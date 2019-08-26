Sports
African Games: Badminton gives Team Nigeria second gold
…as Basketball, weightlifting secure three medals
Team Nigeria secured their second gold medal of the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco after the badminton team defeated Algeria in the final of the mixed team event on Sunday.
Joseph Abah, Peace Oji, Juwon Opeyori, Ajoke Adesokan, Ebiowo Krobakpo and Deborah Ukeh all combined to beat Algeria 3-0 in the final after eliminating Egypt in the semi-finals earlier in the day with the same score line.
With the weighlifting event starting on Sunday, two Nigerians were on the podium after winning silver and bronze medals in the women’s 45kg and 49kg respectively.
Stella Peter won the silver behind Madagascar’s Randafiarison Rosina with Ghana getting the bronze medal through Winnifred Ntumi.
Nkem Nwaokolo lost the silver with just one point as she could only lift 161kg compared to Egypt’s Heba Ahmed who lifted 162kg for the silver medal in the Women’s 49kg. Mauritius’ Marie Ranaivosoa lifted 169kg to win gold medal.
Team Nigeria also won bronze in the women’s 3×3 basketball event, defeating Mali 21-20 points in the third-place match.
In table tennis, Bode Abiodun and Offiong Edem lost 3-1 to Egypt in the semi-finalof the mixed doubles as Nigeria continues to look for their first gold medal in table tennis when men and women doubles begin on Monday (today).
Boxing saw Imoleayo Adebayo defeating Naffalie Shooya of Namibia 5-0 in the quarterfinal of Men’s Super Heavyweight to move to the semifinal scheduled for Monday.
The Super Falconets will be looking forward to a place in the final of the football event as they take on Algeria in the semifinal while Flying Eagles will play Mali in the men’s event on Tuesday.
US Open: Djokovic, Federer headline Day 1
W
orld No. 1 Novak Djokovic and five-time champion Roger Federer open their campaigns at the US Open on Monday, as the final Grand Slam event of the season begins in Flushing Meadows.
Defending champion Djokovic will be aiming to earn his 70th victory at the hard-court Grand Slam (69-10), where he has lifted the trophy on three occasions. Last year, the Serbian defeated Juan Martin del Potro in the championship match to add to titles in 2011 and 2015 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Djokovic is bidding to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to win back-to-back titles at this event. The 32-year-old will meet Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain for the first time in the opening round, where he will be aiming to extend his unbeaten record in first-round clashes at the US Open to 14 matches.
Federer arrives in New York searching for his first title at the event since 2008. The third seed will meet Sumit Nagal under the lights on Arthur Ashe Stadium, as he aims to secure his 40th victory of the season (39-6).
A win for Federer would set up his 100th match at the event. The Swiss currently holds an 85-13 record at the hard-court Grand Slam event.
Former champion Stan Wawrinka will face #NextGenATP talent Jannik Sinner in the opening night session match on Louis Armstrong Stadium. The 2016 winner, who became the oldest champion at the event since Ken Rosewall in 1970, will hope to improve his 12-1 record in first-round clashes at this event. Seventh seed and 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori also begins his title bid against Marco Trungelliti on Grandstand.
Griezmann nets double as Barca beat Real Betis
B
ig-money summer signing Antoine Griezmann scored his first La Liga goals for Barcelona as they came from behind to beat Real Betis at the Nou Camp and secure their first win of the season.
With the injured Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez watching on from the stands, Griezmann stepped up with two strikes while Carles Perez, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal also scored as the La Liga champions came back from Nabil Fekir’s opener for Betis to secure a 5-2 win.
Griezmann’s first came just before half-time as he athletically steered a delightful Sergi Roberto cross into the net with his outstretched left foot, while his second on 50 minutes was a sublime curled effort from the edge of the box.
The Frenchman celebrated by taking a handful of confetti from the sidelines and throwing it into the air as he made his mark following his €120 million switch from Atletico Madrid in the summer.
