News
APC’s NWC lobbies Buhari for board appointments
President: Go and resolve party crises
M
embers of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commenced an intensive lobby of President Muhammadu Buhari for their inclusion in the selection and nomination of board members and heads of federal parastatals and agencies.
New Telegraph gathered that the lobby formed the thrust of discussion during the visit of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of NWC to the president in Aso Rock last week.
A source in the Presidency said that it was the first demand made by Oshiomhole during their crucial meeting with President Buhari, even before the presentation of the financial report of the party for the 2019 general election.
Although the selection and nomination of board members and heads of parastatals and agencies is domiciled with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), there are agitations within APC that the exercise ought to be carried out with some level of consultations with the party.
When President Buhari came into office in 2015, it was alleged that he had asked the leadership of APC to work with the OSGF for the nomination and selection of Board members, but this was bungled, resulting in widespread disaffection among party leaders and their supporters.
The president later directed the then SGF, Babachir Lawal, to nominate and compile the list, which he did with the names of dead persons included.
Former National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, exonerated NWC members from that controversial list that paraded the names of some dead persons and double nominations for some others.
An NWC member, who spoke to New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, admitted that the party made the demand, adding that the current lobby by NWC was borne out of the need to avoid a repeat of the past mistakes.
According to the party source, the demand became necessary because the leadership of the party has been under pressure from those who worked for the party in different states and other party members who see the board appointments as reward for their loyalty to the party.
The source also said that their demand was justified as they did not interfere with the nomination of the ministers-designate.
According to him, ordinarily, the party should have had some inputs in the forming of the president’s cabinet and running of government.
“Yes, we made the demand that we should be allowed to join the SGF to select and nominate members for board appointments.
“We made the demand because we know the people that worked for the party in the elections. Don’t forget that if anything goes wrong in government the party shares the larger blame.
“We feel strongly that this is how it should be as we are not only allowed to elect people into offices and stay out of forming government,” the source said.
However, it was learnt that the NWC members did not get any clear response from the president on their demand.
According to our source, the president rather told the NWC members to go back and resolve all crises in the party or have the entire party leadership dissolved.
Buhari told the Oshiomhole-led NWC that he would now pay more attention to the party than before.
There has been crisis in APC leadership before and after the general election to an extent that NWC has expelled the National Vice Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir.
Also, the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawal Shuaibu, has stayed away from the activities of the party as a result of his letter calling for the resignation of Oshiomhole.
News
Methodist Prelate to Buhari: S’East’s turn to produce president in 2023 not negotiable
P
relate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche, yesterday told President Muhammadu Buhari that it was the turn of South-East geopolitical zone to produce the next president of the country after his administration in 2023 if he wanted to enthrone justice and equity in the country.
According to him, the Igbo deserved presidency in 2023 in view of their role in securing independence for the country, saying the Igbo which championed the independence of the country had been completely dumped in the scheme of things.
This, he described as unfair as he urged President Buhari, South-West and Northern zones of the country to allow South-East produce presidency in 2023 to engender peace and unity in Nigeria.
Uche, who was on Episcopal visit to Ebonyi state made the call during a courtesy call on Governor Dave Umahi at the executive council chambers Annex, Government House Abakaliki.
He said: “They have been marginalizing us, telling us we are terrorists, we are this, we are this. But there are some of us who are decent Igbo people who have been helping this government. So, they should not stigmatize us and say every Igbo is bad.
“If they want Nigeria to progress, the Igbo man must be brought to the centre of governance. We championed the independence of this country.
How can we get the independence and then they will dump us? It’s unfair. So, they should bring us to the centre of their administration and they should consider us in the scheme of things.
“I am not happy that none of us is one of the service chiefs; no of us is in the police force, immigration, DSS, Army and many things. So, federal government should recognize the Igbo man if they want this country to have peace and progress.
“After this present administration in the country by the North West, naturally, fairly, power should come to southeast because South-South has produced the presidency through Goodluck Jonathan who has governed the country and who hails from the area.
“South-West has also produced the presidency through Obasanjo who comes from that zone, he governed for eight years. If we want to enthrone justice and equity, the next leader of the country should come from south east.”
News
Anambra monarch decries cult activities in Ogidi community
I
gwe Alex Onyido, the traditional ruler of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra has decried rise in cultism and other vices in his community area.
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ogidi yesterday, Onyido described the trend as “worrisome”, noting that if action was not taken, peace and development would be hampered in the town.
