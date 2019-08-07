Business
Bank stocks: Investors lose N237bn in July
Investors in banks quoted on the main board and premium board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N237 billion during the month of July 2019 following sustained sell off.
The stocks recorded the loss despite impressive earnings results and dividends released by most lenders in the sector and also the listing of telecom giant, Airtel Africa Plc, which was expected to bring positive sentiments to the market.
Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a loss of N237 billion or 9.1 per cent to close at N2.366 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of July 31 as against opening figure of N2.603 trillion at the beginning of trading on July 1.
Market analysts believe bargain hunters especially foreign portfolio investors, who dominate the equity market, have continued to trade cautiously in the short to medium term, as selloffs persisted, amidst growing political and security tension arising from delay in constitution of new cabinet by the Federal Government.
The delay by Mohammadu Buhari to inaugurate ministers and other officials, who should give clear policy direction of the economy after his inauguration, is believed to be crippling the equities market.
Market watchers said investors, especially foreigners, were unlikely to make significant investment in the market, if any at all, until they have a clear picture of the policy direction of government.
This, according them, is due to delay in the formation of a cabinet and lack of vital information about what the economy direction is going to look like, leaving investors uncertain about what policies the government would implement as regards socio-political and economic operating environment.
The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, reacting to the development, said that the policies of the government would determine the return of foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the capital market.
Chukwu noted that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international investors.
He said: “If the government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilises the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their share in the market.”
Chukwu said to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market was the outflow of foreign investment.
Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, who spoke while responding to questions from journalists recently, said the outflow had led to sell pressure accumulating into depressed prices.
This, she said, was one of the reasons the commission is mapping out strategies to build confidence in the market and encourage more retail investors.
Lenders intensify mutilated notes’ mop up
With the September 2 deadline set by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for deposit money banks (DMBs) to collect mutilated naira notes from the their customers for onward transmission to the apex bank fast approaching, findings by New Telegraph show that some of the banks have been sending emails to their customers to deposit all unfit and mutilated notes in their possession into their accounts.
For instance, an email sent by Keystone Bank Ltd to its customers, reads in part: “Dear Customer, Please be informed that the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed the withdrawal of mutilated and unfit naira notes from circulation with immediate effect.
“The objective of this mandate is to ensure the circulation of only clean and fit naira notes.”
Describing an “unfit’’ naira note as one that is “worn out in look or feel, making it no longer suitable for circulation,” and a “mutilated naira note as one that, “has been partially or permanently damaged by fire, dyed, torn, etc, making it difficult to determine its value,” the lender advised its customers to visit, “any of our branches nationwide to deposit such notes into your account for onward movement to CBN.”
Also, in its email on the issue, FCMB directed customers “to deposit all your bad and over circulated bank notes at any of our branches by August 31,2019.”
According to the lender, “an over circulated bank note is one whose structure has disintegrated to the extent that it makes handling and processing difficult.
“A bad bank note is one that has been partially damaged by flood, fire, dyed, torn or destroyed by natural disaster and is more than one half of the original size of the bank note. This type may also require special assistance to determine its value.”
New Telegraph gathered that Stanbic IBTC had also sent similar emails to its customers while other banks that are yet to formally ask their customers to deposit unfit naira notes are, however, not rejecting such notes.
Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, had on June 22 during a meeting with organised labour, announced that the regulator had given DMBs between June 3 and September 2 deadline to collect and sort all mutilated notes in their possession for reissuing.
“The CBN has given banks between the 3rd of June and September 2, to bring back all the mutilated notes for us to reissue them,” he said.
“And we are telling customers, including labour, that they should return all the notes to their bank. And that the banks will bring those notes to us for reissue. If any bank is refusing to take back the notes, they should call us and we will take action,” he added.
It would be recalled that at the unveiling of its “Clean Note Policy” and launch of “Banknote Fitness Guidelines” in April this year, the CBN had announced that it was working on a plan to mop up all the mutilated naira notes in circulation across the country.
Director, Currency Operations, CBN, Mrs Priscilla Eleje, who disclosed this, said: “We are coming out very soon with a policy, a plan, a programme for us to withdraw mutilated notes from circulation. Once we are done with that, we will give a time frame within which banks will bring all those terrible notes, over-circulated notes, in your vaults.”
In view of this, she urged banks not to reject mutilated notes from their customers but collect them so as to bring them to the CBN when it starts mopping up mutilated notes.