Perez steered in a third for the hosts on 56 minutes – his first goal for the club – before Alba added a fourth four minutes later after collecting a Sergio Busquets pass.
Vidal then added a fifth on 77 minutes but there was still time for a 25-yard rocket from Loren to serve as a consolation for Betis.
With the win, Ernesto Valverde’s men put their opening day defeat to Athletic Bilbao behind them while they still have the boost of Suarez and Messi to return from injury.
Peak Invitational win important for our confidence – Nwora
…as NBBF banks on FG’s support
D
’Tigers head coach, Alex Nwora, has said the 89-86 points Peak Invitational victory on Sunday against Montenegro could never have come at a better time for the team.
Nwora who led the team to their first ever Peak Invitational title in Yangzhou which heralds the FIBA Men’s World Cup on Saturday, August 31, said ending their preparation for the World Cup with the victory was very important for the team’s confidence.
“Getting the win against Montenegro who on paper are way above Nigeria is a good step in the right direction. It shows that weeks of training have continued to yield the desired results for us as a team,” the coach said.
The experienced coach who will be making his World Cup debut alongside all the players left in camp believed that the team has continued to improve which may have caught the attention of their Broup B opponents.
Meanwhile, with less than six days to the FIBA Men’s World Cup in China, the Nigeria Basketball Federation is optimistic about government support for the D’Tigers team already in China.
Speaking to journalists in Abuja after the presentation of the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket trophy to the newly appointed Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, the NBBF President Musa Kida said the boys are focused on the task ahead.
“The fact that the men have already gone to China is a very good sign that they are now confident just like I am confident as the NBBF President that we are going to get some help from government.”
Tunisia to host African Olympic Qualifying Tournament
T
he city of Tunis in Tunisia will host the African Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the Tokyo 2020.
Tunisia was chosen ahead of the Algeria during the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) held in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday August 25, 2019.
13 delegated that formed the quorum at the AGM voted with Tunisia getting eight votes while Algeria got five votes to concede the hosting rights to Tunisia.
Egypt that had already secured the sole slot for team event for Africa, two of its players are expected to compete in the singles and doubles event of the Tokyo Olympic Games while the qualifying tournament in Tunisia will produce another four male and four female to complete African slots for the Games in Japan.
Nigeria narrowly lost the slot to Egypt in men and women event at the final of the 12th African Games with Egypt winning the two events at 3-2 as Omar Assar and Dina Meshref spearheading the North African triumph.
African highest ranked player, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri will be joined by players from Tunisia, Congo Brazzaville and others at the Qualifying Tournament in Tunisia and each nation is expected to register two men and two women for the qualifying tournament.
Four men and four women will qualify to Tokyo from Tunisia.
According to the President of Tunisia Table Tennis Federation (TTTF), Lotfi Guerfel, the country has the necessary experience to stage a befitting tournament.
“We have the required experience to stage a world class tournament and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament would not be an exception. We will be hosting the Africa Top 16 Cup as well and we are ready to welcome the whole continent,” the TTTF boss said.
Madagascar is expected to host the 2020 Africa Cadet and Junior Championships while Cameroun will stage the African Senior Championships.
Dissolution of Nasarawa Utd board excites SWAN
T
he Nasarawa state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has expressed happiness with the bold steps taken so far by the governor Abdullahi A. Sule administration to reposition sports in the state.
Consequently,SWAN said it was particularly happy with the dissolution of the Barr.Isaac Danladi led board of Nasarawa United FC to pev way for appointment of profeasionals into the new baord.
SWAN in a press statement signed by it’s chairman,Cheke Emmanuel and made available to Sportswriters yesterday in Lafia,advised the goverment to appoint persons of integrity with sports background and; with passion for sports into the new board to take the club from it’s present state of inactivity to a more result-oriented and innovative one.
The release further advised government to reorganise the Nasarawa Amazons FC and recruit new players for both the two goverment -owned football clubs in the state to accommodate professional indiqent players to add value to the football clubs.
