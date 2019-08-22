Metro and Crime
Army hands over killer soldier to police
Nigerian Army has dismissed a Lance Corporal, Ajayi Johnson, for allegedly killing a commercial motorcyclist, Chimaobi Nwaorgu Uzoukwa, at his community, Umuokereke Ngwa, in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.
New Telegraph had reported that the soldier had allegedly killed Uzoukwa for refusing to part with N100 at a military checkpoint at Ohanze community.
Handing over the suspect to the Abia Police Command, the Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Brigadier General Solomon Kumapayi, disclosed that the Army had conducted investigations and tried the suspect in line with military regulations and found him guilty.
Kumapayi announced that the killer soldier had been demoted from the rank of Lance Corporal to Private and dismissed from the Army.
He said: “The Army promised to do everything possible to fish out the culprit of the unfortunate incident. We had already conducted our investigations.
“And we have in line with extant military rule, tried the identified culprit. For reasons in line with our rules which he flouted by abandoning his duty location, we have reduced him in rank from Lance Corporal to Private.
“We have also dismissed him from the Nigerian Army for not acting professionally. We are now handing him over to the State Police Command to conduct investigations and if culpable, should be tried in line with laws of the land.”
Receiving the suspect, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ene Okon, commended the military for conducting proper investigations in line with its tradition.
FRSC returns N443,180 to accident victims relatives in Kebbi
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi, says it has returned N443,180 to relatives of victims of two road traffic crashes in the state.
Mr Abayomi Asaniyan,the Sector Commander of the corps in the state, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.
He said the command recovered the money at two different scenes of road crashes in Birnin Kebbi and Argungu local government areas of the state.
“The FRSC recovered, on 17 August, 2019, at two different scenes of road traffic crashes the sum of N400,160 at Argungu-Birnin Kebbi bypass junction in Argungu Local Government Area and N43,020 at old cemetery in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.
“All the recovered monies have been handed over to the relatives of the victims accordingly,” he said.
Asaniyan commended the efforts of his men and praised their integrity.
“I urge all officers and men in the command to continue to do their best and ensure prompt rescue of road crash victims.
“They should also continue to exhibit good character they are known with by always documenting monies and other items recovered from scenes of crashes and promptly hand over to the victims or relations of dead ones without tampering with any of the items,” he urged.
He warned that the monitoring teams would always be on the road to fish out staff that engaged in extortion or compromise in the discharge of their duties.
The sector commander enjoined motorists to be more patient, and obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid sustaining injuries or loss of lives and property on the road.
Four SARS operatives arrested for killing unarmed suspects
Four operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Iba Police Station, Lagos State Police Command, have been arrested for shooting and killing two suspects.
The policemen are identified as Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, all attached to Iba Division Patrol Team.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, confirmed their arrest.
Elkana said the attention of the command was drawn to a video on social media showing the four policemen shooting two unarmed suspects, allegedly arrested and already in their custody.
He said: “The shooting and subsequent death of the two men was against the code of professional conduct and laws guiding how suspects in police custody should be treated.”
A video, which emerged on Tuesday, shows how the four policemen killed the two men.
The two men were alleged to specialise in posing as buyers on popular online market, Jiji, with a sole mission of disposing unsuspecting sellers of their valuables at gunpoint.
The men, at a gunpoint, allegedly dispossessed another online seller of his phone and a cash of N450,000, after posing to be interested in the guy’s phone.
The suspects were caught after the police also posted another phone, which they said they wanted to sell. The suspects fell into the trap and were arrested at Igando area of Lagos.
After their arrest, the policemen recovered the stolen phones and loaded pistols from them. The suspects were dragged down a mini-bus and shot dead at close range.
“The incident happened on August 19, about 3p.m., when Iba Police Station received a distress call from Anugu Valentine of No 250, Agege Motor Road, Mushin, that he was attacked by a group of armed men, numbering about four on two motorcycles at Ipayi area, Iba. He said that he was dispossessed of one iPhone Max valued at N450,000,” Elkana said.
According to him, acting on the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Iba Police Station, promptly deployed the Divisional Patrol Team to the scene.
