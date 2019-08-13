Metro and Crime
Awujale: No one should politicize my successor’s selection
The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, on Tuesday, warned against the politicization of the selection process of his successor.
The revered monarch, who spoke at the 2019 Ojude Oba festival held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, said kingmakers and relevant stakeholders in the state must consider capability, competence and merit in choosing the candidate to fill the stool after his demise.
He said this as Governor Dapo Abiodun praised the monarch for his role in preserving the annual festival’s pomp and pageantry as well as style and substance over the years.
The festival, sponsored by Globacom, featured fanfare, equestrian display and parade of culture and tradition pepped with salutary shots from dane guns.
Eminent personalities at the event included former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Senator Lekan Mustapha, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and the Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr, who was represented by Mr Fola Aderibigbe.
In his remarks, the Awujale thanked the Ijebu sons and daughters and the Regberegbe (age grades) for providing invaluable support for kingship which, he noted, had enhanced the socio-economic development of the area.
Metro and Crime
I supplied kidnap kingpin, Wadume, AK47 rifles –Gunrunner
…‘70% of us are graduates’
A
mild-drama played out yesterday at the Abuja office of the operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
A 45-year-old suspected gunrunner, Gbenga Ojomo Adebowale, who was in detention, heard operatives discuss the killings of their men and how suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, was at the centre of the storm.
When Adebowale heard the name, something jugged his memory and he remembered that he had encountered someone with that name.
When he asked more questions from IRT operatives and checked out the pictures of Wadume, he confirmed that it was the same brazen young man he supplied six AK47 rifles and four cartons of ammunition in April in Benue State.
Adebowale, who said that it was not his business to probe clients who buy guns from him on what they needed them for, recollected that one of his partners, Moses, told him that Wadume claimed that his frequent demands for rifles and ammunition were to confront herdsmen attacking in his community.
Adebowale denied knowing that Wadume, who appeared to have disappeared into thin air, was an alleged multi-millionaire suspected kidnap kingpin.
He said: “Our arms come from Burkina Faso and Ghana. Sometimes, about four or five years ago, I went to supply goods. The connection for the supply came from Moses. He said that the final destination was Markudi in Benue State. We used to create compartment in trucks, where we concealed the arms and ammunition, making it difficult for security agents to detect.
“When we got to Benue State, Moses introduced me to four men, including Julius and Hamisu. Back then, I thought Hamisu was from Benue State. But the other men with him were Tiv. In mafia business, we don’t really interact with our customers. After that encounter, Moses and I started going to Benue State to meet Julius, to supply weapons.”
Adebowale, who was arrested sometimes in June, disclosed that his gang imports the arms and ammunition from North Africa through Burkina Faso, Ghana and Benin Republic to Shaki in Oyo State.
He said that the police seized 6,000 live ammunition from him and his gang.
The suspect also explained that each box of ammunition contains 750 rounds and sold for N300,000. The AF47 rifles, depending on the grades, were sold between N600,000 and N900,000 per carton.
Adebowale, who is married and has children, confessed that he had been in gunrunning business for 15 years and was based in Ibadan, Oyo State.
Speaking with New Telegraph yesterday, he said: “I have a contact from Onitsha called Moses. He is a partner. While I’m based in Ibadan, Moses is based in Onitsha. We used to exchange goods. If he has, he would give me, if he didn’t have, I would give him.
“In 2016, I started having problem and had to travel out of the country. I returned last year. Early this year, a private number called me, the person asked if I had heard that one of our partners, Denise, had been killed. I asked who was calling, he said Hamisu. I remembered that he was the fourth guy with us on that day in Benue State.
“Denise was also our partner there. He explained to me how Denise was killed and asked for 10 AK47 rifles. I told him that I didn’t have up to 10 rifles with me at that moment. I told him that someone promised to enter Nigeria the following day with six AK47 rifles and four boxes of ammunition. I wanted us to meet at Onitsha, but he insisted that I should come to Benue. I asked him to pay N800,000 per one and he accepted. I went to Benue in April with six AK47 rifles and four cartons of ammunition to give to him.
“I later heard that Abba Kyari and men were hunting for me. I started switching off my phones and running helter-skelter, but they eventually arrested me.”
Asked if he asked Wadume his reasons for always asking for guns and ammunition, Adebowale said that it was Denise and Moses that had the connection to Wadume and had been doing the supply. He only had to supply directly to Wadume following Denise’s death.
He added: “I didn’t want to probe too much on what Hamisu uses the guns for. He is Moses’ customer, not mine. But I heard that they were buying the guns because herdsmen were seriously troubling them. They were tired of the attacks and were ready to confront the herdsmen, hence the several guns they were stockpiling. When they were saying this, I thought they were from Benue State. It was later I got to know that Hamisu was from Taraba State.
