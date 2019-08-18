News
Aviation workers’ Unions threaten to shut down operations
As FAAN closes Enugu airport runway Aug. 24
Aviation workers under the aegis of National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPTRE) have given the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) till August 31st to provide the new conditions of service to the workers or risk industrial action.
Should the workers’ unions and NAMA fail to resolve the problem before the deadline, it could have huge consequences on the agency and airlines operating in and out of the country, and compund the precarious situation of the airspace management agency. In a communique issued at the end of emergency meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) constituted to look into the Conditions of Service, held on August 15, 2019; the unionists expressed disappointment that the new approved conditions of service had been delayed longer than necessary.
The communiqué, which was jointly signed by NUTA chairman, Igene PJA; ATSSAN chairman, Dada Oluwole; AUPCTRE chairman, Tukur MSA and ANAP chairman, Afatakpa Patrick, was addressed to the Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Folayele Akinkuotu. The union leaders noted that the unions, management, National Income, Salaries, Wages Commission (NISWC) and Federal Ministry of Transport representatives had met last week in Abuja and concluded all amendments as requested by the Commission.
They stressed that the management of NAMA was expected to provide the new approved conditions of service on or before August 31, hence the union leaders threatened that they may be forced to immediately declare industrial action if the management fails to provide the new, “approved condition of service on or before August 31, 2019”. According to union chairman: “Failure to meet with the deadline may result in making the unions use all necessary means to ensure that members’ demands are met.”
Both NAMA and the workers had been embroiled over implementation of their Conditions of Service which has spanned more than seven years since approval was given by NISWC for the workers to get improved pay packages and allowances. In 2016, the four unions threatened to shut down the airspace over the same issue until resolutions were reached at the end of the tripartite meeting held at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, NAMA, NUATE, ATSSSAN and AUPCTRE on March 3 and 4.
The groups had declared 21-day ultimatum to commence industrial action against NAMA on March 7, 2016, if their demands which include, full implementation of the negotiated Conditions of Service (COS) and modalities for the payment of arrears due among others were not met. But as they were about to commence industrial action, the Federal Ministry of Transportation waded into the issue and convened a conciliatory meetings between the parties with a view to reaching a workable resolution and to avert the imminent industrial action.
Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has notified airlines, passengers and all other stakeholders that the runway at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu will be closed for major repairs. FAAN’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.
The closure of the airport was coming three months after the immediate past Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the airport would be closed down over the state of the runway. Meanwhile, the management of Air Peace has commended the Federal Government for the decision to close the Enugu International Airport for proper repair and maintenance of the airport’s runway.
The airline’s Chairman, Mr Allen Onyema, who made the commendation in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos, noted that the runway had been given stakeholders serious safety concerns.
News
Fowler to Kyari: Oil revenue figures beyond FIRS’ control
…says low oil price, recession responsible for falling tax returns
- Presidency: Nigeria heading for fiscal crisis if…
- PDP demands probe of revenue collections since 2015
Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has attributed the declining performance of the Service between 2015 and 2018, to the low earnings from crude oil and the recession, which hit the Nigerian economy in the second quarter of 2016.
Fowler noted that while the FIRS management has control of non-oil revenue collection figures, oil revenue collection figures were subject to more external forces.
The FIRS chairman, who gave the explanation in response to the query issued to him by the Presidency, also attributed the low oil revenues for the period, especially Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), to the fall in price of crude oil, reduction of crude oil production and the 2016 recession that hit the Nigerian economy.
President Muhammadu Buhari had, through his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, demanded explanations from the FIRS boss over discrepancies in tax revenue remittances between 2015 and 2018.
In a letter dated July 26, 2019, the Presidency expressed concerns that actual collections for the period 2015 to 2018 were significantly worse than what was collected between 2012 and 2014.
In a letter marked FIRS/EC/CIA/P/0249/19/03 and dated August 19, 2019, Fowler disclosed that the total actual collection for the said period was N14.527.85 trillion, while total actual collection between 2016 and 2018 was N12.656.30 trillion.
Highlights of the data presented showed that during the period 2012 to 2014, out of the N14.527.85 trillion, oil revenue accounted for N8.321.64 trillion or 57.28 per cent, while non-oil accounted for N6.206.22 trillion or 42.72 per cent.
Similarly, during the later period of 2016 to 2018, out of the N12.656.30 trillion, oil revenue accounted for N5.145.87 trillion or 40.65 per cent and non-oil revenue accounted N7.510.42 trillion or 59.35 per cent.
