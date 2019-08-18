Politics
Aspirant identifies six core areas of concern in Bayelsa
governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bayelsa gubernatorial election, Mr. Keniebi Dotun Okoko, has identified six core areas including massive investment and security as his primary concerns if elected into office.
Rolling our his programmes recently, the Economics and Political Science who led a strong consortium to win the bid for privatization of the National Integrated Power Plant in Gbarain in Yenagoa Local Government, said the redemption core six focus areas are security, education, health, economic growth, Urbanization and development.
Okoko, a young popular entrepreneur and industrialist who handled a multi-million naira investment on oil and gas called KDI group, said without security, investment would be a ruse in the state created 23 years ago, lamenting that up till now it is yet crying for development.
He said that looking at the security situation in the state today it is not yet Uhuru for the residents but he promised to improve on the security situation of the state if given the opportunity, arguing that no society can prosper in an insecure and unsafe environment.
He said: “We will create new security architecture that is people-centered and constructed on the basis of promoting state, human and societal security; ensure oversight and accountability of all security apparatus in the state; support a strong human rights approach to build partnerships and create trust amongst citizens and corporate bodies.
“Strengthen the rule of law throughout the State, ensuring the pillars of criminal justice system function effectively, and that citizens have a functioning and reliable justice system. Improve coordination of the security agencies, safety and security are achieved as a result of many different agencies, institutions and actors working together, poor coordination, or a failure to consider all elements contributing to our society to ineffectiveness, inefficiency, as well as increasing insecurity.”
On communications, he said strategic communication programmes will be devised to support the implement of our security policy. These, he said, will include but not limited to developing partnerships and establishing local bodies/councils where citizens can voice their concerns, question the police and other agencies, and give feedback on the performance of the police and other protective agencies.
On education, the philanthropist said the value of education to the prosperity of any society is well known, “significant investment have been made in the area of education especially in the area of infrastructure and establishment of learning institutions., however, there is still more to do to reflect the contemporary times and prepare our citizens for the future of work and gain global reputation as innovation, strategic and deliberate investments will be made to improve the knowledge, skills and attitudes of all Bayelsans and ensure they become life-long learners.
Okoko said he will make a historic investment each year in high quality education for all by increasing the education budget by at least 20 per cent and also carry out a review and upgrade the standards to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education in the State. Increase the supply of qualified and well-paid teacher. Emphasize on a reading culture by decentralizing the state library system, renovate, equip and transform the Bayelsa State Library to on e-Library.
I’m not threatened by Obaseki’s rumoured defection –Imansuangbon
Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is fondly called ‘Rice Man’ because of his magnanimity. He has contested governorship elections in Edo State under various political platforms. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, the Abuja based business mogul speaks on his ambition to govern the state, among other issues. Excerpts…
Why do you want to run again as governor in 2020?
This is your fourth time of vying for governorship position in Edo State, why are so keen about being governor of Edo State? Edo is my state, I’m not a foreigner in this state, I have equal rights as other citizens of the state to vote and be voted for.
As a known politician, I have paid my dues; I have used my hard earned money to help millions of the rich and the poor in Edo. I was born from a poor family, so each time I see people who cannot afford one square meal; a day I feel touch in my mind.
I have human feelings, I feel the pains of the poor and the homeless, I see the aguish and hunger on the faces of our people, I feel our leaders are not doing what is expected of them, I want to come and give millions of our poor masses hope for tomorrow, I want to come and put smiles on their faces, I want to come and make them feel that they are human beings created by God to be great and live good and comfortable lives within their immediate environments.
You have been moving from one party to the other. Now, under the PDP umbrella, what are your plans for Edo State if given the mandate? Any God-fearing leader in Nigeria who has conscience would agree with me that all is not well with us. Our leaders have lost touch with reality. Look at the rate of suicide being committed by Nigerians today.
What makes people commit suicide?
Is it not frustration, depression, suffering and total loss of existence?
So, I’m coming to give back to Edo people, respect, dignity and honour that we are known for.
I’m coming to create jobs, take the boys and youths off the streets. Edo people are peculiarly created by God Almighty and given special gifts, but today we are decimated and degraded.
A man who wakes up in the morning and has no hope of his next meal, is that person not good as dead?
You cannot pay your child’s school fees, is it live that you are leaving? If your child graduates from school and he has no job and he keeps roaming the streets, what will be the end product of such child?
By the time a child is frustrated, he will have no option than to take to crime and cyber crime fraudster. Our people have thrown away humanity, so if I become governor of our great state, I’m going to rewrite the wrongs that had been done to our great generation so that the next generation to come will have an Edo of their taste and choice. Insecurity challenges is sweeping across the country.
How would you tackle the menace on the home front? Any serious government would secure his people because the primary purpose of governance is to protect lives and property of its citizenry. My first primary assignment is to secure Edo State. In my time, Edo would be secured. I will collaborate with the most powerful country in the world to secure Edo state. I will not disclose the details. In the area of security, I know where to go and what to do. In your previous attempts, Esan people have always disappointed you at the primaries, how are you sure they would not do the same in the coming primary? As we speak now, I’m the most popular PDP aspirant in Edo that has showed interest to run for the governorship position.
Edo Central will speak with one voice; they are not coming to the party primaries with divided minds. Yes you will agree with me that the average Esan man has always been treated like a second-class person in the state. This fight is not for me alone, it is for all the peace loving people of Edo State. I have a good political structure in Edo State and good track records; I have the people with me, before I made up my mind to run I have consulted with major stakeholders across the state, if they had told me to stay away I will gladly accept.
This is the time for PDP to get it right, government house is beckoning on us to come and take over our position.
So I’m very confident that we would regain our lost glory. And the only candidate that has what it takes to give the APC a good fight for their money is Kenneth Imansuangbon.
Now that there is crisis in APC, and there is rumour making the rounds that Governor Godwin Obaseki may likely to decamp to the PDP. If that happens, won’t that act as impediment to your ambition?
I am not bothered or moved by whoever is decamping to PDP, be you a seating governor or president; it is the people that would determine who they want as governor. With my level in politics, I do not think that I should be scared of anybody, I have my people beside me, and I have my plans also.