It further advised goverment to appoint a youth as Commissioner of Youth and Sports that would pay attention to youth development and grassroots sports away from over -emphasising football.
SWAN therefore, expressed it’s readiness to collaborate with the present administration in the state to take sports to the next level of development.
CAF League: Enyimba hammer Rahimo
Nigerian champions, Enyimba atoned for the elimination of Kano Pillars from the CAF Champions League by beating Burkina Faso’s Rahimo to progress in the competition.
The Nigerian champions who had to play behind close doors on account of safety concerns at their home ground overturned a 0-1 deficit to advance on 5-1 aggregate.
Reuben Bala opened the scoring in the 32nd minute after the home side had had an earlier goal cancelled.
They doubled the score line in the second half through Stanley Okorom early in the second half while Stanley Dimgba made it 3-0 in the 79th minute.
Ten minutes a later Dimgba was again on the scorers’ sheet. Bala scored in the 86th minute making the last four minutes of the game a fruitful one for Enyimba.
Enyimba now await the winners of Rayon Sports of Rwanda and Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan. The first-leg between the two ended 1-1 in Kigali.
CAF League: Kano Pillars crash out
Kano Pillars on Sunday crashed out of the CAF Champions League after losing 0-2 to hosts, Kumasi Asante Kotoko. The Ghanaians advanced 4-3 on aggregate following Asante Kotoko’s earlier 2-3 score line in Kano
The hosts made hays early in the game finding the net just after three minutes of the start. Kelvin Andoh showed up when it matters most to give Kotoko the lead.
Kano Pillars pushed for the equalizer but Kotoko were resolute in defence as the first half ended 1-0 in their favour
The second half started like almost the first with Kotoko pushing for a second goal to kill the tie.
They did get the second in the 58th minute through Naby Keita only for it to be ruled offside.
They nearly got the cushion in the 71st minute after Richard Arthur’s effort came off the crossbar.
Emmanuel Gyamfi sealed the win for Kotoko late in the game as the Porcupines won 2-0.
Kotoko held on and they have advanced on a 4-3 aggregate.
This victory means that Kotoko will face Tunisian side Étoile Sportive du Sahel in the next round of the competition.
Another Ghanaian club AshantiGold SC yesterday beat Equatorial Guinean side Akonangui FC 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifying phase.
EPL: Newcastle shock Spurs, Burnley hold Wolves
* Man City thump Bournemouth
Club record signing Joelinton’s first goal in English football gave Newcastle United a surprise win at Tottenham – and Steve Bruce his first points as their manager.
The Brazilian striker took advantage of sleepy Tottenham defending to control substitute Christian Atsu’s through pass beautifully before drilling past Hugo Lloris.
Atsu, sent on after Allan Saint-Maximin had to go off with an early hamstring injury, provided the assist with his first significant contribution.
Spurs lacked the creativity to break down a resolute Newcastle side, whose four-man midfield spent a large chunk of the contest sitting deep in front of a back five.
Son Heung-min, making his first Tottenham appearance of the season after completing a three-match suspension, saw a bouncing first-half volley beaten away by Martin Dubravka, then rolled a shot wide shortly before the interval.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino sent on Christian Eriksen and Giovani lo Celso for the final half-hour in an attempt to salvage something from the 500th match of his managerial career, reports the BBC.
It almost worked: Lo Celso’s pass for Harry Kane ended with the England captain falling under Jamaal Lascelles’ challenge – but Mike Dean ruled it was not a penalty, and was backed up by the check from video assistant referee Anthony Taylor.
Then Eriksen’s superb diagonal pass gave Moussa Sissoko the room to cross low, but Lucas Moura skied his shot over the bar from around eight yards.
And Raul Jimenez scored a stoppage-time penalty to salvage a point for Wolves and deny Burnley victory at Molineux.
Ashley Barnes looked to have won it for the Clarets after pouncing from around 25 yards – his fourth goal in three Premier League games this season – against a disjointed Wolves side playing their third game inside a week.