Fowler disclosed that the non-oil revenue collection actually grew by N1,304.20 trillion or 21 per cent within the period 2016 to 2018.
The FIRS chairman noted that the total budget collection figure during 2012 to 2014 stood at N12.190.52 trillion compared to N16.771.78 trillion for the period 2016 to 2018, which represent an increase of 37.58 per cent.
Fowler said that in spite of government’s efforts to diversifying the economy, oil revenues remains an important component of total revenues accruable to the Federation.
According to him, the price of crude oil fell from an average of $113.72, $110.98 and $100.40 per barrel in 2012, 2013 and 2014 respectively to $ 52.65, $43.80 and $54.08 per barrel in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.
He recalled that there was also a reduction in crude oil production from 2.31mbpd, 2.18mbpd and 2.20mbpd in 2012, 2013 and 2014 to 2.12mbpd, 1.81mbpd and 1.88mbpd in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively.
“The Nigerian economy also went into recession in the second quarter of 2016, which slowed down general economic activities. Tax revenue collection (CIT and VAT) being a function of economic activities were negatively affected but actual collection of the above two taxes were still higher in 2016 to 2018 than in 2012 to 2014.
“During the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.3 per cent, 5.4 per cent and 6.3 per cent while in 2015, 2016 and 2017 there was a decline in growth to 2.7 per cent, -1.6 per cent and 1.90 per cent respectively. The tax revenue grew as the economy recovered in the second quarter of 2017.
“It is worthy of note that strategies and initiatives adopted in collection of CAT during the period 2015-2017 led to approximately 40 per cent increase over 2012 – 2014 collections. In 2014, the VAT collected was N802 billion, compared to N1.1 trillion in 2018. The increase is attributable to various initiatives such as ICT innovations, continuous taxpayer education, taxpayer enlightenment, etc., embarked upon by the Service,” he said.
Fowler also recalled that when he came on board in August 2015, the targets for the two major non-oil taxes were increased by 52 per cent for VAT and 45 per cent for CIT.
He said that notwithstanding the increase, FIRS had in line with the Federal government’s revenue base diversification strategy, grown the non-oil tax collection by over N1.304 trillion (21 per cent) when the total non-oil tax collection for 2016 – 2018 is compared to that of 2012 – 2014.
He expressed confidence that the current strategies and initiatives adopted by FIRS will improve revenue collections and meet the expectations of government in the coming months.
News
Court voids Okorocha’s son-in-law guber candidature
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to remove the name of Uche Nwosu as a governorship candidate in the last election held in Imo State.
Justice Inyang Ekwo voided Nwosu’s candidacy on the grounds of double nomination by two political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Action Alliance (AA) in violation of Section 37 of the Electoral Act.
The court in its judgement upheld the case of the plaintiffs, the Action People’s Party and its Deputy National Chairman, Mr. Uche Nnadi that Nwosu’s governorship candidature was null and void on the grounds of a multiplicity of nominations as the governorship candidate of both the APC and AA.
Justice Ekwo, however, declared that the nomination of Nwosu by the AA as a governorship candidate “is invalid, null and void, having been made at the pendency of similar nomination of the 2nd defendant (Nwosu) by the APC for the same position.”
The judge noted that Nwosu affirmed to be the APC’s governorship candidate in his statement on oath sworn before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.
The judge similarly declared that Nwosu “has not been validly nominated by the 3rd defendant (AA) as its governorship candidate for the Imo State governorship election having been made at the pendency of the order of Justice Valentine Ashi of the Abuja High Court recognising the 2nd defendant as the candidate of the APC for the Imo State 2019 governorship election.”
He noted that Nwosu participated in the APC’s primary held on 6th October, 2018 and was subsequently nominated as the party’s governorship candidate.
While laying claim to the APC’s governorship ticket amidst stiff opposition from members of the party, he was said to have on 9th October, 2018 obtained an order of Justice Valentine Ashi (now deceased) of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, recognising him as the valid candidate of the party.
In the midst of this, Nwosu was also offered the ticket of the AA.
Delivering judgment on the plaintiffs’ case, Justice Ekwo held that “there is no controversy that, on October 6, 2018, the 2nd defendant (Nwosu) had himself nominated as the governorship candidate of the APC.
