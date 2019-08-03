News
Bauchi to plant 500,000 trees to control erosion, desertification
The Bauchi State government has concluded plans to plant 500,000 trees to control erosion and desertification which are the major environmental challenges currently facing the state. Governor Bala Muhammed Abdulakadir stated this during official flag off of 2019 tree planting campaign at Gadau State University in Itas/Gadau Local Government Area of the state.
Abdulkadir said it is the determination of his administration to end desertification as all the 20 local government caretaker chairmen have being directed to replicate the excise in their respectively LGAs, adding that all the necessary plantation requirement for the excise will be provided.
Speaking at the occasion held at Bauchi State University Gadau, the governor express regret that the state was facing environmental challenges which include drought, desertification, erosion and floods. He said the combined effects of the problems in environment have led to significant loss of agricultural land, as it affect the sources of livelihood and general wellbeing of the citizens.
According to him, this year’s tree planting campaign will not stop at planting trees only, but it will re-enforce public enlightenment campaign and massive distribution of seedlings free across the state and protection of the existing forest estates aimed at tackling desertification
News
Police chief assures Chinese, other nationals of adequate security
The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Lawal Shehu, yesterday assured Chinese and other nationals resident in Lagos and Ogun states that they were well protected.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Consular General of the People’s Republic of China, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Guan Zhongpi, at Zone 2 command headquarters, Shehu said: “Today is an historic day to see you here. Overtime, we have had cordial relationship with the Chinese as we have about 60,000 residing in Lagos and Ogun states.
“There are also lots of Chinese companies and factories scattered all over and it is our duty to provide them with adequate security especially in Lagos being the commercial hub of Nigeria.
“No society in the world is free of crime but our responsibility is to protect lives and property of Nigerians and non-Nigerians here. I want to assure you of adequate security and am sure you have confidence in us which is why you move freely and your business flourish.
“We have always had a good relationship with the consular as we always come together and interact whenever we have issues if security importance.
“We also have other foreign nationals in Lagos and Ogun State as diplomats or business people and the police being the custodian of security will ensure that the best is provided for them. “Your coming here indicates that we have good relationship with you. We appreciate your coming and don’t hesitate to contact us whenever you have security related issues as we are 24 hours ready to discharge our duty.”
News
OAU commences post-UTME Aug 31
The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife have earmarked five days for the conduct of its Post-UTME screening exercise, which will start on August 31 and end on September 4.
A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that candidates, who made OAU as their first choice and scored 200 and above, and those who applied for direct entry are to log on to the admissions portal, oauife.edu.ng or the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, website (www.oauife. edu.ng), to start registration for the Post UTME screening exercise.
The registration will close by August 11, while the direct entry applicants will not be participating in the screening exercise. Olarewaju further stated that candidates are required to log in with their JAMB registration number to commence the registration process for the screening exercise, and to also obtain a Remita Retrieval Reference and use same to make payment online or at any commercial bank.
Apart from updating JAMB data, candidates will also upload their results, scanned copy of credentials, passport photograph, and print completed Admission Screening form. Meanwhile, any candidate discovered to have provided false information or uploaded incorrect credentials will automatically be disqualified
News
Flood: Govt warns residents close to River Kaduna to relocate
Following consistent reports of rising water level in the Kaduna River, the state Ministry of Environment and the Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) yesterday warned residents living close to the river to immediately relocate.
They also called on residents to desist from dumping waste in the drainage and cooperate with government agencies. A statement issued by the state’s Commissioner of Environment, Ibrahim Husseini, said: “It’s drawing the attention of residents living close to river Kaduna and other flood-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer areas.
“Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have predicted that Kaduna and other states of the country may experience floods as water levels in River Niger and Benue have continued to rise since the month of July.
“Residents are advised to desist from dumping refuse and waste materials in water ways and drainages, instead they should imbibe the habit of clearing gutters and drainages in their communities to guard against floods. Communities are also advised to cooperate with all relevant government agencies.”
News
EFCC arraigns 8 over €112, 800, $1.131m smelted gold
…arrests banker over N35m alleged fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes C ommi s s i o n (EFCC) yesterday arraigned eight persons over €112, 800, $1.131 million smelted gold weighing 73kg with an estimated value of $1.131 million (N1.127 billion) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
This arraignment emerged on a day the anti-graft agency also announced the arrest of a banker, Ayuba Yakubu, over an alleged N35 million fraud.
In a charge number: FHC/ABJ/CR/80/2019 brought before Justice Nkeonye Maha, the counsel to the EFCC, Mohammed Abubakar, said the suspects attempted to transport the cash without making a declaration of the same to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) as required by Section 12 of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Cap F34, LFN 2004.