The hosts beat Torino in a Europa League play-off match on Thursday after drawing with Manchester United last Monday, and their hectic schedule appeared to have caught up on them as they struggled for long periods.
Burnley were denied a second goal when Rui Patricio produced an excellent save to keep out Chris Wood while Ben Mee headed against the bar with the rebound coming off Wolves defender Ryan Bennett and hitting the post.
However, Wolves were awarded a penalty in the dying moments when Erik Pieters fouled Jimenez.
After a video assistant referee check, Jimenez stepped up to calmly roll the ball past Nick Pope and earn Wolves a third successive Premier League draw.
In the first match of the day, champions Manchester City hammered a spirited Bournemouth with Pep Guardiola hailing David Silva as “one of the best players” he has seen after he contributed to all three of City’s goals.
On landmark day for Silva, making his 400th appearance for City, he again demonstrated his enduring quality as the champions moved up to second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool.
RESULTS
Spurs 0 – 1 Newcastle
Wolves 1 – 1 Burnley
Bournemouth 1 – 3 Man City
Big Three ‘almost impossible’ to beat at US Open
Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have enjoyed a years-long stranglehold on Grand Slam titles and that dominance is unlikely to end at the U.S. Open where a cast of hopefuls will try to end their reign.
The ‘Big Three’ have combined to win each of the last 11 Grand Slams, with Serb Djokovic having triumphed in four of the last five blue riband events and a popular pick to successfully defend his New York title despite being dealt a tough draw.
ESPN tennis analyst and former world number one John McEnroe fully expects one member of the threesome to triumph in New York and suggested that the task of toppling them in a best-of-five sets is currently too tall an order.
“You have to beat potentially at least two of them, in some cases three of them. That’s seemingly almost impossible to do,” McEnroe said on a conference call.
“Perhaps with a little bit of luck something happens where a draw opens up. They’re human. At some stage they’re going to start losing more.”
Top seed Djokovic will begin his title defence against Roberto Carballes Baena, and before a projected semi-final clash with five-times winner Federer could meet former champion Stan Wawrinka or 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson in the fourth round.
One player who is widely considered a possible threat is Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, who has proven to be the most in-form player in the lead-up to the U.S. Open and is Djokovic’s projected quarter-final opponent.
Medvedev has never made it past the third round in New York but is more confident than ever after reaching the final in tune-up events in Washington and Montreal before securing the biggest title of his career in Cincinnati.
“The three weeks really pushed my confidence a lot,” said Medvedev, who has beaten Djokovic twice this season. “Now I know that when I play my best tennis I can beat basically everybody, and that’s what I need to keep doing here.”
Federer, owner of a record 20 Grand Slam titles, considers himself in fine form despite a forgettable U.S. Open tune-up that consisted of a swift third-round upset in Cincinnati.
The 38-year-old Swiss third seed has played just two matches since last month’s Wimbledon final, where he failed to convert two championship points on his own serve in the fifth set against Djokovic, but is raring to go, reports Reuters.
“This is probably the best I’ve felt in years coming into the U.S. Open again, which is encouraging,” said Federer.
“It’s going to be a tough tournament to win, no doubt about it. I feel like I’m part of that group who can do it.”
Three-time champion Nadal, whose title defence at last year’s U.S. Open ended with him retiring from the semi-finals with a knee injury, has also declared himself ready for battle.
The Spanish second seed has been drawn in the opposite half of rivals Djokovic and Federer and his biggest hurdle to the final could be fourth seed Austrian Dominic Thiem, who is his projected semi-final opponent.
Nadal, who will strive for efficiency in a bid to limit the punishment the hardcourts can inflict on his troublesome knees, may appear to have the easier path of ‘Big Three’ to the final but was not about to acknowledge as much.
“I have to win my matches to have an advantage because I only can meet them in the semi-finals,” said Nadal. “I have plenty of work before that to know if I have an advantage or not. So let’s see if I am able to do my work for my side.”
