such or risk being reported to the security agencies.”
He added: “The decision was informed by the monumental impunity the new administration in the state has uncovered so far. Even on Inauguration Day, it was so bad that the inauguration committee had to scamper here and there to source vehicles for the new governor and his deputy.
“As we speak, Governor Makinde and his deputy are compelled to rely on their personal vehicles for use as convoy cars in the discharge of their duties. The same is true of other government officials appointed so far. And that is despite the records which show that huge sums were expended on the purchase of new cars in the last year of the immediate past administration. Indeed, a number of such cars were purchased about three months to the end of that government.
“This government will not permit anyone to mix up facts in an attempt to defend a strange tradition of ‘vultures in governance’ which is diametrically opposed to the Service Agenda of the Makinde administration.
“There is a clear difference when a vehicle is boarded and the appropriate amount paid. The records at the disposal of government clearly demarcate the illegally taken cars from the boarded vehicles. We also make bold to state that the officials charged with recovery of the said cars and the security operatives have so far been very civil in their procedures and no fewer than 19 cars have been recovered.
“Television cameras were on the toe of the officials who recovered the last set of five vehicles and those who took the cars away are well documented. There is no government instrument or law of the State House of Assembly that permits vehicles to be taken away ‘free of charge’ or in the exercise of ‘discretionary powers’ as shown in a memo elements of the past government secretly leaked in a bid to blackmail the incumbent government.
“Because the government in place in Oyo is all about probity, openness, and accountability, it will not condone attempts to seize public property or distribute them like a Father Christmas in the twilight of his trade.
“It is disheartening that some persons who have had the opportunity of serving our dear state, a state of Omoluabi, would openly defend any absurdity or propensity to loot government property in a manner that debases the true Omoluabi culture that defines us here.”
Confirming that the state government was indeed poised to recover the ‘stolen’ vehicles, a Protocol Officer, Alhaji Adebisi Olopoeniyan, openly admitted that he led some men to track down the recovered vehicles.
He said: “These people were in government from May 29, 2011 till May 29, 2019 and yet they were not satisfied with all the booties in their care and perks they derived so far from holding positions of authority. I can’t deny that government vehicles carted away by them are being recovered daily. Let them keep quiet or we will be forced to expose the atrocities further.
“It is true I led people to recover the vehicles, where they were hidden. We got information that if we didn’t arrive where the vehicles were parked, they could be moved away. We know the police may not act on it before they (vehicles) are relocated, because of official demands and other consideration, so I led people there; got their keys and I asked the drivers to take them to government house.
“It would have been an offence if on recovery of such vehicles as claimed, I asked the drivers I took there to drive them to my house. But this is a case of ensuring that government vehicles stolen by some people are retrieved and taken to Agodi Government House.
“If the government house was possible to cart away, these people would have done so. The level of their alleged theft of government property was mind-boggling. They ought to have approached the police to invite me for the said robbery.
“We have gotten more information and lead on more vehicles. We will go after them because those vehicles were bought with tax payers’ money. Some of us feel that denying the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government access to those vehicles will stifle performance of our government, reason we moved against them. We are still going to recover the other vehicles from them.”
Meanwhile, even the Sallah day’s claim by Ajimobi that the vehicles were properly given away by his government was condemned by Makinde, who said that his predecessor misrepresented facts. He vowed not to let off on the issue until all the vehicles are recovered to the government’s transport pool.
Oshiomhole vs Obaseki: Is the storm over?
Edo crisis: The dust settles
Respite appears to be on the way for the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the two generals battling for the soul of the party in the state appear to be sheathing their swords. In this report, WALE ELEGBEDE asks whether the conciliatory move between Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki was real or another phantom political antic
Unlike other human endeavors where the principles of input and output determine results, the business of politics does not operate on the give and take schedule.
In politics, the best of all impossibilities could overnight become a possibility and vice versa. It’s a game where rules are adopted at the convenience of the players.