He said: “Two of the robbers were arrested while two escaped. Two locally-made pistols, with six live cartridges and five expended cartridges were recovered from them. The gang is said to be notorious for a series of robberies in Iba and environs. It was a well-celebrated operation by the team as the suspects were gallantly arrested.
“The team, however, went extreme by killing the suspects who were already in their custody instead of taking them to the police station and allowing the normal process of investigation and prosecution to be initiated as stipulated under procedural laws.
“That act of extra-judicial killings falls short of police professional standards and cannot be condoned by the command. The state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.
“The policemen are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room Trial, and if found culpable, will be dismissed from the Force and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for prosecution in the conventional court. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation and trial.”
Two men kill, bury commercial motorcyclist in Ogun
Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspects for allegedly killing a motorcyclist and burying the victim in a shallow grave.
The suspects, who were arrested on Tuesday, are 27-year-old Lekan Odusote and Monday John (22).
The men were said to have lured the yet-to-be-identified motorcyclist to an isolated place at Ikangba area of Obalende, Ijebu-Ode where they killed him in an uncompleted building and took away his motorcycle.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident yesterday, disclosed that the suspects sold the victim’s motorcycle for N120,000 in Ijebu-Igbo.
Oyeyemi added that luck ran out on the suspects when they were about to share the proceeds.
According to him, the inability to agree on a particular sharing formula exposed the alleged murderers.
He said: “The two suspects lured the motorcyclist to Ikangba area of Obalende in Ijebu-Ode where they killed him and took his corpse to an uncompleted building, dug a shallow grave and buried him there.
“Having done with the Okada man, they took his motorcycle to Ijebu-Igbo where they sold it at the rate of N120,000. Luck, however, ran against them when they were about to share the money because of their inability to agree on a particular sharing formula.
“This led to a serious altercation between them and some of their pronouncements arouse the suspicion of people around and they informed the police.
“Upon the information, the DPO, Obalende Division, CSP Sunday Omonijo, swiftly dispatched his detectives to effect the arrest of the two suspects.”
Oyeyemi added that following interrogation by the police, the suspects confessed to killing the motorcyclist.
He said: “The suspects have taken police to the uncompleted building where the victim was buried, and the corpse has been recovered and taken to mortuary for post-mortem examination.”
The PPRO said the state Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.
Dismissed soldier, others held for robbery, kidnapping
Police in Kebbi State have arrested a dismissed soldier, Abdullahi Danladi, and three others for criminal conspiracy, impersonation, armed robbery and kidnapping.
Danladi served with 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, Adamawa State, before his dismissal.
Addressing journalists yesterday at the Police Headquarters, Birnin-Kebbi, the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Muhammad Danjuma, said the robbery occurred in Arugungu Local Government Area where the four suspects were arrested at Abuja.
Danjuma explained that Chibuzo Aneffun of Masaka town in Nasarawa State and others connived with Mr. Peter Patrick of Yardole in Arugungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State and killed Mrs. Ifueoma Oliniya, who lived at Gobirawa area in Arugungu town with dangerous weapon, tied her with rope and stole her Toyota Camry vehicle with registration number ABJ 541 EQ and two handsets.
The commissioner added that all the suspects were arrested in Abuja and they had confessed to the crime.
According to him, they will soon be charged to court.
Danladi said he was dismissed this year after absconded from duty.
He said: “I am 37 years old. I was in Armoured Brigade Barracks in Yola. I have only stolen one car since I ventured into this criminal act. I promise not to do it again. I am from Eda, an Igala man from Kogi State. I am based in Abuja. I now work with one private security firm.”
The commissioner, Danjuma, said that on July 23, Kiruwa Bawa of Goru village in Yeldu District, Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State was arrested after conspiring with Siddi, Danbuzu and Amadu Gardi of all the same village kidnapped Alhaji Amadu of Fadama village and collected one million ceifa, currency of Niger Republic, equivalent of N600,000 as ransom.
He therefore said that the same gang also kidnapped Alhaji Buba of Buto village and collected N500,000 ransom.
