Basel C’ttee IOSCO agree to extend derivatives deal

Prestige Assurance Plc has continued to struggle with all manner of expenses and inability to manage resources under the current harsh environment to the detriment of its investors. Chris Ugwu writes

D

espite its importance for sustained economic growth, as it deepens and broadens domestic financial services as well as generates higher savings rates and greater economic development, the insurance sector still struggles with challenges such as under capitalisation, poor human capital and professional skills, poor returns on capital, existence of too many fringe players and poor asset quality.

Other challenges include unethical practices, significant corporate governance issues, premium flight, poor business infrastructural facilities, especially in the area of ICT, lack of innovation in product development, lack of awareness on the part of consumers on the uses/suitability of insurance products, poor contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) among others.

Due to the stagnant growth of the industry, which has remained a key challenge in the country, the realities are that insurance companies will continue to struggle to find their feet as one of the major financial service sectors in Nigeria.

According to experts, what this means is that for the industry to thrive and attain its potential, government must be sincere in promoting a favourable environment that will allow the financial service industries thrive.

This will help to increase the operational efficiency of the insurance industry.

Prestige Assurance Plc is one of the underwriting firms that has got a fair share of the dislocation of the economy and the insurance sub-sector.

The company is among the insurance firms that have dropped below expected value in share price due to dwindling fortune in its financials following investors’ low sentiments.

The group, which ended the financial year 2018 negative had raised a ray of hope during the first quarter ended March 2019 following significant improvement in financials, however, receded in profit as the half year of 2019 saw deflation in bottom line following sustained increase in underwriting expenses.

Following the volatility in the economy, Prestige Assurance’s share price on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, like most of its peers in the industry, has dropped considerably that when the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 48 kobo from 54 kobo recorded in January, bringing the year to date decline of six kobo or 11 per cent.

Company profile

Established in 1952 as a branch office of The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, Prestige Assurance was incorporated as a limited liability company on January 6, 1970 and licensed to write all classes of non-life insurance in Nigeria.

In order to reflect the majority shareholding of the Nigerian public in the company, its name was changed to Prestige Assurance Plc. on September 24, 1992 in line with the indigenisation decree passed by government.

After a successful recapitalisation in 2007 and subsequent rights issue in 2015, Prestige Assurance is currently a subsidiary company of The New India Assurance Company Limited, Mumbai, which has majority equity stake of 69.5 per cent shareholding.

Financials

The financial reports that the insurance outfit published for the first quarter 2018 ended March 31, showed that the company performed quite creditably.

Its 2018 quarter one (Q12018) financial reports revealed that its topline advanced by 28.83 per cent as its gross premium written grew by N303 million to amount to N1.354 billion recorded in the quarter against N1.051 billion recorded in the same period in the previous year.

Gross premium income in the quarter advanced by 48.89 per cent from N0.99 billion recorded in the first quarter of 2017 to N1.474 billion recorded in the same quarter in 2018.

The insurance firm sustained positive rally during the second quarter ended June 2018 with a growth in profit after tax of 5.1 per cent to N367.444 million in 2018 from N347.745 million in 2017.

Profit before tax stood at N510.338 million in 2018 from N697.989 million in 2017, accounting for eight per cent while gross premium written was N2.586 billion, 18.5 per cent increase from N2.238 billion recorded in 2017.

However, Prestige began to nosedive in earnings during the third quarter ended September, 2018 as its profit after tax dropped by 6.2 per cent to close at N403.376 million as against N429.917 million recorded a year earlier.

The firm’s profit before tax stood at N560.322 million, from N580.969 million reported in 2017, representing a drop of 3.6 per cent while gross premium written grew by 24.6 per cent to N3.799 billion in 2018 from N3.048 posted in 2017. Total underwriting expenses rose by 54.68 per cent from N1.121 billion in 2017 to N1.734 billion in 2018.

Prestige Assurance Plc’ s net profit for the 2018 financial year dropped by 20.3 per cent to N423.795 million from N531.841 million posted in 2017.

The audited financial reports obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showed that the insurance firm recorded a profit before tax of N645.430 million during the period under review, from N697.989 million recorded a year earlier.

Underwriting expenses grew by 52.88 per cent, from N1.615 billion in 2017 to N2.469 billion in 2018.

However, gross premium written grew by 25.84 per cent from N3.808 billion in 2017 to N4.792 billion in 2018 financial year.

With these, earnings per share declined from 9.90 kobo in 2017 to 7.89 kobo in 2018.

The insurer also declared a final dividend of three kobo per 50 kobo share for its 2018 financial period. This is subject to shareholders’ approval and appropriate withholding tax.

The insurance firm began the year with significant improvement on bottom-line as the company closed the first quarter ended March 2019 with PAT growth of 27.1 per cent to N355.348 million from N279.578 million reported a year earlier.

Gross premium written rose by 46.9 per cent from N1.353 billion in 2018 to N1.989 million in 2019. However, underwriting expenses jumped to 72.6 per cent to N829.059 million in 2019 as against N480.258 million recorded in 2018.

Hopes that it will sustain the first quarter performance was dashed as Prestige Assurance’ s net profit for the half year 2019 financial report dropped by 5.82 per cent to N346.063 million from N367.444 million posted in 2018.

However, gross premium written grew by 29.03 per cent from N2.897 billion in 2018 to N3.739 billion in 2019 half year.

The audited financial reports obtained from NSE showed that the insurance firm recorded 39.89 per cent growth in underwriting expenses from N1.304 billion during the comparable period of 2018 to N1.825 billion recorded in 2019.

Looking ahead

Prestige Assurance recently revealed plans to boost its gross premium income to N9 billion by the year 2021.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Balla Swamy, said this on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the presentation of the company’s fact behind the figures.

Swamy said that gross premium income was expected to grow from N3.4 billion in 2017; N5.2billion in 2018; N6.6 billion in 2019; N7.5billion in 2020 and N9billion at the end of 2021.

He added that despite the harsh economic conditions faced with acute shortage of foreign exchange, the firm still strived to record significant profits.

According to him, the net premium of the company is projected to grow by 45 per cent in 2017 and 60 per cent by the end of 2021, while profit before tax will grow from N877million in 2017 to N3.078 billion by the end of 2021.

Profit after tax will also grow from N567million in 2017 to N2.093 billion by the end of 2021.

Swamy called on the Federal Government to facilitate ease of doing business, at least, by amending the Company Income Tax Act in relation to computation of insurance taxation, easy entry of foreign investment and provision of suitable environment that guarantees return on investment (ROI).

Last line

Inadequate awareness on the part of people about the benefits of insurance and the inability of insurers to introduce innovative and market driven products have remained the major impediments to the growth of insurance business in Nigeria.

However, insurance companies must also find ways to sensitise the populace about the benefits of insurance. The government also has a role to play in this by ensuring the enforcement of all classes of compulsory insurance policies.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related