Army: We established 22 command schools in 4 years

The Nigerian Army yesterday, said it established a total of 22 command secondary schools in the last four years. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, made the disclosure at a procurement seminar for commandants, bursar’s and administrative officers of Command secondary schools. According to the COAS, the seminar was aimed at broadening the knowledge and capacity of officers and personnel on procurement processes and financial procedures for improved productivity and efficiency in the Army.

The COAS noted that the establishment of the schools was necessitated by the importance of education, and the need to avail personnel and society at large access to learning. “In the past four years, the Nigerian army has established 22 new command secondary schools across the country to foster the educational needs of our personnel and society at large”, Buratai said. The Army Chief noted: “As you are all aware, this seminar could not have come at a better time than now especially when there are new efforts to improve the infrastructure and internal accounting proce-dures in our command schools across the country

. “It is particularly important to note that the various observations made in recently concluded audit of Nigerian army revenue generating establishments which need to be implemented to improve the overall administration and operations of personnel in command schools at all levels. “Your participation and ingenious contributions in this seminar is very important towards improving the standard of our institutions and the administration in the future.

“The importance of education and the conducive environment for learning in Nigerian army schools cannot be over emphasized. The quality and standards of our schools is paramount in the development of society as well as future leaders in different fields.

“This calls for prudent management of available resources and capacity to generate revenues in schools in order to ensure the attainment of our desired goals. “Let me use this forum to remind us that the government may not be able to meet up all our needs at the same time.

The Nigerian army as part of the ministry of defence will have to compete with other sectors for funding to keep our institutions functional and optimal at all levels”.He pledged Army headquarters’ readiness to “continue to provide you with the required guidance and support within available means”. Buratai further stated: “The seminar being the fifth of the series has continued to provide the avenue to imbue participants with the requisite knowledge in procurement procedures and ethics which will aid them in contributing to procurement matters in the field”.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related