The police chief said policemen attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’ rescued the victims while the suspects confessed to the crime.
MD defrauds partner of N6.6m, jailed 14 years
Chairman and Managing Director of Anomak Hope Ventures Limited, Walford Ezemalu, has been convicted for diverting his partner’s N6.6 million.
The convict was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Office, before Justice O. A. Adegbehingbe of the Ondo State High Court.
Ezemalu faced a two-count charge, bordering on stealing to the tune of N6,630,000, for which he received a 14-year jail term of seven years each, to run concurrently, without an option of fine.
His company, Anomak Hope Ventures Limited, second defendant, was discharged and acquitted.
The EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Ezemalu’s conviction.
He said: “Ezemalu’s road to jail began when Nnolum, Managing Director of B. O. Nnolum and Sons Limited, an independent petroleum marketer, petitioned the EFCC, alleging that his company, sometime in 2017, had an agreement with the convict to sell 33,000 litres of Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) otherwise called diesel, at the rate of N200 per litre.
“Nnolum said that the agreement with the convict was to pay the money into his (plaintiff’s) company’s account, but the convict, on selling the product, asked the buyer to pay the money into his, Anomak Hope Ventures Limited account. The petitioner further alleged that after the sum of N6,630,000 was paid into the convict’s company account, the convict being the sole signatory to the account, diverted the said money to his personal use.”
One of the charges reads: “That you, Walford Ezemalu, being a director of Anomak Hope Ventures Limited, sometime in March 2017, in Akure, Ondo State, within the jurisdiction of the Ondo State High Court, did commit felony to wit: stealing by fraudulently converting to your personal use the sum of N5,000,000.00 only, property of B. O. Nnolum and Sons Limited, which was paid to your company account, 0030440354, domiciled in Diamond Bank and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State and punishable under Section 390(9) of the same Law.”
Ezemalu was arraigned alongside his company, Anomak Hope Ventures Limited, on March 18, 2019. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting full blown trial. He was convicted and sentenced.
Police ban volunteer security outfits in Kaduna
Police yesterday banned the activities of volunteer security outfits in Kaduna State.
This is as the police warned that any one or group caught violating the order would be dealt with under the instrumentality of the law.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, said in a statement that the police under the leadership of the state Police Commissioner, Ali Janga, wished to inform the general public of the ban on activities of volunteer security outfits also known as ‘Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula’ throughout the state henceforth.
He said: “Thus, on no account should any person or group of persons parade themselves as ‘Yan Sa Kai/ Yan Bula’ and perform any form of voluntary security assignment within the command.
“The command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who violate the order using the instrumentality of the law.
“The command, therefore, solicits the usual support from the members of the public to provide timely and useful information about criminal activities within their immediate environment in order to help the police to serve them better as security is everybody’s business.”
A battle against influx of beggars
According to the media aide to the governor, Samuel Aruwan: “All beggars and hawkers are to stay off the streets until further notice. Any beggar or hawker found on the streets will be arrested until these measures are relaxed.”
The social menace the beggars constituted became unbearable as it was conceived then that the bomber must have used the beggars as a decoy to hide their destructive weapon and later unleashed it on innocent citizens.
No sooner had the marching order given by el-Rufai sank into the beggars than Oyo State started to witness an influx of many strange beggars, as well as, motorcycle riders from the northern parts of Nigeria.
Although, beggars were always seen seated beside the major streets of Sabo in Mokola, Jemibewon Road, local areas in the town, among the major streets including, Gege, Molete, Bodija Oja, Dugbe, Oritamerin, Premier Junction. The number just so surprisingly increased few weeks after.
New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that of the beggars and motorcycle riders who had been banned by el-Rufai, many transported themselves to Ibadan through some vehicles that were conveying food stuffs from the northern parts of the country.
Confirming the development, a truck driver in Bodija Market, simply identified as Yusuf, said that more than 100 beggars travelled from the North to Ibadan in trucks each day.
He said many youths who are now commercial motorcyclists, were also trooping to the state.
