Arsenal agree to sell Koscielny to Bordeaux
Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell defender Laurent Koscielny to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux for a fee of up to 5m euros (£4.6m).
The 33-year-old centre-back is having a medical on Tuesday before completing a return to France after nine years with the Premier League club.
Frenchman Koscielny had a year left on his contract at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners wanted him to stay.
But he asked for a free transfer and refused to travel on a pre-season tour, reports the BBC.
Ike Shorunmu to Rohr: Be decisive on Eagles goalies
Former national team goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has called on the Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, to take a decisive position on the goalkeeping department of the team ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Speaking with New Telegraph, the former goalkeeper coach of the team said the Manager has the final say on whether to change the current goalkeepers or continue with them.
There has been calls from several quarters in the country for the change in the personnel manning the post for the Super Eagles after their below par performance in recent games.
Francis Uzoho was the first choice at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but was dropped at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt following poor form. Daniel Akpeyi took over as number one and Uzoho became number three.
Sad enough, Akpeyi himself was not convincing with Nigerians calling for new goalkeepers to be invited to the team ahead of the qualifiers.
With both Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa already above 30 years of age and only Uzoho still 20-year-old, Shorunmu said Rohr should try and invite younger goalkeepers into the team to either take over from the ageing ones or understudy them.
“The coach will have to take a decisive decision on the goalkeepers,” he said.
“He has seen them in training and also at match days, so he should be able to determine if they fit into his plans or there will be need to bring in fresh legs.
“I experienced similar situation as goalkeeper coach of the Super Eagles while working with late Stephen Keshi, people were asking me to invite this or that goalkeeper, but what I was seeing in training was different from what people outside were seeing.
“He has seen them all and the most important thing is for him to take a decision and go with it. If he is okay with them, he can continue but even at that there is need to bring in fresh blood.
“It happened to me when I was the first choice for the team and Vincent Enyeama was brought in as my understudy, I have to leave the scene for him at some point. He struggled at the beginning, but at some point he became one of the best from the country, so we have to do that too for the current team.”
Ilorin to host GOtv Boxing NextGen 5
The fifth edition of GOtv Boxing NextGen (GOtv Boxing NextGen5) will hold is Ilorin, capital of Kwara State, on 29 and 30 August. This was announced in a statement by Flykite Productions, organisers of the programme.
The two-day programme, sponsored by pay television service provider, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, explained the organisers, was developed to unearth young and talented amateur boxers, aged between 18 and 25, who are desirous of turning professional.
Participants are required to take part in sparring sessions conducted by prominent boxing coaches, who will select boxers considered ready to move into the professional cadre. Boxers selected by the coaches will have their professional licences and free medical examination paid for by the sponsors as well as have the opportunity to fight in coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night.
The organisers also disclosed that registration forms for the programme are available free of charge at the Kwara State Boxing Association Office and Referees and Judges Association Office, both at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin; Akure Stadium Complex, Akure; Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta; Oyo State Boxing Association Office, Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym, Surulere, Lagos; and Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C) Secretariat, National Stadium, Lagos.
This is the third time programme is holding outside Lagos since debuting in 2015. In 2017, it held at the Francis Aiyegbeni Boxing Gym in Ibadan. Last year, it held at Dunkin Pepper Gym of the MKO International Stadium Complex, Abeokuta. The first two editions held at the Lagos Boxing Hall of Fame Gym in Surulere, Lagos. Each of the previous editions attracted over a hundred boxers, out of which an average of 25 were considered ready to make the jump into the professional ranks.
Since its debut, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search has helped many boxers rise to local and international prominence. Among these are incumbent West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, who was discovered at GOtv Boxing NextGen 1 in Lagos. He went on to become the national champion before clinching the sub-regional title and is in line for the African Boxing Union (ABU) title.
Babatunde has, also, on two occasions, won the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night, respectively winning cash prizes of N2million and N1million attached to the award.
Other high-flying graduates of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search are Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola, winner of the best boxer award at GOtv Boxing Night 15 and current national super featherweight champion; Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi, best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 18; Tope “TP Rock” Musa and Prince “Lion” Nwoye.
Gov Ihedioha tasks Heartland on success
Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha CON, has urged the Board and Management of Heartland Football Club, Owerri, to work hard to return the club to the zenith.
The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to enhance sports potentials of the state and to give the club the needed support to succeed.
He stated this when he received the club new coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, who was unveiled by the management of the club led by Chairman of the Board, Charles Ezekwem in Owerri, Monday.
