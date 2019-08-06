Arsenal agree to sell Koscielny to Bordeaux

Former national team goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has called on the Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, to take a decisive position on the goalkeeping department of the team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the former goalkeeper coach of the team said the Manager has the final say on whether to change the current goalkeepers or continue with them.

There has been calls from several quarters in the country for the change in the personnel manning the post for the Super Eagles after their below par performance in recent games.

Francis Uzoho was the first choice at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but was dropped at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt following poor form. Daniel Akpeyi took over as number one and Uzoho became number three.

Sad enough, Akpeyi himself was not convincing with Nigerians calling for new goalkeepers to be invited to the team ahead of the qualifiers.

With both Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa already above 30 years of age and only Uzoho still 20-year-old, Shorunmu said Rohr should try and invite younger goalkeepers into the team to either take over from the ageing ones or understudy them.

“The coach will have to take a decisive decision on the goalkeepers,” he said.

“He has seen them in training and also at match days, so he should be able to determine if they fit into his plans or there will be need to bring in fresh legs.

“I experienced similar situation as goalkeeper coach of the Super Eagles while working with late Stephen Keshi, people were asking me to invite this or that goalkeeper, but what I was seeing in training was different from what people outside were seeing.

“He has seen them all and the most important thing is for him to take a decision and go with it. If he is okay with them, he can continue but even at that there is need to bring in fresh blood.

“It happened to me when I was the first choice for the team and Vincent Enyeama was brought in as my understudy, I have to leave the scene for him at some point. He struggled at the beginning, but at some point he became one of the best from the country, so we have to do that too for the current team.”