Onyido, who spoke on the sidelines of 2019 Ogidi Women August Conference, said no fewer than six youths in the community, had been killed in several cult clashes.
The monarch, who lamented that such trend portrayed the community in negative light urged youths of the area to desist from such vices.
“Parents should be alive to their responsibilities of training their children in good morals; they should encourage their children to eschew cultism, armed robbery and other vices.
“The traditional council will not relent in the fight against cultism or allow its youths perish to cultism.
“Right now, some of Ogidi people in the Diaspora are saying they will no longer come home because of the various cultism-related bloodshed in the community,” Onyido said.
He urged security agencies to beef up security in the area as plans were on to organise a town hall meeting in the community over the menace.
Onyido said the meeting would discuss possible penalties against anyone who indulged in any cult activities.
Although, normalcy had returned to the community, NAN reported that on 4th August, 2019, five persons lost their lives in Ogidi and neighbouring Ogbunike during a cult clash by two rival groups.
News
200 missing passports recovered, says NAHCON
T
he National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday said it has retrieved the missing 200 Sokoto State pilgrims’ passports that got mixed up during the hajj exercise.
The pilgrims, who got stuck in Madina, were made to travel to Makka for hajj without their official documents.
The situation, if not for the good understanding of Saudi officials on the road to Makka, would have missed the just concluded hajj.
According to the representative of hajj commission who visited Sokoto State tent in Mina, Saudi Ambassador, Yahaya Shuaibu, disclosed this when NAHCON team visited the tent on Monday night.
The team leader was reacting to a complain made by the Sokoto State Amirul Hajj and Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, about the fate of those pilgrims who got missing in action in Madina before their transit to Makka for the hajj.
Shuaibu said information reaching NAHCON in Makka, said that the passports were recovered and taken to Muassasa preparatory to their owners.
He explained that the mix up was as a result of the new Mutawif in Madina and that in due course they would cope and adjust with the drill.
The commission promised to look into all complaints as noted by pilgrims, so they should not be short-changed during the hajj.
News
Enugu community passes no confidence vote in monarch
T
he crisis of confidence rocking Imufu community in Igboeze-North local of Enugu State worsened at the weekend following a vote of no confidence in the traditional ruler by elders of the community.
Council of Elders passed vote of no confidence in their traditional ruler, Igwe Remigius Attah on an alleged failure to carry community stakeholders along.
Addressing journalists yesterday in his compound at the end of their meeting, the Eldest man in Imufu, Pa Mamah Apeh said council which had representatives of all kindred took the decision because of continued neglect of elders by Attah when taking vital decisions concerning the community.
Apeh said:
“The entire community in the presence of some security agencies in the local government recently removed Eze on confirmed allegation of using his position to intimidate, harass, exploit and insult some members of the community.
“The council of elders which is the highest decision making body in the community today passed vote of no confidence because the traditional has not been carrying elders along in taking vital decisions as well going against decisions of the community.
“Attah’s unilateral decisions have been causing problems in the community last week as the monarch conspired with Eze and allegedly detained Mr. Augustin Idah, the acting INW chairman and other members at Igboezenorth police station.”
But in a quick reaction, the traditional ruler, Attah denied all the allegations made against him, and alleged that the town union president and his brother were the people misleading the elders.
“I know all three kindred in Imufu are on the list of ten persons sent to the state for Enugu State new Neighbourhood Watch,” Attah said.
Also reacting, Augustine Eze said the community had no right to remove him as he was appointed by the Enugu State government.
“My offense is that I’m not in the elders’ council’s faction, I’m working with the traditional ruler, they have called me many a times to join their faction but I refused.”
News
Joe Igbokwe, 12 others make Sanwo-Olu’s final commissioner-nominees’ list
At last Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday transmitted final list of his cabinet nominees to the State House of Assembly.
Of the thirteen Commissioner- and Special Adviser-designates, who made the second list, was the All Progress Congress Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe and the former Chairman House Committee on Education Tokunbo Wahab and former Special to former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Transportation, Olarenwaju Elegushi.
The list was coming four weeks after the governor sent the first batch of the list to the lawmakers for screening.
A statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the second list had names of accomplished politicians and technocrats who “understand the current need of Lagos” and the development agenda of the governor.
The governor’s media aide said the selection process was rigorous because of the need to constitute the best team that would serve Lagos in line with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s vision of delivering a city-state that would rank among the top most live-able cities in the world.
