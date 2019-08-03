Appoint physically challenged persons as aides, group tells Fintiri, Speaker

 We welcome NASS actions, says EPM

 Oshiomhole behind takeover plot –Edo Speaker

 Don’t hurt business interests, BENCCIMA warns

Sequel to the threat by the National Assembly to takeover the functions of the Edo State House of Assembly, there seems to be no letup in the battle of wits rocking the state as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and the group of lawmakers loyal to him are poised to defend the mandate given to them by the electorate.

This is coming on the heels of a vow by some youths in the state to champion the cause and fight for the rights of their elected officials. The Senate had during the week issued a one-week ultimatum to the state government, in concurrence with the House of Representatives, which had earlier ordered the Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation and inaugurate the state assembly afresh. Already, some youths and many support groups are spoiling for war over the crisis that has refused to abate.

They are of the view that the state cannot be set on fire nor dragged backwards because of a tussle between a godfather and his godson.

One of the youth leaders, Comrade Dan Ikhlas, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, was of the opinion that this ‘war’ is an ample opportunity for Obaseki to prove his mettle and show his estranged political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole that that he is no pushover. Noting that Obaseki has remained resolute in the face of intimidation and moves to frustrate his government, Ikhlas argued that the agenda is to foist anarchy on the state in order for the Federal Government to impose a state of emergency.

“They want to cause anarchy and impose a state-ofemergency, but the governor is set for the battle ahead to secure his seat despite the ferocious move against his second term. The two sides in the unfortunate melee may be both right and wrong, scaling the weights of the cause and effects of issues of grievances at hand.

“Sadly, the fate of the state, the APC, South-South geo political zone, political affinity, brotherliness and friendship are all at stake.

In the face of these, the elders and leaders in the state had not been fair”, he said. NASS action in order, says EPM However, Convener of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) and former Attorney General of the state, Henry Idaghagbon said the NASS position towards restoring peace was welcomed.

“We welcome the latest resolution of the National Assembly. It gives an open window for the governor to resolve once and for all the crisis in the state and he can do this by obeying the resolutions to inaugurate all the 24 members of the House and thereafter invite all the leadership for a reconciliatory meeting. “In that meeting, both parties will state the cause of their grievances, iron them and we will come out as one solid party in preparation for gubernatorial election next year”.

Another APC leader in the state, loyal to Oshimhole, who preferred anonymity, blamed the governor for the crisis while arguing that Oshiomhole is an enigma in Nigeria politics and that the majority of Edo people are still very loyal to him. “All these political prostitutes that are speaking with both sides of the mount will surrender to Oshiomhole when it matters most.

Some of them are using Obaseki to rake in money from the crisis. “Those advising the governor are not good advisers. Obaseki started the fight too early, there is no way he can survive this fight; we must say the truth as it is.

When Oshiomhole brought Obaseki as APC candidate, he was not known. Today, how you can be fighting your master? Apparently referring to a recent viral picture of the duo shaking hands, the APC stalwart said there was no truce yet. “The recent purported settlement is just a window dressing and what I may refer to as monkey business.

APC will just play along with him, it is the primaries that we will know who is who in Edo politics” In his opinion, the APC Youth Leader in the State, Comrade Valentine Asuen, who also spoke on the alleged moves by some youths to cause mayhem should the plot to takeover of Edo Assembly succeeds, noted that the youths would ensure peace despite the current situation.

“The youths are only for peace and true reconciliation of the crisis, so that people of the state will continue to enjoy unhindered dividends of democracy, growth and development at all levels”.

Oshiomhole behind takeover plot – Speaker

However, the man in the eye of the storm, the purported speaker of the state assembly, Hon. Frank Okiye, argued that the lawmakers had been sitting and conducting parliamentary activities without stress. Noting that he and his colleagues were not perturbed by the NASS threat, Okiye said the lawmakers would continue to perform their constitutional role without any fear of takeover. “We have been sitting as a parliament, I just drove out of office after the plenary session. Lawmakers are going about their committee works.