Look, PDP is a political party with high political generals, we are not APC that does cut and paste politics. All I know is that PDP cannot to throw away this golden chance, the state party chairman has said that the ticket is open for people that has what it takes to make the party proud. So it is not a question of whether you are from Edo South, Edo North, or Central.
An Edo person knows that it is our turn to take over. If PDP allows a free and fair party primary, I will beat anybody.
Some people are saying that Esan should wait for their turn, do you agree with them?
What turn are they talking about? Is Edo State for one particular people?
Do you like the way our people have been marginalised and driven from the political scene for the past 16 years? Are we slaves in our state? Those who are saying that is not our turn, they should also step outside. Esan have more than enough competent people who have everything it takes to be governor. For Kenneth Imansuangbon, I’m fully ready for the 2020 election. Let us go to the primaries.
The APC government has failed us both at the federal and state levels. Nobody can cow us anymore; our so-called leaders of today have no plan for the poor masses.
How many of these top government functionaries can walk to hospitals and pay hospital bills for those who are not able to pay their bills? How many of these big men that ride on convoy with tight security can work to prisons to give food to those there, how many of these politicians can go to the market scene with a tuck of trailers loads of rice and share to those in need, how many of these big men have taken up payment of school fees for the poor parents that cannot afford to pay their children’s feels?
These are things I have been doing with my hard earned money. I’m the only politician in Edo that has spent billions of monies on people without doing government contract or holding any political position. This is why I’m confident that Edo people want me to come and rescue them from their predicament position of abject poverty, homelessness and joblessness that has become a daily meal for our people.
We need to restructure our minds before restructuring Nigeria –Bishop Dachenem
Most Reverend Hillary Nanman Dachenem is the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he speaks on restructuring, unity of Nigeria and his vision for the country. Excerpts…
What is your take on the agitation for restructuring of the country?
We need to restructure our minds first, all of us, beginning with Mr. President. Let us restructure our minds. We all need to restructure our mindset, that is the first thing. If you are thinking of restructuring in terms of unitary system of government, are you talking federalism, are you talking about oligarchy are you talking about fascism or democracy?
What kind of government are you talking about? How do you want to restructure it when the mindset of the people is not at best? We lack the correct mindset. We have to restructure our minds, when we restructure our mind first, we will know what we want, we will know what is ideal for this place.
That is the first thing, let us restructure our minds and make it normal because our minds are not normal for now. Everything that works elsewhere, when it comes to Nigeria, it wouldn’t work. Most of the things that they enjoy in other countries, when you get to Nigeria, you have all these bottlenecks.
Why is it like that? If we go abroad, we will be in a queue to board a train, including some of us you call Bishops.
In London underbridge, like any other, you sit on one seat not like these three seats you kept for me alone. Rule of Law is what we need. We need to understand the Rule of Law. What are the principles? Equality before the law, supremacy of the law and fundamental human rights.
The third is being trampled completely. Now a person returns from abroad and he was waylaid, kidnapped and he swore they will never come back to this country. This is like a curse.
What we are saying is that let us restructure our minds, lets structure our thinking, let us say what we want. If we don’t restructure our minds because we are full of prejudice here and there, we will come with an existing mindset.
Some are saying that I’m Igbo, these people are Hausas, some are Muslims and we have to restructure all these now. We can’t progress with all these prejudice. Restructure them, now you want to set up a government with ministers, more than half are Muslims. Is that how you restructure Nigeria?
With a prejudiced mind?
How will you restructure?
You are partitioning it not restructuring it. When you are a president and you are Christian, you want to make everybody Christians, no! It is unacceptable in a secular state.
We need to go back to the fundamentals. What does the provision of the constitution say? Have we really finished applying the fundamental human rights? We apply them, we have not applied them. People are dying and we are talking about restructuring, let’s restructure our minds.
Is it right to say the church is under attack?
Yes. This is a worldwide phenomenon. That is not new really, the church had always been under attack because it teaches the truth, that is the mission. It is under attack and if I want to add, I will say more so, the Catholic Church. The church has always been under attack.
She is the first revealed religion, the first one before Islam, before Protestantism. It started 500 years before Islam, then 1500 years as just one church until 500 years ago when we had pockets of churches coming. She preaches the truth, she is what we call a sign of contradiction we are not surprised she has always been under attack because she is a sign of contradiction. Her ways, her teachings, her ideals, are not always in tandem with what the worldly people seek. That is why in different ages, she experiences different attack.
Based on what you have, looking at the current events in the church, is the church going through a moment of confusion, particularly the clergy?
Yes a lot of it, that is what we are saying she is under attack but also I will say she is also going through some bit of purification because globally speaking, there are cases that have been traced back to the church, cases of abuses and the rest of them. The cases of abuse, if we are to be sincere, are not particular to clergy. These things are because the clergy are supposed to be above board.
That is why their matter has become serious. That is happening surely, we are not comfortable with that development; that is not supposed to be the case because we are supposed to be models to other people. But we also understand there is an undue interest in the matter by specific groups because there are some abuse cases that have been discovered to be false, but meanwhile, the person’s reputation has been dragged to the dregs. So, we have to be careful in trying to discern this matter properly.
There are people who really want to attack the church and attack the clergy and make sure those things we stand for are watered, down that is another extreme. While we are not saying the clergy themselves are perfect, we are not, but I think sometimes also we expect too much from the clergy. Just like me, you belong to the same family the same two hands we are both born in the same family, maybe you are older than I am, maybe in the house you are more intelligent than me.
My conscience, my human emotions are there intact. So, you imagine that I went to a seminary; there is kind of spiritual laboratory where they will remove all my emotions but it’s not like that, I still remain a human being like you, a toddler in the way of God. I’m struggling, so sometimes we forget all those things simply because I answer clergy, you feel that this guy should be next to God I mean he is almost God. Yeah, we are closer to God; there is no doubt but we are humans. We are always struggling to live above board.
So don’t just crucify us and think when we make one little mistake you forget all the good we have been doing, that is not fair to us. What roles then should the spiritual leaders play in remodelling the Church? Well I thank Pope Francis, he has organised several international conferences.
He has called clerics to sit down and look at some of these issues because we can’t run away from them. We must sit dow, we must talk about those issues, when you talk about the Church I hope you are not referring to me alone.