Thus, the currency of exchange in politics is interest and the warehouses for transactions are basically the constituted hierarchies and political parties. They could make or mar any ambition and they usually look to entrench their influence at every power contest and polls.
Perhaps, the pursuit for this interest is responsible for the crisis that emanated in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when the simmering cold war between the state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole became a talking point across the country.
Curiously, with both the traditional and online media already screaming about the titanic battle for the soul of the Edo APC, the two gladiators in the fray kept keeping a straight face on the crisis, stating repeatedly that there is no animosity between them.
With the proxy war pitching the state House of Assembly and Governor Obaseki against the leadership of the National Assembly, it was quite easy for the Oshiomhole camp to externalized the crisis as one that is about due process.
But the Speaker of the embattled Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, wouldn’t take the saint role adopted by the former governor in the crisis, stating that the wrangling between the state’s legislature is a smokescreen by Oshiomhole and his loyalists to deprive Obaseki a second term.
Okiye, who spoke with New Telegraph, raised the alarm that the said planned takeover of the Assembly by the Senate, which was roundly condemned by Nigerians, is capable of destabilizing the Big Heart state, urging the federal lawmakers to act as agents of peace and not merchants of crisis.
He said: “The truth is that the Edo State Assembly and my office are not the real targets of this crisis. The plot is actually aimed at Obaseki and the endpoint is to stop him from getting a return ticket as governor next year.
“Comrade Oshiomhole is actually after Obaseki; the state Assembly was only a smokescreen to his plans. The idea now is to take over the house, destabilize the state and possibly impeach the governor. The Edo Peoples Movement that originated this crisis has boasted that it will ensure that the governor does not come back for the second tenure.”
Okiye added that the threat of takeover from the National Assembly was part of the grand plot of Oshiomhole, saying, “I have said it before on several occasions that we know who is beating the drum for them in the National Assembly. They have found themselves in the position of a stooge to make it look like they cannot think outside the box; it’s unfortunate.”
While the leadership tussles in the 7th session of the state Assembly was tendered as the basis for the current crisis, insiders within the state argued that the cold war between the duo can primarily be traced to Oshiomhole loyalists who are said to have been protesting against alleged unfair treatment by the current governor after the departure of Oshiomhole from Government House, Benin. This line of argument was also enhanced by dismissal of eight commissioners believed to be loyalists of the former governor.
The Edo Assembly crisis started at the commencement of the seventh Assembly in June when the inauguration of the principal officers of the state legislature became a cause of crisis between the godfather and his godson.
Obaseki was said to have wanted Frank Okiye representing Esan North East I, as speaker while Oshiomhole was disposed to Vicotor Edoro, representing Esan Central constituency. Incidentally, the APC-led Assembly produced 12 members for Oshiomhole and 12 for Obaseki.
The 12 members-elect loyal to Oshiomhole, who claimed that they were shortchanged by their colleagues, took the fight to the National Assembly, leading to both chambers directing the governor to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration else the assembly would be taken over by National Assembly.
The Senate took its decision on the plenary before heading for recess giving Governor Obaseki one week to issue a fresh proclamation for the constitution of the Edo State House of Assembly or it would take over its legislative functions.
The Senate took the decision when it received the report of its ad hoc committee led by Sen. Abdullahi Sabi (APC Niger) which had, in the past two weeks, investigated the crisis in the assembly.
The committee had initially recommended three weeks for the take-over, but the recommendation was later amended to a week.
However, Senator Rochas Okorocha (Imo West) faulted the decision of the Senate to take over the House of Assembly, adding that the Red Chamber is overreaching itself on the Edo Assembly issue.
The immediate past governor of Imo State said: “The National Assembly seems to be overreaching its boundary in this matter. We appear to be in a hurry to take over the Edo State House of Assembly.
“We should see this as a family affair in APC and we must not ridicule ourselves in public, rather we should look into the matter instead of this position the Senate is taking.