We just invited the Commissioner for Works to appear before the House over a matter of public importance. “The constitution says when the House is unable to sit, that means when it cannot perform the function it was supposed to perform. And this notification was supposed to be given or declared by the governor of a state who will say that there is no one to deal with his legislative requests like clearance of commissioners and so on. “That was what the constitution contemplated, not the National Assembly sitting over a state Assembly as if we are a colony under them.

Do they know that they are creating an impression that they are coming to Edo State to come and sit in our chamber? “These are not what the law says but if they think otherwise, let them go and test it in the court. So, I don’t understand what they are now saying.

Which one comes first, is it the National Assembly to generate crisis and now take over or there should have been evidence of a crisis that the cannot seat?” Expatiating further on the court cases, Okiye noted the state assembly had sued the National Assembly and that the police and other law enforcement agencies were aware.

“We have sued them and got two separate injunctions and we are going to cite all the cases in court on the pages of newspapers. The other 12 member-elect have also sued and challenged the legitimacy of my speakership. “So, which means all the parties in this issue have cases in court already.

We have a restraining order against the National Assembly, against the security agencies, against the party and their agents. So, why is the National Assembly trying to usurp the function of the court? He also points accusing finger at the former governor, alleging that Oshiomhole was behind the plot to create crisis in the state assembly. “I have said it before, on several occasions, that we know who is beating the drum for them in the National Assembly. They have found themselves in position of a stooge to make it look like they cannot think outside the box. It’s unfortunate.

“The truth is that the Edo State Assembly and my office as the speaker are not the real target of this crisis. In fact, I can’t find myself anywhere in the whole scheme. The plot is actually aimed at Obaseki and stopping him from getting a return ticket as governor next year.

“Oshiomhole is actually after Obaseki, the state Assembly was only a smokescreen to his plans. The idea now is to take over the House, destabilise the state and possibly impeach the governor. The Edo Peoples Movement that originated this crisis has boasted that it will ensure that the governor does not come back for a second tenure. “But I said to people that that is not the decision for the group to make for our state. We don’t know what Oshiomhole wants. Oshiomhole is the one behind Edo Assembly crisis and he is simply after Obaseki.

However, the door is open for the remaining lawmakers-elect, they should come to the Assembly, complete and regularise their documentation and they will be sworn in. We pray for God’s intervention -Lawmaker Honourable member representing Igueben Constituency, Hon. Aluebhosele Otaigbe Ephraim, has gone spiritual praying for God’s intervention in the ongoing political differences in Edo APC. Ephraim who described the rift as a father and son matter said he had been on his knees calling on God to use his powers to settle the issue.

He called on wellmeaning Edo people to pray for the peace and unity of the state. He also appealed to his colleagues to come back to the House so that they could join hands together to move Edo to its desired height. “This is not the time to trade blames on anybody, what we require at this point in time is nothing but peace.

Edo people like you know are law abiding people, we must give peace a chance. The issue on ground is a matter between father and son. Edo people are one united family, so I’m using this opportunity to call on all and sundry in the state to go into fervent prayers for peace to rein.

“As legislative members, it is our duty to serve our people and do things that will move Edo State forward, we must work in one accord, and we need each other to be able to function very well in the discharge of our legislation functions. We are 24 members elected to serve in various capacities.

A house that is divided against itself cannot stand. “We should not been see fueling the matter, so I want to call on those behind the issue to save Edo from crisis. America is a highly develop country in democracy; sometimes they disagree in some matters. Our own our constituencies an obligation, so if there is crisis we cannot do the work which we were voted for to do, so I want to appeal to my friends and colleagues to put whatever differences they have behind them so that we can both n=move the state to its peak.”

“Edo State is our own, so we must as a matter of importance leave a good legacy for those coming after us. APC is one; there is no division among us. We have good and capable leaders who are saddle with the responsibility of ensuring good governance at all levels. I know that in no distant time this problem will be a thing of the past.”

NASS actions unconstitutional On his part, Hon. Marcus Onobun, argued that what the National Assembly members have done is purely unconstitutional, and an attempt to put Edo State in crisis. “As lawmakers, we have no problem in our state, we are going about with the discharge of our legislative business. We have not reported to them that we have problems with our legislative duties. What I expected them to do is call both parties together and find out what the matter is, instead of taking sides.