His words: “They beg us to give them ride to Ibadan from Kaduna, Zaria, Danja, Katsina and other villages where we load foodstuffs. They pay little fee for the ride. The journey, which could take up to 15 hours is usually difficult and some of them arrive here sick, especially the children.
“We also have many commercial motorcyclists coming to Ibadan from the North. They strap their motorcycles to the trucks and disembark just outside the city and ride in to their destinations. They have guides who wait for them at a designated point,” Yusuff disclosed.
What appeared like drizzle soon became a deluge with many areas of Ibadan being flooded by many more beggars of the northern extraction. The administration of the immediate past Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, tried last year to sanitise the Mokola/Sabo metropolis, notorious for unhealthy and nauseating convergence of these men and women, as well as their children who scamper across the roads to get money and handouts from private motorists.
There was however no political will to send the beggars packing because of the approaching elections then.
Activities of many good Samaritans from churches and charity homes who periodically come with packaged foods and serve the beggars even buoyed the trade.
Many of these beggars are not poor in the real sense of the word as research had shown that many of them freight their alms home to establish businesses. Even, many of them have turned themselves to bureau de changes, who change higher denomination of currencies to lower ones at commission rate for taxi and commercial operators, who need change to give to disembarking commuters.
The rate at which the beggars cluster around the base of the popular Mokola Flyover Bridge, thereby precariously obstructing traffic flow and endangering themselves, is ridiculous.
At Jemibewon Road, Sabo in the same axis, the popular purposely-built ‘Beggars Shed’ which had been accommodating the destitute for ages, has been swelled up with new entrants recently.
According to a resident, who preferred not to be named: “I have been living in this area for past 30 years. We know many of the blind and amputees who have lived at that Jemibewon Road for the past 50 years. They spend almost whole of their days there. But just of recent, some new faces have been noticed going to the place. Many of them are young ones and the elderly. What I don’t know yet, is which states they have come from.
“Most of the time these days, we just see youths and some elderly ones who are of strange faces, moving about on this Sabo Road. Even, during prayer sessions in our mosque, we see them moving along the street, but they would not even enter the mosque to join us. This apparently shows truly that new beggars have entered Ibadan. Their number has also increased more than before,” the Mallam said.
During the rush hours of the day, many motorists face a hard time driving freely among the beggars who invade the main roads particularly where there are traffic lights. Immediately the red light comes on, many of them being led and those on wheel chairs would surge and swam on the motorists begging for alms.
In a bid to rid the Mokola Flyover of filth and traffic congestion associated with this menace, capable of causing accident, the Oyo State House of Assembly recently moved to evacuate the beggars and destitute from the vicinity of the Mokola Flyover, also to extend the length of the Mokola Bridge from its current length of divider.
The House made this move through a duo motion raised by Honourable representing Ogbomosho North State Constituency, Hon. Wunmi Oladeji, where she sought the House’s permission “to take cognisance of the flagrant abuse of Traffic Laws on Mokola Flyover and the increasing population of destitute and beggars under and within the vicinity of the bridge to safeguard enforcement of Traffic Laws, security, peace, and tranquility” in the state.
The motion which was seconded by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Yusuff Adebisi, was moved to check into the act of preventing accident and traffic congestion and also to add aesthetics and beautifying value to the state and the metropolis in general.
Oladeji, who granted an interview to journalists after the proceedings, noted that the motion had been deliberated upon extensively during the 8th Assembly without any result but has been brought forward again.
“The bridge which was well organised and decorated with flowers when commissioned which is supposed to serve an aesthetic purpose has been turned to an abode of destitute, thieves, snatchers, and beggars. This menace should be got rid of as soon as possible,” she said.
Oladeji further explained that many reckless and impatient drivers disobey traffic rules with impunity, crossing the road at the end of the bridges rather than using the designated points.
During the deliberation, Hon. Seyi Adisa, representing Afijio State Constituency, suggested that the government should create a rehabilitation centre for the beggars, for a specific time and create an exit plan for them to go.
The Majority Leader of the House, who is representing the Ona Ara state constituency, Hon. Onaolapo Sanjo, while commenting on the motion, said it was an embarrassment for Oyo State to have the high rate of beggars in the state despite the fact that they have option of other trades, but they prefer begging since there is no law discouraging them.