“I have been a governor before and I think what is happening in Edo is simply a failure of leadership which can be addressed,’’ he said.
President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, while defending the position, said: “The decision is in conformity with the decision of the House of Representatives two weeks ago.
“If the National Assembly can reach out to the president on any matter, I don’t see any reason the same cannot be done in any state when democracy is threatened.”
But not in sync with the National Assembly, a group under the auspices of the Edo Youth Vanguard, sounded a stern warning to the lawmakers to either be impartial in its intervention in the contrived impasse in the state House of Assembly or incur the wrath of the youth.
In a statement signed by the its president, Nosakhare Oseghale, the youth group said; “We have just decided to maintain the peace and order in the state as encouraged and entrenched by Governor Obaseki but we are privy to the shenanigans of selfish and mindless Abuja political merchants and we shall not allow them to dictate to us who the leaders of our House of Assembly should be. Since when did the national party start interfering in the composition of the leadership of a state House of Assembly if not that there is a particular interest that needs to be served?”
Also baring his mind, former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said anyone who opposes Obaseki in the state is undermining the people of the state.
“What is happening is a mystery to me and for funny reasons, we have been unable to get the story behind the story. All I know is that we have a government and the voice of the people says Obaseki deserves all the support that he can get,’’ he said.
“If anyone wants to remove him and destabilise the state, it is wrong. The governor is delivering good governance to the people. They should wait until the party primary. I call on everyone to continue to support the governor.”
To test the veracity of the threat of the National Assembly to take over the state Assembly, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Yekini Idiaye and Hon Henry Okhuarobo (Ikpoba-Okha constituency), approached the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the matter.
Ruling on the suit, Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed restrained the National Assembly, the Police and the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) from interfering or sealing up the Assembly.
Ruling on a motion ex parte with Suit No: FHC/PH/CS/159/2019, Justice Mohammed also ordered the Clerk of the National Assembly, President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives from interfering or taking over the legislative functions of the Assembly.
The court also restrained the Governor of Edo state, Mr. Godwin Obaseki from issuing any fresh proclamation for the state Assembly pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.
The court granted four Order of Interim Injunctions and adjourned the case to August 16 for further hearing.
The order, signed by the Court Registrar, MS Hassan, also restrained the Inspector-General of Police and the State Security Service or their agents or officers from sealing up the Assembly or obstructing the plaintiffs in whatever manner in the performance of their constitutional duties as members of the Edo State House of Assembly.
Speaking on the lapse of the on the one-week ultimatum and the ruling of the court restraining it from taking over the Assembly, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, said the development didn’t warrant any urgent need to reconvene in order to review the developments.
But the crisis took a turn last week during the Sallah celebration when the governor paid a surprise visit to the Iyamho residence of the APC national chairman, a development that many analysts never saw coming.
Governor Obaseki, who had appeared in company with his wife, Betsy Obaseki at the ISO venue of the reception in honour of 80th birthday of the former APC National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, had hurriedly left his wife to attend the meeting with Oshiomhole.
Arising from the meeting from the visit which dragged late into the night of Monday, the APC chairman said the media was responsible for creating factions between them for their own gains.
Oshiomhole, who spoke after the meeting said the rift between himself and his successor, Obaseki was the creation of people with personal interest just as he described Obaseki as his brother.
Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, Oshiomhole said the meeting was not unusual as he was in constant touch with Governor Obaseki.
“From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with.”
He said it was unfortunate that the media liked creating factions for their own gains.
Obaseki also noted that the visit to his predecessor was not unusual, saying that he decided to celebrate Sallah with his former boss.
He said the visit was to celebrate Edo leaders just as the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, was celebrated by the state earlier in the day.
“There is nothing unusual about this meeting; today is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in Benin City, and we decided to come here to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor,” the governor said.
He added that people who think there was a rift between him and his predecessor should stop thinking so.
