APC will regain victory in Benue, says Rep Dyegh
Hon. John Dyegh represents Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State and is Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights. He was in the race for speakership of the 9th House but withdrew at the last minute. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the ministers-designate, the last election in Benue State and a host of issues.
You were in the contest for the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and at some point people believed you will vie for Deputy Speaker. What happened to your ambition?
It is quite true I was in the race for the position of Speaker, which you and I know that I have the right to contest and of course, I do possess the requisite experience and competence to lead the 9th House of Representatives having been in the Green Chamber for eight years.
My decision to contest for Speaker was, however, not for selfish reasons; it was an attempt to offer myself for higher service for my constituents and Nigeria at large. I was offering myself, my competence, my experience, my time and talents and indeed my readiness to make sacrifices for the good of every Nigerian. So, it was not for pecuniary interest.
You are also aware that along the line, my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in its wisdom decided to zone the position of Speaker to the South-West and gave the Deputy Speaker to North Central. And I want you to know that as I have always said, I am a loyal party man, who believes in the supremacy of the party; I am a team player who strongly believes in the cooperation of party members and unity of purpose.
Yes, I would have contested for the position of Deputy Speaker, which was for the North Central, but I had to defer to the persuasion and plea from party leaders and elders to drop my ambition so that the wish of the party would prevail. So, I withdrew in respect to the directive of the party.
Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila released the names of committee chairmen and deputies before the House proceeded on recess; and many of the experienced lawmakers were not considered. Some analysts also expressed shock that some of the ranking members were not given juicy committees. How comfortable are you with the development?
First of all, I would say a legislator has three primary functions: that of representation, lawmaking and oversight. So, one necessarily does not have to be a committee chairman to function. But I think why lawmakers seek for committee leadership is for them to be in a vantage position to attract development to their constituency and also assist their constituents in terms of employment and so on.
So, when people talk about juicy committees, I really do not understand. May be some would want to get what you called juicy committees for other reasons, but to me, I am not in the House to make money. I contested election to come and serve the people. This is my ninth year in the House of Representatives and for eight years, I never headed any committee, but I was able to work for my constituents. Now, the appointment of committee chairmen is at the pleasure of the selection committee, which is headed by the Speaker. So, if in the wisdom of the Speaker and his team decided to make appointments, I do not have any problem with it.
However, we must not lose sight of experience in the parliament, it is also very important. Although, we have only 105 committees that are to be shared amongst 350 members, that is when you take out the ten principal officers; so certainly the committees will not go round. But I can only speak for myself.
Again, some analysts expected that people like you and Hon. Umar Bago should have gotten bigger committees…
Well, the Speaker has made me chairman of the Committee on Human Rights and I am not complaining. Like I said, I am here for service and I see human rights committee as another avenue for me to speak for my constituents and the people of Nigeria. There are a lot of human rights issues around us. Take for instance, Benue State where thousands of people have been killed and left many more displaced and thousands of them are in internally displaced camps living under very inhuman conditions. For me, working for these hapless Nigerians is more dignifying than going to lobby for a committee with the intent of lining my pocket.
Look at the case of states in the North-East: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe and in the North-West, Zamfara State where so many people have been killed and the surviving victims are also in IDP camps wallowing in abject poverty. There are also disturbing issues of human trafficking and modern slavery; there are issues illegal migration of Nigerians dying in the desert. In fact a whole lot of issues- suspects who are allegedly maltreated by security agencies; suspects who are rotting away in detention awaiting trial for dozens of years.
I will be happy if I can make an impact in the lives of these people who are suffering, some for not fault of theirs, but for the evil being perpetrated against them for reasons we cannot comprehend. And I cannot speak for Hon. Bago; I don’t even know the committee he is chairing.
What is the relationship between you and Speaker Gbajabiamila and in fact the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris?
Oh, very cordial. I do not have any problem with any of them. I have a lot of respect for both of them and we have had a great working relationship and we will continue to work together for the benefit of the House and Nigerians.
President Buhari’s ministerial list has generated a lot of criticism from a cross section of Nigerians, that it is made up of recycled politicians who have nothing fresh to offer the nation…
I think Nigerians have the right to assess the quality of ministers nominated by their President to serve the nation. So, for me, when they raise issues about particular nominees, they may have reasons for their actions. But we must also recognise that the constitution has empowered Mr. President to choose his ministers and he does that based on who he feels will be able to deliver on his agenda.
President Buhari promised us Next Level and if the people he has chosen are the ones he believes can help him attains that Next Level, we should give them a chance before criticising.
I would like to speak about the minister from my state, Distinguished Senator George Akume. Senator Akume is by every standard fit to be a minister of the Federal Republic and I do not think there is any other person more deserving of that nomination from Benue than him. This is a man who had a meritorious career in the civil service and rose to the peak as Permanent Secretary. He served as governor for eight years and served as a senator for 12 years; four of which he was Senate Minority Leader. He is a grassroots politician and a leader who is loved by his people and has in fact touched the lives of many. So, I believe his nomination could not have come at a better time than now.
Apart from him, there are equally other distinguished Nigerians who have excelled in different fields and previous national and even international assignments that have been nominated by the President. Perhaps, people have issues with one or two of the nominees and that is natural; but I think the president has the final say and most especially if they had been screened and confirmed by the senate, we should give them a chance.
Talking about screening and confirmation, many Nigerians picked holes in the ‘bow and go’ process adopted by the senate in screening most of the nominees. Don’t you think the Senate should have subjected the nominees to a rigorous screening?
Well, I am not the spokesperson for the senate, but like I earlier said, Nigerians have the right to question their representatives, when they feel certain things are not going the way they expect. I know some Nigerians would have wanted a situation where all the ministers would be subjected to a question and answer session, but the Senate felt otherwise. The Senate has its own rules and standing orders; but it is also traditional to parliaments all over the world to allow ‘their own’ to take a bow. So, the practice of bow and go is not peculiar to Nigerian parliament.
Again, I would like to make reference to the nominee from Benue State, Distinguished Senator Akume. He was one of those who were asked to take a bow and go. For such a highly experienced leader, we do not necessarily expect that he be put to test again. He is eminently qualified and has proven time and again that he is capable and can fit in perfectly in the Next Level agenda of the President. He has been a loyal and hardworking member of the APC; he was there from the beginning and understands the party’s manifesto as well as Mr. President’s philosophy of leadership. I believe he is an asset to this administration.
The DSS finally obeyed court ruling permitting leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky to travel for medical attention. What’s your take on this?
It is a welcome development and I believe that with the DSS’ compliance with the court order, the restiveness, we have had in the past would have been put to rest. The protest from Shi’ite members would cease and the tension generated by their activities will end too. It means the government is conscious of her responsibility as regards respect to the rule of law.
As a human rights committee, we will be working round the clock to ensure that the right of no Nigerian is being trampled upon. We must respect human dignity and fundamental rights of every Nigerian irrespective of their social, religious or ethnic inclination. At the same time, we will be engaging the people on the need for them to always respect the laws of the land and endeavour to act within the ambit of the law at all times.
There is general insecurity in the land and everybody seems too scared. What do you think the government should do to bring sanity to the nation again?
The level of insecurity is actually disturbing; killings by bandits, kidnapping by armed robbers and even inter-tribal clashes. It is really scaring and I believe every Nigerian is concerned. I believe the security agencies and the government is doing their best to nip this terrible situation in the bud. I will advise the government not to rest on its oars. The government should also review its security tactics and approach; inject new blood where it is desirable and seek alternative strategies. There is too much of blood spilling in the country. These are indeed trying times for the nation and I do not think anybody envisaged that we may be in this state today. But like they say nobody knows tomorrow and the problem is now with us; we have to face it squarely. I think we should eschew divisive politics at this time and work as one. All hands must be on deck so that we can overcome this problem as a nation. Nigeria is a great nation and we must all work to maintain that status. President cannot do it alone; he needs the input of other stakeholders across party lines.
Your party, the APC seems to have lost steam in Benue State during the last general election; can it bounce back at all?
I don’t think I will agree with you that the APC lost steam in the last general elections. Certain factors fueled a lot of blackmail, couple with electoral irregularities including rigging and vote buying. But we did our best and most of our people who lost are in the tribunals, which hopefully we believe we will be able to reclaim the positions that were fraudulently taken away from us to other political parties.
I want to say that Benue is an APC state any day any time. We have a track record of high performance and that stands us out from other political parties. We are very confident that the courts will give us justice at the end of the day, so that we can continue with the good work we have been doing in the state.
The Federal Government is being criticised over the arrest of former presidential candidate and the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore. What is your take on this issue?
Well, this issue is before the court and the security agencies are still investigating so I will not want to comment on it. But I want to say that every Nigerian is entitled to the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of speech and the right to protest, but these rights, however must be expressed within the ambit of the law. So, it is for the courts to determine if that was done in this instant. I will also advise the security agencies to always adhere strictly to the rule of law in dealing with the people.
No police, army can stop anger against injustice in Nigeria –Rev. Gado
Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Gado is a prominent Christian leader in Northern Nigeria. He was also a governorship aspirant in Gombe State during the 2019 generation elections. He takes a swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari while X-raying current challenges in Nigeria, in this interview with Tai Anyanwu
How do you feel about the state of the nation’s security?