She said: “Please, don’t reject mutilated notes when you customers give them to you. We will try and do it in a way that you will be happy to give them to us. The details we will pass up to the banks later. We will encourage you to bring them (the old notes), that is a promise.”
She also announced that the banking watchdog would impose a N1 million fine on any bank found to have issued counterfeit naira notes.
Speaking earlier at the event, Governor, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, called for increased private sector participation in currency management. Represented by the Deputy Governor, Operations, Mr Ade Shonubi, Emefiele said that the CBN in its bid to promote effective and efficient currency management in Nigeria had registered eight firms to carry out cash-in-transit companies (CITs) and two cash processing companies to operate in Nigeria, stressing that banks were expected to patronise only these registered companies for CIT and sorting services.
Speaking on the importance of the Clean Note Policy and the Banknote Fitness guidelines, Emefiele said: “Currency management is vital to our daily lives because despite the improvements in electronic payments system, banknotes remain predominant for payment and settlement of commercial transactions in Nigeria.
“The effective use of these documents by relevant stakeholders would ensure that banknotes in circulation are clean and of high quality.”
Access Bank takes DiamondXtra Digital on *901#
Access Bank Plc has opened up its USSD channel (*901#) to all Nigerians to enable the instant opening of DiamondXtra accounts from mobile devices.
The DiamondXtra USSD channel option (*901#) allows customers, and potential customers, conveniently open a DiamondXtra account , confirm the number of tickets they have in a particular draw, and also find out the date for the draws from their mobile devices.
Introducing the USSD channel account opening option, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, said: “Our business is all about our customers as our success can be directly attributed to their success. We have helped millions of people save with DiamondXtra and have rewarded thousands over the last 10 years, with this year being the eleventh edition. To encourage more people to save, we have digitized the scheme to accommodate customers who are not able, for one reason or another, to go the branch to open a DiamondXtra account. New customers can simply dial *901#, follow the prompts to open a DiamondXtra account and fund with a minimum of ₦5,000 to be one of our lucky winners.
“To join our winning train, all you need to do is to save up, if you are already a DiamondXtra customer, or open a DiamondXtra account with just ₦5,000 and save multiples of ₦5,000 to increase your chances of winning,” Etuokwu concluded.
CBN injects $210m into interbank forex market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pumped another $210 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange market as part of its continuing efforts to ensure exchange rate stability.
Figures obtained from the apex bank shows that it offered $100 million to authorized dealers in the wholesale sector of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisibles segments were allocated the sum of $55 million each.
The Director, Corporate Communications at the Bank, Isaac Okorafor, noted that the CBN management remained particularly pleased with the prevailing stability in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.
He went further to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to continue to boost interbank foreign exchange market to ensure stability and availability to meet customers’ demand.
At the last intervention by the regulator, the sum of $284.2 million and CNY36 million were injected into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and in the spot and short tenured forwards segments of the foreign exchange market.
Meanwhile, the naira on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 exchange at an average of N358/$1 in the BDC segment of the market.
Keystone Bank appoints three executive directors to drive growth
Keystone Bank Limited has appointed three executive directors as part of strategy to realign its operations for sustained business growth.
The new directors, who were appointed at the 49th yearly general meeting of the bank in Lagos recently, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are Messrs Tijani Aliyu, Olaniran Olayinka and Lawal Jibrin Ahmed.
Chairman of Keystone Bank, Alhaji Umaru Modibbo, said the promotion of the three former general managers to the position of executive directors was in line with the bank’s corporate governance and culture of maximising its human capital through consistent leadership development and training.
‘’Since we restructured, we have intentionally and proactively nurtured our talents in readiness for future leadership opportunities that will arise in the organisation. It is, therefore, a major feat for us that we were able to appoint the three new executive directors from our internally groomed executives,’’ Modibbo said.
Omobolanle Osotule, Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, said in a statement that the appointment of the directors was in line with the strategic business intent and corporate realignment of the bank to sustain continued business growth.
She added that the new executive directors would now join the executive management office to pursue and deliver on the bank’s strategic business objectives bringing to bear their in-depth wealth of banking experience garnered over the years across various sectors of the economy.
Aliyu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and an MBA from the Bangor Business School, United Kingdom (UK). His experience spans more than two decades in both regulatory and top financial institutions in Nigeria. He is a member of various professional bodies and has attended various courses within and outside Nigeria including INSEAD Business School and the US Federal Reserve Bank in Washington.
Naira drops to 363.50/$ at I&E window
●Foreign investors exit bonds
The naira was quoted at 363.50/$ yesterday, weaker than 362.80/$ a week ago, a development traders attributed to foreign investors pulling back on local bonds coupled with repatriation of dividends by businesses.