While some said that the parley is a sign that the two leaders are ready to work together in the interest of the state, others said that the meeting was only a façade meant only for both parties to simmer for a while.
Will the yet to be inaugurated lawmakers take their oath of office after the parley? What happened to the House leadership, will it be reconstituted or status quo maintained? Is the 2020 second term ticket of Obaseki now confirmed or not? Answers to these questions are in the belly of time.
POLITICAL NOTES: Need for visionary leaders
V
isionary leadership is the principal element, which ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of citizens’ socio-economic aspirations, but dearth of such in Nigeria has continued to raise questions over Nigeria’s leadership recruitment process.
With a few exceptions, Nigeria has been struck by a string of inept leaders at the various levels of governance, and who are gradually running the country aground, while less endowed nations that had independence the same time with her, have continued to make progress.
To most analysts, Nigeria’s problem had never been paucity of funds and resources. With an area of over 923,773 square kilometers, the largest single geographical unit along the west coast of Africa and the largest population in the continent, Nigeria has the most envious economic profile in Africa. The nation is the leading producer of crude oil and gas in Africa and 6th in the world.
But, close to 60 decades of self-rule, Nigeria remains a land of poverty despite her huge potential. This, many believe, was made possible, mainly by ineffective leadership, which has impeded development as it takes commitment and focus on the part of a leader to deliver good governance.
According to analysts, a critical look at countries that have made progress showed that they enjoyed visionary leadership at different points in their history. In the case of Nigeria, they put the blame on the process of emergence of her leaders.
Nigeria, they said, have witnessed more of accidental leaders going by the process of their emergence with attendant poor governance. This, perhaps, explains why Africa’s most populous country has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership.
No doubt, the situation in the country is different from prepared and vision-driven leadership obtainable in other democracies of the world. It is against this backdrop that some stakeholders have continued to call for a review of the country’s leadership recruitment process.
They argued that with a population of over 180 million, comprising over 300 ethnic nationalities and a multiplicity of cultural and religious diversities, Nigeria cannot make do with incompetent leadership.
They further posited that a country without a visionary leader faces social and economic instability, as leaders with vision inspire citizens and mobilise them for nation building; employ wisdom, foresight, sense of purpose and commitment to galvanise them towards self-actualisation as well as propel the national spirit in them.
POLITRICKS: Party chieftains flow with the tide
I
t is hard time for hangers-on, who depend on public office holders for survival. These hangers-on, who usually seize opportunity of any political gathering as time of merriment experienced the shock of their lives during a recent birthday bash by one of their benefactors.
Expecting that the usual gifts that normally come with such gathering to flow, supporters of the politician, whose party in now in opposition, got the shock of their lives, when their benefactor told them that he would rather educate them on how to key into the various programmes of the government and engage in meaningful ventures that will change their lives than to doll out cash as usual.
No doubt, the piece of advice didn’t go do well with the hangers-on as there was a sudden switch in their moody, but the party bigwig maintained that it is time people start engaging in meaningful ventures rather than hoping on handouts from politicians.
POLITRICKS; Frustrations of a 2019 campaigner
P
olitical appointments serve two distinct functions. One is to reward supporters and the other to control the state. The reward function of political appointment is a feature of many traditional patronage systems, where the political party that wins an election rewards its supporters with appointments and other favours.
Such is the character of politics that to the victor belong the spoils. But, this has not been the case for some chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as most of them are in a fix over how they would be rewarded for their efforts during the 2019 general election.
One of these loyalists, who hails from the south eastern part of the country, could not hide his frustration after the President forwarded the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.
He emphatically told Politricks that he never envisaged that he would be treated shabbily by the APC leadership despite his commitment, material and otherwise during the elections.
Group tasks judiciary on election petitions
T
he National Convener, Project774ForAtiku2019, Dr. Sani Adamu, has expressed confidence that the nation’s judiciary will ensure justice to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.