The poem by W.B Yates “The Second Coming” describes how I feel about the state of the nation’s security. It says “turning and turning in the widening gyre, the falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere The ceremony of innocence, is drowned; The best lack all conviction, while the worst Are full of passionate intensity’’.
Late Professor Chinua Achebe used part of this poem to title one of his famous books Thing Fall Apart to describe the impact western culture had on the community life. The coming of Buhari has had an adverse effect on the security agencies of this country. The morale in the Army, the Police and DSS, and so on. is at its lowest ebb. The rank and file are doing their best with the antiquated arms and ammunition. His priority is on fulanization and Islamization. Look at how much he earmarked for the Fulani Radio Station and RUGA, see who he had or has for ministerial positions, National Security Adviser, and the Judiciary?
Who and who is being promoted, who is being appointed and who gets the contract and who and who is being prosecuted or not prosecuted?
The intention is clear, disarm the people and arm the herdsmen and the bandits so that the communities can easily be dislodged and taken over.
What is your take on the issue of Fulanisation and Islamization of Nigeria?
Fulanization and Islamization has been an open secret in Nigeria. Some of us have been shouting since college days. I am glad and thankful to OBJ for shining the spotlight on it even though OBJ and some of his powerful colleagues help Buhari get into office in spite of Buhari’s open confession for the implementation and expansion of the Sharia.
I am surprised though, at the reaction of Nigerians to the Fulanization and Islamization agenda of President Buhari. Fulanization and Islamization is alive and well. It has been going on before independence, at independence and after independence. Fulanization and Islamization is a done deal and we all are to blame for it from our military, political, community, religious traditional leaders and the electorate. Barely two weeks after our Independence, the Patriot Newspaper quoted Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto as saying “The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our grand-father Uthman Danfodio. We must ruthlessly prevent the change of power. We use the minorities of the North as willing tools and the South as a conquered territory and never allow them to rule over us and never allow them to rule over their future”.
Sardauna of Sokoto provided the blue print that has been meticulously and judiciously followed without a single error. At about the same the West African Student Union based in the UK wrote a letter to the conference of Northern chiefs asking them to support the constitutional evolution of Nigeria into an independent nation. In reply to this letter the Chiefs declared that “holding the country together is not possible except by means of the religion of the Prophet. If they want unity let them follow our religion.”
Under General Yakubu Gowon’s administration missionary schools were forcefully taken over while in many instances their names were changed to Islamic names. In 1990 all members of the Armed Forces Ruling Council were Muslims except for General Ike Nwachuku an Igbo whose mother was a Fulani Muslim. Also in 1997 all commissioners of police during Abacha’s government were Muslims. General IBB surreptitiously registered Nigeria as a member of the Organisation of Islamic Conference which up till today has not been changed.
When Rear Admiral Ebitu Ukiwe the then second in command told the world that he only heard of it in the media like everybody else. He was promptly removed and forcefully retired from the Navy. The same IBB hosted the first Islam in Africa Conference in Abuja and he donated funds from the Federal Government of Nigeria for operations including the vision of transforming Nigeria to an Islamic State and enthroning the Sultan of Sokoto as its “Supreme ruler”
I wished General OBJ, who raised the alarm did so in his second coming because between 1999-2007 the Sharia Code of the Islam law was re-introduced in the North in an expanded version, Islamic Police (Hisbah) was introduced. Christian girls were abducted, forcefully converted and forced into marriage. Buhari has never hidden his desire to fully introduce the Sharia. In 2001 or so he called for the introduction of “total” Islamic law. He said “I will continue to show openly and inside me the total commitment the Sharia movement that is sweeping all over Nigeria. God willing, we will not stop the agitation for the total implementation of the Sharia in the country”. If he said that while seeking for office, we would be foolish or naïve to think that he will not fulanize and Islamize Nigeria in office. Just look at his appointments in his first four years and the current list of ministers. Among the ministers waiting to be assigned portfolios is one who years ago led a riot in a higher institution against the Christian body in the school (Fellowship of Christian Students (FCS). The leader was killed and some Christian students expelled simple for trying propagate their faith.
Some ethnic groups have resorted to self-help to tackle the issue of insecurity. What is the import?
That means these ethnic groups no longer trust the government to protect them. It is a vote of no confidence and a serious disappointment in the administration. It’s like the days before the civil war broke out in 1966. Loss of trust led to people taking the law into their hands. Before the coming of the colonial government ethnic groups had their own defensive mechanism in place and it worked. They relinquished that because the colonial government protected them from physical attack that could come from another ethnic group.
Now that it seems the centre is failing to hold, ethnic groups have to fall back to what they knew best. If they fail, they have nobody to blame but themselves. That has been the call from well-meaning leaders of the country that communities should protect themselves. The number and places of attacks are too many for the securities to handle considering the fact that they provide security at political rallies, for governors, Senators, House of Reps, Ministers and commissioners and since more police are busy protecting government functionaries the people are left to source for their own security.
Besides that, there is a serious allegation that the army is colluding with the Boko Haram or the herdsmen and bandits. Wow, when the protector becomes a predator it is every community for itself and God for us all.
Buhari is slamming those who are critical of his government, accusing them of not being patriotic. What is you take on that?
My first take is that he should thank and commend them just as he did when he was sick and Nigerians prayed for him. The same people who prayed for him and wished him well when he was sick are some of the people criticizing his government.
My second take is that I am not surprised at all because that is what we should expect from a Sharia based administration. It is absolutist and fascist in nature. 34 years ago, August 1985, Buhari’s government was toppled in a coup by IBB. I remember that coup very well. I can tell you where I was and what I was doing. In his inaugural address to the nation, IBB said that one of the reasons they staged that coup was because Buhari was too rigid and uncompromising in his attitudes to issues of national significance and that his government arrogated to itself the knowledge of the problems and solutions of Nigeria.
To call critics unpatriotic instead of inviting them for a dialogue seems to suggest that Buhari has answer: I feel dehumanized, lied to, cheated and taken for granted. My dignity as a human being created in the image of God has not been treated with dignity especially when you factor the fact that these politicians and governments come in the name of God or claim to fear God. In the north alone we have over 13 million children who are rooming the streets and preyed upon by Boko Haran and herdsmen yet we have the richest man in Africa from the north and since Independence almost 60 years ago Nigeria has been mainly ruled by people from that area:- Tafawa Balewa, General Gowon, General Murtala, General IBB, General Sani Abacha, General Abdulsalam, General Buhari 1983-85, Musa Yar’Adua and now Buhari again; and 13 million children are out of school, why won’t people feel disenchanted? I have said it and I say it again the problem of Nigeria is failed leadership as we are currently witnessing.
The bill seeking to transfer control of water banks to the Federal Government has been resubmitted for consideration by the legislatures. Do you see any hidden motive in the executive bill?
Everything Buhari introduces now is suspect even when it is good intention. The government should stay away from taking any land or water ways until the country is restructured. You know when you lose trust and integrity, it is hard to regain it back. I pray he recovers. The quickest way to recovery is restructuring. If he does then and only then would he regain some of his cult-like figure
What is your opinion about the feud between soldiers and the police over the killing of the policemen on the trail of a notorious kidnapper, by soldiers?
First, I empathize with the families of the dead police officers.
Their good testimonies will follow them. Nigerians are grateful to you and we pray that God through Nigerians and fellow human beings arewill not forget their families.
On the feud between the army and the police, it is rather unfortunate. I read in the print media that the Captain who gave the orders that killed the police officers communicated with the alleged kidnapper 191 times or so. You see that is what happens when there is no king as in the days of Israel everybody did what is right in their own eyes. President Buhari is quoted as saying only the army, the police, the NYSC and DSS, is keeping Nigeria united so when two of the four units that is keeping Nigeria unified are at logger heads then Nigeria is in deep trouble. As I said earlier the morale in the army and the Police is at its lowest (unfair promotions, issues related to payment of salaries and allowances, inadequate equipment, injustice) and now you add feuding within and between the army and police spells doom. I pray justice and equity will prevail. Bad things happen to all of us the difference is in how we address it. Justice and equity must not only be done must be seen have been done. This is called the rule of law.
Onucheyo: Nigerian has grown beyond RUGA
The RUGA Policy of the Federal Government has generated uproar across the nation prompting threats of violence from a number of different groups. In this interview, Dr Emmanuel Onucheyo, a veterinary doctor and a specialist in livestock production, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the controversy was unnecessary as Nigeria had advanced beyond policies like RUGA having embraced cattle ranching many years ago.
What is your view on RUGA, a recent policy of the Federal Government that has generated so much controversy in recent weeks?
Well, my understanding of the policy so far is that the government is eager to establish some kind of agricultural transformation and they are looking at both crops and livestock, particularly cattle. For me as a professional in animal husbandry, if you look at what we had done before, I do not see any reason why we should be having all these controversies. We have come a long way.