According to Reuters, traders said the naira came under pressure at 363/$ last week due to urgent dollar demand, which were bidding the currency weaker to fill their orders. The news agency reported the traders as saying that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was targeting dollar sales to foreign investors.
Pressure has been building on the local currency as oil prices drop and as foreign investors book profits from local bonds after yields fell on the debt market. A one-year open-market bill auction fetched around 12per cent last month, down from as high as 18per cent a year ago.
One trader was quoted as saying “there hasn’t been supply in a while, foreign investors are exiting.”
Another trader was also reported as saying that the apex bank was directing dollar sale to foreign investors to help curb pressure on the currency and keep the naira quoted in an orderly manner.
The CBN has been intervening on the forex market over the past two weeks to prop up the naira as foreign investors exit.
However, in the wake of the recent decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited had predicted that the move reduced the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria.
The FDC analysts also noted that apart from reducing the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, the Fed rate cut, would also benefit the country as it will lead to a decline in its interest expense and bolster its external buffers and fiscal position.
Last Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, as part of efforts to maintain America’s economic expansion. The widely expected quarter-point decrease was the Fed’s first since it slashed rates to near zero in 2008.
Lions Club celebrates doyen of NSE, Akintola Williams, at 100
Lions Club has concluded arrangements to honour one of the founding fathers of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Chief Akintola Williams, as he turns 100 on August 9.
Williams, a renowned chartered accountant and Chairman, Akintola Williams Deloitte, who also brought Lions Club into Nigeria, is the only surviving signatory to the original Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NSE.
He is also the first president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and was the first African to qualify as chartered accountant.
Addressing journalists on the preparations for the honour coming up next month, September 7, the Multiple Council Chairman, Lions Club International District 404, Mr. Abiodun Adediji, restated that Williams brought the club to Nigeria.
Adediji said it was wrong for people to think the club was meant for the rich alone.
According to him, “Lions Club is not for the rich alone; we are not rich and we are not poor. Religion, profession, and tribe are not barriers for us. We have people from all walks of life and we relate very well. We only contribute a token to help humanity. The club is not for old people as well; we have youths among us.”
He said in celebrating Williams, Lions Club would unveil a new secretariat in his honour.
“Williams is a man of many parts and we don’t want to wait till he dies before we celebrate him. He brought Lions Club to Nigeria, he was the first chartered accountant in Nigeria, and at 100, we felt he deserved to be honoured, having lived all his life to help humanity,” Adediji said.
The chairman of the organising committee for the 100 years celebration, Mr Anthony Okpere, said Williams was not only a doyen of the club but that of Nigerian Stock Exchange and accounting profession in Nigeria.
The NSE had in 2014 organised a symbolic closing gong ceremony in celebration of the 95th birthday of Williams.
At the event, CEO, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, said: “I am honoured today to celebrate Mr. Williams, the only surviving signatory to the original Memorandum and Articles of Association of the NSE at the founding of the NSE in September 15, 1960. As the pioneer of the accountancy profession in Nigeria, Mr. Williams deserves our highest acclaim.
“The NSE is highly privileged to have had its foundations laid by a distinguished Nigerian like you and we recognise today the tremendous services you rendered towards the growth and development of the exchange,” he added.
DMO: Investors stake N13.44bn in savings bond
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed that the Federal Government savings bond raked in a total of N13.44 billion investment since its debut in March 2017.
According to a presentation by DMO at a Retail Bond Workshop organised by the NSE in collaboration with DMO and Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, the breakdown of investment showed that 431 corporate investors put in N1.75 billion while 15,822 individuals invested N11.75 billion, which brings the total amount of investment recorded to N13.44 billion.
The Head, Market Development, DMO, Mr Monday Usiade, said though individual investors accounted for 87.06 per cent of the total investment, the figure was far from satisfactory, adding that a lot needsto be done to attract more investors.
Usiade, who was represented by Ms Bose Olafisoye, said that 77 per cent of the investors were from the South-West.
Giving further details about the geographical distribution of investors, he added that eight per cent of investors were from the Federal Capital Territory and South-South, four per cent from South-East and foreign investors, and three per cent from North-East and North Central.
Usiade added that Jigawa and Yobe states recorded zero subscriptions, while Lagos, FCT, Oyo and Ogun contributed 75.54 per cent of the total investment.
