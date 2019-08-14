AU, AfDB sign $4.8m grant for AfCFTA secretariat

If predictions by financial experts are anything to go by, Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary authorities should be bracing for the impact of another global economic recession next year. Tony Chukwunyem writes

Clearly, in the wake of the US President’s (Donald Trump) recent intensification of the trade war between his country, financial circles have been rife with predictions that the world’s economy could face another recession in 2020.

Forecasts

Last Wednesday, for instance, Bloomberg reported that the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China was: “nudging the world economy toward its first recession in a decade with investors demanding politicians and central bankers act fast to change course.”

The news agency cited the drop in German industrial production, which last June registered its biggest annual decline in almost a decade, “highlighting the severity of a manufacturing slump in Europe’s largest economy,” as well as the surprise interest-rate cuts announced by Central in New Zealand, India and Thailand to protect their economies from global headwinds.

It also quoted eminent economist and Harvard Professor, Lawrence Summers, as saying that a recession risk was: “Much higher than it needs to be and much higher than it was two months ago. You can often play with fire and not have anything untoward happen, but if you do it too much you eventually get burned.”

However, even before Mr. Trump announced the latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports, financial experts have been forecasting that 2020 is likely to be the year in which the world’s economy would slide into a recession.

Specifically, another well respected Economist, Nouriel Roubini, had last December predicted that while the current global expansion will likely continue into next year, the conditions for a global recession will be ripe in 2020.

Some of the conditions, according to him, include that the Central Banks in the Western countries were ending their stimulus packages; inflation and interest rates were beginning to rise in these economies and the negative impact of trade disputes on economies.

IMF, World Bank warnings

Furthermore, recent reports released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, while not forecasting that recession is a distinct possibility next year, have not exactly boosted optimism about the global economy.

For instance, in its latest quarterly World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on July 23, the IMF further reduced its global growth outlook, already the lowest since the financial crisis of 2008/2009 and suggested that policy, “missteps” on trade and Brexit could derail a projected rebound.

The Fund stated that the world economy will expand 3.2per cent this year and 3.5per cent next year, both down 0.1 percentage point from April projections. The IMF also cut expectations for growth in the global volume of trade in goods and services, reducing its estimate by 0.9 point to 2.5per cent in 2019.

“The projected growth pickup in 2020 is precarious, presuming stabilization in currently stressed emerging market and developing economies and progress toward resolving trade policy differences,” the IMF said.

However, while the IMF saw global trade slowing this year more significantly as a result of the trade tensions, it predicted a bounce back to 3.7per cent growth in volumes in 2020, the same pace as 2018.

“The principal risk factor to the global economy is that adverse developments – including further U.S.-China tariffs, U.S. auto tariffs, or a no-deal Brexit – sap confidence, weaken investment, dislocate global supply chains, and severely slow global growth below the baseline,” the IMF said.

According to the Fund, the risks facing the global economy include trade tensions, which hinder investment, the continuing impact of low interest rates on investors’ risk appetite and disinflationary pressures that would make servicing debt harder, and constrain central banks’ ability to use monetary policy in downturns.

Similarly, in its June 2019 Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank forecast that global economic growth will ease to a weaker-than-expected 2.6per cent in 2019 before inching up to 2.7per cent in 2020.

The report stated that growth among advanced economies as a group was anticipated to slow in 2019, especially in the Euro Area, due to weaker exports and investment, adding that U.S. growth is forecast to ease to 2.5per cent this year and decelerate to 1.7per cent in 2020.

It also stated that growth among emerging market and developing economies was projected to fall to a four-year low of 4per cent in 2019 before recovering to 4.6per cent in 2020.

“While almost every economy faces headwinds, the poorest countries face the most daunting challenges because of fragility, geographic isolation, and entrenched poverty,” said World Bank Group Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions, Ceyla Pazarbasioglu. “Unless they can get onto a faster growth trajectory, the goal of lowering extreme poverty under 3 percent by 2030 will remain unreachable.”