“Furthermore, there is no controversy that, to secure his nomination by the APC, the 2nd defendant on October 9, 2019, obtained an order of the High Court of the Federal High Court which subsists having not been set aside.”
“It is illegal in the eyes of the law. No one is allowed to benefit from an illegal act. The 2nd defendant allowed himself to be nominated by the APC and the 3rd defendant (AA).”
“It is hereby declared that the nomination of the 2nd defendant by the All Progressives Congress and Action Alliance, the 3rd defendant, is invalid, null and void and constitute a violation of section 37 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
“An order of this honourable court is hereby made directing the 1st defendant (INEC) to remove the name of the 2nd defendant (Nwosu) as the governorship of the 3rd defendant (AA) in the 2019 Imo State governorship election for multiple nominations in violation of the provision of section 37 of the Electoral Act 2018 (as amended).
“An order of this honourable court is hereby made restraining the 1st defendant (INEC) from recognising the 2nd defendant (Nwosu) as the governorship of the 3rd defendant (AA) and/or any other political party for the 2019 Imo State governorship election.
“An order of this honourable court is hereby made restraining the 1st defendant (INEC) from giving value to any act done in pursuance of the 2nd defendant purported candidature of the 3rd defendant (AA) and/or any other political party in the 2019 Imo State governorship election.”
News
Buhari: We won’t depend on hand-outs from devt partners
…says I’ll count on ministers to succeed
resident Muhammadu Buhari has declared that his government will not depend on hand-outs from development partners to solve some of the challenges confronting the nation.
The president said in the next four years, he would rely on members of his new cabinet to deliver on policies and programmes geared toward lifting many Nigerians out of poverty.
Buhari stated this yesterday at the opening of a two-day retreat for ministers-designate and other top government officials at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Declaring the event open, President Buhari explained that considering the United Nations (UN) estimate that Nigeria’s population will grow to 411 million by 2050, it becomes frightening, hence the need for proactive action towards development.
He said: “We are all aware of the looming demographic potential of our country. By average estimates, our population is close to 200 million today. By 2050, UN estimates put Nigeria third globally behind only India and China with our projected population at 411 million.
“This is a frightening prospect, but only if we sit idly by and expect hand-outs from so-called development partners. The solution to our problems lies within us.”
The president charged the ministers-designate: “As ministers, I am counting on you together with advisers and Nigerians willing and able to contribute to build upon our roadmap of policies, programmes and projects that will lift the bulk of our people out of poverty and set them on the road to prosperity.”
The president said his government cumulatively in eight years, would have laid the grounds for lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
According to him, such outcome will fundamentally shift Nigeria’s trajectory and place it among World’s great nations.
Buhari, who reminded the ministers-designate that they will be responsible for the development and implementation of policies, programmes and projects in their various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), said they must ensure that such agencies remain effective, efficient and accountable in the discharge of their responsibilities.
“It is a great privilege for you to be called upon to serve in these great offices of State and you must grasp the chance with two hands and put in your best efforts as Nigeria today needs top managers to handle our numerous challenges. There will be long hours and you must be prepared to live laborious days if we are to serve our people optimally.
“I congratulate all the new comers who your country has chosen above others to join the first term ministers whose performance has been outstanding. All of you are appointed to assist and advise the president in running the affairs of our country.
“At the end of the retreat, it is hoped that all of you will be in tune with the roles and responsibilities of positions you will occupy in government. Many national issues require unified decisions.”
Buhari enjoined the ministers-designate to encourage team work.
He said his government succeeded in the last four years in rolling back the frontiers of terrorism and actively addressing other challenges such as kidnappings, farmer-herder violence, improving the safety of our roads, railways, air traffic and fire control capacities.
“We are steadily turning the economy round through investment in agriculture and manufacturing, shoring up our foreign reserves, curbing inflation and improving the country’s infrastructure.
“On corruption, we have recovered hundreds of billions of stolen assets and are actively pursuing control measures to tackle leakages in public resources. We will not let up in fighting corruption,” Buhari said.
In his welcome remarks, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said the objective of the retreat is to prepare the new cabinet in Buhari’s second tenure the opportunity to familiarize themselves with their roles and responsibilities as ministers, an understanding that will help to shape and streamline efforts towards achieving the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of Nigeria.
He said the outcome of the retreat will set a strategic agenda, which would define the course of action for the next four years of the administration, set achievable targets and identify basic strategic options that will assist the new cabinet realise the goals for which the administration was elected to achieve.