As a Christian, so when talk about Church you’re involved also that is the thing, we are talking about all of us. All of us have to sit down. We must condemn the condemnable at the same time we must work out the modus operandi and sanction people who have deviated and make sure we create a system that does not make room for these lapses and abuses.
In Europe, they have started what they called child protection committee. They set it up in most of the churches not just about clerics but there have been people who have been abused by their parents, the people abused by some elders.
Those things cut across, we need to have a committee that has to look into these issues and make sure that these abuses are curbed to a very reasonable essence. It is the ugly side of the Church. If you sleep today what Nigeria do you want to see? Very interesting. Well there are many elements that will constitute the kind of Nigeria that I want to see.
First of all, we need to look at leadership. Secondly, we look at policies; thirdly, welfare. Fourthly, we look at infrastructural development and then fifth, we look at provisionss of the constitution.
All these are serious issues I have mentioned that need serious surgery for us to really have a Nigeria of our dreams. If you want my opinion I will say people at 70 shouldn’t rule this country maybe that is too much but I believe strongly that I’m a Bishop, now I need physical energy , I need mental alertness. I don’t believe that someone at 80 can rule this digital Nigeria especially if the person has been turned under an analogy Nigeria.
So, we need somebody, that should be detribalised, not based on religion and not based on just party.
We know political parties; they are the instruments which a government is installed but the machinery INEC and others have to look into so many things we have to look at competence, competence here has to do with knowledge, pedigree has a lot to do with resourcefulness, vision, and clear sense of mission and direction that is for the leadership side. I want to see a Nigeria where the leader comes out, does not even need a script to talk about his nation or to talk about his vision and to say this is where I am going.
His clarity about his policie, his dreams about what development plans he has, that is the kind of leadership I want. I spoke about policies, yes as a policy analyst, ours has not been policies. I have discovered.
There is what we call policy circle or stages or process, I locate the problem of Nigeria under lack of policy formulation, there is policy propagation and then there is policy implementation, that third point policy implementation, that is the problem here. Policies should be implemented seriously, and the policies should be transformative. The policies that must come up must transform lives; must impact positively, concretely on the common man.
The policy should be people friendly. When I say people friendly, just go to overseas, you will see how cities are tarred. The tarred the roads for vehicles. They also tarred them for the convenience of pedestrians too. What does that mean, is a people friendly policy. If you go to the airport, you go to the cars, the buses there is a place for the people we call the handicapped, the disabled.
They are the weak, so called weak, there is a place in the society for them. But the way Nigeria is, is wrong. If you go, they will kick the hell out of you and you will fall with your back, the weak have no place, but the weak are humans, they are human beings. The implementation, formulating good policies and implementing them to the core are still a problem in Nigeria. The policies should be people friendly. This is the Nigeria that I am dreaming to see.
And I talk about welfare. Honestly we are like slaves, we are like sardine lumped together. What is governance?
In all sincerity, governance is a bargain. You don’t govern me if I don’t choose to. I have the right to belong where I want belong particularly in modern contemporary system, where governance and democratic, government by the people, the power is moving from the hands of some hierarchical fellows down to the people, but we are just seeing that it’s a hierarchy upside down or less in Nigerian democracy. You say OK during election we go and vote at end you see our Democracy is hierarchy upside down more or less.
The welfare of the people is important. When we are sick where do we go to? You recall that when Obama came to power in America, the first policy he brought up was about what they called Obamacare in order to ensure the poor have access to healthcare. What have we done here about health care?
Where can our people get that?
Education is another sector that we need to do something drastic abt.
The most burning issue is the issue of our young persons who now finish and they are jobless. While there are so many things to be done in this country, the energy that is vibrant, creative and energetic is being dissipated for irrelevant things, whereas this energy could be garnered together, channelled in industrialisation in so many positive things.
The good thing about the circle of nature is the multiplier effect. If you are developing an industry if you are constructing roads, you’re employing people, so people are eating. But you are employing; those things are not happening. I can’t say precisely what is the GDP of Nigeria now but I am sure it is nothing to write home about.
I am looking for a Nigeria that the welfare of the people is paramount. If you want to move here and there, you don’t go through stress because buses are available for you. In London, to move you don’t really need your car, just on the streets there are fleet of buses every five minutes. You have your card, you just press the button you pay. It makes life easy for the people.
This is the kind of government that cares for the people. Could you tell us about the infrastructure?
Do you care about how people move here? Now, we don’t even have one single undertrain, we don’t have those buses, a government without welfare is no government, they are a band of cheats. The fourth one is infrastructure.
A government I want to see is a government that can put structures on the ground. If you go round most of our roads most of them are in very bad shape. And I say this thing is not too much. This country is into 6 geopolitical zones .You can get Julius Berger Link up all these roads give them the duration of 3-6 years, these things will be okay, they will fix all these roads.
All these states like Jigawa, Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno can be connected together. A government that wants to develop infrastructures will do that.
There are also political structures, there are also government structures, like civil service structures. All those structures, today we talk about civil service reforms.
There is also need to reform the civil service structure. The civil service structure we have today is still analog, if you go back now you will see, now we are in a digital order, but today you can pick up documents here and there. Posting is now unnecessary, computerisation of these systems is necessary.
We don’t have a flight, we don’t have a concrete national carrier that can flyus. Ethiopia has and a few has. Is it that we don’t have money? Why are unable to get a formidable structure of aviation system?
Why is it impossible?
So those structures like that, getting the correct flight that connects, that can fly us to any country. Most of the flights we take overseas are not from Nigeria and yet this is a source of economy for many other countries. I need a Nigeria that we have serious structure.
When I say structure I mean tangible structures, I mean structures in terms of transportation, train, land, water and air. I mean structures of government, governance. The system itself, where the system is not cumbersome, you just want to deal with something, overnight you get it done for you, you don’t have to wait for a long time.
These are the structures I am talking about. This is the kind of Nigeria I want to see. The last one a Nigeria that follows the constitution. Not Nigeria where somebody I’d above the constitution.
You see in America, we must quote that because things are better.if you go there there is traffic light, if it is showing red and you pass your number is taken and you gonna get your bill right there in the house and then you must pay, that is the law.
The law must be effective, the law must be efficient, the law must take its course and it foes not matter that the car that passes across whether its the president car.other issues connect to it, immunity, too many immunities, every body wants to get immunity, the President, governor, senators they want to be treated differently.