“I know him only as a don; I didn’t know anything other than that about him. Those of us in gunrunning business are called dons. Don simply means ‘mafia.’ When I heard about how the policemen were killed, I felt bad. I supplied Hamisu guns. At least 70 per cent of us in gunrunning business in Nigeria are graduates.”
Metro and Crime
Traders count losses as fire guts auto parts market
H
undreds of traders at the popular Uwelu Auto Spare Parts in Benin, Edo State, are now counting their losses as millions of naira worth of goods went up in flames in a midnight fire.
The fire razed over 90 shops at the market located in Egor Local Government Area of the state.
Some of the affected traders said they had just stocked their wares bought from Lagos.
Sections of the market affected house shops selling Mercedes Benz, Mazda, Ford and Toyota parts.
The fire started about 11.45p.m. on Monday and lasted till 4a.m., yesterday.
Efforts by men of the state fire service from the University of Benin and the Nigerian Army failed as they arrived late.
Sympathisers were seen at the scene of the inferno consoling the victims.
One of the victims, Daniel Okungbowa, who said he lost about N4 million worth of goods to the fire, said he was de aling in all types fuel and oil pump.
Okungbowa said he was still confused on the next steps to take.
Another victim, Festus Maxwell Osaeruoname, wondered how the fire spread rapidly when there was no power supply to the market.
He said: “We are yet to ascertain what actually led to the fire. We could not remove anything from our shops. Many boys who just got freedom from their masters and open their shops are yet to repay the loans they took from banks.”
The Chairman of Spare Parts Dealers Association, Mr. Ibie Osaretin Augustine, said the fire had compounded their woes occasioned by low patronage owing to bad roads leading to the market.
Augustine said the four security guards hired by the traders were being questioned by the police.
The chairman said he received an anonymous call that the market was on fire and when he called the security personnel on ground, he was told that it was somebody burning something at a nearby street.
He said: “When the security man told me somebody was burning something, I told him to check properly. He later told me it was the line where my shop is located that was on fire.”
Metro and Crime
Road rage: Man kills tricycle operator during argument
A
39-year-old man, Mr. Christian Innocent, has been arrested for allegedly killing a tricycle operator while squabbling over who had the right of way at Surulere area of Lagos State.
The victim, Aniete Bassey, was said to have died following Innocent’s attack on him with a spanner.
Bassey was rushed to Randle Hospital, Surulere, where he was confirmed dead. Innocent, who left the scene of the attack after shattering Bassey’s head with a spanner, was traced to his apartment, where he was arrested.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, while confirming the incident, explained that on August 11, about 9.30p.m., the Surulere Police Station, received a distress call from Randle Hospital, Surulere that Bassey, a tricycle operator, was brought to the hospital with a broken head, in a pool of blood, died on arrival.
He said: “Information gathered by homicide detectives revealed that the deceased person, and a person in a jeep had a misunderstanding on a major road along Akerele Street, Surulere by Falolu. During the scuffle, the driver of the jeep brought out a wheel spanner from his car and hit the deceased twice on the head. The jeep driver drove to unknown destination, immediately after the incident. After a thorough and painstaking examination of available traces, the jeep driver was identified as Christian Innocent of No 28, James Robertson, Surulere.
“He was arrested by a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Surulere Police Station, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Jimoh Jabaje, on August 12, 2019. He confessed to have engaged the deceased person in a fight over the right of way. He said that they used vulgar words on each other, arguing over who had right of way. Both of them also accused each other of driving recklessly.”
Metro and Crime
Taraba crisis: Varsity workers, students flee to Benue
…seek Buhari’s intervention
S
tudents and workers of the Federal University of Wukari (FUW), Taraba State, who are of Tiv extraction, have fled their home state, Benue State.
The students and workers were forced to flee Taraba State because of the intractable Jukun/Tiv crisis which has spilt over to the university.
Several lives have been lost due to the age-long conflict between the two ethnic groups.
The forum of Tiv staff, which also comprises of students yesterday cried out to President Mohammadu Buhari to intervene in the matter and bring the crisis to a permanent end.
The Chairman of the forum, Mr. Patrick Tion, and Secretary, Mr. Ikyer Godwin, made the appeal at a news briefing in Makurdi, Benue State.
The said if urgent steps were not taken to address the lingering problem, it would lead to a “war”.
“The true position, devoid of sentiments, is that there exists serious security breach at the Federal University Wukari and a serious war is raging between the Jukun and Tiv in Wukari where the university is situated.