Also, stressing in the report that prospects looked worse for developing economies, World Bank President, David Malpass, said: “Stronger economic growth is essential to reducing poverty and improving living standards. Current economic momentum remains weak, while heightened debt levels and subdued investment growth in developing economies are holding countries back from achieving their potential.

“It’s urgent that countries make significant structural reforms that improve the business climate and attract investment. They also need to make debt management and transparency a high priority so that new debt adds to growth and investment,” he added.

Impact on Nigeria

With the previous global economic recession-2008/2009- resulting in a significant drop in oil prices, leading to calamitous consequences for Nigeria, which relies on the export of the commodity for over 80 per cent of its revenues, industry watchers believe that another economic slump worldwide next year will seriously undermine efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government to speed up the country’s economic growth.

Oil slump

Indeed, as predictions about a global economic recession in 2020 came in thick and fast in recent weeks, the price of Brent crude tumbled last Wednesday to $56 per barrel, its lowest level in seven years.

According to traders, slump in oil prices followed an unexpected build in US crude supplies and fears of lower crude demand due to deepening trade tensions.

Significantly, Brent crude, against, which Nigeria’s oil is priced, fell by $2.60 to $56.34 as of 8.10pm on that day, meaning that it had lost more than 20 per cent since hitting its 2019 peak in April.

Nigeria’s 2019 budget, which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in May, was based on oil production of 2.3 million bpd (including condensates) with an oil benchmark price of $60 per barrel.

Commenting on developments in the oil market, Vice President of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford Connecticut, Mr. Gene McGillian, was quoted in a Reuters report as saying: “The market continues to trade lower on concerns about demand growth and the idea that economic growth can be impacted by the trade war. The market isn’t concerned about anything other than how demand is going to play out through the rest of the year.”

Another report the by the news agency last Friday stated that Nigeria was facing challenges selling its oil as the U.S. was flooding traditional markets in Europe and Asia with exports of competing light, sweet grades.

“The changes illustrate how U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy for ‘energy dominance’ is reshaping oil markets worldwide, as U.S. oil exports surged 260,000 barrels per day in June to a monthly record of 3.16 million bpd,” the report stated, adding: “Crude from Africa’s top exporter has largely been pushed out of the U.S. market in the last decade due to booming domestic output.”

The news agency quoted a major buyer of West African crude as saying: “They (Nigeria) are facing bigger competition from the U.S., and in the last few weeks, U.S. exports have really picked up.”

Projected sluggish demand

Also, another concern for Nigeria is that last weekend, the International Energy Agency (IEA) released its latest monthly report, which showed that increasing signs of an economic slowdown and a ramping up of the U.S.-China trade war have caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis of 2008.

“The situation is becoming even more uncertain … global oil demand growth has been very sluggish in the first half of 2019,” the IEA said.

The Paris-based agency said that compared with the same month in 2018, global demand fell by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May – the second year-on-year fall of 2019.

“The prospects for a political agreement between China and the United States on trade have worsened. This could lead to reduced trade activity and less oil demand growth,” the IEA said.

Lowering its global demand growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020 to 1.1 million and 1.3 million bpd, respectively, the IEA cited China as the only major source of growth at 500,000 bpd for the first half of this year.

“The outlook is fragile with a greater likelihood of a downward revision than an upward one,” the report said.

Speaking on the implications of reduced income from oil on the Nigeria economy, a financial analyst, Mr. Jude Ejiofor, told New Telegraph that it would lead to a drop in the country’s external reserves thereby making it more difficult for the CBN to defend the naira.

He said: “We have had the same experience whenever there has been a sharp fall in the price of oil. The external reserves will start declining as the CBN continues to intervene in the forex market. Of course, currency speculators would also be closly watching developments. They would start betting against the naira as soon as they perceive that the CBN does not have adequate dollar buffers to defend the local currency.”

Last line

However, as the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities brace for what might be a tough 2020, the consensus in financial circles is that the looming global recession should make them step up efforts to diversify the nation’s revenue sources.

Like this: Like Loading...