The British colonial authorities tried to work on our livestock sector by establishing things like grazing reserves and grazing routes and we actually went through some transformation to the extent that the government introduced ranching which is the modern system for rearing cattle. I thought that having gone that far, we had actually gotten a technical solution to the old system of nomadic pastoralism.
As a young person, even as a young graduate, I used to work on a cattle ranch. This country had reached a situation where there was no longer any need to be going about with animals on the streets or along the roads, looking for grasses and water.
We had also moved beyond where you find some people pursuing a cow on the streets because they want to take it to the abattoir to be slaughtered for the beef market.
Increased population and urbanisation has made things like grazing routes, grazing reserves, cattle colony or RUGA really problematic. I’m sure that the British themselves didn’t want to get into the complications of land use issues, hence they went for the easy solution of grazing reserves and grazing routes.
Modernity and population explosion has made such policies archaic and untenable in the 21st century.
How did this technical solution you spoke about work?
Cattle breeding was supposed to be in the far North; cattle fattening was supposed to be in the Middle Belt where you keep the animals for a short while not exceeding three months. The cows were supposed to be kept in ranches and later slaughtered and moved as beef to the markets across the country.
The ranching option came up because there was need to phase out the nomadic system of cattle rearing.
Even as a fresh graduate, my first job was on a small ranch in Kaduna. We used to call it Kawo Cattle Farm. It was situated around where you now have the Kaduna International Trade Fair.
When I started work there, it was during the drought and we were buying pregnant cows from the cattle breeders and rehabilitating them in the ranch to save the calves when they are delivered.
When I came back from my post graduate programme, I was hired to go to the Mokwa Ranch in Niger State. The ranch was located on 7, 000 hectares of land. It had all the facilities. The Germans ran it as a pilot project of the National Livestock Production Company. There was also another project in Manchock, Kaduna. I was looking after the two projects which also included a piggery in Minna.
There was also the Bauchi Meat Factory and to serve that meat factory, you had the Galambi Ranch which was also located in Bauchi.
The Audu Bako regime set up an abattoir in Kano and the cattle were supposed to come from the Bunkuri Ranch in Kano. There was also a trail ranch at Umuahia in the South East and another at Fashola in the South West. These were small holdings to warehouse cattle brought down to be slaughtered and pushed into the beef market in the South.
In the case of Mokwa, it was a two in one location. It was actually called Mokwa Cattle Ranch and Abattoir because we had modern facilities to slaughter a hundred animals per day in order to produce quality beef for the Nigerian market.
What do you mean by quality beef?
I have had the opportunity to travel to other countries like Argentina where they have ranches and export beef to Europe. When we say quality beef, we mean beef coming from well-fed and healthy cows. You would have provided them with the right pasture; they are fatter and have better meat quality.
You allow them to rest in the evening before taking them to the abattoir to be slaughtered in the morning. It’s not these ones that you force to trek thousands of kilometres in search of food and water. You know our normal meat here is strong and you always need tooth pick after eating it.
The meat from Mokwa was soft because they were well fed and rested before slaughtering. Mokwa was on the railway so we could easily bring in spent grains from the breweries and molasses from Bacita Sugar Company. These feeds made the beef very tender, juicy and tasty. People were rushing for Mokwa Beef at Kingsway Stores in those days.
If you came to Mokwa at that time, all the 3000 animals would be bulls; no females because you were not expected to be breeding cattle there.
Were these nomadic Fulani herdsmen part of this process of modernisation of livestock farming?
They were not part of the process directly because we dealt with major cattle owners located mainly in the cattle markets of Maiduguri, Mubi and other places in the far North. But the government at that time set up the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) in Zaria to reach out to the nomadic herders and encourage them to adopt modern methods of animal husbandry.
There were ingredients in the NAPRI mandate to support these herders who were mainly of the Fulani ethnic stock. For instance, NAPRI had a Pasture Research and Development Department to produce improved grasses for them. The institute also had a mandate to introduce improved breed of cattle to these nomadic herders. The idea was that instead of these herders carrying a hundred animals to achieve their business targets, with improved breeds of cattle, they may not carry more than fifty animals to achieve the same goal.
In other words with less number of animal, the productivity will even be higher when they introduce improved breeds into their herds.
Where is NAPRI now? Is it still in existence?
It is still in existence. It has the technical solution to the challenges we are facing today.
I am sure that NAPRI has done a lot of research over these years and what we ought to have been doing at this time is making their research findings available to these herders and encouraging them to adopt the innovations and improvements required in modern livestock farming.
Perhaps, our policy makers have chosen to ignore the technical solution and have decided to play politics with this issue.
Are the pilot ranches which you mentioned earlier still in existence?
I can say for Mokwa Ranch because I’ve worked around the area in recent years; that facility is dead completely. Even Manchok Ranch is also dead.
The sad story is that all those facilities, built at huge cost, are no more. In the 1970s while I was there, Mokwa was like the headquarters of agriculture in Northern Nigeria. You had the 7,000-hectare Cattle Ranch and Abattoir and you had the National Grains Production Company, a 4,000 hectare facility producing grains.
There was also the Institute of Agricultural Research (Station) owned by ABU National Cereal Research Institute (Farm) and Savannah Forestry Station. Sadly, all these projects are no longer there.
Why did Nigeria abandon these facilities and allowed the projects to rot away?
I can’t really tell but I think that changes in government policy on agriculture over the years must have led us to this sorry path. I told you that I was an employee of the National Livestock Production Company and to show you that ranching was a policy then, we had subsidiaries of that company.
One of the subsidiaries was the Nigerian Ranches Limited and their business was to set up ranches.
Then there was Nigerian Diaries Limited, a subsidiary of Nigeria Livestock Production Company. I believe that if the policy on ranching had been sustained through these years, we would not have fallen into this so called farmer/herder conflict which is threatening to consume the entire country.
If you were to meet with our policy makers who are promoting the RUGA policy, what would you tell them?
The thing is that we can’t run away from resettling the nomads. We cannot run away from it. But, resettling them where? I think that is the question that our policy makers have not been able to provide a satisfactory answer to. Resetting them, where? If you are going to resettle them, you should resettle them where the environment is conducive even for the kind of agriculture that they practice.
If you want to embark on large scale maize production, do you go to the South? Is that the best place for such a crop? It is the same question we should be asking the policy makers who are pushing that grazing reserves, cattle colonies and RUGA should be taken to the South. Is the South the best place for the cattle?
Of course we are talking of increased agricultural activities in Nigeria but there are particular zones and places suitable for various agricultural activities. Our policy makers ought to look at the appropriate place for cattle. If you ask me, that scheme that was in place in the 70s where cattle breeding took place in the far North is still applicable because if you go to the far North, you have large expanse of land and numerous dams.
All you need to do is to utilize these dams by deploying them for irrigation of the land and planting improved varieties of grasses to feed the cattle in their natural habitat.
NAPRI has developed these improved varieties of grasses and what is left is for the cattle herders to embrace innovations instead of sticking to this old practice of nomadic cattle rearing.
Besides, if we really keep the cattle in their natural environment, we will not only prevent this perennial conflict between herders and farmers but the people in the far north will benefit from the process.
For example, if the herders embrace ranching it will create more business opportunities in the North because these ranches and abattoirs will employ hands to make the system work. The hides and skin business which is the foundation of the leather industry will bounce back. You will also have the blood meal and bone meal factories there and these will generate employment for the local people.
Around 2009, I was the Lead Consultant to the Senate Committee on Agriculture and we were investigating the cause of the food crisis at that time. We toured several agricultural infrastructures in this country. We were looking at the land, dams and silos. I remember at our last port of call in one of the far northern states where the Commissioner for Agriculture was escorting us and we were discussing. I told him that I know that the economy of their state is agrarian but from your own point of view: Is it crop or livestock? He said livestock. Then I asked him, you have the dams and large expanse of land, why are you not tapping into your area of your comparative advantage? Draw the water to the open land, plant your grasses and graze your cattle. You don’t even have to come to the Middle Belt to look for grass because you can grow your grass and feed your cattle, fatten them, slaughter them and retain all these job opportunities there.
If the governments of these far northern states are concerned about their local economy and want to create employment opportunities and generate revenue for their states, they should encourage their people to establish ranches in those states.
The beauty of it is that they can now become major producers and suppliers of beef to the rest parts of Nigeria. Right now, the way things are scattered we don’t know what each state is contributing to the national treasury.
Ordinarily, states such as Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Katsina, Sokoto and Kano ought to be leaders in cattle breeding and beef production but they have not risen to the occasion.
Don’t you think that the oil boom and Nigeria’s over dependence on petro-dollars is responsible for the reluctance of these states to look inwards?
You know, when people blame it on oil, quite frankly, I think it is more than that. I have been to over 30 countries including Malaysia looking at agricultural projects and practices. Malaysia is in a rain forest region and they decided to utilise their forests for oil palm trees and rubber. They pursued the policy of agro-forestry. It is not as if they do not eat beef but they decided to concentrate on their area of comparative advantage.
Don’t we have oil palm trees here? Where are all our oil palm and rubber plantations? They are in the South East and South South regions and now we want to push our cattle there instead of making the North conducive for the cattle.
The West is known for cocoa and we want to send them cattle and set up RUGA settlements there.
