Arthouse Contemporary presents Joseph Obanubi as Artist of the Month
rthouse Contemporary is set to present Joseph Obanubi as Artist of the Month of August 2019.
The Artist of the Month feature promotes young contemporary artists, showcasing a selection of available works in a variety of media.
Joseph Obanubi is a Lagos-based multimedia visual artist. He studied graphic design at the University of Lagos where he obtained a bachelors and masters degree in 2015 and 2017 respectively. With a background in advertising and graphic design, his works explore identity, fantasy, a mix of reality and delusion within the context of globalization. His approach is mostly surreal and Afro-futuristic, to give new insight to ways of seeing things.
He was recently announced as the winner of the Big Pitch competition organized by the British Council, Nigeria.
Education as tool in birthing new Nigeria
Book Title: The Hope
Author: Uwana Michael
Publisher: EndFront Express Ventures
Year of Publication: 2011
Number of Pages: 104
Reviewer: Oladipo Kehinde
he Hope is a book that envisions better tomorrow for Nigeria and other African countries. Every change that comes to any nation comes with a price. Change is inevitable. The author tries to make Nigerians, Africans and, indeed, black in Diaspora believe there is possibility in impossibility.
The first place we can make that possible is in our thought pattern. Doubting mind is an enemy of progress. The author says: “Reasons why some people may think that the Nigerian dream is a daydream or impossibility is because of the previous challenges the country has encountered.” page 10.
We have to change our attitude for the nation to move forward. Every nation needs a progressive vision. The leaders need the followers vice versa. A shared vision is a fulfilled mission. The country is waiting for the sun of hope. Michael urges the nation to fast not from food but from thinking wrong thoughts. The youths are parts of the transformational change the country waits. A reading nation is a progressive nation. The author puts across Chief Obafemi Awolowo assertion: “Any people that are starved of books, especially the right type of books, will suffer intellectual malnutrition, stagnation and atrophy.” page 12.
Education is an indispensable tool in birthing the dream of a new Nigeria. Thinking is the business of life. The book has 20 chapters.
Each chapter has food for thought, quotes and reflections. The diction is lucid and specific. The cover design has pictures of our past and present presidents. The cover design has green background which shows the future of this country is green. Hope is everything. Dream is a product of one’s imagination. Michael urges Nigerians to hope for the best.
He affirms that it takes the mind of a man to achieve his dreams and ultimately live a purposeful life. Knowledge from books helps a nation to progress. Government should allocate fund for education. The author cites Professor Chibuzo Nwoke’s statement that, “If we know so much with all the conferences and workshops conducted, why Nigeria is still the way she is?” page 25. This is a question we should ponder on. We have to think of the way forward.
The author says: “People talk about how and what they know will move Nigeria forward, but they leave it at the discussion table only to go back to their normal lifestyle.” page 25. The author opines that organisations and religious groups should engage in youth empowerment projects. Government should create employment opportunity, stable power supply and friendly policies to achieve this lofty vision.
The author also advises the youth thus: “I bet you, if there is no job in the country, you would still be you; as the case may be; but you would eventually create a job.” page 29.
This is a motivational book on how to discover a new meaning to life; survive tough times, manage ones emotions, faith and spirituality, national and personal development and a special feature on Africa. This book is a must read for all Nigerians.
The author is a freelance writer, singer, value-entrepreneur and a trained administrator. He’s the initiator of the Mission to Nigeria Project and a minister.
How Nigerian writer, Adebayo, won 9mobile Prize for Literature
igerian writer, Ayobami Adebayo, emerged winner of the 2018 edition of the 9mobile Prize for Literature, the most prestigious literature prize for first time fiction writers of African origin.
Ayobami was announced the winner at an event held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the 9mobile headquarters in Banana Island, Lagos, for her novel ‘Stay with Me’. She received a prize of £15,000 and a Montblanc Meisterstück pen among several other rewards.
Another Nigerian writer, Lesley Nneka-Arimah, author of the book, ‘What it Means When a Man Falls Down from the Sky’, and a South African, Marcus Low, author of ‘Asylum’, emerged as runners-up.
Ayobami’s announcement followed the unanimous selection of her book by the judging panel for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature chaired by Nigerian academic Professor Harry Garuba and supported by Siphiwo Mahala and Doreen Baingana.
Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, congratulated the winner and the runners-up, and restated the company’s commitment to continuously support Nigerians and other Africans with the best platforms to express their passion and creativity.