According to him, the retreat was conceptualized in three thematic phases comprising, a context setting segment, led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and supported by Mckinsey & Co. and KPMG as consultants.
“The second segment is principally designed to be more interactive, setting the values of team work as your appointments demand, which will be demonstrated by your involvement in syndicated breakout sessions focused on topics across defined government priority areas,” Mustapha noted.
Others slated to deliver papers at the retreat include former SGF, Yayale Ahmed, former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Ms. Amal Pappel and former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani.
The retreat is expected to end on Tuesday while the ministers will be sworn in by President Buhari on Wednesday.
News
Dasukigate: U.S.-based woman docked over N22.9bn fraud
An American-based businesswoman, Isabella Oshodin, was yesterday arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja by the Federal Government, over an alleged N22.9 billion fraud.
The businesswoman, whose husband, Bob Oshodin, was said to be at large, was arraigned on a 25-count charge bordering on sales of a furniture manufacturing company to the Federal Government to the tune of $55 million.
Oshodin, who has been in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for about 70 days, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Amongst others, the defendant was said to have sold the company to the Federal Government in 2014 and received the alleged sum through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) then under Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd).
The anti-graft agency also alleged that the defendant received the said amount in about 16 tranches through her family company, Bob Oshodin Organization Limited, which is the 1st defendant in the charge.
The defendant was alleged to have, on the 16 occasions, received the sums of N500,000,000; N750,000,000; N125,000,000; N350,000,000; N170,000,000; N85,000,000; N60,000,000; N50,000,000 and others, which totalled N2,366,000,000 from ONSA under Dasuki (rtd).
The anti-graft agency further alleged that the defendant, on eight occasions, received from Dasuki’s ONSA sums totalling $57,217,301.15 into the escrow accounts of Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd.
After pleading not guilty, prosecution counsel, Aisha Habib, prayed the court for a date for trial.
Defense counsel, Osahon Idemudia, prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail in liberal terms pending the determination of the trial.
While moving the bail application, Idemudia drew the attention of the judge to the fact that the defendant has been in the underground cell of EFCC for about 70 days without electricity.
He further told the court that the alleged offence borders on civil contract freely entered by the Federal Government and that the defendant is committed to accelerated trial to enable her clear her name from the allegations.
He, however, debunked the anti-graft agency’s claim that Oshodin jumped the administrative bail granted her by the agency, adding that EFCC did not make any attempt directly to get her, but only directed her surety to produce her.
Idemudia, therefore, pleaded with the court to use its discretion in favour of the defendant, especially on conditions of her ill-health.
The prosecution lawyer, Aisha Habib, however, objected to the bail application on the grounds that the defendant may likely jump bail if granted because her husband and all her children are based in the United States of America.
Habib, however, submitted that if the court was inclined to grant the application, it should do so with some conditions that will ensure the defendant is available for trial.
The trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, after listening to both parties, adjourned till tomorrow for ruling on the bail application.
The court also ordered that the defendant remain in the custody of the Commission till the next adjourned date.
Count two of the 25-count charge reads: “That you, Mrs. Isabela Mimie Oshodin, Bob Oshodin Organisation Ltd. and Mr. Robert (Bob) Oshodin (still at large) on or about 22nd June, 2014, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, directly transferred the sum of $7,712, 598 to one Portfolio Escrow Company with account number 3102004330 domiciled in California Republic Bank, United States of America, which sum you reasonably ought to have known to be proceed of an unlawful act of Sambo Dasuki (rtd), the then National Security Adviser to wit: criminal breach of trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (b) of the Money Laundering (Provision) Act, 2011as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”
News
Diezani seeks recovery of $40m seized jewellery, gold phone
- Dasukigate: U.S.-based woman docked over N22.9bn fraud
A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, has urged Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos to order the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to return the 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone, valued at $40 million, which were seized from her.
The plea was contained in a motion filed by the former minister seeking to vacate an interim order secured by the anti-graft agency to forfeit the items to the Federal Government.
Justice Oweibo had on 5th July, 2019, gave the interim forfeiture order upon the granting of an ex-partemotion filed by EFCC.
In his arguments, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, said the motion titled, ‘action in rem,’ had the former minister as the only respondent and it was filed pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.
The lawyer added that the motion was filed following the recovery of the items “on the premises of the respondent,” adding that it reasonably suspected that the former minister acquired them with “proceeds of unlawful activities.”
