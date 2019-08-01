Attack on journalists: NUJ berates lawmaker, demands apology from Ebonyi Assembly

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), yesterday condemned an attack on journalists covering the ongoing screening of commissioner-nominees in Ebonyi state House of Assembly by political thugs numbering over 40 with dangerous weapons.

The thugs, who were allegedly led by a member representing Afikpo South West constituency in the Assembly, Nkemka Onuma descended on the journalists and inflicted injuries on three of them; Ogochukwu Anioke of the Nation newspaper, Samson Nwafor of the Pilot Newspaper and a pregnant journalist, Mrs. Grace Egbo of the Tribune Newspaper who was hit on her stomach and face.

Onuma during the melee allegedly threatened to prevent journalists from covering the state Assembly, describing them as touts.

After the alleged attacks on the journalists, the thugs also held one of them, Anioke by instructing gateman to lock the gate as he made to drive out of the Assembly complex in Nkaliki road Abakaliki.

It, however, took the intervention of the Chairman of NUJ, Comrade Tony Nwizi to prevent further attack on the journalists and their vehicles by forcefully opening the entrance gate which aided their escape.

Miffed by the attack, National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo who condemned the action of Onuma and the thugs, demanded an unreserved apology.

He said: “I am yet to get the full details of what really happened in Ebonyi

state House of Assembly but if what we read is anything to go by, it

is shocking and totally unbecoming of a Honourable member of a House

of Assembly to have abandoned his legislative duty to begin to unleash

mayhem on innocent journalists in Ebonyi state.

“It is totally unacceptable to us and we demand that Ebonyi state

House of Assembly should not just apologized to those people that were

manhandled, they should also make sure that they are taken care of in

the hospital because I learnt that one or two of those people is

already in the hospital. So, they should take care of their bills in

the hospital and assured us of their safety in that House of Assembly.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related