Where is the rule of law, the rule of law it says the supremacy of the law, equality before the law then back to the fundamental human rights, that is where the issue of kidnapping comes.
There is no freedom of movement. Now in those days I know I live in most parts of Nigeria before at least in the 90s 96,97, I was in Lagos 1,2a.m we will just go to lekki, have small sight of the ocean, take whatever, no problem, that was the security situation.
But today everybody travelling, the moment its 6 oclock you’re rushing to go back, why? In other countries, people’s work begins from nine, ten in the night, so I shouldn’t go freely to do my work and come back. In other countries they travel by, I remember travelling in the U.S by car from Pittsburgh in pensylvania by car down to Virginia.
It was a whole day’s journey, 13 hours, we traveled through the night till3,4a.m, nothing. You stop, there is a cafe, you take whatever you want, you want to ease yourself, you take coffee, nothing to be afraid of. No policeman stopping you on the road.
We need a crime free society and that is the first job of government. These are the issues of the kind of Nigeria.
Ripples as Ayawei joins Bayelsa PDP governorship race
PAULINE ONYIBE reports that, as the Bayelsa State governorship election inches nearer, a new entrant into the race, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, is causing upsets among the big PDP contenders
The Bayelsa State governorship polls scheduled for November 16 is almost around the corner while the primary election that would produce the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate is just weeks away.
So many aspirants have indicated interests in becoming the governor of the state under the platform of the PDP, numbering over 20 in the party alone. Of course, there is a clamour for young, vibrant, energetic and productive candidates to take over the mantle of leadership in the state. But there are contentions as more persons who joined the PDP race are already having clash of interests owing to the entrance of Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei (DNA) into the race.
Already, political pundits are of the opinion that though many who are referred to as PDP restoration caucus or anointed aspirants are pulling strong, three key aspirants are to be watched in the PDP tussle, while others have argued that the trio do not stand any chance, arguing that they cannot win election considering their records.
They are the Secretary to the state government, Kemela Okara; Governor Seriake Dickson’s Chief of Staff, Talford Ongolo; and a member of the National Assembly, Hon. Douye Diri. But the Deputy Governor Gboribiogha John Jonah, may change the tide alongside Erepamu Osaisai, Timi Alaibe, Kenebi Okoko, Godknows Bolade Igali, Reuben Okoya, and Benson Agadaga, among other contestants, who are also in the primary race.
However, indications are rife that the preferred candidate is the man popularly called DNA, as he seems to be the one anointed amongst all the candidates, judging by the volume of support he gets from stakeholders and youth groups. Another factor working in Ayawei’s favour is the fact that he hails from the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, which is supposed to produce the next governor bearing in mind that the West Senatorial District, where Governor Dickson hails from, had been in power for eight years now.
A stalwart of the PDP and ally of the governor, who craved anonymity informed Saturday Telegraph that there is every indication that Ayawei will clinch the PDD ticket going by his track record, local government of origin and his political base. “DNA is a man of the people, he was born about 48 years ago Koluama 2, an oil producing community in Southern Ijaw Local Government.
“It is on record that he has trained more than 20 Ph.D holders both in Europe and South Africa apart from master’s degree people, more than 50 undergraduates, both at the federal and private universities. “Talking about experience, he has worked at the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment before being appointed as a member of the Bayelsa State Scholarship Board. “
Also as chairman of Bassan-Koluama Rural Development Area, he had a stitch in the Bayelsa state assembly before retiring to private business until Dickson appointed him as General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the Bayelsa State Housing and Property Development Authority.
He also became the Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development before briefly taking up a lecturing job in the Niger Delta University before he was made the chairman board of internal revenue.
Some said Dickson is from that district and had spent eight years, maintaining that it was not morally right for anybody to come again from that district. Another politician in the state, Biboye George said: “It is not about zoning, it is about morality. The three senatorial districts have had one shot each.
The argument now is can we start from this end. Let us start from where we started which is the central comprising Yenago, Kolokuma Opokuma, and Southern Ijaw. “Now the argument is that people are saying that it should be Yenagoa or Southern Ijaw. It is a good argument but I have one argument, Southern Ijaw is one third of this state. It is bigger than every other local government put together.
The people in Southern Ijaw said look we have had one but we should still have one because we are bigger. “So they should be allowed the second term but the real deal is that in politics, fairness does not count. If you take fairness you may not win an election.
“The principal business of every election is to win and the only person that can win election here is Ayawei young sound, acceptable. He has reached people all over the local governments. “He has all his investments in this town. That is somebody who loves this state. Most of these aspirants will come during election and after, they will take off and block everybody.
“With Dr Ayawei as a flag bearer, in the whole of Southern Ijaw, APC will not have any vote. Everybody has said if you give him, it is all over. No wonder Dr Ayawei promised to unite both PDP and non PDP members to move the state to the next level when he becomes the governor of the state. Speaking in Yenagoa in a reception organized for him by his supporters after picking is form, he said: “If I’m elected the governor, I will bring the those that are in PDP and those that are not in PDP together.
All of us are Bayelsans, so Bayelsa must unite. “We must all be united to move Bayelsa to the next level. What will make Bayelsa grow is for us to live as brothers and sisters and protect ourselves. We must protect our state for our children and grandchildren. “Bayelsa state must change for better.
Bayelsa must move from strength to strength and if we must change the dynamics of Bayelsa, we must move as a group. “I like Bayelsa because the whole of my life revolves around Bayelsa. I’m not one of the people that come around during election and if they didn’t win, they will run away. “All the houses that I have in are all in Bayelsa. All the businesses that I have are in Bayelsa. My wife is a Bayelsan.
That is why I’m an original Bayelsa ‘pikin’. “When our roads are bad, I will know because this is the only place I live. If there is a pothole, I will know that there is a pothole. I won’t be the one that will fly in, ask for your votes and disappear after getting it. He emphasized. Ayawei said in the next twenty years the whole of the oil industry will be moving to the Atlantic Ocean adding that when he takes over as Bayelsa governor, he was going to send Bayelsans abroad for maritime training. Dr Ayawei said he was doing better as the board of internal revenue boss because he thinks out of the box.
