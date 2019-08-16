Azagbene pays the price for missing soldier

It is a community located on the water ways in Bayelsa State. Sea pirates operate within the precincts of the community. Recently, two soldiers guarding facilities within the community were killed and another missing. Every other thing now is foggy over the destruction of the community. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa

It was like the case of Odi massacre on November 20, 1999, by the Nigerian military under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. A similar incident occurred in July when the Nigerian army, once again, razed a small community, Azagbene, in Ekeremor Local Government of Bayelsa State.

They were in the process of looking for a missing officer. Although the incident was a bit different from that of Odi where more 2,483 persons lost their lives, that of Azagbene was different as it was reportedly said no lives were lost. But, of course, community members lost all their properties while they are presently displaced because of the attack. The people of Azagbene, an oil producing community, had woken up on July 23 just like any other day. They were hit with the news that two soldiers attached to a flow station in the community had been killed while one was missing.

It was gathered that suspected sea pirates, who were well armed came in double 200 horse power speedboat, struck on Monday night, leaving two soldiers dead, one other missing while their riffles were carted away. It was gathered that after the incident, stern looking soldiers on Tuesday morning allegedly invaded the community, burning houses as villagers scampered for safety. A source said: “When the soldiers entered our community, they ordered us to leave because they were going to burn everything and that anybody that fails to comply with the order would be killed.

“Before some of us left the community, I saw the building of our Paramount ruler on fire. Even my family house has been burnt down to ashes. As I speak to you now, there is nobody in my community. We are suffering for a crime we didn’t commit.”

But the spokesman of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Major Danjuma Jonah, confirmed the death of two soldiers although he denied soldiers burning down houses in the community. According to him said: “Our men did not burn down houses in Azagbene community.

We are only combing the community and neighbouring towns in search of one soldier that is missing as a result of the attack that led to the death of two soldiers. “And we are carrying out the search for the missing soldier in conjunction with leaders of the community.” But one of the victims of the invasion and the son of Azagbene community wrote on his facebook page: “I’m one of d victims. My building and all the properties within and outside were razed by the Nigerian Army on the 23rd of July 2019.

“I was punished for a crime I know nothing about but this night as I kneel and cry before you God, the perpetrators of the killings that led the Army to cause havoc to the whole community, you will have no hiding place either from the community or elsewhere.

You will confess and vomit blood before you give up the ghost in Jesus Mighty name. Amen.” Another indigene of the community, Tonye Yemuliegha, who said he is constitutionally from the community said: “For now, there is no action on the community after razing it.”

He said no group, neither the government, nor the military, nor the community leaders has done anything, adding that the community was still the way it was. Most of them he said, were still outside the community, stating that for now, they don’t have houses.

He said that the Federal Government that controls the army should go there and see how they can give them any line of support. “And the state government should also go there to see how they can also help them. But as we speak, I don’t think anything tangible has been done by any group.

“It is now incumbent on the legislator representing them at the National Assembly to also raise it at the floor of the House under urgent matter of public interest, calling the attention of the government through the instrumentality of the legislature to go to the community on a fact finding mission and know what to do.” Another indigene of the community, who didn’t want his name mentioned, said that the youths were angry with the invasion of the community, arguing how the military was able to secure the Shell pipes that were used to channel the crudes to the ocean but ended up destroying their community.

He said Nigeria was on the verge of explosion, adding that the youths were coming with their plans. Another concerned indigene of the state Inemo Simaimia, said that both APC and PDP Ijaw politicians should come together and put pressure on the Federal Government to rebuild the community, adding that same thing had happened to Ayakoromo town.

He said two days after the incident at Ayakorormo, despite the lockdown, he visited the devastated community with his colleague, adding that the people were brutalized and traumatized. Another activist, Utavie Jeremiah Wellington, said: “Hoping those at the national level will do something, especially raising an order as national urgent matters.”

He said: “The Nigerian Army can’t continue to wipe out our communities in the name of looking for suspects.” The Kennedy Olorogun-led Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Central Zone, had wondered why the army would burn down a whole community, including the only storey building in the area because of the sins of few youths.

Wisdom Adike, a human rights lawyer in Yenagoa, who said he recently went to the community through the secret canals in the creeks, stated that soldiers blocked the major waterways to the community and prevented him from passing through it. He said: “The main access has been blocked by the Nigerian Army. They are trying to cover up what they did in that community. They destroyed all the houses. They burnt down the only storey building in that community.

“It has come to a stage where we have to put all these people in check. You can’t just begin a fullscale action that has made many people in the community homeless. It is even against the rules of engagement. “In the treaty of the United Nations, the rules of engagement state that where the two forces are similar, the military can undertake this kind of action in defence of the nation. But in this instance, two or three suspects went out to commit a crime and the community being lawful, went after those people and caught one of them and handed the person to the army.

The next day, the army went to destroy the properties of the community. “In fact, the only storey building in the community was destroyed. It also violates their rights to life and property enshrined in the Constitution. The duty of the military is to defend the people not to put their lives under threat. Read sections 42 and 44 of the Constitution. The rights to own properties are expressly provided.

“This is another Odi scenario in a low tone. The difference between Odi case and this, is that people died in Odi case. But this other one, people are homeless and injured. Some are treating their injuries. “It is unbelievable how they are coping. Most of them sleep on the streets.

Most of them squat in people’s houses. And the properties they burnt were worth hundreds of millions. Following the facts that most of these communities are in the waterways, they don’t have access to banks. So, most of them keep their money in their houses.

Most of them are wood dealers and farmers and they save a lot of money in their houses. “One of them told me that apart from his destroyed properties, the money he saved was worth more than N1.5 million. Another resident said the soldiers stole his money because where he kept the money, fire could not have destroyed it. “We are ready to face them within the ambit of the law.

We are not scared of anybody. In fact, with what I have seen on ground, the military lied. They lied in totality. In fact, the military misled the Nigerian state. They breached the trust of Nigerians.” The human rights lawyer said. Fred Agbedi, the House of Representatives member for the area, had in a statement called for restraint, professionalism by the Military. Chief Fred Agbedi, federal lawmaker representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency condemned the killing of two army officers bysome suspected criminal elements in Azagbene, Ekeremor local government area.

Chief Fred Agbedi commiserated with families of the deceased soldiersand the Nigerian Army over the killings, which according to him is dastardly and barbaric. The governorship hopeful however expressed regret on the reprisal attack and invasion of Azagbene by the Army.

Agbedi, who described the Nigerian Army as highly professional and internationally respected, called for restraint while urging them to be guided by the rules of engagement and allow the law to take its course by apprehending and prosecuting the suspects rather than the destruction spree that has rendered several families homeless and exposed them to avoidable hardship in the face of difficult economic situation.

However, the Bayelsa State government had sent a delegation to the community to ascertain the level of damage done by the military invasion. Also the Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a twopoint resolution condemning the killing of two soldiers and invasion of Azagbene community by soldiers in obvious retaliation.