Receiving the coach, the governor reminded him of the huge task and expectations of the teeming fans and the entire Imo people and charged him to among other things, instill discipline in the team which, according to him, is needed to take the club to high levels.
He said: “Imo is a sports loving state. You have an enormous challenge and the expectation from millions of fans of the club is to take the club to the next level. I therefore urge you to take advantage of the fact that we are desirous to return the club to winning ways.
“On our part as government, we shall endeavour to support you to succeed. We expect and believe that you are going to instill discipline and sanity in the club. As part of preparations for the new season, we have taken deliberate steps to renovating the Dan Anyiam Stadium, all geared towards encouraging your success and that of your team.”
And to the Board and Management of the club, the governor commended them for their ingenuity and efforts to take the club to enviable height, and urged them to remain diligent, patriotic and passionate towards the success of the club.
Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Board thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to contribute their quota to the success of the club and assured their commitment towards taking the club to continental competitions.
He disclosed that the choice and appointment of the new coach followed wide consultations with key stakeholders, stressing that they have no doubt that based on his experience and antecedents, he will succeed.
Also on his part, the new coach promised that his impact will be felt through the successes the club will record when the season resumes
Mr. Ilechukwu, who is also the current coach of the Nigeria under 23 Dream Team and former coach of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry Football Club, MFM FC, said that his focus is to reposition the team in line with the policy of the state government to make lasting and positive impacts on sports and the state in general.
Members of the board and management present at the event include; General Manager of the club, Chidi Fortune, Mr. Henry Nwosu, Mobi Okparaku, Emeka Aso, Mr. Godson Onyenobi, Allwell Nwakali, Livy Njoku, Ifeanyi Ekwueme
Eleje sets sight on CAF Confed Cup win with Rangers
Rangers International of Enugu striker, Obinna Eleje, is looking forward to winning the CAF Confederation Cup title with the club as they begin their quest for the trophy when they join the championship in the Second Preliminary Round of the competition.
Speaking with AOIFootball.com, the former Enyimba goal poacher stated that his main target is to win the Confederations Cup for the Coal City side, adding that they are due for continental honours, hence, he wants to make an impact.
“My target is to win the CAF Confederations Cup, and possibly, the domestic title with Rangers,” he said.
“My coming here is not just to add to numbers, but to make a good impact with the team. It’s time for this great club to rule the continent, and we’ve got all it takes to actualize that.
“I appreciate the players and officials of this club for their warm reception when I came in; everyone here has been lovely. Their cooperation and support made me feel at home, I’m not having any issues settling down.
“We’re already living like one family. The encouragement I get from the players on the ground, gives me a lot of motivation.”
Chukwueze returns to Villarreal after break
Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has returned to his Spanish LaLiga side, Villarreal after helping the Nigeria side to win the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medal in Egypt.
The former junior international was given an extended break after the championship and returned to training on Monday.
In a report on the Villarreal’s twitter handle, the club announced the arrival of the player who had a fantastic championship for his country.
“He’s here! @chukwueze_8 started his special #YellowsPreseason training program at the Training Ground after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria,” the post read.
He was a standout performer for Villarreal last season where he scored eight goals with three assistant and the club will be looking forward to him to continue from where he stopped last season.
Speaking about the expectation of Nigerians in the LaLiga in the new season, the LaLiga Delegate to Nigeria, Guillermo Pérez Castelló, said he looked forward to Chukwueze and other Nigerians to perform well in the league.
According to him, he monitored all Nigerians players playing in Spain when the AFCON was going on and was happy with their performances especially Chukwueze.
He added: “I paid attentive to our LaLiga players in AFCON because Nigeria is now my new home and I think we have beautiful presentation of them at the competition.
“The two Nigeria players, Chukwueze and Kenneth Omeruo scored goals and they were given man of the match award, which shows how extraordinarily strong we build players in Laliga. We trained them professionally and prepare them to get use to the top standard.
“We are looking forward to Chukwueze and others like Moses Simon to perform well this season because the LaLiga is one of the best leagues in the world.”
CHAN Eagles battle Togo in final playoff
Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will tackle Togo in a final playoff to the 2020 CHAN in Ethiopia.
The first leg will be played in the weekend of September 20 and 22 in Togo with the return game in Nigeria a week later.
The overall winners of this clash will advance to the tournament proper in Ethiopia in January.
This was after Togo piped Benin Republic 1-0 on aggregate in a qualifying match at the weekend.
The first leg in Benin was goalless before Togo sealed their qualification with a 1-0 home win on Sunday.
Nigeria eliminated Benin to qualify for the 2018 CHAN in Morocco, where they reached the final and lost against the hosts.