Engaging culture through ‘Faces and Forms’
At a self-curated exhibition titled ‘Faces and Forms’, four artists Segun Aiyesan, Timi Kakander Obi Nwaegbe, and DjakouKassi Nathalie combined their individual bodies of work to accomplish the first edition of a promising show, which, as AGWU ENEKWACHI writes, granted them limitless freedom within the boundaries of their shared artistic visions and styles.
eing in attendance at a group exhibition that showcases works by a selection of some mid-career Nigerian contemporary artists, whose individual artistic occupations are leaving notable trails and impressions in the boisterous, albeit uncertain Nigerian art scene, is bound to elicit a lot of interests, as was experienced at the Faces and Forms show. Obi Nwaegbe, a participating artist in the show and one of the most visible artists working in Abuja, expressed his belief in artist-driven exhibitions and collaborations, as an initiative that gives creatives the confidence of owning their initiatives, away from the sometimes-pigeonholed juried events.
The group show was a convergence of artists whose narratives engage us with the values of our society’s rich cultural diversity, as well as our often charged social and political atmosphere. Their art pieces create neutralizing effects as well as shift our focus from the drudgeries of existence. The exhibition was also an offering of the fine sifts of the artists’ existential experiences parcelled in aesthetics and served for our ultimate perception and enjoyment. Looking at the works individually, as they adorn the walls of the venue, one realizes that the artists’ meeting point is their preoccupation with human faces and forms, while the differences within their collective bodies of work abound and could be understood in their distinctive uses of colours among other elements such as line, texture and space.
Obi Nwaegbe’s palette easily locates him in expressionism, a style which sees his canvases, peopled by human forms, projecting a stark sense of community to the viewers. Among his works at the exhibition are his recent book-themed works characterized by human forms engaged in reading, against well-stocked shelves in the backgrounds. The paintings have texts on them, but on closer observation, one observes that such writings are also messages that betray the artist’s cultural activism. Timi Kakander’s work is similar to Nwaegbe’s in terms of the profound use of intensely bright colours and gestural lines. A prolific artist, he says so much with colours and his often-invented but striking coiffure which are both textural and cultural additions that help to animate his paintings. The element of coiffure in Kakander’s work references an art form steep in African culture, which has been used to enact beauty and to communicate messages about culture, movement and survival in the dire days of enslavement of Africans in the Americas.
The works of Segun Aiyesan and DjakouKassi Nathalie are different formally but they are comparable as they are similar in terms of their earth colours. Aiyesan, who initially trained as an Engineer before venturing into art is now known for his paintings of mystical and uncanny portraits of humans which has earned him a unique style in the visual art sector of Nigeria as well as internationally. The major Characteristics of Aiyesan’s paintings are his rich colours and textural treatments of his surfaces. For DjakouKassi, the only female, non-painter and non-Nigerian in the group, her art started in the Republic of Cameroon. After practicing for a short period, she decided to migrate to Nigeria, not without her strings of art prizes and recognitions which her creative excellence has earned her. Her strength lies in the innovative style she has brought to the art of ceramics and pottery. Her work is exciting and has helped many to see her pottery and ceramics beyond their functional values. The theme of faces which the exhibition espouses is captured in her recurring use of masks as decorative motifs. Djakou’s faces are in mask forms which she says are “references to Africa’s fading cultural identity. She also sees the mask-motif in her work as the alter-identity of humans. “Our faces are like masks and they sometimes conceal a lot,” says Djakou.
The exhibiting artists in their individual merits have earned critical praises for their work and have exhibited works locally and internationally. I observe that the works in the show are not simply the extensions of the artists traditional views, but are equally the cogitations of the discernments of their lived experiences. The conversations that these artists have powerfully engaged the viewers with, have created meanings that are not distant, but are lived experiences that have helped us make sense of our realities and identities.
Enekwachi (MFA) is an Abuja based artist and curator. He has written several reviews on Nigeria arts.
Tantoloun Productions holds residency in Lagos
fter a two weeks residency at Centre Choreographique Multicorps, Cotonou, Benin Republic, in April, to create the dance piece ‘To-Be’, Lagos-based theatre outfit, Tantoloun Productions, began another one week residency at Shodex Garden, Anthony Bus Stop, Lagos, to further develop the piece, which will be performed at the end of the residency.