The defendants include Abba Yahaya, Ali Abdullahi, Indo Nigeria Mining Co. Ltd, A.A. Mai Zinari Limited, Al-Izzat Trading and Investment Limited, Aminu Adam and Aliyu Mohammed.
After all the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge, Justice Maha, stood down the case for hearing at later in the day, in order to allow for a review of facts. Meanwhile, the Acting Head of Media and Public ity of the EFCC, Mr. Tony Orilade, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday said Yakubu was apprehended by operatives of the Kano zonal office.
“Operatives of the Kano zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Ayuba Yakubu, a banker with one of the new generation banks, for cheating and criminal diversion of depositors’ fund to the tune of about N35 million.
“The suspect being an account officer to the complainants was entrusted with millions of naira belonging to customers of Fidelity Bank, Kofar Ruwa branch in Kano. “Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that he employed fraudulent means to divert the money to his personal use,” Orilade said.
News
Help FG recover stolen funds, Magu appeals to UK govt
Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, yesterday appealed to the British Government to help Nigeria repatriate the country’s stolen money stashed away in banks in the United Kingdom. EFCC acting spokesman, Mr. Tony Orilade in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, quoted Magu as making the call when a delegation from British Serious and Organised Crime Joint Analysis (SOCJA) for West Africa visited him at the EFCC headquarters.
He said it was worrisome that the wealth of the country had for a very long time, remained trapped in foreign countries, hindering infrastructure development and creating paucity of funds to run the country. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Magu said: “Nigeria would have been better if the stolen money has been returned.
Our worry is that our money has been held for a very long time in foreign countries and if our money is returned, there will be improved infrastructural development in many sectors of the economy.
“If all the repatriated funds are pumped into the country, it will significantly enhance our abilities and capabilities.” He frowned at the rate at which illicit funds were being moved away to Britain and other European countries.
The acting anti-graft boss added: “Some unscrupulous elements were smuggling out raw gold, especially from Zamfara State to foreign countries, by laundering it into money outside the shores of the country. “In the process, they are denying the country of the precious natural endowment that would have been processed locally and value gained from it.” Earlier, the leader of SOCJA, Mr Paddy Kerr, said the visit to the EFCC, followed the instruction from the Brit ish Government that each team under SOCJA should go to every region in the world and try to get the picture of its peculiar organised crimes.
“We need to understand from the EFCC’s perspective, what is driving crimes and corruption in Nigeria. What are the key things EFCC is doing that British can assist,” Kerr asked. Kerr said the team will visit Ghana, Guinea and Senegal, in order to identify the threats and challenges facing the countries of this region from organised crimes.
News
Wike signs healthcare, 2 other bills into laws
Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday signed into law the Rivers State Healthcare Facilities Registration Bill No. 6 of 2019, and two other bills on anti – trading and environmental protection. The State House of Assembly had passed the healthcare bill and the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor (Prohibition) Bill No. 8 of 2019, and the Rivers State Environmental Protection and Management Bill No. 7 of 2019.
The governor, who assented to the bills at the Government House Port Harcourt said the state government was committed to entrenching good governance and the rule of law.
Wike noted that the state government would diligently implement the Rivers State Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Park (Prohibition) Law to clean up Port Harcourt and its environs. “We have vowed to bring Port Harcourt back to its Garden City status. This law will help us stop illegal street trading, illegal motor parks and illegal markets within the city centre.
“We are not going to allow the littering of the state capital. In the next few weeks, people will see improvements in Port Harcourt,” he said. The governor directed the state’s Attorney General to officially approach the Chief Judge of Rivers State for the appointment of Magistrates for the Mobile Courts.
He said: “We have six mobile courts, so as they arrest offenders, they will be tried and sentenced by the courts. We didn’t start implementation because there was no law.” Wike said workers have been employed to fully implement the law, explaining that 400 workers will work in shifts till 8pm every day to ensure that nobody engages in street trading, illegal markets and illegal motor parks.
He also said the state government will work towards improving the environmental sanitation of the state. He said: “We are spending N6 billion to evacuate waste annually. Even at that, people carelessly dump refuse on the road. “This time, if you generate refuse, you will pay government to clear it. The Honourable Attorney General to prepare a bill to be sent to the House of Assembly over these environmental issues,’’ he said.
News
Ondo APC hails Akeredolu over reduction of finance wastage
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State yesterday expressed happiness with the efforts of the state government in exploring ways to reduce ‘financial wastage’ in governance.
The party is specifically appreciative of the mass refurbishment of government vehicles that had been abandoned by previous administrations. With the uncommon initiative, the state has been able to recondition, bring more vehicles and save so much money that could be expended on other sectors clamouring for attention.
A statement by the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, said: “The array of cars, refurbished with warranty, and being commissioned today (Friday) are products of ingenuity.
“The current administration inherited a state that was hugely indebted. The usual practice of placing orders for new vehicles would have further plunged the state deeper into debt.”