Let the various states in Nigeria identify their specific areas of competence and comparative advantage and develop their productive capacities in such areas. By so doing, they will be creating jobs and contributing their quota to the national treasury.
Some states in Nigeria have their local economies anchored on crop farming. We know that states such as Benue, Plateau and Taraba produce most of the food that we eat because the people there are mainly crop farmers.
When you now insist on grazing cattle on their farms, you are disrupting food production as well as the cultural and economic activities of the people
What’s your final word on the RUGA controversy?
I maintain that there was a technical solution. We should go back to the ranching policy and end this conflict for good. I know ranching requires infrastructure and that is where the governments in those states where cattle rearing is a way of life should step in and make a difference by providing these facilities.
The primary facility is large expanse of land and where else do we have more land in abundance than in the far North? Water is the second most important resource and there are a lot of dams that successive governments have built in the far northern states. They should be put to use.
The moment you start pushing cattle down to the Middle Belt and Southern regions as we are doing now, you create suspicion and avoidable conflict. Land is a very sensitive issue across Nigeria. Even among people from the same community, village or kindred. There have been generational wars over land and we can’t afford to do things that would worsen the situation.
In countries like Zimbabwe and South Africa, we all know of the land disputes there. Why do we want to dabble into sensitive issues like land when we know the implications? Why do we want to set Nigeria on fire? We can still coexist as a heterogeneous country without necessarily disrupting the economy and culture of our neighbours.
It worries me that the various sections of our country are engaged in a heated argument about RUGA and cattle colony while the entire agricultural sector is suffering.
Nigeria has just signed on to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) but where are the agricultural products we have to offer the rest of Africa? We can’t export our yams or beef because we are not producing them and packaging them in a way that they can be marketable. We have neglected the real issues that can improve our agriculture and we are beating about the bush and fighting ourselves.
Nature has given us our own areas of comparative advantage but we have failed to seize the opportunities available in our country.
The people rejected Okorocha, family before elections –Imo PDP spokesman
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Spokesman in Imo State, Chief Damian Oparah is a journalist by training and a well known voice in the state. In this interview with STEVE UZOECHI in Owerri, he tells the story of events that led up to the victory of the PDP in Imo state in the last general election
After three years in office, what would you consider your achievements?
Well, in 2016 we had problems with the formation of the of the PDP state executives. We couldn’t hold our Congress when others were holding theirs. We held ours about two months later, precisely, on the 8th of August, 2016 and like you know, today marks my three years as the spokesman of this party.
In 2016 when we came on board, it was a big fight between the Makarfi and Sheriff factions of the PDP. And in Imo State, we had just lost a painful election the previous year. In that election, PDP had no reason to lose. We won the three senatorial seats and eight federal seats out of 10 and lost the governorship due to internal crisis and bad image of the party. By that time, the image of the party was thoroughly battered and at its lowest ebb. The morale of our members was also low and members were leaving the party in droves.
When we came on board, the first thing we did was to diligently clean up the party’s image working from inside out. We took charge of our image-making machinery and took steps to set up functional structures across the state to enhance the dissemination of the party’s image-building publications. And we were intentional about these.
With that we were able to clean up the mess that was left behind after the 2015 governorship election.
We didn’t stop there. The case of Makarfi and Sheriff created a very big gulf in the party between the Senator Hope Uzodinma faction and the Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha faction. While we were trying to build the image of the party, they were heating up the system. It was a challenge. Instead of putting the opposing APC governor in check, we were busy trying to manage the crises being created by the in-fighting in the party.
It was a double barrel problem for me. At a point I had to battle with the very recalcitrant group from the Sheriff faction who were bent on destroying the party on one hand and on the other hand contend with the incumbent APC governor who had vowed to run PDP out of town. It was in the heat of these crises that we discovered the then APC governor was paying the other PDP faction to destroy our party.
If anybody was in doubt, it was erased when we assumed work at the party’s secretariat. In the drawer of the then secretary of the party, Chief George Egu, we saw over 1000 APC membership cards. It was a shocking revelation to all of us because we didn’t know that the sabotage ran that deep.
I can tell you without mincing words that the victory of the PDP in Imo today was achieved the day the Sheriff faction of the PDP in Imo State was uprooted.
What led to the poor image of the party in 2015?
Internal sabotage. Having lost the 2015 election which we were supposed to have won, the image of the party took a nose-dive. We clearly won the 2015 election and from one angle, we were sabotaged and having lost the election or having been out of power for four years, the morale of became low and some people even wrote the party off. I remember this present governor was the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives then and to some extent, we enjoyed some influence associated with the status of our candidate. Yet we couldn’t make it in 2015. Our party became the subject ridicule and the butt of every rude joke.
So, we became more occupied in building a new image for the party and we got it right to such an extent where the party became the darling of the state.
The ruling APC realised they were speedily loosing grip in Imo State and then deployed the Ali Modu Sheriff group in the state to unleash the most sadistic assault on our party.
They were well funded and given the impetus to criticize us as not being the authentic PDP. They even seized and took over our Secretariat and properties with brute force, happily creating image problems for the PDP at every opportunity. But we never missed an opportunity to place the records straight for Imo people. As such Imo people knew the whole truth and lined up firmly behind us in solidarity.
They repeatedly petitioned the Police alleging we were illegally parading as the authentic PDP and as always, we went back to the police to correct the false impression. There was no prank in the book they did not employ to undermine the PDP in Imo state.
These continued until we conducted our Congress in Port Harcourt and Sheriff was eased out of the party and Makarfi took over and the legal battle began. Their intention for going to court was obviously to discredit the PDP and portray the PDP as a party in crisis. In all and at all times, we never left the Imo public at the mercy of their vile speculations. And we always assured the people that we had the capacity to unseat then Governor Rochas Okorocha and reclaim the state.
Whatever happened then, we were always a step ahead of them. One of such masterstrokes we posted was when Uche Secondus came here to campaign to become the National Chairman of the party. Our state chairman, Barr. Charles Ezekwem told everyone that Imo PDP would adopt Secondus and Secondus was accompanied to Imo by the present governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, who we perceived as one of our own backing Secondus.
Immediately we published it that Imo PDP has endorsed Secondus as the National Chairman, all hell was let loose as I was hit by a barrage of calls coming from the other faction mainly questioning why the party took such position.
When Secondus won, it became a smooth sail for all of us. The Sherrif faction led by Nnamdi Anyaehie as State Chairman was promptly dissolved thereby paving the way for us to take full charge of our party.
There was nothing Sheriff’s men in Imo didn’t do to damage the image of the party but we were equal to the task. We matched them by creating radio programmes, addressing press conferences as the issues arise and disseminating well crafted press releases.
So, we were able to convince the people to key into the vision of the rebranded PDP. We were able to appeal to their conscience and were able to market the party and consequently, we were able to bring this government into place.
So, having rebranded the party, we were able to get the party to be number one in the lists of political parties in the state to the extent that despite the presence of such political heavyweights like Senator Hope Uzodinma, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, the incumbent governor’s in-law that were on ground or Ikedi Ohakim the former governor in other parties, we were able to win the election. This is not minding the fact that we did not control the security agents; have truckloads of money like Okorocha boasted nor had the clout to influence INEC. Rochas Okorocha boasted with all those but Imo people wanted PDP and eventually had their way.
Now, to what do you owe this success?
To me, it has been all about the PDP and the cleaning of its image and the resultant victory of the party at the polls. Recall that it was bad image that made us lose in 2011 under Ikedi Ohakim when they said he flogged a priest. It was a lie but the people believed it and it destroyed our image because that scandal was poorly managed. It was the same poor image that made us lose again to Rochas Okorocha in 2015 when Ihedioha was on the verge of winning.
Are you already resting on your oars?
Having come this far with proper image management of the party, the party is no longer seen as housing fraudsters but one that can now win election on the strength of its character and the credibility of its members
However, our structure is still intact. Then we had engaged 305 members for our social media team with each reporting to the activities of the party in every ward. The members actually grew from 10 to 305. I nurtured them and ensured that they were participating in workshops and seminars. In the seminars, we warned them sternly not to post lies.
What we are planning to do is very simple. We know a lot of people are angling for appointment but the most important thing is that the government activities should be properly reported in the media and that is what we are doing.
Your party Secretariat looks deserted. seems you havent been holding party meetings
Not at all, we have been holding meetings such as the state working committee meetings and state executive council meetings. What is happening is that when we have state functions, it is done in government house and the party joins them there.
Are you not worried that the crowd of politicians flocking around government may scandalize your government?
Let me tell you one thing, the governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and his deputy, Hon. Gerald Irona are thorough-bred politicians. Let’s start with Irona. He was a two term councillor for Oguta. He was also the executive chairman of Oguta Local Government Area and House of Assembly member representing Oguta State Constituency. He also went to the House of Representatives before becoming the Deputy Governor. So, he has seen it all. The story is the same for the governor. They know when to butter political bread and know those that are fair weather or food-is-ready politicians. They equally know those that brought them victory. So, from the appointments that have made, you can see that it is just a few outsiders. The rest have been with us and know the vision of the governor. Importantly, these men will not compromise competence and credibility for anything.