The second batch of nominees are; Mr Oladele Ajayi, Mr Oluwatoyin Fayinka, Mrs Yetunde Arobieke, Mrs. Olarenwaju Sanusi, Kabiru Ahmed and Lola Akande.
Others are Morufu Akinderu Fatahi, Mrs. Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu and Mrs. Solape Hammond.
News
Awujale: No one should politicise my successor’s selection
Abiodun lauds monarch for preserving Ojude Oba
T
he Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, on yesterday, warned against the politicization of the selection process of his successor.
The revered monarch, who spoke at the 2019 Ojude Oba festival, held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, said kingmakers and relevant stakeholders in the state must consider capability, competence and merit in choosing the candidate to fill the stool after his demise.
He said this as Governor Dapo Abiodun praised the monarch for his role in preserving the annual festival’s pomp and pageantry as well as style and substance over the years.
The festival, sponsored by Globacom, featured fanfare, equestrian display and parade of culture and tradition, pepped with salutary shots from dane guns.
Eminent personalities at the event included former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Senator Lekan Mustapha, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, who was represented by Mr Fola Aderibigbe.
In his remarks, the Awujale thanked Ijebu sons and daughters and the Regberegbe (age grades) for providing invaluable support for kingship which, he noted, had enhanced the socio-economic development of the area.
He urged the people to continue to live in peace, love and harmony for the advancement of Ijebuland.
Oba Adetona, 85, used the occasion to warn against the politicization of the Awujale stool, especially whenever he joins his ancestors.
He said: “When I eventually join my ancestors, please go for a capable successor. You must reject any candidate that will put Ijebuland into retrogression.
“Do not politicise the process of selecting my successor. Do not go for people that will draw Ijebu backwards. If the next ruling house does not present a viable candidate, please reject them and go for the next ruling house with capable candidate.
“Do not go for money bags that will destroy the achievements Ijebuland has recorded so far. My prayer is that Ijebuland will continue to grow from strength to strength.
“You should call on God for direction when picking my successor. Please, ask God to guide you.”
The Awujale, who bemoaned the alleged neglect of Ijebuland under the immediate past administration, appealed to the incumbent governor to address the infrastructural deficit in the Ijebu axis.
He stressed the need for government at the federal and state levels to fix roads and ecological problems confronting Ijebuland.
Addressing the gathering, Abiodun said his administration would continue to sustain and promote the cultural heritage and tourism potential of the state.
While noting that the Ojude Oba festival has become one of the most popular socio-cultural events in the South West region of Nigeria and indeed a global tourist attraction, he assured the people that the state government would tap into it to galvanize the people for meaningful development.
He explained that the concerns of Ijebu sons and daughters about infrastructural deficit were already being addressed.
According to him, his administration has got the nod of the Federal Government to rehabilitate three strategic roads that will help promote commerce and industry of Ijebuland.
Abiodun also disclosed that plans have reached an advanced stage with Lagos State on the establishment of Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, “which will serve as a platform for collaborative development programmes.”
He said: “As a responsible government of Ogun State, we will continue to support all enterprises that will bring further development to Ogun State and our people, irrespective of gender or religious affiliations.
“Our Administration is irrevocably committed to ensure equity, fairness and justice. We will be fair and firm in the allocation of resources and provide enabling environment for our people to maximize their potentials.
“We understand the importance of basic infrastructure to economic development. I must say that, amongst other efforts, all hands are already on deck to ensure that many of the roads across our dear state are rehabilitated, constructed and reconstructed as the case may be.
“Our administration and Federal Government are working out agreement on the reconstruction of the three major roads crying for assistance: Ijebu Ode-Epe Road; Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos Road; and, Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu Road. Indeed, we are finalising the details of the completion of the uncompleted portion of the Epe – Ijebu Ode road.
“Ogun State being a gateway to Nigeria, with shared borders with Benin Republic as well as some states in Nigeria, we understand the need for collaboration.
“As part of the collaborative effort with the others, we have reached an advanced stage with Lagos State on the establishment of Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, which will serve as a platform for collaborative development programmes.”
News
Cheque transactions drop to N2.3trn in six months
Lagos accounts for 56% of issuance
Value of cheque transactions across the country hits N2.3 trillion in the first six months of this year, New Telegraph has learnt.
This, however, represents 11.5 per cent decline in the paper-based deals compared to the same period last year when N2.6 trillion was recorded.
According to data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the value was derived from a total of four million separate deals between January and June, which again was a decline from the volume recorded in the same period of last year at 4.7 million.