He said he saw that the only thing he can do to raise the revenue index of Bayelsa was to go to the Atlantic Ocean, where the oil companies are operating. Ofcourse the revenue boss raising the revenue base of the state has endeared him to the governor of the state.
That is the kind of man that wants to take over the mantle of leadership of the state. That man that will not wait for the federal allocation to come before paying salaries while there are goldmines yet untapped in the state should be given the flag of PDP and that person is Dr Ayawei. Of course he has promised to consolidate on the gains of the current restoration government in the area of infrastructure if elected.
Dr Ayawei also pledged to ensure that the robust education policy of Governor Dickson’s administration will be further expanded on under his watch if he becomes the governor. That may also be the reason why a group of young professionals in Bayelsa state under the auspices of Ayawei Volunteers threw their weight behind the Governorship aspiration of Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei. The group said that he has capacity and disposition to the yearnings of the youths in the state.
According to the spokesman of the group, Kuro Peri-Ockiya, the decision to throw their weight behind the Governorship aspiration Nimibofa Ayawei was based on the need for a young, vibrant, and responsible governor who will ensure youthful participation in Government and consolidate on the gains of the present administration.
According to him, “We are using this medium to call on Bayelsa youths to support a candidate who understand their plight and is willing to work for them, and that person is Dr Nimibofa Ayawei.
The Co-convener of the group, Engr Domor Mienye in his statement said “Ayawei is the best candidate to carry on with the legacies of Governor Dickson having served in both the legislative and executive arms of Government, and with his wealth of experience in the academia and business.
Mienye further stated that as Chairman of the Bayelsa State Board of Internal Revenue, Dr Ayawei showed his administrative prowess when he exceeded the target given to him by the governor to generate an IGR of 600M, but rather generated over a billion naira monthly.
In his words: “Governor Dickson has done well in education, infrastructural development, security and we call on Bayelsans, especially the delegates to throw their weight behind an aspirant like DNA to emerge as the PDP flag bearer in order to carry on with these legacies and do even more for our people” The decision now lies with the delegates who will vote in the September 2nd PDP primaries.
Buhari will consolidate first term performance –Razak
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, has urged Nigerians to double their support for President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to assisting him to consolidate and improve on his first term satisfactory performance.
Razak made the appeal at a media chat in Lagos where he expressed confidence that, “the Next Level mantra of the President is real and not an empty slogan,” pointing out that, “some steps Buhari have taken are clear testimony that he is all out to meet the needs and aspirations of the citizenry.”
The astute politician said his belief that Buhari would move the country more forward is reinforced by the friendly 9th National Assembly which he stated would not hold the whole country hostage and thereby deny the nation of economic progress and development like the 8th National Assembly.
Citing an example of Buhari’s determination to steer the ship of the country to a successful end, the elder statesman reminded that the President has taken concrete steps to rid the country of all forms of criminalities ranging from banditry, kidnapping, robbery and all forms of insurgence like boko haram and cultism.
“Having realised that the security challenges in the country have external connection and foreign backers, Mr. President has globe trotted to meet with all the Heads of neighbouring countries with the sole aim of squeezing life out of the insurgents from all angles,” Razak disclosed.
According to him, that step was in addition to the meetings with all the stakeholders in the country like the religious leaders, ethnic nationalities leaders, security agencies and other leaders of thoughts, saying, “this all inclusive policy of Buhari has shown him as a leader that has the interest of the country at heart.
“Nigerians should continue to appreciate God for giving us Buhari at a time the country needed a Messiah badly,” appealing that, “we should therefore double our supports for him so that he could be encouraged to continue the good work he has started four years ago.”
The APC stalwart also appealed to the citizenry to desist from any act that can distract the President from being focussed, reminding that leaders can only perform well when having the right mood in a peaceful environment since no development can take place in a rancorous and chaotic atmosphere.
The former Lagos State Commissioner for Public Transportation expressed delight that Buhari’s foundation- laying first term has got the country out of the 16 years of mess of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), assuring that, he would fulfil his promise of moving the country to the next level.
“I mean next level in education, next level in good infrastructure, next level of good healthcare programme, next level of good agricultural development and programmes for Nigerians and next level of economic buoyancy,” Razak enthused. On the ministers designate, the elder statesman express enthusiasm that, the President has walked his talk that he would pick those he knows can do the job to move the country to the enviable height in the comity of nations, saying, “the team he has put together is peopled by tested and trusted hands who knows their onions.”
On the crises bedevilling the APC in some states in the country, Razak submitted unequivocally that, the party has an effective crises resolution that would smoothen all the rough edges in the party reminding that, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the man with Midas touch would rally all the stakeholders round to make sure that normalcy returns to all the affected area.
According to him, with Tinubu’s quantum selfless services to humanity and nation building vis a vis restoration of full democracy to the country, he would not allow the party he was strongly involved in building to collapse.
Lagos: 600 people submitted CVs to be commissioners, SAs, says APC Chairman
Temitope Ogunbanke
The chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tunde Balogun on Friday disclosed that no fewer than 600 people applied to be commissioners and special advisers in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration.
Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Balogun revealed that he received about 600 CVs from different people, especially members of the APC who wanted to serve in the present administration but only about 39 have been selected so far as commissioners and special advisers designates.
It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu last month released names of 26 commissioners and special advisers’ nominees, who have already been screened by the Lagos State House of Assembly. The governor also released another list of 13 nominees early this week.
Among those who made the two set of the commissioners and special advisers’ nominees by the governor were three members of the state APC, namely Dr. Wale Ahmed (Secretary), Barr. Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Assistant Legal Adviser) and Engr. Joe Igbokwe (Publicity Secretary).
Commenting on the list of the commissioners and special advisers’ nominees, Balogun, who commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for picking three members of the Lagos APC executives, said the governor selected the best in his bid to foster good governance in the Centre of Excellence.
The Lagos APC Chairman said the appointments or adjustments will be made after consultations with the governor and the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), which is the highest body in Lagos APC.
Multi-party system: The challenge of underperforming parties
ONYEKACHI EZE examines the variables that constitute a political party against the backdrop that less than five of the 91 political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are functional in the real sense of it
The concern expressed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and United Nations over the number of registered political parties in Nigeria has been raised by many Nigerians long ago. But unfortunately, INEC has been hamstrung by law to do anything about it.