He said: “Eleven distribution agents have not remitted any amount to the DMO from inception. Such DAs that are yet to submit subscriptions in all the auctions as well as other DAs with marginal returns till the end of the year may be de-registered.
“Given the analysis of the performance of the DAs, there is need for them to improve on their performance in order to meet stated objectives.”
Usiade added that though modest progress had been made, the FGN savings bond was far from achieving its stated objectives.
The Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, while speaking at the Retail Bond Workshop, said since its retail bond debut issuance of N2.067 billion, retail investors from across the six geo-political zones and the diaspora had invested in the FGN Savings Bond with the DMO raising over N13 billion from two-year and three-year bond maturities as at July 2019.
Onyema said: “Our partnership with the DMO towards creating investment opportunities for retail investors in the debt market dates to the launch of the NSE Retail Bond Market in 2012, when the DMO appointed a government stockbroker to provide liquidity in FGN bonds on our bourse.
“With the launch of the NSE Retail Bond Market, the exchange sought to promote financial inclusion, while stimulating retail investor participation in the Nigerian debt market. Prior to that time, investing in listed debt instruments had been dominated by institutional investors trading in wholesale denominations.
“In March 2017, the exchange, in collaboration with the DMO, launched the FGN Savings Bond, having recognised the opportunity presented by the Nigerian demographic to diversify government’s funding sources as well as enhance national savings culture.”
He noted that despite these teeming efforts, only about three per cent of Nigeria’s adult population currently participate in the Nigerian capital market; an indication that there is need for increased collaborative efforts in promoting higher level of financial inclusion in Nigeria.
Fidelity Bank to inaugurate two new products today
Fidelity Bank Plc has said that it will launch two new products today as part of ensuring easier access to financial services and enhance lending and financial inclusion, especially for SMEs in the country.
Speaking to pressmen during the Fidelity SMEs forum in Lagos yesterday, Regional Bank Head, Yaba/Surulere Business, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chetachi Ezenagu, said the bank recognised the issues surrounding funding, adding that the addition of the products would open up easier access to financial services.
Ezenagu, who revealed that the SME funding connect programme for SMEs would kick off today, said the products, which include the Fidelity Business Plus account and the Trader Support Facility, would be unveiled at the event.
She said: “When businesses are set up, the entrepreneurs are concerned about their cost and so with the Fidelity Business Plus account, the cost of running the account will be very low as well as low rate of concessions on transfers. This account also comes with accounting software because we know that the problem facing entrepreneurs is in terms of accounting management and how they keep records of their books, business analytics.
“The second one is the Fidelity Trader Support Facility. We understand that entrepreneurs have issues with funding and so we are taking it a notch higher even though we already have a product that supports small businesses. For traders that need to trade, re-stock or need working capital requirements.
e-Tranzact to conclude N7bn capital raise before year end
eTranzact International Plc, Africa’s premier electronic payment solutions provider, has said it will conclude its planned N7 billion capital raise before the end of 2019 financial year.
This is just as the company said it executed transactions worth over N30 trillion on its platform in 2018. The figure was processed in over 400 million transactions during the year.
The company had on January gotten the express approval of its shareholders to raise its authorised share capital from N2.1 billion to N9.1 billion.
The Managing Director/CEO, e-Transact, Mr. Niyi Toluwalope, while addressing journalists at a media briefing in Lagos yesterday, said the capital raise of N7 billion became imperative considering the need for the company to expand its operations, deepen its market share and remain competitive in the financial technology industry.
He noted that the capital to be raised would be used to upgrade and enhance the company’s technology infrastructure and network security systems and also to improve on its service delivery.
Toluwalope further stated that the company would also invest in its agent network expansion programme, human resources and employee development.
He added that the injection of additional equity would enable the company’s management to strategically maintain the company’s leading position within the electronic payment industry.
Toluwalope noted that e-Tranzact would acquire state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensure that the company retains the best skill set available, achieve a fast response rate, reduce downtime, and expand its service offerings and market reach.
On cusp of pan-African trade deal, giant Nigeria clings to protection
Adeleke Adeleye stands in front of a bank of whirring printers spinning out dozens of envelopes a minute in Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos.
His stationery company, FAE Ltd, is thriving and will move into a larger factory nearby by the end of next year.
But he sees trouble on the horizon in the form of a new African free trade agreement aiming to unlock a market of 1.3 billion consumers – but which many in Nigeria, the continent’s largest economy, view as a threat.
“It’s definitely not a level playing field,” he says.
Africa is forging ahead with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – a project to create a $3.4 trillion (£2.8 trillion) economic bloc – even as world powers such as the United States and Britain back away from multilateral trade pacts.