“This tribal war started since April 2019 and is still ongoing and the Jukun youths in Wukari normally block all roads leading to Wukari including the federal highway leading to and from the university where Tiv people are forcibly removed from vehicles by Jukun youths and killed,” the chairman said.
Tion described the murder of two students and a worker of the institution, all Tiv, as “barbaric, uncalled for and highly condemnable”.
He appealed to the management of the university to stay action on the resumption of academic activities due to begin today, pending when adequate security measures would be put in place to forestall future occurrences.
The chairman denied involvement of staff and students of Tiv extraction in the crisis and power tussle between Jukun and Tiv in Wukari Local Government Area and Taraba State in general.
Tion appealed to the Federal Government to order immediate investigation into the crisis, and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book in the interest of peace and development of the university and the state.
Metro and Crime
Community rescues herdsmen who stabbed each other over cows
R
esidents of Agbala community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State yesterday rescued two herdsmen who were stabbed during a feud among herders over cows.
The community, which observed the attack on the herdsmen by their colleagues, on noticing that none of the parties in the feud was making any effort to save the stabbed and bleeding herders, alerted the police and assisted in the evacuation of the wounded for medical help.
The two herdsmen saved by the villagers were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, owing to the gravity of injuries they sustained.
A witness from the community, who craved anonymity, told journalists that the feud among the herders occurred on Monday night and might have been misconstrued if not that another Fulani herder witnessed it from a distance.
He said: “What happened was that a Fulani herdsman had sneaked into the bush where his kinsman and his cows were camped and viciously stabbed him while the man was asleep. The multiple stabs suggest that the herders may have intended to hack his kinsman to death.
“Apparently thinking he was dead, he left his victim in a pool of his own blood and took away his cattle.
“Unfortunately for the assailant, another Fulani herdsman who was in the bush quickly alerted other Fulani herdsmen nearby and monitored him until the other herdsmen arrived. On their arrival, they first confronted the assailant who was clearly outnumbered, recovered the stolen cows and then pounced on him, brutally stabbing him multiple times.
“It was at this point that the villagers stormed the area with a team of policemen, rescued the two badly stabbed herdsmen and rushed them to the emergency unit of FMC, Owerri.”
However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the two herders were responding to treatment at the hospital.
Metro and Crime
One killed, seven injured as police chase criminals
A
t least one person died yesterday while seven others sustained injuries when hoodlums tried to prevent policemen from arresting fleeing criminals in Onitsha metropolis, Anambra State.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this, said the incident occurred about 1p.m. at Obosi New Park, Onitsha.
He said: “There was an intelligence report that some suspects, who escaped from custody, were seen at that place and the police mobilised and went there to make arrests.
“They were, however, stopped by some hoodlums who attempted to disarm a policeman.
“The policeman tried to liberate himself from them, but they refused. So he had to use his firearm and unfortunately, it hit one of them.
“The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.”
The hoodlums, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), became angry at the death of the man and went on the rampage, thereby blocking the Onitsha-Owerri Road.
Although their activities disrupted vehicular movement for about 45 minutes, it took the intervention of reinforced police team and the local security guards to disperse the rampaging hoodlums.
“So far, the area is calm and the commissioner of police has ordered an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident,” Mohammed added.
The PPRO declined comment on whether the wanted criminals were later arrested.
Metro and Crime
Robberies: UI imposes indefinite partial curfew on campus
Following the incessant incidences of robbery recorded in female hostels of the University of Ibadan, authorities of the institution on Tuesday imposed a partial curfew on the campus as a means of checkmating the scourge.
According to the decision taken at a meeting of the university’s Security Committee, which reviewed the current security situation on the campus, the partial curfew, which takes effect from tomorrow, is between 12 midnight and 5am.
A release signed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, indicated that all students and members of staff must have means of identification whenever they are asked by security operatives. Aside this, the management said that all male visitors to the three female hostels (Awolowo Hall, Queen Idia Hall and Elizabeth hall) are to be received outside the halls, while female guests will be screened.
Olayinka added that any male visitors seen loitering around female halls beyond 8:30pm will be taken as a suspect.
Recall that two female hostels at the university had been invaded by thieves who robbed and injured both male and female students in the process.
Metro and Crime
Abiodun to launch job portal Thursday
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, is set to formally launch the job portal promised by his administration on Thursday.
The portal will register, on a continuous basis, employed and unemployed youths in the state with a view to providing them jobs and training opportunities suitable for their trade and academic qualifications.
Its public presentation will take place at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta on Thursday.
