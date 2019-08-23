Aregbesola to NSCDC: You’re not lead security agency

Four months after assuming office for his second term, President Muhammadu Buhari finally consolidated his cabinet on Wednesday by swearing-in 43 ministers that will pilot the affairs of the administration with him.

While retaining himself as the minister of petroleum resources, he also brought back some of the old hands in his first term to continue where there left the affairs of their ministries at the dissolution of the former cabinet.

Prominent among those brought back are Rotimi Amaechi (transport), Babatunde Fashola (works and housing), Ogbonanya Onu (science and technology), Chris Ngige (labour), Zainab Ahmed (finance), Osagie Ehanire (health), Adamu Adamu (education), Hadi Sirika (aviation) and Lai Mohammed (information and culture), among others.

While a section of the public has commended the president for finally inaugurating and attaching portfolios to the ministers, some stakeholders in the corporate world are, however, concerned about the choice of the president as regards those manning some of the key ministries.

Reacting to the development, a frontline capital market operator, Mr. Mike Eze, described the reappointment of Ahmed as finance minister as faulty.

Eze, who is the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, said the inauguration was a step in a right direction, though it came very late, stressing that the swearing-in would play a positive role in the direction of the economy, including the stock market.

“Now that they have been inaugurated, it is expected that it will jump start the economy from the comatose situation. Today, the stock market rose partly in reaction to the event,” he said.

On his part, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, BIC Consultancy Services, Dr. Boniface Chizea, said there were a few surprises regarding the portfolios assigned to the ministers.

He said: “For instance, there were one or two nominees that had background in the petroleum sector that we thought would have been appointed petroleum minister. But the portfolio was given to a former Bayelsa Governor, Timipre Sylva. I think it was a good decision, as Sylva has the resources and capacity to be able to effectively engage with the entrenched interests in the Niger Delta region.

“The finance minister is returning to a familiar terrain given that it was her former portfolio. In recent times, the finance ministry’s role has been that of book keeping. However, it has a lot of key agencies such as the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and so on, reporting to it. The minister is a gentle lady and one feels that the position requires someone who can handle the rough and tumble that the job requires.

“Fashola is no longer in charge of the Ministry of Power. I think it is clear that poor power supply is still an issue and the president needed to appoint someone with fresh ideas. However, virtually all the former ministers that were reappointed retained their portfolios. This is obviously a vote of confidence in them.

“But we hope that the cabinet will deliver, because the administration has not hit the ground running; the president was sworn in on May 29 and it is almost at the end of August that he is swearing-in ministers.”

Also taking on Buhari, a development economist, Mr. Odillim Enwagbara, said Ahmed was not suitable for the portfolio of a finance minister

According to him, “the minister of finance isn’t the right person for the position. I was thinking President Buhari would have looked for a serious technocrat to be in charge of finance, because the economic problem of this country is very complex. He needs somebody who understands the complexity and who can take the bold moves that are needed to deepen the economy.

“So I’m not really happy that she is brought back. He needed a technocrat who is sound on macroeconomic issues; an economic manager who should push Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to increase its tax revenue, because the country is in short-change of tax revenue by bringing technology into tax collection.”

Also speaking on the suitability of Ahmed as finance minister, Advisory Lead Consultant on Private Sector Development to the ECOWAS Commission, Prof. Ken Ife, believes she deserves to be retained to consolidate on gains recorded.

He, however, advised the new minister to act as a tax collector by ensuring that all MDAs remit their funds to the consolidated revenue account without delay.

He said as a coordinating minister for the economy, she should be in the vanguard of implementation of Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase and Director-General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that private sector operators were keenly waiting for the new ministers to resume and change the economy for the better.

Ruwase explained that LCCI was not surprised with the ministerial portfolios since many of them were reinstated to their former positions, saying that the onus was on them to perform and meet the expectations of Nigerians.

According to him, the private sector is not satisfied with the present economic performance of the country’s gross domestic product.

He said: “One thing that is good about the whole ministerial appointments is that a lot of the ministers are going back to where they were. This will check a situation of spending more money to learn the ropes or know the new environment.

“If we have not been able to achieve our set objective in the economy, it’s not because of those people we have as ministers in those key sectors, but it’s more of lack of political will.”

On his own part, Ajayi-Kadir explained that it was a welcome development to have the ministers back after three months, saying that it was time to buckle up and work assiduously at revamping the economy.

Speaking on the reappointment of Amaechi as Minister of Transportation, the Rector of Certified Institute of Shipping of Nigeria (CISN), Prof. Alex Okwuashi, said his reappointment was a mere compensation by President Bahari.

He noted that a maritime technocrat should have been appointed to drive the industry forward.

Notwithstanding, he said that Amaechi should be able to learn from what he did not do well during his first term in office.

However, a former President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Greg Ogbeifun, said that any well-meaning stakeholder in the industry should be happy with Ameachi’s appointment.

Ogbeifun said that the stakeholders were expecting that he would continue with the good job he started in the industry, particularly when the ministry has been strengthened with a minister of state, in person of Senator Gbemisola Saraki.