Its champions – South Africa and Kenya among them – say the deal will provide a shot in the arm to trade between African nations, which accounted for just 17% of exports in 2017, and give their companies access to millions of new customers.
But Nigeria is worried it could be flooded with cheap goods from more competitive neighbours, undermining its efforts to revive local manufacturing and expand farming to reduce dependence on crude oil exports.
It was one of the last of 54 nations to back the agreement, only signing on last month. Just Eritrea, which did not participate in the negotiations, has not approved the deal.
Now that Nigeria is in, however, some trade experts fear its long history of economic protectionism and tepid support for the AfCFTA will undermine the bloc.
“If Nigeria, after signing, decides not to implement, there will be a problem. There are so many administrative ways in which Nigeria can frustrate this agreement,” said Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives Company (FDC).
GIANT UNDERDOG?
The size of Nigeria’s economy – a gross domestic product of nearly $400 billion and a population of some 190 million – belies major weaknesses.
Reliance on crude oil sales for around 90% of foreign exchange earnings led to neglect of other sectors. Once thriving automobile, textile and agricultural industries atrophied.
While nations including Ethiopia and Kenya are investing heavily in railways, highways and power projects with a view to becoming manufacturing hubs, Nigeria’s infrastructure remains antiquated.
With a population less than a third its size, South Africa, the continent’s second largest economy, produces roughly 10 times more electricity than Nigeria. South African brands, including supermarkets and telecommunication firms, are already conquering Africa.
Nigeria garnered just 23 points out of 100 in the World Bank’s “trading across borders” scoring due to its jam-packed ports and pot-holed roads, which add significant costs and delays to trade. Kenya, by comparison, scored 68.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is working to catch up. But those efforts in many cases run counter to the spirit of free trade the AfCFTA embodies.
Nigeria has placed import controls on a broad range of items, from rice, cocoa and tomatoes to furniture and footwear. Total duties – tariffs, fees and other taxes – on some imports can top 70%.
The central bank has also restricted access to foreign exchange for imports of more than 40 items it says Nigeria should produce itself.
Some of these policies have backfired.
A cap on gasoline prices requires heavy subsidies on refined petroleum imports, and the artificially low prices mean 10% to 20% of Nigerian fuel is smuggled to neighbouring Benin, according to estimates by the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN).
Import controls on rice, imposed even as local farmers fail to meet demand, have kept prices artificially high and led to smuggling from Benin into Nigeria.
Still, the measures are largely supported in Nigeria, particularly among manufacturers such as Adeleye, who says fellow stationers have benefited from a ban on imports made from a type of paper that would compete with their products.
He fears joining the African free trade area could sweep away such advantages.
“They have to stay in place,” he said.
“SOMETHING’S GOT TO GIVE”
Having now signed onto the AfCFTA, Nigeria’s presidency said last month it will set up a committee of government agencies and private sector groups to chart the way forward. But it made clear that requesting carve-outs for specific economic sectors would be a part of the process.
“We viewed this as both an opportunity and a threat,” Buhari told a group of business leaders in July.
Analysts worry Nigeria’s attempts to reconcile its strategy of ring-fencing domestic industries with its membership in a free trade zone could pose a major obstacle to implementing the agreement.
“Something has to give,” said John Ashbourne, senior emerging markets economist at London-based consultancy Capital Economics. “Will other African countries allow in Nigerian goods if the (central bank) is actively trying to discourage trade going the other way?”
Nigeria’s protectionism has scuppered similar multinational initiatives in the past.
Five years after negotiations wrapped up for an economic partnership between the European Union and 16 West African nations, Nigeria’s failure to sign the deal has effectively blocked it for the entire region.
Its adherence to the West African bloc ECOWAS’ common external tariff regime has also been patchy.
Any attempts by Nigeria to slow-pedal implementation of the new African free trade deal until it is satisfied it can compete with its neighbours could be similarly undermining.
Overhauling Nigeria’s infrastructure could take decades.
FDC estimates its power and transportation networks alone need 4.57 trillion naira annually, an amount equivalent to 6.7% of GDP.
However, the consultancy said Nigeria’s total infrastructure spending was just over 2 trillion naira over the past two years.
At his factory, surrounded by stacks of brown and white envelopes, Adeleye said Nigeria wasn’t prepared for the challenges the AfCFTA would present. But he said the country had made a commitment.
“We signed,” he said, smiling. “We have to be ready. There is no going back.”
*Courtesy: Reuters