A statement on Tuesday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, quoted him as saying instant jobs would be offered to some lucky applicants during the launch.
The job portal which was under review, according to him, recorded over 5,000 candidates where a test-run was done last month for only two hours.
He explained that the response underscored the enthusiasm of indigenes and residents to the state government’s job creation initiative.
Abiodun said: “The Government of Ogun State is partnering with the public-private sector stakeholders to create opportunities, upskill and expand the job space for our teeming young men and women and those who have special talents.
“It is a major pillar of our quality governance model. We are going to have an inclusive government that will utilise valuable potentials that abound in the state and that’s why we are involving the private sector.”
Metro and Crime
Sallah tragedy: Gas tanker kills 15 in Niger
At least 15 people lost their lives yesterday at the popular Dakwa junction in Madalla Niger State, on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja in an accident involving a gas tanker, a Sharon car and several tricycles popularly called Keke Marwa.
Witnesses, among them an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) drafted to accident scene on rescue mission, told New Telegraph that the accident, which occurred about 2.50p.m., was triggered by loss of control on the side of the tanker driver.
The tanker driver, the FRSC official said, had successfully dodged a cyclist (an okada rider) who suddenly crossed highway from the opposite direction.
He explained that while the tanker driver was able to dodge the cyclist, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a stationed Sharon car with unspecified number of passengers. All the passengers, including the driver, died.
The tanker, he added, crushed several tricycles parked on the roadside with their operators and passengers inside.
New Telegraph counted five badly damaged tricycles and a makeshift shop which was severely destroyed by the truck.
A witness said: “You know this spot is notorious for truck accidents. The truck, which we later discovered to be carrying gas, was heading to Kaduna Road from probably inside Abuja. An okada rider, with a female passenger, crossed from the opposite direction. He crossed from in between Eco Bank and Oando filling station. The tanker driver dodged him, but lost control of the tanker in the process. The Sharon space bus parked with passengers by roadside was crushed. It went down further the slope crushing several tricycles waiting for passengers.”
The victims’ bodies had been evacuated to the morgue of the General Hospital, Suleja, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital for treatment.
The spot, the Madalla market axis, is notorious for accidents. There had been attempts in the past by Niger State government to relocate the weekly market to a safer location but it never worked out.
Metro and Crime
Flood destroys 200 houses, farmlands in Bauchi
Flood accompanying a downpour has destroyed about 200 houses and farmlands in Shira and Zaki local government areas of Bauchi State.
The Director, Relief and Rescue, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Kabiru Kobi, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with journalists, but said he could not give the exact number of houses affected.
Kobi said that in Zaki, over 200 houses were affected even though inventory of many other houses was ongoing while in Shira, the number was not yet known.
He said: “I don’t have the exact number but definitely, the number is high. We have not yet finished compiling the whole report, but I can tell you that the damage is severe. In Zaki, we so far have 200 houses affected.
“The houses are very many. We are currently taking inventory of the number of houses destroyed and submerged by the flood in the two local government areas, and some of the houses are still falling down. Because of that, I cannot give you the exact number or the level of damage.”
The director said that the incident was as a result of flooding caused by the lack of drainages in the two local government areas and also overflow of a river in Zaki which was full with not channel to drain its water.
Governor Bala Mohammed, who visited the places affected by the flood in the two local government areas on Saturday, pledged to offer immediate assistance to the victims.
Mohammed was represented by the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman.
During a visit to the District Head of Disina, Alhaji Abdullahi Mustapha, in company with top government officials, he said that in order to ensure timely government intervention, SEMA was already conducting assessment of the damage caused by the disaster.
The governor sympathised with the victims of the disaster and urged them to consider it as an act of God.
The District Head of Disina told the governor that the major challenges facing the area was flood and appealed for government’s support in that direction.
The district head called for immediate construction of culverts and drainages to avert reoccurrence of the incident.
While in Zaki, the governor expressed shock on the number of houses and properties affected by the disaster.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime4 hours ago
I supplied kidnap kingpin, Wadume, AK47 rifles –Gunrunner
-
News17 hours ago
Africa’s richest woman at loggerheads with wealthy neighbours over her UK home
-
Arts & Entertainments23 hours ago
Nigerian-born UK police officer faces sack after Big Brother romance
-
Metro and Crime16 hours ago
Abiodun to launch job portal Thursday
-
News16 hours ago
US gov’t introduces new rules restricting legal immigration
-
Politics16 hours ago
PDP Bayelsa primaries: Dickson meets guber aspirants warns against brigandage
-
Energy24 hours ago
Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh efforts to curb supply
-
Energy24 hours ago
Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh efforts to curb supply