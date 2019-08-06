Average Eagles stars in the new football season

The European football season starts this weekend with an English Premier League (EPL) kick off match between Liverpool and newly-promoted Norwich. It is a Friday night EPL tie with other matches billed for Saturday and Sunday. The Sunday match between Manchester United and Chelsea is the star match of the first week. French and Turkish Leagues also open on Friday at various centres.

The Spanish La Liga starts on August 17 while the Italian Serie A starts on August 24. Eagles stars are expected to be on parade in these leagues but of concern to many Nigerians is how well are they performing in their respective teams. Before now, Nigerian players were the best African exports to the world. Top Super Eagles players played in prominent clubs with huge influence in their respective teams.

There are clear examples to support this. The late Rashidi Yekini was at Sporting Gijon, the late Stephen Keshi at Anderletch, Victor Ikpeba in Monaco, Daniel Amokachi in Club Brugge and Everton, Samson Siasia at Nantes, Nwankwo Kanu at Ajax and Arsenal, Sunday Oliseh at Juventus, Yakubu Aiyegbeni at Everton, Taribo West at Inter and AC Milan, Celestine Babayaro at Chelsea, Austin Okocha at Frankfurt and PSG and Joseph Yobo at Everton. The list is endless. We recall Aiyegbeni emerging highest scorer in almost every club he featured for in the English Premier League.

It was a time the stock of Nigeria’s players was really high and their worth was great. Other African countries looked at Nigeria as an example in football. Over the years, the pedigree has been lost with the emergence of Didier Drogba of Cote d’Ivoire, Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon, El-Hadji Diouf of Senegal, Fredrick Kanoute of Mali, Michael Essien of Ghana, etc. This also informs why Nigerian players have been missing out in the African Footballer of the Year awards in the past 20 years. Kanu was the last Nigerian to win the award in 1999. We expect Alex Iwobi to file out in the colours of Arsenal in the away tie against Newcastle.

The arrival of Nicolas Pepe could affect the playing time of Iwobi with the Gunners. Wilfred Ndidi is a sure bet for Leicester City while we expect Kelechi Iheanacho to fight his way back into the main team. Nigerian-born Tammy Abraham is to lead the attack line of Chelsea but the striker is yet to commit to the Eagles.

In Italy, Ola Aina of Torino FC and William Troost-Ekong of Udinese FC are the country’s ambassadors in the top flight. In Spain, Samuel Chukwueze of Villareal, Kenneth Omeruo of CD Leganes and Moses Simon of Levante are the Eagles on parade while Turkey, fast becoming the base of most Nigerian players, will see Abdullahi Shehu of Bursaspor FC, Chidozie Awaziem of Caykur Rizespor and Henry Onyekuru of Galatasaray SK in action together with Skipper Mikel Obi of Trabzonspor who recently bowed out of international duty.

Victor Oshimen is in France at Lille with Samuel Kalu plays for Girondins Bordeaux while Paul Onuachu is in Denmak with FC Midtjyland. We charge these players to up their games in the new season and maintain a starting role for their respective clubs. They should also learn to do things accordingly like their colleagues in their respective teams.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Nicolas Pepe on Thursday joined Arsenal in a club record £72 million move while his compatriot Wilfred Zaha is also a hot commodity with Everton offering £56 million for his signature. Salah, Mane and Mahrez are almost untouchables because any club seeking their signatures must be ready to break the bank. At the end of last season, there were talks about big clubs looking in the direction of Ndidi. It would have been great for him and the country. We make bold to say that the talents in the Super Eagles for now are barely average and that is why it is difficult for them to be linked with big teams.

The players need to put in extra efforts so that they can be counted among the big boys in the game anywhere they are. To make the starting team of a prominent club is not easy and to retain a spot in such teams is even more difficult. Another big point is the issue of who manages these players in various ways.

Do they have good agents to give them deals that will boost their careers? Do they have media, financial, medical advisers to help them along the line? Do they have a team that projects the future for them based on their current form, skills and standards? These are critical questions to be answered by the Super Eagles if they are to rub shoulders with their colleagues on the continent and beyond. It was good that three Nigerians – Odion Ighalo, Omeruo and Ndidi make the Best X1 of CAF after the just concluded African Cup of Nations even though Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Sadio Mane of Senegal, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, Andre Dede Ayew of Ghana and Naby Keita of Guinea were the players on the lips of most football fans before the AFCON. Ndidi, Chukwueze, Onuachu, Onyekuru, Oshimen are the future of the team. We charge them to work hard in the new season to better the lots of Nigerian footballers abroad.