In the three years that you have worked as the Publicity Secretary of the party, what have been the challenge so far?
Some of the challenges I encountered as the Publicity Secretary of the party was the behavior of some members of the party which we were able to sort out. Another was finance to some extent and many others bordered on the dangers of engaging a ruthless government in power as was the case in the last administration.
In fact, when I was elected into this position, I was several reminded that the outgone governor would send people after me if we published what he was not comfortable with. But I replied by saying that I am a former police officer and that no such threats would move me. We quickly organised ourselves and dished out things that even the then governor and his handlers found difficult to disprove. The reason was that we told them the truth and our people in the new media were instructed not to post any picture that did not portray the true reality on ground. That was why Okorocha’s media team could not refute anything we published about their government.
The opposition is confident that the governorship election will be cancelled at the tribunal. What do you say?
When they say Uche Nwosu, Hope Uzodinma or Araraume is coming to take over, they should know that election is over and nothing will cancel it. Let’s look at Uche Nwosu, he was sitting on billions of Naira of Imo allocations and yet could not win the election. You had the money, you had the security, you had the INEC and could not win because the masses said you are unfit to rule. Is it now that they are no longer in power that he would return to government house? Even if there is such a situation where a rerun is called, the Imo people that rejected him are not all dead, they would still reject him again. Imo people rejected Rochas even before the election. That was what gave us victory. Again, having balkanized the APC, with Hope Uzodinmagoing to APC, Ifeanyi Araraume to APGA and himself going to AA, it became so easy for the people to choose and elect us. With the massive outcry from Imo people that our stolen properties and assets be recovered, how can Rochas Okorocha and family face the people again? Look at the revelations of Zigreat company that got all the contracts in that administration. How can they return? Is Uche Nwosu coming back to continue from where his father in-law left local government funds; is he coming back to continue to mess with our roads that they destroyed in the name of constructing them? They left Imo State in penury. They even demolished all village markets and took over the shops in the name of remodeling them.
So, the ‘Uche Nwosu is coming back’ slang that some people still use is simply to get extract some of our money they stole from them. I can assure you that Uche Nwosu will never come back to government house either by election or any other means.
Why Anambra South should produce next governor –Emecheta
A
chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Jude Emecheta, has defended the agitation for Anambra South Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state in 2021.
Emecheta, who spoke in Awka on Friday, said that it was morally right to allow the South take its turn in 2021, while noting that APGA has scored its first victory in the election by ceding its ticket to candidates in the zone and applauded the leadership for the decision.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Emecheta, who is the National President of Willie Obiano Support Group, argued that Anambra Central has produced the governor for 11 years, while Anambra North would be completing eight years in 2021.
He said that Anambra South only produced Dr. Chinwoke Mbarinuju, who was governor for four years, plus the two years of Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, noting that, though zoning was not constitutional, it remained a moral agreement, which all the political zones and stakeholders must respect for equity, fairness and political peace to reign in the state.
“Anambra South governorship ticket is not under threat. APGA has committed to giving its ticket to a candidate from the zone, and we are fully ready for the battle in 2021. By the end of this administration, Anambra North would have completed eight years and Anambra Central cannot come out now, having produced governors for 11 years.
“It will not be politically wise for them to do that. We should not do things that will bring political bitterness in Anambra. These are the kind of things that lead to political rancour. In Anambra, there is some form of moral agreement,” he said.
Emecheta said that there was no need asking other political parties to consider Anambra South, adding that they ought to know the danger in fielding candidates from outside the zone.
“There is no need to warn anybody or any party, even in Nigeria, it is not written anywhere that power should rotate between North and South, it is a moral thing, so it is in Anambra. People are allowed to daydream, they are allowed to test the waters by making all manner of insinuations that it should be an open contest.
“Here in Anambra, rotation or zoning is beyond party, it a general thing, it is for zoning that governorship shifted to north in 2017. Central has done full tenure of eight years and another three years, North has done full tenure of eight years but South had only four years with Mbadinuju and two years of Ezeife.
“By 2021 we will be going into governorship election and we cannot do that successfully by fighting among ourselves, we have to be united,” the APGA chieftain said.
Your Environment Matters
Y
our next 5 years will be determined by the books you read and the association you keep. The kind of people you surround yourself with and the environment you’ve created for yourself are predictions of your future. You can’t be aspiring to be very great while surrounding yourself with mediocre. You can’t be aspiring to become an eagle while surrounding yourself with chickens. You can’t be aspiring to have multiple streams of income and you have not read one book on finance. You can’t be expecting business expansion when you haven’t attended any seminar or workshop on business growth. Your environment determines your output. What kind of people have you surrounded yourself with?
As important as the soil to plant, so also the people we surround ourselves with and the environment we’ve created for ourselves – they determine our outputs.
Have you asked yourself some vital questions, such as: Who am I? What am I up to? What are my dreams and aspirations? Why was I created by God? Where exactly am I presently in the journey of my life? Or where am I in the map of my destination (if any)? Now, who am I friends? Who are my mentors? Who are the pictures of my future? What kind of people have I surrounded myself with?
These and many more crucial questions are important, friends. Your answers to these and more will speak a lot about you.
Life is more than wake up in the morning, eat, sleep, go to school, graduate, marry, have kids, grow old and die. There is more to you than you could imagine..
You were created for a purpose, to solve a particular problem; and until you discover that, you might as well be likened to one who’s on a journey without a known destination.
Discover why you are here. Garner every arsenals needed towards becoming who you were created to be. However, a major factor that will determine if the dreams will be achieved or not is the environment you’ve created for yourself.
YOU WERE CREATED FOR A PURPOSE.
Everything – living and nonliving were created to solve problem. The phone, laptop or computer system you are using to read this at the moment is solving a problem. The cloth you are putting on is solving a problem. The shoes you are wearing are solving problem. The AC or fan in your living room, the tv set, table and chairs and everything around you are solving one problem or the other.
Have you discovered the problem you were created to solve? Until you do, your existence could just be to add to the population on earth – And this, is not God’s plans for you. You are here for reason. Discover it. Pursue it. Become it.
Whatever you’ve seen or pictured yourself doing repeatedly is a clue to why you are here. The problem you always feel like solving is a clue to why you are here. The problem that get you angry is a pointer to why God created you.
Once you discover the reason you are here, then get people along that line, align with them, learn from them, so as to become who you want to be.
Someone has embarked on the journey you want to embark on. Someone has done or presently doing that business you dream of operating. Someone has been to where you want to go. Find them and learn from them.
You can’t be going to Abuja and at the same time following someone going to Maiduguri. You can’t be aiming to win a 3,000 meters race and you are rehearsing with people who are going for a 300-meter competition. Any correlation?
This year, don’t be apologetic in getting yourself into the right environment. Don’t be apologetic finding people of like minds who are going same route with you. Don’t be ashamed to cut off friends who are not helping or adding to your value positively.
Stay away from negative minded persons. Stay away from gossips and backbiters. Stay away from people who do not see or say good about others. Stay away from people who have been possessed with the “pull-him-down” spirit. Stay away from anyone who’s not adding to you positively. Remember, you environment matters.
Aspirant identifies six core areas of concern in Bayelsa
A
governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bayelsa gubernatorial election, Mr. Keniebi Dotun Okoko, has identified six core areas including massive investment and security as his primary concerns if elected into office.
Rolling our his programmes recently, the Economics and Political Science who led a strong consortium to win the bid for privatization of the National Integrated Power Plant in Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government, said the redemption core six focus areas are security, education, health, economic growth, Urbanization and development.
Okoko, a young popular entrepreneur and industrialist who handled a multi-million naira investment on oil and gas called KDI group, said without security, investment would be a ruse in the state created 23 years ago, lamenting that up till now it is yet crying for development.
He said that looking at the security situation in the state today it is not yet Uhuru for the residents but he promised to improve on the security situation of the state if given the opportunity, arguing that no society can prosper in an insecure and unsafe environment.
He said: “We will create new security architecture that is people-centered and constructed on the basis of promoting state, human and societal security; ensure oversight and accountability of all security apparatus in the state; support a strong human rights approach to build partnerships and create trust amongst citizens and corporate bodies.
“Strengthen the rule of law throughout the State, ensuring the pillars of criminal justice system function effectively, and that citizens have a functioning and reliable justice system. Improve coordination of the security agencies, safety and security are achieved as a result of many different agencies, institutions and actors working together, poor coordination, or a failure to consider all elements contributing to our society to ineffectiveness, inefficiency, as well as increasing insecurity.”
On communications, he said strategic communication programmes will be devised to support the implement of our security policy. These, he said, will include but not limited to developing partnerships and establishing local bodies/councils where citizens can voice their concerns, question the police and other agencies, and give feedback on the performance of the police and other protective agencies.
On education, the philanthropist said the value of education to the prosperity of any society is well known, “significant investment have been made in the area of education especially in the area of infrastructure and establishment of learning institutions., however, there is still more to do to reflect the contemporary times and prepare our citizens for the future of work and gain global reputation as innovation, strategic and deliberate investments will be made to improve the knowledge, skills and attitudes of all Bayelsans and ensure they become life-long learners.