From 24 political parties that fielded candidates in the 2015 general elections, the electorate were confronted with a whopping 91 parties four years after. Yet, there are still more political parties still seeking to be registered.
The names of these parties are not only funny; their acronyms are similar and confusing to the voters. Both literate and semi-literate voters still find it difficult to differentiate between most of the parties. What this means is that, in a country like Nigeria with high rate of illiteracy, there will be high number of void or rejected votes due to the difficulty of voters to make a choice from a long list of political parties.
Special Representative of UN Secretary General in West African and Sahel Region, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambers, who spoke on the issue recently, said the number of political parties in the sub-region could cause distraction in the quality of the electoral process.
His words: “Recently in Senegal, this same challenge was faced. Next door in Benin, they were confronted with 249 of registered political parties. In the last election in this country (Nigeria), many of you will recall that there were 73 presidential candidates. Many people have even referred to the ballot paper as table cloth on the account of its length and breath.
“That is also a challenge in countries of the sub-region, where majority of mothers, fathers and relations are illiterates, and we are presenting them with such long list of candidates. We need to look into the number of political parties and their mode of registration, among others.
“We are seeking to be part of the conversations (by INEC). We will be particularly interested in a number of issues; issues such as of political parties – number, mode of registration, internal democracy, accreditation of party agents.”
INEC is presently undertaking a review of the 2019 general elections. The commission also promised to hold a stakeholders’ dialogue on the nation’s electoral process. This, INEC believes, will help in fashioning a credible political process in the country.
Nigeria began the present democratic journey in 1998 with only three political parties – Alliance for Democracy (AD), All Peoples Party (APP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The three parties gave fair representations of themselves in the 1999 general elections both at the executive and legislative levels. For instance, the AD won six out of 36 states of the country, as well as 19 seats in the Senate; the APP secured nine states and 23 Senate seats, while PDP won the presidency, 21 states and 67 Senate seats.
Each of the parties also had a number of seats in the House of Representatives. That was the only period in the present political dispensation that Nigeria experienced “quality and election winning political parties.”
Thereafter, Nigerians started witnessing what INEC’s National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, described as “mere commercial platforms for hire,” in the name of political parties.
The liberalisation of registration of political parties in the country started in 2002 following the Supreme Court judgement, which voided 12 out of the 13 registration guidelines issued by INEC, in a suit filed by five political associations challenging the commission’s denial to register them.
The associations – Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s led National Conscience Party (NCP), Movement for Democratic Justice (MDJ), Nigerian Peoples Congress (NPC), Community Party of Nigeria (CPN), and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) – had approached the court to contest among other things, the registration fees charged by INEC, as well as the requirement by the commission for political associations to open offices in at least, two-thirds states of the country and Abuja. But the apex court described the guidelines as unconstitutional.
Also, in 2009, an Appeal Court in Lagos overruled INEC’s plan to deregister some of the political parties that failed to secure any electoral victory in the 2007 general elections.
The commission had relied on section 78(7)(II) of the Electoral Act 2010 to register some political parties that failed to secure electoral victory in the 2007 general elections. But Justice Iyisoba of the Lagos Appeal Court, in a suit again failed by the NCP, held that it is not part of Nigeria’s constitution that every political party must win election in order for it to operate as one.
Analysts believe that most of Nigeria’s political parties are for pecuniary purposes. For instance, out of about 20 parties that contested the 2003 presidential election, only three – PDP, All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP, former APP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) – scored over a million votes. And worse still, only four of them, including AD that won seats in the parliament. The PDP again won the presidency and governorship in 27 states, ANPP won seven, while AD and APGA won one state each.
Okoye noted that “the present framework for the registration is inadequate to guarantee the registration of qualitative, membership driven and ideologically propelled political parties,” adding that some of the existing parties are mere platforms without concrete and visible presence in most states of the federation.
“The presence of too many political parties on our ballot papers has in some instances, confused some of our compatriots who are not literate enough. It has bloated the ballot papers and result sheets and trucking them to the polling units has become a logistics nightmare,” he stated.
According to him, “the fourth alteration of the constitution is inadequate to weed out political parties with little or no visible structures and presence in any of the states of the federation.”
He therefore, said the commission will propose a rational and democratic threshold for getting on the ballot and save the Nigerian people the phenomena of “also ran.” INEC, he said will come up with a proposed amendment that “ties registration of political parties to visible, verifiable and concrete presence and structures in at least half of the states of the federation.”
Proponents of liberalisation of registration of political parties often point at India with over 2, 000 registered political parties. But, unlike the Nigeria situation, these parties are not entirely national parties, or even recognised in all the states or region of the country.
Parties in India are classified into three – national, state and regional. Seven of these registered parties are national, 36 are state recognized, while 329 are regional parties. There are also 2,044 registered, but unrecognised parties, which, though are allowed to contest elections, but not with a fixed symbol of their own. They are compelled “to choose from a list of free symbols issued by the poll panel.”
To become a recognised political party either at the state or national level, a party has to secure certain minimum percentage of valid votes or certain number of seats in the state legislative assembly. To this end, to qualify as a national party, such party must secure two per cent seats in the parliament from at least, three different states in the general election; or it can score six per cent of the total valid votes in at least, four states. In addition, the party has to be recognized as a state party in at least, four states.
Although like Nigeria’s INEC, the Election Commission (EC) of India cannot deregister any political party, it can “unlist” parties, which it considers as dormant, based on Article 324 of the country’s constitution. Such party or parties cannot be on the ballot.
The United Kingdom is another country that presents a good study in the formation of political parties. The country practices multi-party system, but the only two dominant parties are the Conservative and Labour parties.
There are other 30 parties including the UK Independent Party (UKIP), a right-wing political party that pushed for a referendum on Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) in 2016, even though the party has over 16 per cent of the UK’s seats in the European Parliament.
The United States (U.S.) equally practices multi-party democracy and commands quite a number of political parties, apart from the Republican and Democrat that occupy the national space.
The failure of other political parties in both the United Kingdom and America did not diminish their existence as political parties. They have other policies, apart from winning elections, they champion, just as the UKIP succeeded in winning Britain’s exit from the European Union.