According to the schedule attached to the ex-parte motion, the jewelleries, categorised into 33 sets, includes “419 expensive bangles; 315 expensive rings; 304 expensive earrings; 267 expensive necklaces; 189 expensive wristwatches; 174 expensive necklaces and earrings; 78 expensive bracelets; 77 expensive brooches and 74 expensive pendants.”
Oyedepo further told the court that the respondent’s known and provable lawful income is far less than the property sought to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Dissatisfied, Diezani, in a motion filed through her lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN), accused EFCC of entering her apartment illegally and taking the items without any court order.
She argued that the anti-graft agency violated her fundamental “right to own property and to appropriate them at her discretion,” under Sections 43 and 44 of the Constitution.
The former minister urged the court to vacate the interim forfeiture order on the items, saying it lacks the jurisdiction to give such directive as she was neither charged for any offence nor served with any summons by EFCC.
The matter has been adjourned to 29th August, 2019, for the hearing of Diezani’s motion.
News
Warning strike: Non-academic staff ground varsities
Most universities in Nigeria were yesterday grounded following the five-day warning strike called by the none academic staff of the universities.
Across the country yesterday, many universities were under locks as members of the Joint Action Committee(JAC) called for a shutdown.
At the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) the JAC, made up of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU); Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) called out their members.
Addressing members in Nsukka during a congress, Mr Paul Eruah, the Chairman of UNN-JAC, urged non-teaching staff to go home after the congress in compliance with the directive of the National body as the five-day warning strike had started.
Eruah explained that the 14-day ultimatum the national JAC gave government had expired on August 18, while the warning strike may result in a nationwide indefinite strike if the government failed to meet the demands of the workers.
“After this congress, go home and come back on Monday August 27, when we will declare indefinite nationwide strike, “he said.
It was the same story at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, where activities were grounded.
The staff complied with the warning strike ordered by the union.
Offices at the Registrar and Bursary of the institution were under locks, as none of the members of staff resumed for duties.
However, academic activities were witnessed as students confirmed that classes and lecture halls were opened.
At the Ondo State owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), the strike was yet to commence.
According to a source, members of the institution’s NASU and SSANU were contemplating on whether to join the strike from Wednesday.
Commenting on the strike, the Chairman of FUTA JAC, Mr Dele Durojaiye, in a statement, expressed satisfaction with the compliance, stating that it was total.
“We are happy to inform the members of the press that we have at least, recorded 100 per cent national warning strike compliance directives at the FUTA Branch of our Unions. To this end, the warning strike continues until Friday 23rd.”
Similarly, at the University of Benin, activities were paralysed following warning strike by the unions.
A monitoring team set up by NASU to ensure compliance was on ground as at 8.am to ensure compliance by various offices within the university.
Those that opened for work were promptly shut.
Security personnel at the entrance gate to the main campus of the university in Ugbowo had allowed one of the gates open for vehicles and pedestrians.
There was gridlock within and outside the gate due to the closure and this stretched into the Benin –Lagos road.
Also, at the Ekenwan Campus of the University, same was the case as lectures did not hold while activities were also paralysed.
Security men at the gate were seen at their duty posts
Staff in the campus were seen relaxing at the school’s staff club.
Chairman of NASU, UNIBEN, Comrade Anthony Igbinosa, in an interview yesterday, expressed satisfaction with the spirit of among members in the fight for a common course.
He said: ‘So far so good. It has been actually successful. we expected our members to comply and they actually did. If you go round the campus, you will see that everywhere is sealed up and this will continue till Friday 23rd of August 2019.”
It was the same story at the University of Ibadan.
All the gates leading to the campus of the institution were firmly locked with some staff of the institution spreading mats at the entrance of the main gate at Agbowo to prevent vehicular movement.
The blockade denied access to hundreds of academic, non-academic staff and visitors to the institution while it lasted.
When some staff met the main gate and second gates locked, they made a detour to Polytechnic and Ajibode gates. But the gates there were also firmly locked, thus forcing several academic staff, who were eager to teach in their various faculties to trek a long distance.
In some of the faculties visited, students who reside on campus were waiting for lecturers to come. Among them were Faculties of Law, Arts, Social Science, Education and Institute of African Studies.
Speaking with New Telegraph on the cause of the strike, Comrade Wale Akinremi (a lawyer) and Chairman, SSANU, UI, said the strike was effective with 95 per cent compliance.