This project which began yesterday is a collaboration between Tantoloun Productions (Nigeria) and Walo Dance Company (Benin), and it reflects the desire of both companies to attract a new audience and diversify in their space.
“‘To Be’, a duo dance piece by Lucrece Sidoine Atchade (Benin) and Esther Essien (Nigeria), is a stepping stone for other cross-border projects and we could not be more excited about partnering with each other than being continually circumscribed.
“Through this work in progress we wish to develop the intersection of our arts, hoping to receive support from cultural spaces and especially from festivals in Africa and around the world,” says the music/artistic director, Oyebisi Tosin A.
“The dance piece is about becoming, the act and willingness to be who we are meant to be, and the enablement to create a new and peaceful environment with equity, without global crisis. Focusing on the set goal without any set back, regardless of what the society says, and at the same time, not neglecting control, guidance, sacrifice, discipline and the rigorous process of becoming and creating a safe and better environment.”
According to him, the piece was developed using real life experiences of young people in Benin Republic as a reference to human experiences from other parts of the world. “The interviews done and other voices used in the creation are in French and other local languages.
“With the use of bass guitar, Bata drums, Djembe and shakers, the performers on stage represent intercessors intervening and travailing people’s pains and frustrations of becoming.”
Ije exhibition: 3rd edition of The Maker Lab opens
xhibition of the 3rd edition of The Maker Lab opened last Saturday at the African Artists Foundation (AAF), Victoria Island, Lagos.
Titled ‘Ije’, the exhibition features the works of an illustrator Philip Fagbeyiro, a photographer, Adesokan, a video artist, Kamnelechukwu Obasi, a mixed media video artist, Raymond Isibor, an artist Adeoluwa Olajobi and a music producer Onalaja Yinka.
“Ijé is an Igbo word literally translated as journey, movement or process. Before art is created or an exhibition curated, it is first an idea, stuck somewhere in the curator’s mind, the photographer’s vision or even at the tip of the painter’s brush. From this idea, there’s a journey to the final product,” AAF stated in a release.
Nigerian-born UK police officer faces sack after Big Brother romance
Police poster girl Khafi Kareem defied her bosses to appear in a series of steamy romps on TV.
The PC, who once stood alongside Met Commissioner Cressida Dick to promote female and black recruitment, was told not to take part in Nigeria’s Big Brother.
But the 29-year-old had already been granted unpaid leave and joined the show, where she has romped three times with businessman Ekpata Gedoni, 31.
Their romance has viewers gripped but she is facing an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.
One colleague said: “She’s a serving British police officer — it’s outrageous. She asked permission to go on the show but, when her request was refused, she went anyway.
“Her out-of-office email reply blatantly says that she is away from work, yet no one does anything.
“Other officers working with her are furious that she can just disobey orders then swan off the Africa and tarnish the reputation of the force.”
Former bit-part actress and shop assistant Khafi joined the Met as a PC based at Lambeth station in 2015 after working part-time as a special constable for four years.
She was inspired to sign up after a 16-year-old pal was stabbed to death but has spoken out against police stop-and-search tactics.
POLICE CHIEF’S FURY
The PC, who earns about £30,000 a year, was pictured with Ms Dick and other female officers celebrating 100 years of women in the Met last November.
Khafi, who speaks French, Italian and her native Yoruba, worked as a translator and a spotter for a female genital mutilation team looking for possible victims at airports.
But she was said to have been moved after clashes with colleagues.
After being granted unpaid leave, she asked to go on Nigeria’s Big Brother but her request was refused.
Nonetheless, pictures appeared on websites promoting Big Brother Naija: Pepper Dem showing the PC in her uniform while she is billed as a talented dancer and singer.
Publicity material says: “Police officer Khafi Kareem believes that you can have it all if you believe in yourself. She is not only hoping to win the prize money but she wants the exposure that being in Big Brother Naija House brings so that she can do societal good.”
AXE OVER ROMP
Fans of the show, which began on June 30, have been eagerly following her fling with Ekpata.
Nigerian news websites have published video of the pair bucking and moaning beneath the sheets.
One article said: “There are now fears that Khafi may leave Big Brother Naija House pregnant as she and lovebird Gedoni continued their sizzling romance. The cameras caught them for the third time overnight as other housemates were dead asleep.
“The footage, now trending, showed the lovebirds moving their bodies in ecstasy under the sheets.
