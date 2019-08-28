Argungu fishing festival: 10 years in limbo

BABATOPE OKEOWO reports that the Ajobu of Araromi-Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Aderemi Adelola and the Abodi of Ikale, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, are at war over the ownership of large hectares of land

D

uring the struggle for the abolition of Apartheid regime in South Africa, Late Sunny Okosun sang a song titled “who owns the land?” between the White minority and Black majority. This song is now apt in Ondo South Senatorial district of the Sunshine State where the Ikale and Araromi-Obu people are battling over the ownership of land.

The battle for the ownership of the land has stoked bitter rivalry among the people who have intermarried and have been relating with one another for centuries. But the judgment of an Akure High Court, which ceded some lands to Ikale has stoked bitter war between the two neighbouring communities.

An Akure High Court presided over by the Chief Judge; Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu, had resolved the dispute over the ownership of the land where the state-owned Araromi Obu Rubber plantation is located in favour of Ikale people comprising Okitipupa and Irele Local Governments in the South senatorial district. Justice Akeredolu granted the customary ownership of the expanse of land where the plantation is located and many other lands in dispute to the Ikale.

The court’s verdict came 15 years after the case was instituted by the monarch of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola against his counterpart in Ikoya; Oba Faduyile. Another defendant was the Lisa of Ikoya, Chief Aderoloye Netufo. The disputed land ceded to the Ikale by the court’s pronouncement included Araromi-Obu, Ajebamidele, Aiyesan, Tenola, Koseru, Oniparaga, Kajola, Imorun, Laleipa, Aiyetimbo, Ajebambo, Adewinle, Akinseye, Okefara, Omowole, Agoidogun, Obadoore, Ogunlepa, Onipetesi, Mile 49, Labon, Temidire, Sakoto1 and 11, Basola 1 and 11, Ago Alaiye, Ayetoro 1 and II, and Onitea. Others included Enujowo, Agirifon 1 and II, Igo, Sidigi, Komowa, Oke-Ojakoparun, Lokuta Libara, Araromi Oil Palm Estate Camp, Fesojoye 1, Oduduwa village, Mogaji Village, Chief Marcel’s village, Ajibodu and Bolorunduro 1 and II. The disputed land measured about 43,212.612 hectares.

Justice Akeredolu, in her verdict, held that the defendants (Ikale) have by traditional history been able to prove that the disputed lands belonged to them.

She said: “I hold that they (defendants) are entitled to the customary right of occupancy over the lands.”

Armed with the verdict of the court, the Ikale moved to implement the judgment by writing to the management of the Rubber Plantation and occupy some farmlands in Ago-Alaye, a community in Odigbo Local Government.

A bloody clash that broke out in the community led to the death of four persons and the destruction of properties and farmlands worth millions of Naira. In fact, the traditional ruler of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola escaped being killed by suspected hoodlums when his convoy was attacked when he was returning from an official trip from Akure, the state capital. The first-class monarch, according to residents, escaped death by the whiskers as his vehicle and the backup car were attacked by suspected hoodlums, who were laying claim to the land in the community.

Since the incident, July 16, the Ikale and Araromi-Obu people have held several press conferences where they laid claim to the disputed territory. The contending communities back their claims with history and law.

In one of the press conferences held by the Ikale recently, the traditional rulers described the Araromi-Obu people as settlers in their hand who migrated from Ondo town because of the dispute over who occupies the exalted stool of Osemawe.

The Ikales said the Ajobu and his chiefs were settlers in Ikale land after Ajobu attempted to wear a crown and escaped from Osemawe’s wrath into Ikaleland as a refugee, and finally settled at the current site of Araromi Obu as customary tenants of Ikale people by the Lisa Oladokun of Osooro.

Hence, they adopted the new name “Araromi-Obu” (Araromi meaning: we are at ease at Obu)

Speaking on behalf of the Ikale, a former military chief, Major Gen Oluyemi Bajowa, said: “Under the Colonial administration, the Ajobu resumed the wearing of a crown and wore it to the Palace of the Osemawe for a meeting. Osemawe seized the crown and imprisoned his chiefs. Ajobu escaped arrest and went into exile, first at Ubu, and later at Lomiro. It was at this time that Baale Nigwo of Igbotako-Osooro installed Adetimehin as the Baale of Obu after consultation with the Abodi of Ikale Land. “Obu settlers were largely farmers who easily intermarried with Ikale people. The letter written by Rev David Hinderer in 1875 about Obu is documentary evidence, from a third party that had no interest to serve and at a time when the current dispute was not anticipated, supporting the claim of Ikale people as the Landowners of Araromi-Obu and its environs.”

The Araromi-Obu people however described the claim of the Ikale as false and an attempt to falsify historical fact about who is the owner of the disputed land. They said the history of the town dated above 500 years contrary to the claim of the Ikale.