Okoko said he will make a historic investment each year in high quality education for all by increasing the education budget by at least 20 per cent and also carry out a review and upgrade the standards to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education in the State. Increase the supply of qualified and well-paid teacher. Emphasize on a reading culture by decentralizing the state library system, renovate, equip and transform the Bayelsa State Library to on e-Library.
I’m not threatened by Obaseki’s rumoured defection –Imansuangbon
Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is fondly called ‘Rice Man’ because of his magnanimity. He has contested governorship elections in Edo State under various political platforms. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, the Abuja based business mogul speaks on his ambition to govern the state, among other issues. Excerpts…
Why do you want to run again as governor in 2020?
This is your fourth time of vying for governorship position in Edo State, why are so keen about being governor of Edo State? Edo is my state, I’m not a foreigner in this state, I have equal rights as other citizens of the state to vote and be voted for.
As a known politician, I have paid my dues; I have used my hard earned money to help millions of the rich and the poor in Edo. I was born from a poor family, so each time I see people who cannot afford one square meal; a day I feel touch in my mind.
I have human feelings, I feel the pains of the poor and the homeless, I see the aguish and hunger on the faces of our people, I feel our leaders are not doing what is expected of them, I want to come and give millions of our poor masses hope for tomorrow, I want to come and put smiles on their faces, I want to come and make them feel that they are human beings created by God to be great and live good and comfortable lives within their immediate environments.
You have been moving from one party to the other. Now, under the PDP umbrella, what are your plans for Edo State if given the mandate? Any God-fearing leader in Nigeria who has conscience would agree with me that all is not well with us. Our leaders have lost touch with reality. Look at the rate of suicide being committed by Nigerians today.
What makes people commit suicide?
Is it not frustration, depression, suffering and total loss of existence?
So, I’m coming to give back to Edo people, respect, dignity and honour that we are known for.
I’m coming to create jobs, take the boys and youths off the streets. Edo people are peculiarly created by God Almighty and given special gifts, but today we are decimated and degraded.
A man who wakes up in the morning and has no hope of his next meal, is that person not good as dead?
You cannot pay your child’s school fees, is it live that you are leaving? If your child graduates from school and he has no job and he keeps roaming the streets, what will be the end product of such child?
By the time a child is frustrated, he will have no option than to take to crime and cyber crime fraudster. Our people have thrown away humanity, so if I become governor of our great state, I’m going to rewrite the wrongs that had been done to our great generation so that the next generation to come will have an Edo of their taste and choice. Insecurity challenges is sweeping across the country.
How would you tackle the menace on the home front? Any serious government would secure his people because the primary purpose of governance is to protect lives and property of its citizenry. My first primary assignment is to secure Edo State. In my time, Edo would be secured. I will collaborate with the most powerful country in the world to secure Edo state. I will not disclose the details. In the area of security, I know where to go and what to do. In your previous attempts, Esan people have always disappointed you at the primaries, how are you sure they would not do the same in the coming primary? As we speak now, I’m the most popular PDP aspirant in Edo that has showed interest to run for the governorship position.
Edo Central will speak with one voice; they are not coming to the party primaries with divided minds. Yes you will agree with me that the average Esan man has always been treated like a second-class person in the state. This fight is not for me alone, it is for all the peace loving people of Edo State. I have a good political structure in Edo State and good track records; I have the people with me, before I made up my mind to run I have consulted with major stakeholders across the state, if they had told me to stay away I will gladly accept.
This is the time for PDP to get it right, government house is beckoning on us to come and take over our position.
So I’m very confident that we would regain our lost glory. And the only candidate that has what it takes to give the APC a good fight for their money is Kenneth Imansuangbon.
Now that there is crisis in APC, and there is rumour making the rounds that Governor Godwin Obaseki may likely to decamp to the PDP. If that happens, won’t that act as impediment to your ambition?
I am not bothered or moved by whoever is decamping to PDP, be you a seating governor or president; it is the people that would determine who they want as governor. With my level in politics, I do not think that I should be scared of anybody, I have my people beside me, and I have my plans also.
Look, PDP is a political party with high political generals, we are not APC that does cut and paste politics. All I know is that PDP cannot to throw away this golden chance, the state party chairman has said that the ticket is open for people that has what it takes to make the party proud. So it is not a question of whether you are from Edo South, Edo North, or Central.
An Edo person knows that it is our turn to take over. If PDP allows a free and fair party primary, I will beat anybody.
Some people are saying that Esan should wait for their turn, do you agree with them?
What turn are they talking about? Is Edo State for one particular people?
Do you like the way our people have been marginalised and driven from the political scene for the past 16 years? Are we slaves in our state? Those who are saying that is not our turn, they should also step outside. Esan have more than enough competent people who have everything it takes to be governor. For Kenneth Imansuangbon, I’m fully ready for the 2020 election. Let us go to the primaries.
The APC government has failed us both at the federal and state levels. Nobody can cow us anymore; our so-called leaders of today have no plan for the poor masses.
How many of these top government functionaries can walk to hospitals and pay hospital bills for those who are not able to pay their bills? How many of these big men that ride on convoy with tight security can work to prisons to give food to those there, how many of these politicians can go to the market scene with a tuck of trailers loads of rice and share to those in need, how many of these big men have taken up payment of school fees for the poor parents that cannot afford to pay their children’s feels?
These are things I have been doing with my hard earned money. I’m the only politician in Edo that has spent billions of monies on people without doing government contract or holding any political position. This is why I’m confident that Edo people want me to come and rescue them from their predicament position of abject poverty, homelessness and joblessness that has become a daily meal for our people.
We need to restructure our minds before restructuring Nigeria –Bishop Dachenem
Most Reverend Hillary Nanman Dachenem is the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he speaks on restructuring, unity of Nigeria and his vision for the country. Excerpts…
What is your take on the agitation for restructuring of the country?
We need to restructure our minds first, all of us, beginning with Mr. President. Let us restructure our minds. We all need to restructure our mindset, that is the first thing. If you are thinking of restructuring in terms of unitary system of government, are you talking federalism, are you talking about oligarchy are you talking about fascism or democracy?
What kind of government are you talking about? How do you want to restructure it when the mindset of the people is not at best? We lack the correct mindset. We have to restructure our minds, when we restructure our mind first, we will know what we want, we will know what is ideal for this place.
That is the first thing, let us restructure our minds and make it normal because our minds are not normal for now. Everything that works elsewhere, when it comes to Nigeria, it wouldn’t work. Most of the things that they enjoy in other countries, when you get to Nigeria, you have all these bottlenecks.
Why is it like that? If we go abroad, we will be in a queue to board a train, including some of us you call Bishops.
In London underbridge, like any other, you sit on one seat not like these three seats you kept for me alone. Rule of Law is what we need. We need to understand the Rule of Law. What are the principles? Equality before the law, supremacy of the law and fundamental human rights.
The third is being trampled completely. Now a person returns from abroad and he was waylaid, kidnapped and he swore they will never come back to this country. This is like a curse.
What we are saying is that let us restructure our minds, lets structure our thinking, let us say what we want. If we don’t restructure our minds because we are full of prejudice here and there, we will come with an existing mindset.
Some are saying that I’m Igbo, these people are Hausas, some are Muslims and we have to restructure all these now. We can’t progress with all these prejudice. Restructure them, now you want to set up a government with ministers, more than half are Muslims. Is that how you restructure Nigeria?
With a prejudiced mind?
How will you restructure?
You are partitioning it not restructuring it. When you are a president and you are Christian, you want to make everybody Christians, no! It is unacceptable in a secular state.
We need to go back to the fundamentals. What does the provision of the constitution say? Have we really finished applying the fundamental human rights? We apply them, we have not applied them. People are dying and we are talking about restructuring, let’s restructure our minds.
Is it right to say the church is under attack?
Yes. This is a worldwide phenomenon. That is not new really, the church had always been under attack because it teaches the truth, that is the mission. It is under attack and if I want to add, I will say more so, the Catholic Church. The church has always been under attack.
She is the first revealed religion, the first one before Islam, before Protestantism. It started 500 years before Islam, then 1500 years as just one church until 500 years ago when we had pockets of churches coming. She preaches the truth, she is what we call a sign of contradiction we are not surprised she has always been under attack because she is a sign of contradiction. Her ways, her teachings, her ideals, are not always in tandem with what the worldly people seek. That is why in different ages, she experiences different attack.
Based on what you have, looking at the current events in the church, is the church going through a moment of confusion, particularly the clergy?
Yes a lot of it, that is what we are saying she is under attack but also I will say she is also going through some bit of purification because globally speaking, there are cases that have been traced back to the church, cases of abuses and the rest of them. The cases of abuse, if we are to be sincere, are not particular to clergy. These things are because the clergy are supposed to be above board.
That is why their matter has become serious. That is happening surely, we are not comfortable with that development; that is not supposed to be the case because we are supposed to be models to other people. But we also understand there is an undue interest in the matter by specific groups because there are some abuse cases that have been discovered to be false, but meanwhile, the person’s reputation has been dragged to the dregs. So, we have to be careful in trying to discern this matter properly.
