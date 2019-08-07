Awori decry poor representation in Lagos, say we’re marginalised

The Awori in Lagos State have decried poor representation in Lagos State government, saying they were being marginalised in the government of the state despite being the owners of the land.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, the Awori Obas in conjunction with the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), said they would be forced to withdraw their support for any other candidate in Lagos State apart from their own sons and daughters if their demand was not granted as they were the majority in the state.

The Ojomu of Ajiranland, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, who spoke on behalf of the entire Awori Obas in Lagos, said they were not happy that Awori indigene were not properly represented in the list of the 25 commissioners and special advisers that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He said: “On Saturday, July 14, 2019, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 25 names of commissioners and special advisers to the State Assembly for screening. It is pertinent to know categorically that only one or two Awori indigenes made the list, where lies our majority support and existence.

“We want to use this medium to unequivocally remind the Lagos State Government that the Aworis are not happy with the way we are being maginalised in the state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state, but sadly enough that we are not accorded our rightful position in the governance of the state.”

“We are thereby looking forward to see the appointment of Awori indigenes who are young, vibrant and qualified. As we know, we have many of them who are professionals, politicians and technocrats. We deserve more than what we are getting. The entire Aworis are now waiting and going that justice will be done in send batch of nominees that will be forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