This is just as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Democratic Institute, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse and the Secretary General, Movement for NigerianRestructuring, Barrister Fred Nzeako said the country’s judiciary is now focus of attention of the whole world and, therefore, the need for it to rise above the board and deliver a credible judgement without bias.
Dr. Pearse described the case now before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as a litmus test, urging Nigerians, democrats and all advocates of rule of law the world over to pay close attention.
Addressing a World Press Conference in Lagos State, Dr. Adamu, who is the convener of the group, hailed well-meaning Nigerians for maintaining peace and remaining hopeful that their mandate would be returned to them soon, recalling the exploit of the PDP/Atiku legal team and the steadfastness of the witnesses and technical experts, which he described as convincing.
“Most Nigerians have witnessed our efforts at the tribunal. The brilliance shown by our legal team and the steadfastness of our witnesses and technical experts have indeed convinced us beyond reasonable doubt that Atiku is coming,” he said.
Adamu, in his lecture titled: “Stolen mandate will never yield any good for Nigeria,” equally said the whole world had focused on the nation’s judiciary, looking forward to how the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal would deliver justice without fear or favour.
He expressed oncern over the arrest and continued detention of Sahara Reporters publisher, Mr. Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerians for planning a simple civil disobedience, saying this act to forcefully suppress any opposing view, portend a looming danger in the country.
“This press conference will be incomplete if we do not speak out against the looming anarchy in the country as a result of the president’s actions to forcefully suppress any opposing view, which is guaranteed by our constitution. I am referring to the unlawful arrest and detention of Mr Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerians for planning a simple civil disobedience,” he said.
Lamenting that the police and Army had become government’s instruments of suppression and unconstitutional actions against lawful protest, Adamu urged the government to unconditionally release Sowore without further delay.
“I call on the government to unconditionally release Mr. Sowore without further delay. The government must guarantee his safety and well-being and those of his comrades. Enough of these unconstitutional behavior,” he said.
Impeachment: Kogi deputy gov, Achuba, sues Assembly
T
he Deputy Governor of Kogi, Elder Simon Achuba, has dragged the State House of Assembly to court following impeachment noticed recently served on him.
Achuba approached the State High Court, Lokoja to challenge the purported impeachment notice served on him by the Kogi State House of Assembly, on grounds that it was served out of time and marred with irregularities.
The case is set for hearing on the date to be announced soon by the court.
It would be recalled that the State Assembly had commenced an impeachment process against the Deputy Governor over alleged gross misconduct.
The impeachment notice was read by the majority leader of the House, Abdullahi Bello (Ajaokuta, APC) as a petition on the floor of the Assembly.
He said the petition was based on three grounds of criminal indulgence, financial misappropriation and non-performance.
Meanwhile, the Kogi State House of Assembly has requested the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to constitute a seven-man Panel of Inquiry to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor of the state, Elder Simon Achuba.
The Assembly made the request in a resolution reached at plenary on Tuesday in Lokoja, following the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Abdullahi Bello-Balogun (APC-Ajaokuta).
The motion called for an investigation into the allegations, which is a second step toward impeachment of the public officer.
Presenting the motion, Bello-Balogun said the motion was sequel to issuance of a Notice of Allegations to the deputy governor on Aug. 8, 2019.
He explained that the deputy governor evaded service of the Notice of Allegations on him and also directed that none of his aides should receive any correspondence from the Assembly on his behalf.
Bello-Balogun said that the prayers calling for investigation in the motion were in line with Section 188(3) which stipulated that the House should resolve by motion, supported by not less than two-third of members, to request the Chief Judge to set up the seven-man panel to investigate the allegations.
He added that the deputy governor’s attack on Gov. Yahaya Bello and the State Government as well as the alleged discrete and open support for candidates of the opposition parties during the Presidential, National and State Assembly elections in February and March, amounted to gross misconduct.