There are people who really want to attack the church and attack the clergy and make sure those things we stand for are watered, down that is another extreme. While we are not saying the clergy themselves are perfect, we are not, but I think sometimes also we expect too much from the clergy. Just like me, you belong to the same family the same two hands we are both born in the same family, maybe you are older than I am, maybe in the house you are more intelligent than me.
My conscience, my human emotions are there intact. So, you imagine that I went to a seminary; there is kind of spiritual laboratory where they will remove all my emotions but it’s not like that, I still remain a human being like you, a toddler in the way of God. I’m struggling, so sometimes we forget all those things simply because I answer clergy, you feel that this guy should be next to God I mean he is almost God. Yeah, we are closer to God; there is no doubt but we are humans. We are always struggling to live above board.
So don’t just crucify us and think when we make one little mistake you forget all the good we have been doing, that is not fair to us. What roles then should the spiritual leaders play in remodelling the Church? Well I thank Pope Francis, he has organised several international conferences.
He has called clerics to sit down and look at some of these issues because we can’t run away from them. We must sit dow, we must talk about those issues, when you talk about the Church I hope you are not referring to me alone.
As a Christian, so when talk about Church you’re involved also that is the thing, we are talking about all of us. All of us have to sit down. We must condemn the condemnable at the same time we must work out the modus operandi and sanction people who have deviated and make sure we create a system that does not make room for these lapses and abuses.
In Europe, they have started what they called child protection committee. They set it up in most of the churches not just about clerics but there have been people who have been abused by their parents, the people abused by some elders.
Those things cut across, we need to have a committee that has to look into these issues and make sure that these abuses are curbed to a very reasonable essence. It is the ugly side of the Church. If you sleep today what Nigeria do you want to see? Very interesting. Well there are many elements that will constitute the kind of Nigeria that I want to see.
First of all, we need to look at leadership. Secondly, we look at policies; thirdly, welfare. Fourthly, we look at infrastructural development and then fifth, we look at provisionss of the constitution.
All these are serious issues I have mentioned that need serious surgery for us to really have a Nigeria of our dreams. If you want my opinion I will say people at 70 shouldn’t rule this country maybe that is too much but I believe strongly that I’m a Bishop, now I need physical energy , I need mental alertness. I don’t believe that someone at 80 can rule this digital Nigeria especially if the person has been turned under an analogy Nigeria.
So, we need somebody, that should be detribalised, not based on religion and not based on just party.
We know political parties; they are the instruments which a government is installed but the machinery INEC and others have to look into so many things we have to look at competence, competence here has to do with knowledge, pedigree has a lot to do with resourcefulness, vision, and clear sense of mission and direction that is for the leadership side. I want to see a Nigeria where the leader comes out, does not even need a script to talk about his nation or to talk about his vision and to say this is where I am going.
His clarity about his policie, his dreams about what development plans he has, that is the kind of leadership I want. I spoke about policies, yes as a policy analyst, ours has not been policies. I have discovered.
There is what we call policy circle or stages or process, I locate the problem of Nigeria under lack of policy formulation, there is policy propagation and then there is policy implementation, that third point policy implementation, that is the problem here. Policies should be implemented seriously, and the policies should be transformative. The policies that must come up must transform lives; must impact positively, concretely on the common man.
The policy should be people friendly. When I say people friendly, just go to overseas, you will see how cities are tarred. The tarred the roads for vehicles. They also tarred them for the convenience of pedestrians too. What does that mean, is a people friendly policy. If you go to the airport, you go to the cars, the buses there is a place for the people we call the handicapped, the disabled.
They are the weak, so called weak, there is a place in the society for them. But the way Nigeria is, is wrong. If you go, they will kick the hell out of you and you will fall with your back, the weak have no place, but the weak are humans, they are human beings. The implementation, formulating good policies and implementing them to the core are still a problem in Nigeria. The policies should be people friendly. This is the Nigeria that I am dreaming to see.
And I talk about welfare. Honestly we are like slaves, we are like sardine lumped together. What is governance?
In all sincerity, governance is a bargain. You don’t govern me if I don’t choose to. I have the right to belong where I want belong particularly in modern contemporary system, where governance and democratic, government by the people, the power is moving from the hands of some hierarchical fellows down to the people, but we are just seeing that it’s a hierarchy upside down or less in Nigerian democracy. You say OK during election we go and vote at end you see our Democracy is hierarchy upside down more or less.
The welfare of the people is important. When we are sick where do we go to? You recall that when Obama came to power in America, the first policy he brought up was about what they called Obamacare in order to ensure the poor have access to healthcare. What have we done here about health care?
Where can our people get that?
Education is another sector that we need to do something drastic abt.
The most burning issue is the issue of our young persons who now finish and they are jobless. While there are so many things to be done in this country, the energy that is vibrant, creative and energetic is being dissipated for irrelevant things, whereas this energy could be garnered together, channelled in industrialisation in so many positive things.
The good thing about the circle of nature is the multiplier effect. If you are developing an industry if you are constructing roads, you’re employing people, so people are eating. But you are employing; those things are not happening. I can’t say precisely what is the GDP of Nigeria now but I am sure it is nothing to write home about.
I am looking for a Nigeria that the welfare of the people is paramount. If you want to move here and there, you don’t go through stress because buses are available for you. In London, to move you don’t really need your car, just on the streets there are fleet of buses every five minutes. You have your card, you just press the button you pay. It makes life easy for the people.
This is the kind of government that cares for the people. Could you tell us about the infrastructure?
Do you care about how people move here? Now, we don’t even have one single undertrain, we don’t have those buses, a government without welfare is no government, they are a band of cheats. The fourth one is infrastructure.
A government I want to see is a government that can put structures on the ground. If you go round most of our roads most of them are in very bad shape. And I say this thing is not too much. This country is into 6 geopolitical zones .You can get Julius Berger Link up all these roads give them the duration of 3-6 years, these things will be okay, they will fix all these roads.
All these states like Jigawa, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno can be connected together. A government that wants to develop infrastructures will do that.
There are also political structures, there are also government structures, like civil service structures. All those structures, today we talk about civil service reforms.
There is also need to reform the civil service structure. The civil service structure we have today is still analog, if you go back now you will see, now we are in a digital order, but today you can pick up documents here and there. Posting is now unnecessary, computerisation of these systems is necessary.
We don’t have a flight, we don’t have a concrete national carrier that can flyus. Ethiopia has and a few has. Is it that we don’t have money? Why are unable to get a formidable structure of aviation system?
Why is it impossible?
So those structures like that, getting the correct flight that connects, that can fly us to any country. Most of the flights we take overseas are not from Nigeria and yet this is a source of economy for many other countries. I need a Nigeria that we have serious structure.
When I say structure I mean tangible structures, I mean structures in terms of transportation, train, land, water and air. I mean structures of government, governance. The system itself, where the system is not cumbersome, you just want to deal with something, overnight you get it done for you, you don’t have to wait for a long time.
These are the structures I am talking about. This is the kind of Nigeria I want to see. The last one a Nigeria that follows the constitution. Not Nigeria where somebody I’d above the constitution.
You see in America, we must quote that because things are better.if you go there there is traffic light, if it is showing red and you pass your number is taken and you gonna get your bill right there in the house and then you must pay, that is the law.
The law must be effective, the law must be efficient, the law must take its course and it foes not matter that the car that passes across whether its the president car.other issues connect to it, immunity, too many immunities, every body wants to get immunity, the President, governor, senators they want to be treated differently.
Where is the rule of law, the rule of law it says the supremacy of the law, equality before the law then back to the fundamental human rights, that is where the issue of kidnapping comes.
There is no freedom of movement. Now in those days I know I live in most parts of Nigeria before at least in the 90s 96,97, I was in Lagos 1,2a.m we will just go to lekki, have small sight of the ocean, take whatever, no problem, that was the security situation.
But today everybody travelling, the moment its 6 oclock you’re rushing to go back, why? In other countries, people’s work begins from nine, ten in the night, so I shouldn’t go freely to do my work and come back. In other countries they travel by, I remember travelling in the U.S by car from Pittsburgh in pensylvania by car down to Virginia.
It was a whole day’s journey, 13 hours, we traveled through the night till3,4a.m, nothing. You stop, there is a cafe, you take whatever you want, you want to ease yourself, you take coffee, nothing to be afraid of. No policeman stopping you on the road.
We need a crime free society and that is the first job of government. These are the issues of the kind of Nigeria.
Ripples as Ayawei joins Bayelsa PDP governorship race
PAULINE ONYIBE reports that, as the Bayelsa State governorship election inches nearer, a new entrant into the race, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, is causing upsets among the big PDP contenders
The Bayelsa State governorship polls scheduled for November 16 is almost around the corner while the primary election that would produce the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate is just weeks away.
So many aspirants have indicated interests in becoming the governor of the state under the platform of the PDP, numbering over 20 in the party alone. Of course, there is a clamour for young, vibrant, energetic and productive candidates to take over the mantle of leadership in the state. But there are contentions as more persons who joined the PDP race are already having clash of interests owing to the entrance of Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei (DNA) into the race.