“We should look for a means to send them away from the area and evacuate them back to where they came from. Evacuating and controlling these beggars will add beautification value to our environment,” he also said.
The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, while reacting to the motion, promised that the Assembly would use the first six months of its tenure in consulting security and law enforcement agencies to proffer a proper solution to the case, and the second six months to take action.
He further promised to take necessary actions to tackle the plight, saying, “evaluating our government by the end of four years will be much better than what we met. People voted us in for better life and we won’t let them down because our government is an action-driven one”, he said.
People of the State are eagerly looking forward to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde to quickly walk the talk, so that Mokola and other areas would be rid of the festering environmental nuisance.
Kidnappers collect N4m, free Niger SDP guber candidate
ix days after being held in captive, the Niger State Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Mahmood Sani, has regained freedom from kidnappers.
Sani and his driver, Alhaji Banna, were kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Road while travelling to Zamfara State on July 29 between 9p.m. and 10p.m.
New Telegraph learnt that family and friends had to raise the N4 million demanded by the kidnappers to secure his freedom on Sunday.
Narrating his ordeal in Minna, Sani said: “By the time we got to Dikko junction, it was already getting late but I told my driver to drive to Kaduna so that we could spend the night there and proceed to Zamfara the next day.
“A few kilometres to Kaduna, in-between two police checkpoints, some people waved at us to stop and when we did, we were dragged out of the car and then marched into the bush by gunmen
“The kidnappers are armed Fulani men; they abducted my driver and I on our way to Kaduna on Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Monday, the 29th of July, 2019 about 10p.m.
“We spent about six days inside the bush before we were released after the payment of N4 million. The ransom was initially set at N400 million but after negotiation, it was reduced to N4 million which was raised by family, friends and well-wishers.”
Sani described his experience as very traumatic and unpalatable.
He added: “We were beaten; I still have bruises on my body now. The experience was not palatable at all; it was a very bitter experience that I do not wish anybody to experience.
“Imagine seeing people brandishing AK47 guns at all times, threatening to kill me if the ransom was not paid. The experience was very traumatic that I do not want to speak about it.”
Sani said he was currently receiving treatment from the beatings he received.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Muhammed, said he was not aware of such incident as the police were not informed that anything of such happened.
He, however, promised to get back to our correspondent.
But Muhammed did not get back to our correspondent at press time.
Fear grips Lagos community as four children disappear
ear has gripped residents of Ilasamaja community in Lagos, following the disappearance of four children within three weeks.
Members of the community believed that a syndicate was behind the disappearance of the children.
Now sick with dread, the residents have urged the Lagos State government and the state Police Command to rescue the children and fish out the syndicate.
It was learnt that four children were stolen within three weeks, while two attempts of child theft were foiled.
According to reports, last week, two children, both four years old, Raphael Ogunwole and Godwin Mbachu, were stolen by a man on August 14, at their residence in Ilasamaja.
One of the parents of the abducted minors, Mr. Christian Mbachu, said: “Raphael and Godwin were born the same year. We all live in the same compound. Being that they were born the same week, they became very close. On the day in question, they were playing outside the house, when my wife came to call Godwin to eat. She didn’t see him, but she did not entertain any fear as she concluded he might be in his friend’s house.
“My wife went to Raphael’s house, and both of them were not there. She raised the alarm and the two families and other sympathisers went to the streets in search of them. My wife called me on the phone and told me about the development.
“When I came back home, I joined the search party, but we couldn’t find them. It was about 9p.m. that a man told me that he saw the children with a familiar face that he used to see in a barber’s shop, near my house. The man said that he didn’t suspect anything. He said that the children were with a familiar face. He told us that the man was guiding the children and they were moving towards Cele area. We ran to the area, but our children have gone far. My family and that of our neighbour are devastated.”
Christian begged the government and police to locate their children.
He said: “We are also appealing to those that abducted the minors to release them. Please, people who know where the children are or know who is with them should contact us through these telephone numbers: 08038247696 and 08022853375 or contact the nearest police station.”
