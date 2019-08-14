Awujale: No one should politicise my successor’s selection

Abiodun lauds monarch for preserving Ojude Oba

T

he Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, on yesterday, warned against the politicization of the selection process of his successor.

The revered monarch, who spoke at the 2019 Ojude Oba festival, held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, said kingmakers and relevant stakeholders in the state must consider capability, competence and merit in choosing the candidate to fill the stool after his demise.

He said this as Governor Dapo Abiodun praised the monarch for his role in preserving the annual festival’s pomp and pageantry as well as style and substance over the years.

The festival, sponsored by Globacom, featured fanfare, equestrian display and parade of culture and tradition, pepped with salutary shots from dane guns.

Eminent personalities at the event included former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Senator Lekan Mustapha, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, who was represented by Mr Fola Aderibigbe.

In his remarks, the Awujale thanked Ijebu sons and daughters and the Regberegbe (age grades) for providing invaluable support for kingship which, he noted, had enhanced the socio-economic development of the area.

He urged the people to continue to live in peace, love and harmony for the advancement of Ijebuland.

Oba Adetona, 85, used the occasion to warn against the politicization of the Awujale stool, especially whenever he joins his ancestors.

He said: “When I eventually join my ancestors, please go for a capable successor. You must reject any candidate that will put Ijebuland into retrogression.

“Do not politicise the process of selecting my successor. Do not go for people that will draw Ijebu backwards. If the next ruling house does not present a viable candidate, please reject them and go for the next ruling house with capable candidate.

“Do not go for money bags that will destroy the achievements Ijebuland has recorded so far. My prayer is that Ijebuland will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“You should call on God for direction when picking my successor. Please, ask God to guide you.”

The Awujale, who bemoaned the alleged neglect of Ijebuland under the immediate past administration, appealed to the incumbent governor to address the infrastructural deficit in the Ijebu axis.

He stressed the need for government at the federal and state levels to fix roads and ecological problems confronting Ijebuland.

Addressing the gathering, Abiodun said his administration would continue to sustain and promote the cultural heritage and tourism potential of the state.

While noting that the Ojude Oba festival has become one of the most popular socio-cultural events in the South West region of Nigeria and indeed a global tourist attraction, he assured the people that the state government would tap into it to galvanize the people for meaningful development.

He explained that the concerns of Ijebu sons and daughters about infrastructural deficit were already being addressed.

According to him, his administration has got the nod of the Federal Government to rehabilitate three strategic roads that will help promote commerce and industry of Ijebuland.

Abiodun also disclosed that plans have reached an advanced stage with Lagos State on the establishment of Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, “which will serve as a platform for collaborative development programmes.”

He said: “As a responsible government of Ogun State, we will continue to support all enterprises that will bring further development to Ogun State and our people, irrespective of gender or religious affiliations.

“Our Administration is irrevocably committed to ensure equity, fairness and justice. We will be fair and firm in the allocation of resources and provide enabling environment for our people to maximize their potentials.

“We understand the importance of basic infrastructure to economic development. I must say that, amongst other efforts, all hands are already on deck to ensure that many of the roads across our dear state are rehabilitated, constructed and reconstructed as the case may be.

“Our administration and Federal Government are working out agreement on the reconstruction of the three major roads crying for assistance: Ijebu Ode-Epe Road; Abeokuta-Sango-Lagos Road; and, Sagamu-Ogijo-Ikorodu Road. Indeed, we are finalising the details of the completion of the uncompleted portion of the Epe – Ijebu Ode road.

“Ogun State being a gateway to Nigeria, with shared borders with Benin Republic as well as some states in Nigeria, we understand the need for collaboration.

“As part of the collaborative effort with the others, we have reached an advanced stage with Lagos State on the establishment of Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission, which will serve as a platform for collaborative development programmes.”

Like this: Like Loading...