On yearly basis, value of cheque transactions has been on a steady decline to hit an all-time low of N5 trillion in 2018, from an all-time high of N17.8 trillion recorded in 2009.
The decline is attributed to the growing preference for electronic payment channels, which are considered faster than cheque.
On the other hand, electronic platforms such as Point of Sales (PoS), Mobile Transfer, NIBSS Instant payment and E-Bills Payment, among others, continue to record increase in volume and value of transactions on monthly basis.
From the NIBSS statistics, value of PoS transactions alone hit N1.4 trillion between January and June, an increase from N1.1 trillion recorded in the same period last year.
Analysis of the NIBSS data showed that out of the four million volume of cheques issued in the six months, 2.2 million, representing 56 per cent of the total, were issued from Lagos.
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) came a distant second with 0.3 million issued cheques, while Rivers and Oyo states recorded 0.2 million apiece. Ogun State was also among the top five with 0.1 million cheques issued in the period under review.
In terms of cheque type, NIBSS stated that 2.4 million, representing 61.5 per cent, were corporate cheques, 0.8 million were personal cheques, while 0.6 million were managers’ cheques. Bank drafts accounted for 2.6 of the total cheques issued at 0.1 million.
Analysis of monthly cheque statistics from January to June this year revealed that the paper transaction, which has been declining over the years, plunged further each month.
In January, the value of cheque transaction was N403 billion, a 3.7 per cent decline from N418 billion recorded in December 2018. In February, it dropped further to N372 billion, a 7.6 per cent drop from previous month. It however rose to N377 billion in March, but still 14 per cent lower than N440.7 billion recorded in same month of previous year. In April, transactions valued at N379.8 billion were recorded, a 12.6 per cent decline from N435 billion achieved in same period last year.
By May, the cheque value stood at N401.7 billion, which is 10 per cent lower than N446.4 billion recorded same period in 2018. June data showed that cheque value dropped to N336.5 billion compared to N397.6 billion recorded in June 2018.
In a recent review of the payment system in the country, NIBSS had noted that the decline in cheque transactions has become a global phenomenon.
“Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies. For instance, in the Asian-Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage, although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetization policy,” it said.
NIBSS added that in the United Stated, cheque usage remains a government-backed phenomenon as it contributed a whopping 73.5 per cent of global cheque volume.
News
2023: Northern group accuses Tinubu of hypocrisy, double standards
T
he opposition of the North to the 2023 perceived presidential ambition of former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, assumed another dimension yesterday as a group, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), launched an attack on him, accusing him of hypocrisy, double standards.
The group also raised posers as to his patriotism and democratic credentials, saying that he was only paying lip service regarding the unity of the country.
The accusation came on the heels of Tinubu’s goodwill message to the nation on the Eid-el-Kabir festival in which he admonished Nigerians to work for national unity and growth rather than separation.
The group had about a week ago accused the former Lagos governor of secretly plotting to sabotage the current administration.
In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, CNG said while Tinubu had, over the years, spoken glowingly about his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, his actions had proven otherwise as he had consistently promoted separatist actions almost at every given opportunity.
Spokesman of the group, Mallam Abdulazeez Suleiman, described Tinubu’s nationalistic posture as nothing but a facade which it said smacked off hypocrisy and obsession with double standards “with regard to his role in causing the present high political polarisation in Nigeria and the deterioration of trust in the current administration.”
Suleiman, who also accused Tinubu of kicking against the appointment of an Igbo as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in 2015, said the former governor misled President Muhamadu Buhari into appointing one of his (Tinubu’s) cronies, into that position.
“Tinubu’s concern for national growth was certainly missing at the inception of this administration, when he vehemently stood against the formation of an inclusive government against the advice of the leadership of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) for Buhari to appoint an Igbo as Secretary to the Federal Government.
“We are aware that Tinubu solely misled President Buhari against that patriotic advice by insisting that the Igbo did not vote him and that it was not safe for another Igbo to succeed the office, which was immediately vacated by a kinsman. He made the President appoint his stooge, Babachir Lawal, who turned out to be a national disgrace. This much was confirmed by Lawal himself when he said he owed his appointment to Tinubu and to some extent, Bisi Akande.
And after the scandalous fall of Lawal, Tinubu again prevailed against an Igbo successor and imposed another stooge, Boss Mustapha.
“Tinubu should explain the absence of his sense of cohesion when, in 2015, the Oba of Lagos, whose affinity to Tinubu is no secret, ordered that all Igbo must vote Tinubu’s APC or leave the state.