The CHAN is reserved for players who are based in their domestic leagues.
Chukwu goes to Church over healing
Former Eagles captain and Super Eagles manager, Coach Christian Chukwu (MFR) last Sunday went for a thanksgiving church service to show appreciation to God for healing him and for his safe return from a hospital in London where he went for treatment.
It was therefore a gathering of who-is-who in the round leather game (Football) at St. Philip Anglican Church, Obe, Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State, venue of the service that had the Arch-Bishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, Emmanuel Chukwuma (OON) officiating with other ministers of God.
Bishop Chukwuma while preaching at the service thanked God for sparing the life of the football legend through the timely intervention of Enugu State government led by Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Rangers Management Corporation led by Prince Davidson Owumi, Chief Femi Otedola and many others who committed prayers and finances for the treatment abroad.
Also speaking, Hon. Joe-Martins Uzodike who represented PDP Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2019 election and former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi at the occasion said, “It is with joy that we are gathered here today to celebrate with one of our own, a legend in the game of football who recently returned hale and hearty after overcoming a health challenge. We thank God and praise Him for His mercies.”
At the after-service reception, the Traditional Prime Minister and Onowu to late Igwe Paul Egbogu of Obe, High Chief, Patty Agu, expressed gratitude to God for the extending Chukwu’s life.
He said, “It can only be God that made this happen for our brother, Christian Chukwu to recover from a serious health challenge. God used the persons of Enugu state governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; business mogul, Femi Otedola; philanthropist, Benson Ejindu; Rangers Management Corporation and a host of others too numerous to mention to come to the aid of of our dear brother.
“Otedola, especially showed that he was a completely detribalized Nigerian with his actions in the period of challenge for our brother.”
FIBA suspends male player as test showed he was pregnant
It has been revealed that an American basketball player was handed a two-year suspension by The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in 2018 after a drug test concluded that he was pregnant.
According to a new report from Eurohoops, Donell ‘D.J’ Cooper’s two-year-long suspension came after a drug test administered by the governing body revealed that he was pregnant.
At that time, Cooper was looking to join the Bosnian national team before he tested positive for human chorionic gonadotropin. The urine for the test came from Cooper’s pregnant girlfriend, who was likely unaware she was pregnant.
The suspension means that Cooper who had been playing in Europe since missing out on the NBA draft, is ineligible to play internationally until June of 2020.
Belgian cyclist dies after crash
Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died at the age of 22 following a crash during stage three of the Tour de Pologne.
Lambrecht crashed around 60 miles from the end of the race from Chorzow to Zabrze in Poland.
He was taken by helicopter to hospital where he later died on Monday.
“The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and team-mates of Bjorg has happened. Rest in peace,” said his team Lotto Soudal.
Lambrecht was riding in his second season at the top level of professional cycling and had been regarded as one of Belgium’s most promising riders.
He won the under-23s’ version of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race in 2017 and finished second in the U-23 World Championships last year
United sign Maguire for world record £80m
Manchester United have signed England centre-back Harry Maguire from Premier League rivals Leicester City for £80million (N35,200,000,000) – a world record fee for a defender.
The 26-year-old has agreed a six-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.
The fee for Maguire eclipses the £75 million (N33billion) Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.
“When Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” said Maguire.
Maguire is the second most expensive signing in English top-flight history after new team-mate Paul Pogba (N39,160,000,000), and becomes the second most expensive British player after Wales winger Gareth Bale, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for £85million (N 37,400,000,000) in 2013.
He is United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s third summer signing, after right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka arrived from Crystal Palace for £50million (N 22,000,000,000) and winger Daniel James joined from Swansea for £15million (N6,600,000,000).
Maguire added: “From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team.
“It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”
Solskjaer said: “Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today.
“He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure.
“He will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.”
Premier League clubs have now spent more than £1billion (N440,000,000,000) this summer with three days remaining until the transfer window closes.
United had a long-standing interest in Maguire but backed away from a deal 12 months ago because they felt the £70million (N30,800,000,000) asking price at the time was too high.
Maguire, who signed a five-year contract at Leicester last September, made 69 Premier League appearances for the club he joined from Hull City in 2017.
He began his career at Sheffield United, making 139 league appearances for the Blades before moving to Hull in 2014.
He was part of the side that earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2016, but left for Leicester in a £17million (N7,480,000,000) deal following the Tigers’ relegation 12 months later.
Maguire made his England debut in August 2017 and helped his country reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, scoring in the 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden.
He becomes one of seven centre-backs in United’s squad, alongside Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Axel Tuanzebe, reports the BBC.