Bajowa said the Ago-Alaye where the bloody conflict started belonged to Ikale contrary to the claim of the Araromi-Obu people. He explained that, “the Ikale people both at home and abroad, are disturbed by the turn of events between them and Araromi-Obu settlers who have lived and settled on our land since the 19th century. Over the years, the Ikale people living around Araromi-Obu, have had to put up with a lot of indignities from the Araromi-Obu settlers because almost every Araromi-Obu settler has his mother or wife of Ikale origin. For example, the mother of the current Ajobu of Araromi-Obu, Oba Aderemi Adelola, is from Agirifon-Osooro, in Ikale Land.

“Since Oba Adelola ascended the throne of the Ajobu, the relationship between Ikale people and the Araromi-Obu settlers nose-dived on all fronts. These settlers began to address the Ikale landowners as non-indigenes. This unwholesome non-indigene narrative wrongly enjoyed the full support of Odigbo Local Government.

“Consequently, the relationship between Ikale people and Araromi-Obu settlers deteriorated. In 2004, Oba Adelola with some leaders of Araromi-Obu and Odigbo Local Government itself, filed an action in Suit No: HOR/2/2004, where they sought to evacuate the Ikale people from what they described as Araromi-Obu land which extended to and covered over 50 Ikale communities, all around Araromi-Obu.

“When this suit was filed in 2004, Ikale people pleaded for out of court settlement, not because we had a bad case, but because the Ikale people did not intend to waste money on litigation and most especially, because almost every Araromi-Obu person is related, through their mother side, to Ikale people. The Ajobu, his Chiefs and Odigbo Local Government, derisively shoved aside our request for out of court settlement and chose the option of litigation!

“While the case was on, Araromi-Obu settlers, including the Ajobu, embarked on a dubious scheme to take over the lands being used by the Ikale people for farming and started planting cash crops on the lands. For a period of 15 years, the Ikale people struggled with the case. We placed before the court hard facts which effectively contradicted the unfounded stories of Araromi-Obu settlers that they came from Ile Ife and not Ondo, amongst others. Apart from solid historical facts, records which supported our claims were effectively placed before the court.

“Amongst such records is a letter written by Revd. David Hinderer, one of the Christian Missionaries from the CMS in England, who spent three nights at the then Araromi-Obu camp and, in his report back home dated May 14, 1875, he confirmed that the Araromi-Obu settlers were from Ondo living within Ikale territory.

“Another is a document which reported a meeting held at Aiyesan on 12th and 13th of October, 1922, where “Desami the Ajobu”, confirmed his Ondo origin and the seizure of his crown by the Osemawe of Ondo. The land case HOR/2/2004 ended in favour of Ikale people on May 13, 2019, when the court, in large measure, granted our “counter-claim” and restrained the Araromi-Obu settlers from trespassing unto the lands confirmed by the court of law to belong to the Ikale people.

“The Ikale people waited for well over a month after the judgment, primarily to avail Araromi-Obu settlers the chance to evacuate whatever they may have on the land and to see if Araromi-Obu people wanted to disobey the order of injunction restraining them from further acts of trespass on our lands.

“While this was on, we caused necessary court forms to be issued and served with the notice of the judgment on the leadership of Araromi-Obu settlers. Having discovered that they have stayed away from the land, the Ikale people decided to continue their farming on the lands, as pronounced by the court.”

Giving the side of Ikale to the bloody clash that took place on July 16, Bajowa said “when a group of Ikale people were on their way to their farms located on the way to Araromi-Obu, they were ambushed and attacked by Araromi-Obu boys, who were armed with cutlasses and sophisticated weapons, so badly that the intestines of one of the Ikale farmers spilled out, while others received severe gunshot wounds. There were also unfortunate losses of lives during the sporadic firing by the aggressors.”

But speaking on behalf of Araromi-Obu Development Council (ADC), Senator Omololu Meroyi, described as false the claim that his people migrated from Ondo over who occupied the throne of Osemawe.

Meroyi, who was flanked by prominent people of Araromi-Obu, including Prince Olu Falolu, Bisoye Monebi and Taiwo Adedimeji, said: “Although, it is not in our character as responsible citizens to join issues with a rabble-rousers masquerading as a community leader considering his jackboot background, we are however compelled as peace loving people to set the record straight and inform the public of the true position as our silence could be misconstrued as acceptance of the tissue of lies being churned out by the Ikale people.”

Meroyi, on behalf of Araromi-Obu people said: “It is imperative to inform the public that contrary to the deliberate falsehood, untruth, half-truth and sophistry being peddled by General Bajowa and his cohorts, Araromi-Obu has been in existence for over 500 years with the present Ajobu, Oba Aderemi Adelola as the 18th occupant of the throne in the ancient town. It is therefore shocking that in spite of the avalanche of documentary evidence freely signed by the Ikale as tenants of our forefathers spanning over a century, they could turn round to assert that Araromi-Obu people are settlers in their own land.”