“Tinubu should explain where his conscience for nationhood was during the February 2019 election, when after disenfranchising the Igbo community in Lagos, militant Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) youths backed by leaders of the South-West violently attacked Igbo communities and their businesses.
“While we do not envy the Asiwaju and his privilege to believe he can push his ambition for the presidency at all cost, we nevertheless find it ridiculous that he still thinks he can get away with this latest rape on national unity and growth after having stood against it for quite long,” he said.
The group also raised further questions about Tinubu’s nationalistic and democratic credentials considering his handling of the politics of Lagos State and the denial of a second term ticket to Akinwunmi Ambode, the immediate past governor of the state.
“He should explain his democratic claims and desire for growth in relation to his unilateral insistence on denying a sitting Governor Ambode of Lagos State the right to seek re-election in 2019.
“This he did despite personal efforts by President Buhari to show him that Ambode was a performing, hardworking governor. The President even sent a committee of seven governors picked across states to persuade Tinubu, but he stood his ground merely for his personal interest.
“Tinubu’s sense of nationalism also came to question with his silence at the time his people in the South-West deployed every unconventional means to fight the presidency, the entire Fulani and the larger North over the Ruga initiative of the Federal Government. His concern for national integration must have gone to sleep when the Afenifere, an organisation he nourishes, ordered the Fulani out of the South-West and when Gani Adams threatened to mobilise two million Yoruba warriors against the Fulani in the South-West.
“Where was Tinubu’s sense of patriotism when his stooge, Omoyele Sowore, recently masterminded and actually called for a violent protest with the ultimate aim of overthrowing a democratically elected government in which he, Tinubu, is singularly the major beneficiary?
“How does Tinubu explain his conspiratorial silence when Wole Soyinka, Falana and other rabble-rousers on his payroll openly supported and backed the mastermind of the overthrow attempt?
“Lastly, we task Tinubu to justify his claim to nationalism and growth against the four-year protracted war he waged against Bukola Saraki and Rotimi Amaechi, simply because they opposed the emergence of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the build-up to the 2015 elections.”
“In conclusion, we categorically state that unless and until Tinubu is able to satisfactorily provide answers to these questions, no Nigerian, certainly no northerner, would take his call for focus on national growth seriously. We finally call Tinubu’s attention to the new reality that though he might have succeeded in fooling some Nigerians sometimes in the past, he should not expect that he can fool anybody anymore,” the statement said.
News
Buhari bans forex issuance for food import
P
resident Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately stop the provision of foreign exchange (forex) for the importation of food into the country.
The ban will add to the already 43 items on the restriction list for forex by the apex bank.
Speaking yesterday in his country home, Daura, Katsina State, President Buhari stressed that with the steady improvement in agricultural production and attainment of full food security, such an intervention becomes needless.
“Don’t give a cent to anybody to import food into the country,” the president charged the Godwin Emefiele-led CBN.
The president, who hosted All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to Eid-el-Kabir lunch in Daura, said the foreign reserve will be conserved and utilized strictly for diversification of the economy and not for encouraging more dependence on foreign food import bills.
The president, according to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, noted that some states like Kebbi, Ogun, Lagos, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Kano had already taken advantage of the Federal Government’s policy on agriculture with huge returns in rice farming, urging more states to plug into the on-going revolution to feed the nation.
“We have achieved food security, and for physical security, we are not doing badly,” he said.
Buhari said he was particularly delighted that young Nigerians, including graduates, had started exploring agric-business and entrepreneurship, with many posting testimonies of good returns on their investments.
He said the incoming ministers will be “taught” and thoroughly guided to ensure they meet the targets of the APC-led government for the people, with regular monitoring of their performances and scaling up of targets by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).
The president assured that he will attend the Presidential Policy Retreat organised for the ministers by the OSFG and insisted on compliance with laid down targets on key sectors of the economy that will directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians.
In his remarks, Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the president’s sense of justice, fairness and forthrightness had turned a major inspiration to governors on the way forward for the country.
He said the challenges faced by states “were enormous,” but the governors had remained undaunted, assuring the president of strong support and “the very best effort” to overcome all the obstacles.
Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Atiku Bagudu, appreciated the president for the unique leadership style of maintaining a healthy relationship with governors on individual and collective basis, pointing out that they had been “energized” to do more in their states.
The governor commended the president for making bold and courageous efforts to reposition the economy for majority Nigerians through inclusive policies.
“The country is more secure than in 2015, and the country is more prosperous than in 2015 because you are working for the majority of the people,” he added.