“Our colleagues that have vehemently refused to come for inauguration have not given reasons for not coming; nobody has stopped them from coming for inauguration, the House has not refused to inaugurate them. Why does NASS want to take over our state House of Assembly? It is an abuse of power by the National Assembly.

“There is nowhere in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended that says that a letter of proclamation has to be written twice, when the House has officially done what is expected of them as entrenched in our constitution.

Obaseki is not a neophyte in politics, Edo people are comfortable with his administration, the State House of Assembly is working according to the laws of our land, and Edo people will resist any attempt by some group of people to jeopardise the smooth running of this government”, he said.

‘We have no directive from Buhari’ While some of the loyalists of the APC National are jubilating that President Muhammadu Buhari has purportedly issued a direc- tive on the governor to correct the seeming anomaly, a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, shows that the governor has not received such order.

“There is no presidential directive to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation. The Buhari that we know is a law-abiding leader who will not issue directives that contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

“The 1999 Constitution as amended, mandates state governors to issue proclamation only once for the inauguration of their Houses of Assembly and the Edo Governor, Obaseki, has dutifully performed this function.

“The publication is one of the many efforts by agents and hirelings sponsored by entrenched interests in the state whose stranglehold on the state’s resources had been displaced by the people-centric governance model of the Obaseki-led administration”, the governor’s aide stressed, urging the public and all concerned to disregard the rumour. Interestingly, while those in support of the Oshiomhole group wait for the state government to comply with the directive of the National Assembly, the state government said there is a pending legal fire-works in the court of law

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, declared the pronouncement of the NASS as an illegality that will not stand, while advising the powerful persons behind the scene not to set the state ablaze to satisfy their thirst for power and control. Ogie cited the lawsuits pending before various courts wherein the contending parties for resolution had submitted the dispute to the courts. “A point of fact in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/159/2019 the National Assembly, the Clerk of National Assembly, the President of the Senate and Speaker of House of Representatives amongst others were specifically ordered by the Federal High Court to maintain the Status Quo as at 25th July, 2019.

“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearance in the matter. “It is unfortunate that the distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various Court Orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the Courts and therefore subjudice.

Purported directives an aberration –Edaghese

In the same vein, a lawyer and human rights activist, Barrister Matthew Edaghese, said the purported directive from Buhari to Obaseki is an aberration. Noting that the executive at the center is not the head or the principal of the executive at the state level in a federating unit, Edaghese said they are two different organs of government, and that the Edo State government is not an agency of the Federal Government, under the control and supervision of the president. “Speaking constitutionally as a lawyer, I can tell you with all authority that such communication is not known to the laws of the land. Such a directive amount to tranny and no constitutional democracy will condone or tolerate such an arrogant directive.

The governor of a state is not a minister in the president’s cabinet that he can issue directives to carry out a particular act or undo what has been done. “Such directive can only be given by the court of law after all the avenue for settlement might had been exhausted and the court might had given a decision on the issue. It is only such directive that can be enforced by way of judgment enforcement. “It is not for the executive organ at the center to dictate to the executive organ at the state level there is no such line of authority under our constitution.”

Don’t hurt business interests, BENCCIMA warns

However, the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), has warned political actors against hurting business growth in the state. The warning is coming amid mounting uncertainty over the state House of Assembly and the adverse effects it could have on the state’s economy. It urged political actors to shun activities capable of threatening peace and hurting businesses in the state.

A statement by the President of BENCCIMA, Dr. (Mrs.) H.E. Atekha Odemwingie, noted that the umbrella body of the Organised Private Sector and Voice of Business in Edo State viewed with concern the prevailing political circumstances in the state and its effects on businesses.

The body appealed to all the actors to sheath their sword and embrace peace, saying: “BENCCIMA is highly bothered by the continuing political upheaval in the state because it is capable of causing businesses to fail. We are therefore calling on the political actors, stakeholders who are all involved in the present political crisis, to find a middle course to resolve their differences.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related