One would agree with the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Peter Ameh that instead deregistering some of these parties, INEC could impose stringent rules against party registration.
Ameh had argued that deregistration would deprive the parties the opportunity of development and attainment of full potential. But political party promoters should understudy how parties function in other democracies.
There are rules of engagement, and if a political party sees itself as a commercial enterprise, the philosophy and objective of party politics it represents is defeated.
Some of the 91 registered parties in Nigeria could involve, not just in campaigning for votes, but against myriads of problems facing the country, like rape, herders/farmers clashes, environmental pollution in the Niger Delta, girl-child education, out-of-school children, etc.
In this way, their impact could be better felt by the Nigerian citizens and they would win many converts who would be ready to key into their programmes. But at the moment, the existing political parties in Nigeria except quite a few, is simply a commercial venture.
Jega: An umpire joins the political fray
Felix Nwaneri reports on the decision by the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, to join partisan politics
Most academics before now avoided politics given their belief that it is not only a deleterious profession, but a game of interest masquerading as a contest of principle as well as the conduct of public affairs for private advantage by those who indulge in it.
However, these convictions now belong to the past as there is an exodus of academics from institutions of higher learning to politics, apparently in search of the proverbial greener pasture. This allure for politics is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is an emerging trend even in the developed world.
The list is a long one at the moment as there are many presently serving as governors, deputy governors, members of parliament, members of the cabinet, Secretary to State Governments (SSGs), advisers and even in other lesser positions.
Many of those, who served in the various positions in the past, did not return to their primary constituencies – universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and research institutions – which are facing acute manpower shortage.
The questions against this backdrop are: Why are many academics venturing into politics at a time, when tertiary institutions are in dire need of them. What does this sort of brain drain portend for the country’s education sector and the future? Why is it that most academics hardly return to the classrooms after serving in government? Must academics actively participate in politics before they can contribute to nation building? Have those who ventured into politics or took up appointments really justified their participation in governance?
Answers to these puzzles are not farfetched. A school of thought is of the view that academics are turning to politics because it is the highest paying job in Nigeria at the moment. After having a taste of the juicy package that comes with politics, it is difficult to convince them to return to the classrooms.
Those who saw nothing wrong with the trend, queried why professors should remain in the classrooms and leave governance in the hands of less qualified persons and even when they consider themselves more knowledgeable and hardworking than politicians?
While there is nothing wrong with academics getting involved in politics on the basis that it is their constitutional right, one of such moves that shocked many recently was the disclosure that the immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has joined partisan politics.
Interestingly, the former Vice Chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, and National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), did not join the joined the two main political parties – ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic (PDP). He opted for a relatively lesser platform – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
The party, which is seen as Second Republic’s incarnation of the Northern Elements Progressive Union (NEPU) was formed by supporters of a highly respected politician, reformist and teacher, Mallam Aminu Kano, who led a socialist movement in the northern part of the country in opposition to British rule in the 1940s, after his withdrawal from the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).
The PRP was highly regarded as a progressive left of center political party. Some prominent founding members of the party included Abubakar Rimi, Balarabe Musa, Sabo Bakin Zuwo, Michael Imoudu, Dr. Edward Ikem Okeke, Bala Usman, Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila, Sule Lamido and Chinua Achebe — who served briefly as Deputy National President in the early 1980s.
The party was proscribed alongside others by the military junta that aborted the Second Republic, but it resurfaced with the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999 under the leadership of Balarabe Musa. He, however, stepped down as national chairman on August 2018 due to health issues. Falalu Bello was announced new chairman of the party.
Jega, who served as INEC chairman between 2010 and 2015, oversaw two general elections that have been described as watersheds in the country’s political history. The 2011 polls, which was his first test saw the emergence of the then president, Goodluck Jonathan (who claimed to have appointed him without knowing him) being re-elected.
Jonathan, a minority from the nation’s oil-rich region – South-South – defeated a former military Head of State, General Muhammadu Buhari (now president) and a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. The duo hail from the northern part of the country as Jega.
The 2015 general election, which Jega also conducted, was remarkable as it saw the defeat of an incumbent Nigerian president for the first time. Most importantly, it is to Jega’s credit that the country’s electoral process witnessed remarkable improvement while he held sway.
Through several innovations including introduction of Permanent Voters’ Cards and Card Readers for accreditation of voters, INEC under Jega, restored hope and opened a vista of faith in Nigeria’s electoral system.
Unlike some his predecessors at the electoral commission, the Professor of Political Science, further earned the commendations of many Nigerians, when he revealed his post-retirement plan three days before leaving the electoral management body.
He then said that he would be returning to his profession. He walked his talk, when few days after leaving INEC, he returned to the classroom at the Bayero University Kano (BUK) in July 2015. He was the vice-chancellor at the university before he was appointed as INEC chairman.
He joined four other former vice chancellors of the university who were at the time still within the institution’s environment. They are Professors Dandatti Abdulkadir, Ibrahim H. Umar, Bello Bako Dambatta and Muhammad Sani Zahradeen.
While many have been wondering what a man, who bowed out as the nation’s electoral umpire with his shoulders high, would be looking for in the murky waters of Nigeria’s politics, Jega said he joined the PRP because he remains a disciple of its founder. “Yes, I am one of Aminu Kano’s disciples,” he declared.
National Publicity Secretary of the PRP, Abdul Gombe, who confirmed that Jega has joined the party, said the former INEC boss will chair the party’s Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat (SWOT) Analysis Committee.
According to Gombe, the choice of Jega was ratified during the 62nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PRP held in Kaduna on June 22, 2019. He added that Jega was chosen to reposition the PRP for more nationalistic outlook ahead of the 2023 general election.
But, Balarabe Musa, a former governor of old Kaduna State and one time presidential candidate of the PRP, who is now the Chairman of its Board of Trustees (BoT), who described Jega’s decision as a major one for the PRP, said: “The PRP has opened up to encourage the elite, intellectual and people with resources to help build our party, and we hope it will help the party to be more relevant.”
He further said that the PRP is open to other Nigerians who might be disillusioned with the main political parties. “We are also opened to ordinary Nigerians to join our party,” he said.
He, however, cautioned party stakeholders to be wary of Jega’s entry into PRP as according to him, it was during his tenure as INEC chairman that the party was deregistered. He added that even when the court said the action was illegal, Jega refused to recognise the party.