Governor Bagudu said the party had been repositioned after the 2019 elections, to work for the benefit of the majority of Nigerians, noting that “there will be two elections this year and we need to work towards winning the two states.”
Meanwhile, President Buhari has declared that his government will continue to fight to improve the plight of poor Nigerians.
The president, who stated this in Daura, Katsina State, yesterday, said he will use his second term in office to improve the lives of Nigerians by paying close attention to the poor and those on the lower rungs of society.
Speaking to leaders of various communities from five local government areas of Daura Emirate, who paid him a visit as part of Eid-El-Kabir celebration, the president said he is convinced that majority of Nigerians understand who he is and his mission, on account of which they returned him for a second term in office with larger margin of votes than 2015.
He said: “You know how much I laboured to get here. I ran three times in the past. The fourth time, God used technology to do it for me. The fifth time I ran (February 23, 2019), I went to all the states of the federation. The turnout of crowds was overwhelming.
“Truly, the people know and understand my mission. This is what the votes showed. The administration will dwell on our campaign issues – security, economy and corruption. We will fight for the poor,” the president said.
Buhari emphasized the important place of agriculture under his administration, promising to appoint a minister who is knowledgeable and will know how to promote interest and investment in the sector.
“I will appoint a minister who knows agriculture and its role in providing jobs and growing our economy. You have seen how we broke the fertiliser jinx in the country. We will do more to better the lots of our farmers. Agriculture is our strength,” he added.
President Buhari expressed happiness with the changing attitude of young people to agriculture, with many earning respectable incomes, urging all of those without regular incomes to return to the farm.
In his remarks, Hon. Yusuf Bello Mai’ Aduwa, one of the leaders of the delegation, thanked Nigerians for giving the president a second mandate to lead the country for another four years, stressing that he will not let the country down.
Mohammed Saleh, another community leader, said the communities under the Daura Emirate were grateful to the president for signing a bill to establish a federal polytechnic in Daura, after they had complained that the area needed a tertiary institution to encourage the youth to pursue higher education.
In her remarks, Hajiya Talatu Nasir, a Permanent Secretary with the Ministry of Information, said President Buhari’s government had empowered many women, with many already owning businesses like poultry and livestock farms.
The Daura community offered special prayers for the president, urging him to pursue the vision for a better Nigeria with the fear of God, courage to stand by the truth always and mindful of the needs of the poor and underprivileged.
News
NCC boss initiates neighbourhood anti-piracy surveillance
T
he Director-General of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr. John Ohi Asein, has initiated a new operational strategy for the Commission, named Staff Neighbourhood Anti-piracy Surveillance (SNAPS).
Asein, who disclosed this at the maiden NCC Staff Monthly Keep-Fit Exercise held at the Millennium Park, Abuja, last Saturday, stated that under Staff Neighbourhood Anti-piracy Surveillance (SNAPS), all staff members would engage in anti-piracy surveillance and copyright awareness activities geared towards the actualisation of the Commission’s statutory mandates.
He tasked all staff members to be on the watch out for activities of pirates during the Salah Break and endeavour to educate people about copyright in their neighbourhoods.
The Director-General also said that intelligence gathered during SNAPS on the activities of pirates should be channelled by staff through their Heads of Departments and the Director of Enforcement to his Office for prompt follow-up actions.
He indicated that the Commission would soon introduce a Stakeholders’ Neighbourhood Anti-piracy Surveillance (SNAPS) as a proactive public private sector collaboration for effective copyright promotion, protection and enforcement strategy.
According to him, SNAPS would enable the Commission to engage and empower copyright stakeholders as the eyes and development partners of NCC in the creative industries.
He added that the initiative would assist in building critical synergy in the fight against piracy while boosting public enlightenment on copyright issues nationwide.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime4 hours ago
I supplied kidnap kingpin, Wadume, AK47 rifles –Gunrunner
-
News16 hours ago
Africa’s richest woman at loggerheads with wealthy neighbours over her UK home
-
Arts & Entertainments23 hours ago
Nigerian-born UK police officer faces sack after Big Brother romance
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Abiodun to launch job portal Thursday
-
News16 hours ago
US gov’t introduces new rules restricting legal immigration
-
Politics16 hours ago
PDP Bayelsa primaries: Dickson meets guber aspirants warns against brigandage
-
Energy23 hours ago
Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh efforts to curb supply
-
Energy23 hours ago
Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh efforts to curb supply