“Gedoni and Khafi first romped in the house on Saturday, July 20 and then again on Tuesday, July 23.
“And pregnancy can occur since the housemates still have about 70 days left in the house.”
Her TV appearances have left colleagues unimpressed. Another Met source said: “There should be no way back for her from this and her superiors will have to act.
“She fitted the mould perfectly for how the modern force wants to portray itself but seems to have got a bit too big for her boots.
“It’s hard to see how can she argue that she hasn’t brought the force into disrepute.”
The Met said she was on unpaid leave granted “for an unrelated reason” before being refused permission to appear on the show.
A Met spokesman said last night: “The Met is aware that the officer has since appeared on the show without authority. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and will be carrying out an investigation into the circumstances.
“The Met does not support the officer’s appearance nor does she represent the Met whilst appearing on the show.
“All officers have a duty to behave with professionalism and in a manner that does not bring the Met into disrepute whether on or off duty.
“Those who do not behave professionally risk breaching police standards of professional behaviour, and may be dealt with by way of misconduct proceedings.”
HIGH-FLYING RECRUIT
When she was pictured with Ms Dick last year, Khafi told ‘The Guardian’: “I didn’t want any career to be off-limits to me because I was a female, or a black female.”
In March, the high-flying recruit was invited to the West End premier of ‘Captain Marvel’ alongside Deputy Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi.
She revealed at the time she was inspired to join the force after school pal Kodjo Yenga, 16, was murdered by a gang for straying on their turf in Hammersmith in 2007.
She said: “I was devastated and in shock and disbelief. It wasn’t until the media started writing about it and flowers were left at the scene that it really came home to me.”
“I want to make a difference instead of shouting on the sidelines.
“How will racial abuse change if people do not stand up for other cultures? I wanted to be part of the solution.”
In addition to her police work, Khafi tweets and writes travel blog ‘A Cup of Khafi’.
*Courtesy: thesun.co.uk
Cote d’Ivoire music star, DJ Arafat, dies in road crash
DJ Arafat, a singer from Cote d’Ivoire with a huge following in francophone Africa, has died after a road accident in Abidjan, the state broadcaster RTI has said.
“Death of artist DJ Arafat … today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight,” the broadcaster tweeted on Monday.
According to messages and pictures circulating on social media, he had been driving a motorbike and smashed into a car.
Critically injured, the singer, 33, was taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he later died.
“We are all in shock,” Ickx Fontaine, an Ivorien producer and specialist in hip-hop told AFP news agency.
“He was a real singer and a drummer … he gave a new breath of life to coupe-decale.”
Later on Monday, around 1,000 fans gathered in front of the hospital in Abidjan’s Cocody suburb where the singer died, weeping and chanting “Arafat cannot die”.
‘Natural charisma’
Born in Abidjan in 1986, the artist, whose real name is Ange Didier Huon, had a massive audience in French-speaking western and central African countries.
He issued 11 albums, mainly of “coupe-decale” – a dance music form combining rapid percussion, choppy rhythms with hip hop-style vocals.
DJ Arafat’s fame expanded to Europe and the United States, thanks in part to sports stars who made some of the genre’s dance steps popular.
He Arafat was named “Best Artist of the Year” at the Ivorien “Coupe-decale” Awards in 2016 and 2017.
He was born in the music world. His mother was a well-known singer and his father a prominent sound engineer, according to a music manager. He started as a DJ in Yopougon, one of Abidjan’s night-life districts.
“He had a natural charisma,” said Ozone, a hip hop producer and television host. “He will remain a force for Ivorian and African music.”
Ivorien Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman expressed his condolences and said a tribute would be held to honour the musician, reports Reuters.
Kanye West pulled out all the stops for his former manager on his birthday.
West surprised John Monopoly with a Lamborghini SUV that’s valued at $300,000. The customized matte-black Lambo arrived outside of Los Angeles restaurant Delilah where Monopoly was celebrating his big day with a private party.
The music manager posted a picture on Instagram of him and West posing in front of the new whip and wrote, “Happy BDAY to me !!!! Words cannot express my gratitude …. I’m at a complete loss …. 💜💜💜.”
Monopoly, who managed West when he released his first three albums, hosted the party in the private VIP section. Attendees included rapper Cam’ron, Jerry Lorenzo, fashion designer Don C and Jacob York.
During the dinner, we’re told Monopoly toasted to his close family and friends and thanked everyone for coming, reports the New York Post.