His words: “When three month ago, the party chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello told me Jega was showing interest in joining the party, my reaction then was that he is welcome. We have opened up the party for everybody to join.
“Then about one or two weeks ago, I learnt from the media that Jega has actually joined the PRP, I welcomed him and feel that he could be very useful for PRP. But, we have to exercise care and caution, because who is Jega?
“Jega was chairman of INEC and under his chairmanship, PRP was deregistered and it was a struggle for us. We went to the court, the court reinstated us and we still had problem of exercising our fundamental right in spite of court decision. We even obtained favourable judgement to prosecute Jega for contempt of court, but INEC still refused to give us recognition.
“Now, the same person, who deregistered us is coming to PRP. We can’t reject him because we have opened up and the party is a public property. Because he has shown interest he is welcome to the party, but as I said we have to exercise care and caution.”
On whether Jega will not hijack the party’s structure ahead of the 2023 general election, Musa said: “As the chairman of PRP’s BoT, if I feel he is in the party with any ulterior motive, I will not tell the media, I will tell the relevant leaders of the party who will now tell you what they think about it.”
He added: “I’m responsible for the ideology of the party. Constitutionally, I still have responsibility to protect the interest of the party. I can only discuss with the National Executive Committee members of the party and after we have discussed the problem, then you can know. But, I cannot preempt the decision of the party despite being the BoT chairman.”
While it is unclear if Jega would be contesting for any elective position in the next general elections, it is left to be seen how will help in repositioning the PRP, which its members still claim some sort of allegiance to the political ideals of late Aminu Kano, but have mostly remained subsumed in other political parties.
Matawalle receives over 12,000 APC defectors in Zamfara
More than 12, 562 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, including former commissioners and local councils officials, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The defectors were formally received into the PDP by Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau. Among the APC defectors were three former commissioners, Alhaji Idris Keta, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmed and Alhaji Aliyu Tsafe along with their loyalists and supporters. Others were two former local government council chairmen, Alhaji Musa Tsafe and Alhaji Ahmed Kantoma as well as two former Directors- General, Alhaji Bashir Kwaren Ganuwa and Alhaji Saminu Lawali. All the defectors are from Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.
In their separate speeches, Alhaji Idris Keta and Alhaji Habibu Alo said they were drawn to the PDP because of the peace being enjoyed by their communities under the present leadership of governor Matawalle. They added that by addressing the security challenges facing the state within a short period, the governor has earned their trust and would support him to further ensure sustainable peace in the state.
In his remarks, Matawalle commended the defectors for the “wise decision” to join the PDP and assured that they would receive equal treatment as any other party member. The governor reiterated his government’s determination to improve the living standards of the people including those affected by banditry.
Court to rule in suit seeking to stop Buhari’s ministerial inauguration
The Federal High Court Abuja will, on Monday, deliver its ruling in a suit, seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating the 43 ministerial nominees over the exclusion of an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from his cabinet list.
The applicant, Mr. Musa Baba-panya, who was also the counsel in the case, had, on Thursday, approached the court with an exparte motion, asking the court to stop the president from going ahead with the inauguration.
In suit number: number: FHC/ABJ/CS/878/19, Baba-panya, who is also an indigene of Karu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said the president’s action was contrary to an Appeal Court judgment delivered on March 15, 2018.
President Buhari is the 1st defendant while the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) is the 2nd defendant in the case.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president would be inaugurating the 43 ministers-designate earlier confirmed by the Senate on August 21.
The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had, on Aug. 6, said that the inauguration would hold at the Federal Executive Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Baba-panya, who argued that the Appeal Court’s ruling was a compelling order, said it was served on the president through the AGF.
The lawyer, in an originating summons dated August 7 and filed August 8, said that “the 43 confirmed ministerial appointees now awaiting swearing-in or inauguration as the Federal Executive Council is incomplete, illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”
“The 1st defendant stands in contempt of law and court for his brazen refusal to comply with the tenor of the Abuja Division of Court of Appeal judgment of 15/1/2018 compelling him to the immediate and forthwith appointment off an indigene of FCT, Abuja as minister of the federation,” he said.
Baba-panya, who was in court with another lawyer, Sylvanus Tanko, prayed the court to grant an interim injunction restraining the president from inaugurating the confirmed ministers-designate pending the determination of the motion on notice.
He said allowing the president to go on with his decision would mean that “he is going to constitute an illegal cabinet.”
According to him, the violation of the FCT indigene’s rights to ministerial representation has been going on since May 29, 1999. “So it is not a personal issue. All previous presidents have also violated our rights,” he said.
He said despite the fact that President Buhari presently has 43 ministerial-designate, he was yet to meet ”the minimum requirement of the constitution which is at least one minister each from the 36 states including FCT, making a total of 37.”
“If the court would not be inclined to grant the interim injunction order, we have prayed in the alternative for the court to issue an order on the Mr. President and the AGF to come and show course why it should not issue an interim injunction,” he said.
He added that he had a substantive suit which seeks 12 reliefs and five issues to be determined. He reminded that efforts had been made since July for the matter to be heard.
The lawyer, however, wanted the court to determine “whether 1st defendant is an offender of the Oath of Allegiance and Office, and a contemptnor of a valid court judgment and the rule of law.
Audu to Bello: You are most favoured governor
Son of former governor of Kogi State late Prince Abubakar Audu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Mohammed Abubakar Audu has said the present governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is the most favoured governor in the history of the state.
According to Audu, what the present governor has got in terms revenue and assistance, no governor in the past had got that.
He expressed worries that with the huge resource at the disposal of the governor, he remains the list performed governor or Military Administrator.
Audu, who spoke at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms, warned that the only thing that would save APC from the jaws of defeat of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (APC) was for the leadership to conduct free, fair and credible primaries.
According to him: “APC leadership must allow the will of the people to prevail in the August primaries.”
He opinionated that if the party should do anything otherwise it would afford the PDP opportunity to take over the state, as he alleged that PDP takes advantage of the bad political situation of other parties.
On the issue of the late Prince Abubakar Audu’s political supporters aligning with other aspirants, Audu refuted it as he said: “We have not rented Audu’s political franchise to anybody.”