Already, political pundits are of the opinion that though many who are referred to as PDP restoration caucus or anointed aspirants are pulling strong, three key aspirants are to be watched in the PDP tussle, while others have argued that the trio do not stand any chance, arguing that they cannot win election considering their records.
They are the Secretary to the state government, Kemela Okara; Governor Seriake Dickson’s Chief of Staff, Talford Ongolo; and a member of the National Assembly, Hon. Douye Diri. But the Deputy Governor Gboribiogha John Jonah, may change the tide alongside Erepamu Osaisai, Timi Alaibe, Kenebi Okoko, Godknows Bolade Igali, Reuben Okoya, and Benson Agadaga, among other contestants, who are also in the primary race.
However, indications are rife that the preferred candidate is the man popularly called DNA, as he seems to be the one anointed amongst all the candidates, judging by the volume of support he gets from stakeholders and youth groups. Another factor working in Ayawei’s favour is the fact that he hails from the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, which is supposed to produce the next governor bearing in mind that the West Senatorial District, where Governor Dickson hails from, had been in power for eight years now.
A stalwart of the PDP and ally of the governor, who craved anonymity informed Saturday Telegraph that there is every indication that Ayawei will clinch the PDD ticket going by his track record, local government of origin and his political base. “DNA is a man of the people, he was born about 48 years ago Koluama 2, an oil producing community in Southern Ijaw Local Government.
“It is on record that he has trained more than 20 Ph.D holders both in Europe and South Africa apart from master’s degree people, more than 50 undergraduates, both at the federal and private universities. “Talking about experience, he has worked at the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment before being appointed as a member of the Bayelsa State Scholarship Board. “
Also as chairman of Bassan-Koluama Rural Development Area, he had a stitch in the Bayelsa state assembly before retiring to private business until Dickson appointed him as General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the Bayelsa State Housing and Property Development Authority.
He also became the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development before briefly taking up a lecturing job in the Niger Delta University before he was made the chairman board of internal revenue.
Some said Dickson is from that district and had spent eight years, maintaining that it was not morally right for anybody to come again from that district. Another politician in the state, Biboye George said: “It is not about zoning, it is about morality. The three senatorial districts have had one shot each.
The argument now is can we start from this end. Let us start from where we started which is the central comprising Yenago, Kolokuma Opokuma, and Southern Ijaw. “Now the argument is that people are saying that it should be Yenagoa or Southern Ijaw. It is a good argument but I have one argument, Southern Ijaw is one third of this state. It is bigger than every other local government put together.
The people in Southern Ijaw said look we have had one but we should still have one because we are bigger. “So they should be allowed the second term but the real deal is that in politics, fairness does not count. If you take fairness you may not win an election.
“The principal business of every election is to win and the only person that can win election here is Ayawei young sound, acceptable. He has reached people all over the local governments. “He has all his investments in this town. That is somebody who loves this state. Most of these aspirants will come during election and after, they will take off and block everybody.
“With Dr Ayawei as a flag bearer, in the whole of Southern Ijaw, APC will not have any vote. Everybody has said if you give him, it is all over. No wonder Dr Ayawei promised to unite both PDP and non PDP members to move the state to the next level when he becomes the governor of the state. Speaking in Yenagoa in a reception organized for him by his supporters after picking is form, he said: “If I’m elected the governor, I will bring the those that are in PDP and those that are not in PDP together.
All of us are Bayelsans, so Bayelsa must unite. “We must all be united to move Bayelsa to the next level. What will make Bayelsa grow is for us to live as brothers and sisters and protect ourselves. We must protect our state for our children and grandchildren. “Bayelsa state must change for better.
Bayelsa must move from strength to strength and if we must change the dynamics of Bayelsa, we must move as a group. “I like Bayelsa because the whole of my life revolves around Bayelsa. I’m not one of the people that come around during election and if they didn’t win, they will run away. “All the houses that I have in are all in Bayelsa. All the businesses that I have are in Bayelsa. My wife is a Bayelsan.
That is why I’m an original Bayelsa ‘pikin’. “When our roads are bad, I will know because this is the only place I live. If there is a pothole, I will know that there is a pothole. I won’t be the one that will fly in, ask for your votes and disappear after getting it. He emphasized. Ayawei said in the next twenty years the whole of the oil industry will be moving to the Atlantic Ocean adding that when he takes over as Bayelsa governor, he was going to send Bayelsans abroad for maritime training. Dr Ayawei said he was doing better as the board of internal revenue boss because he thinks out of the box.
He said he saw that the only thing he can do to raise the revenue index of Bayelsa was to go to the Atlantic Ocean, where the oil companies are operating. Ofcourse the revenue boss raising the revenue base of the state has endeared him to the governor of the state.
That is the kind of man that wants to take over the mantle of leadership of the state. That man that will not wait for the federal allocation to come before paying salaries while there are goldmines yet untapped in the state should be given the flag of PDP and that person is Dr Ayawei. Of course he has promised to consolidate on the gains of the current restoration government in the area of infrastructure if elected.
Dr Ayawei also pledged to ensure that the robust education policy of Governor Dickson’s administration will be further expanded on under his watch if he becomes the governor. That may also be the reason why a group of young professionals in Bayelsa state under the auspices of Ayawei Volunteers threw their weight behind the Governorship aspiration of Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei. The group said that he has capacity and disposition to the yearnings of the youths in the state.
According to the spokesman of the group, Kuro Peri-Ockiya, the decision to throw their weight behind the Governorship aspiration Nimibofa Ayawei was based on the need for a young, vibrant, and responsible governor who will ensure youthful participation in Government and consolidate on the gains of the present administration.
According to him, “We are using this medium to call on Bayelsa youths to support a candidate who understand their plight and is willing to work for them, and that person is Dr Nimibofa Ayawei.
The Co-convener of the group, Engr Domor Mienye in his statement said “Ayawei is the best candidate to carry on with the legacies of Governor Dickson having served in both the legislative and executive arms of Government, and with his wealth of experience in the academia and business.
Mienye further stated that as Chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue, Dr Ayawei showed his administrative prowess when he exceeded the target given to him by the governor to generate an IGR of 600M, but rather generated over a billion naira monthly.
In his words: “Governor Dickson has done well in education, infrastructural development, security and we call on Bayelsans, especially the delegates to throw their weight behind an aspirant like DNA to emerge as the PDP flag bearer in order to carry on with these legacies and do even more for our people” The decision now lies with the delegates who will vote in the September 2nd PDP primaries.
Buhari will consolidate first term performance –Razak
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, has urged Nigerians to double their support for President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to assisting him to consolidate and improve on his first term satisfactory performance.
Razak made the appeal at a media chat in Lagos where he expressed confidence that, “the Next Level mantra of the President is real and not an empty slogan,” pointing out that, “some steps Buhari have taken are clear testimony that he is all out to meet the needs and aspirations of the citizenry.”
The astute politician said his belief that Buhari would move the country more forward is reinforced by the friendly 9th National Assembly which he stated would not hold the whole country hostage and thereby deny the nation of economic progress and development like the 8th National Assembly.
Citing an example of Buhari’s determination to steer the ship of the country to a successful end, the elder statesman reminded that the President has taken concrete steps to rid the country of all forms of criminalities ranging from banditry, kidnapping, robbery and all forms of insurgence like boko haram and cultism.
“Having realised that the security challenges in the country have external connection and foreign backers, Mr. President has globe trotted to meet with all the Heads of neighbouring countries with the sole aim of squeezing life out of the insurgents from all angles,” Razak disclosed.
According to him, that step was in addition to the meetings with all the stakeholders in the country like the religious leaders, ethnic nationalities leaders, security agencies and other leaders of thoughts, saying, “this all inclusive policy of Buhari has shown him as a leader that has the interest of the country at heart.
“Nigerians should continue to appreciate God for giving us Buhari at a time the country needed a Messiah badly,” appealing that, “we should therefore double our supports for him so that he could be encouraged to continue the good work he has started four years ago.”
The APC stalwart also appealed to the citizenry to desist from any act that can distract the President from being focussed, reminding that leaders can only perform well when having the right mood in a peaceful environment since no development can take place in a rancorous and chaotic atmosphere.
The former Lagos State Commissioner for Public Transportation expressed delight that Buhari’s foundation- laying first term has got the country out of the 16 years of mess of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), assuring that, he would fulfil his promise of moving the country to the next level.
“I mean next level in education, next level in good infrastructure, next level of good healthcare programme, next level of good agricultural development and programmes for Nigerians and next level of economic buoyancy,” Razak enthused. On the ministers designate, the elder statesman express enthusiasm that, the President has walked his talk that he would pick those he knows can do the job to move the country to the enviable height in the comity of nations, saying, “the team he has put together is peopled by tested and trusted hands who knows their onions.”
On the crises bedevilling the APC in some states in the country, Razak submitted unequivocally that, the party has an effective crises resolution that would smoothen all the rough edges in the party reminding that, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man with Midas touch would rally all the stakeholders round to make sure that normalcy returns to all the affected area.
According to him, with Tinubu’s quantum selfless services to humanity and nation building vis a vis restoration of full democracy to the country, he would not allow the party he was strongly involved in building to collapse.