He added: “It is pertinent to enumerate the roles played by the Ondo State Government and the security agencies towards averting the mindless bloodletting, arson, wanton destruction of lives and property and general state of insecurity unleashed on the people of Araromi-Obu by the Ikale on the instruction of the Abodi of Ikoya and General Olu Bajowa before, during and after the July 16 invasion of Araromi-Obu.

“It is on record that in order to prevent the outbreak of hostilities, several peace meetings were initiated by the Ondo State government, the Police and the Directorate of Security Services, all of which were attended by the Ajobu and his people but surprisingly shunned by the Abodi of Ikoya without genuine reasons.

“Also, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, in a bid to avert the looming clash visited the area and appealed to both Araromi-Obu and Ikale people to maintain peace and allow the judicial process to be exhausted since Araromi-Obu has appealed against the judgment.

“However, in a dramatic move, shortly after the visit of the Commissioner of Police, the attack on the people of Araromi-Obu by the Ikale assumed a more frightening dimension as farmlands were invaded, farm produce harvested and carted away, people molested, harassed and abducted on their farms and while pursuing other legitimate businesses.

“It is worthy of note that all the aforementioned nefarious activities of the Ikale people were reported to the security agencies, including the Police and Directorate of Security Services, while several letters were dispatched to the Ondo State Government for their intervention in order to nip the impending violent clash in the bud.

“We gathered from credible sources that the Ikale hooligans were being sponsored by the Abodi of Ikoya and General Bajowa (rtd) for selfish economic benefits, their intention being to turn the Rubber Estate Nigeria Limited to their the cash cow. It is therefore not a surprise to discover that following the judgment both the Abodi and General Bajowa have written several letters to the Araromi Rubber Estate Limited, demanding monetary gratification.

“We are deeply saddened by the event of July 16, 20,19, when the crisis reached a boiling point with the Ikale mobilizing in their numbers with sophisticated arms and ammunition, invaded Araromi-Obu township and when the dust settled, two indigenes of Araromi-Obu were brutally murdered, several injured and houses and other property belonging to Araromi-Obu people living in Ago Alaye which is predominantly populated by the Ikale people were set ablaze.

“These condemnable, unfortunate and dastardly activities of the Ikale people prompted the intervention of the Ondo State Governor as Chief Security Officer of the state, accompanied by the Heads of Security agencies to pay an unscheduled visit to the area for on-the-spot assessment of the situation and to put an end to the orgy of violence.

“It should be noted that the governor should be commended for the unscheduled visit by all peace-loving citizen as his prompt intervention and the deployment of security men has ensured that the return of peace to the area.

“We also wish to debunk the claims of the Ikale people who were arrested for their involvement in the wanton destruction of lives and property that they were part of the delegation to appraise the governor of their position and to state that their assertion in an afterthought fabricated to deceive the public as the visit of the governor was impromptu necessitated by the need to stop further bloodshed and break down of law and order.”

As if the vituperation was not enough, the Ikale and the Araromi-Obu also disagreed on the role of the governor and Odigbo Local Government where the disputed land is located.

Bajowa said:“Odigbo Local Government should desist from sponsoring the hate campaign by Araromi-Obu settlers in the unlawful and unethical demand for the evacuation of the Ikale people from their ancestral lands, and debarring the Ikale people from performing their traditional and customary rights in the land of their heritage.

“The Rubber Estate Nigeria Limited (RENL), should be prevailed upon to stop treating our people as slaves on their land and give equal opportunities to Ikale people and indeed all citizens of Ondo State, in conformity with the recent court judgment and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

In reply, Meroyi said: “We condemn in strong terms the ignoble conduct and vituperation of General Oluyemi Bajowa whose language is not only uncouth but deliberately concocted to tarnish the image of our governor as the Chief Security Officer of the state whose major preoccupation has been the maintenance of peace and the wellbeing of the inhabitants of Ondo State. We need to remind General Bajowa and co-travelers that we are no longer under military dictatorship and need to accord respect to constituted authority derived from the mandate of the people of Ondo State through the ballot and not through the barrel of the gun. We wonder what manner of legacies he wants to bequeath to the younger generation of Nigerians as a retired General and elder statesman. We are however surprised about his sudden emergence as a latter-day “messiah” and champion of Ikale people as no visible landmark achievement could be ascribed to him in the whole of Ikale land and Yoruba land as a top military officer who has held various positions in government both at state and federal levels.”

The state governor, in order to settle the dispute between the warring communities set up a panel of inquiry headed by Mr Tunde Atere to look into the immediate and remote causes of the crisis.

The panel, which has swung into action, has called for memoranda and it is yet to be seen if the solutions to be preferred would resolve the dispute between the warring communities.

Like this: Like Loading...