“Members of the association complied fully with the directive. Except for our members in security section, who had to work, other members in departments and faculties complied fully. Offices and lecture rooms could not open,” he said.
News
E-Cigarettes may cause lung disease
Researchers in the United States have expressed concern over the negative impact of e-cigarette on health. They said that there could be a link between using e-cigarettes and reported cases of seizures and neurological symptoms.
The concerns followed complaints to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which received 127 reports of seizures or other neurological symptoms possibly related to e-cigarettes, the agency has announced.
To this end, Acting FDA commissioner, Dr. Ned Sharpless said: “The FDA is continuing its scientific investigation to determine if there was a direct relationship between the use of e-cigarettes and a risk of seizure or other neurological symptoms,” the ‘cnn’ reported.
An electronic cigarette or e-cigarette is a handheld battery-powered vaporiser that simulates smoking by providing some of the behavioural aspects of smoking, including the hand-to-mouth action of smoking, but without burning tobacco. Using an e-cigarette is known as ‘vaping’ and the user is referred to as a ‘vaper’. Vaping is common in developed countries, is practised more among the elite in Africa and other developing countries. Investigators have yet to determine, however, whether vaping was directly linked to the cases.
So far, more than 120 cases of lung disease in 15 states of America could be linked to vaping.
Similarly, vaping has been linked to marijuana use in young people, according to previous research.
The FDA said the reported cases occurred between 2010 and 2019, and in addition to seizures, some people reported fainting or tremors. Sharpless said that “we still don’t have enough information to determine if e-cigarettes are causing these reported incidents” but called on the public to continue submitting reports.
Additional information “may help us identify common risk factors and determine whether any specific e-cigarette product attributes, such as nicotine content or formulation, may be more likely to contribute to seizures,” he said.
“It is imperative that health care professionals, consumers, parents, teachers and other concerned adults, as well as youth and young adult users, report detailed information about any past or future incidents of seizures following e-cigarette use to the FDA,” Sharpless said.
“We’re committed to monitoring this issue closely and taking additional steps as necessary to protect the public, especially our nation’s youth, from the dangers of e-cigarettes and other tobacco products,” he added.
News
Court refuses to stop inauguration of ministers
…over non-inclusion of Abuja indigenes
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday refused to grant an order seeking to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating the newly appointed ministers.
The president is billed to inaugurate the ministers tomorrow.
The court, in a ruling on a motion ex parte application brought by aggrieved indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and legal practitioner, Musa Baba-Panya, declined to grant the order.
The court, however, ordered that the respondents be put on notice.
Baba-Panya had on behalf of himself and the indigenes of Abuja, sued President Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to court for failing to appoint an indigene of the FCT into the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/878/19, are President Buhari and the Attorney General of the Federation as 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.
Out of the 43 ministerial nominees into the FEC of the current dispensation, none is from FCT.
This development prompted the applicant to approach the court for an order stopping Buhari from going ahead with the planned inauguration pending the hearing and determination of the main suit challenging the non-inclusion of FCT representative in the cabinet.
Delivering judgement, Justice Taiwo Taiwo held that the applicant was guilty of delay, since the names of the ministers have already been confirmed by the National Assembly.
Justice Taiwo, in addition, said the court has no place to grant an injunction when the applicant has not established a legal right.
While holding that the court is inclined to grant an accelerated hearing in the main suit than granting a restraining order, the judge, however, advised the plaintiff to serve the processes on the AGF alone, since it may be very difficult to personally serve Buhari with the suit.
The court further held that the matter shall be placed on the court list after service is done personally on the respondents.
Arguing the motion last week, Baba-panya, who is from Karu in the FCT, submitted that the President’s action was contrary to a Court of Appeal judgement delivered on March 15, 2018.
Baba-Panya submitted that the Appeal Court’s ruling was a compelling order, which was served on the president through the AGF.
In his originating summon dated August 7 and filed on August 8, the applicant argued that “the 43 confirmed ministerial appointees now awaiting swearing-in or inauguration as the Federal Executive Council is incomplete, illegal, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”
He therefore prayed the court to grant an interim injunction restraining the president from inaugurating the ministers-designate pending the determination of the motion on notice.
He said allowing the president to go on with his decision would mean that “he is going to constitute an illegal cabinet.”
Meanwhile, indigenes of the FCT have threatened a showdown with the Buhari-led Federal Government, following their non-representation in FEC
Speaking to journalists shortly after the court’s ruling on Monday in Abuja, spokesperson for the Coalition of FCT Indigenes, Ahmad Yusuf, warned that they would no longer tolerate acts of marginalisation.
Yusuf, who accused the judiciary and the legislature of conniving with the executive to deprive Abuja indigenes of their rights, stressed that they have been pushed to the wall and have no other choice but to look for other alternatives to get justice.
News
PDP demand probe of revenue collections since 2015
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to hold a public hearing into revenue collections in the country by the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) in the last four years.
The party also asked lawmakers to take urgent steps to recover the alleged stolen funds and channel such to projects that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians.
PDP, in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said variance in the remission of taxes by FIRS further confirmed its stance that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is neck-deep in corruption and looting of the nation’s treasury.
The party added that the discoveries have vindicated it of alleged underhand dealings and frittering of monies collected as taxes in the last four years.
According to Ologbondiyan, Nigerians were not deceived by the desperation by agents of Presidency to cover its complicity by seeking the sack of the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler.
“The PDP therefore urges the National Assembly to come to the rescue by holding a public inquest into the handling of taxes collected by FIRS in the last four years, take urgent steps to recover the stolen funds and channel such to projects that have direct bearing on the welfare of Nigerians,” PDP said.
PDP noted that a critical study of the leaked correspondence from the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, to the FIRS chairman at the wake of the revelations of financial discrepancies betrayed the alleged complicity of the cabal in the Presidency.
“The correspondence also further confirms that our nation and her economy have been in the strangulating grips of a corrupt cabal, who has evidently hijacked the statutory roles and responsibilities of agencies of government, leading to the crippling of our system in the last four years of President Buhari’s misrule,” the party said.
It described as appalling that the Presidency “has allowed its cabal a field day to loot our common patrimony, leading to the crushing economic hardship in the land, which is now worsening, with the anti-people ban on forex for food by the Buhari administration.
“The stealing of our taxes by APC agents has brought so much anguish to Nigerians, who suffer the brunt of collapsed infrastructure, decay of social amenities and a crippled national economy under President Buhari.”
News
Presidency: Nigeria heading for fiscal crisis if…
The Presidency has said that the country risk entering into a financial crisis if the Federal Government does not take urgent steps to reverse the negative trend in tax revenues.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said government also needs to set clear targets in revenue drive.
The presidential aide was reacting to reports in some sections of the media that the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, is under investigation.
A leaked memo from the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, indicated earlier that President Buhari had summoned the FIRS boss to the Villa to explain shortfalls in tax revenues.
Kyari, in a letter dated August 8, 2019, said it was worrisome that actual collections for the period 2015 to 2017 were significantly worse than what was collected between 2012 and 2014.
According to Shehu, “consequently, it would appear that the country might be heading for a fiscal crisis if urgent steps are not taken to halt the negative trends in target setting and target realisation in tax revenue.
“Anyone conversant with Federal Executive Council deliberations would have observed that issues bordering on revenue form the number one concern of what Nigeria faces today and, therefore, often take a prime place in discussions of the body.
“It is noteworthy and highly commendable that under this administration, the number of taxable adults has increased from 10 million to 20 million with concerted efforts still on-going to bring a lot more into the tax net.”
The presidential aide emphasized that “it is necessary to state categorically that the Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, is not under any investigation.
“The letter from the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, on which the purported rumour of an investigation is based, merely raises concerns over the negative run of the tax revenue collection in recent times.
“Taking a cue from today’s (Monday) presentation of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Retreat for Ministers-designate, Federal Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries, which dwelt on an ‘Overview of the Policies, Programmes and Project Audit Committee,’ a body he chaired, projected revenue of government falls behind recurrent expenditure, even without having factored in capital expenditure.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime14 hours ago
Woman allegedly raped to death, corpse dumped near church in Benue
-
News19 hours ago
Police seal off Lagos venue where Soyinka, Falana, others to speak on insecurity
-
Business23 hours ago
Trump dismisses US recession fears
-
News20 hours ago
Ekweremadu: Kalu debunks shelving medical check-up in Germany
-
News20 hours ago
APC: Attackers of Ekweremadu are irresponsible elements
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Lagos House of Assembly rejects 3 cabinet nominees
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Kenyan chef ‘breaks cooking marathon record’
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Akeredolu appoints New Telegraph Correspondent as Deputy CPS