The party urged drivers and others users of the vehicles to share the view of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), by ensuring good maintenance attitude. The state chapter appealed to the governor to apply the saving culture in other departments of government to further enhance efficiency to the benefits of all. Kalejaye said the economic reality in the country “compels the necessity for governments at all levels to look inwardly and make the best of the available
News
Omo-Agege: Senate will support Buhari to actualise ‘Next Level’ agenda
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the leadership of the Senate will create an enabling environment for President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver the content of his ‘Next Level’ agenda to Nigerians.
Speaking on Thursday during his maiden visit to his hometown in Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, since emerging as DSP, Omo- Agege said with the leadership of the 9th assembly, nobody can threaten President Buhari with impeachment again, stressing that the era of impeachment threats were over.
He said with the Ahmed Lawan-led Senate leadership, President Buhari would now sleep with his two eyes closed. Omo-Agege said: “In my position as DSP working with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the least we owe Buhari is to create an enabling environment so that the content of the next level agenda that all of us campaigned for will be realised
. “Gone are those days when impeachment threats will be issued to the President. But today we are having a house where you have the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan and myself combined, we will make Nigeria better with the supports of all Nigerians.” Omo-Agege urged the people of Delta to thank Buhari for the role he played in his emergence as the DSP, urging the people to also thank all the APC governors and all the senators for his election.
Omo-Agege said: “President Buhari loved Urhobo and Delta, he gave us a minister and despite all odds, Buhari stood his ground to ensure that I become the DSP.
“South-South region has not produced Deputy Senate President since 1999 but all of this was possible because of President Buhari. We should thank and support his government.” Omo-Agege urged the leadership of the APC in the three senatorial districts in Delta to work harder to win the senatorial seats in the 2023 election, stressing that: “All the districts must produce senators in the next election.” Earlier, Mr. Richard Odibo, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), representing Delta, urged the people to support Omo-Agege.
News
WSJ report: Buhari politicising security issues –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari to politicise the secret graveyard in Maiduguri, Borno State, where 1,000 Nigerians soldiers were reportedly buried.
The party also called on the National Assembly to immediately set up a special security committee to conduct a forensic investigation into the truth or otherwise of the report, “with the tenor and mode as prescribed for security issues in the 1999 Constitution (as Amended).”
The PDP in a statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, described the press release issued on the matter by the presidency as insensitive. “It is unfortunate that at this time when patriotic Nigerians are distressed about the wellbeing of our gallant soldiers and seeking for solutions to the challenges they face in the front, the Buhari presidency is rather issuing press statements, just like the one it released on Friday, August 2, wherein it leveraged on the plight of our soldiers to boast on how to retain a stolen presidential mandate.
“Instead of showing concern over the fate of our troops, taking concrete steps on the issue at stake and reassuring an anxious nation, the Buhari presidency is rather seeking to draw political capital from our security challenges by flaunting a despicable self-confidence on the presidential election petition pending in the Court of Appeal, and how, in its own words, ‘the judiciary would always come to conclusions’.
“It is imperative to state that such comments send very wrong signal against our judiciary and we urge the judiciary arm to insulate herself from the nocturnal shenanigans of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the cabal at the presidency, which have gone into frenzy following the apparent collapse of their defence at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,” the party said. It noted that the presidency’s reaction to the alleged secret graveyard further showed that it lacked appropriate solutions to the security challenges facing the country.
The party added that President Buhari has again failed to demonstrate that he has the capacity and commitment to ensure the security of our nation.
News
Tragedy as flood kills 3 in Adamawa
About three persons were feared dead following a flash flood that took place in Jimeta, Yola, the Adamawa State capital.
The incident which took place Thursday, witnessed a very heavy down pour such that homes, roads and trees were affected. Our correspondent reports that the State has never witnessed such a down pour since the rains set in this year and indeed as stated by many, in the past four years.
Some of the affected people who spoke to our Correspondent and in near tears disclosed how their homes were flooded and had to spend the night elsewhere. One of the victim is the New Telegraph correspondent, Mr. Clement Ekong, who lost documents, while all the rooms in his house were half filled with water.
The correspondent who resides in the Jambutu area of the state capital and children had to relocate to our Church where we slept and not without fighting mosquitoes that continued to torment us, even as I had to content with doing away with the flooded rooms.
“Everything in my house including all my documents were soaked and still wondering how I will cope up as dark cloud was still hovering on Friday. However, many people had takes to tell as vehicles found it difficult to fly some roads in the state capital. Meanwhile, the Caretaker Chairman of Yola North Local Government Area , Alhaji Adamu Ibrahim Wakili, told journalists that over 200 houses were submerged and estimated the damages at about N3 billion.
Adamu said the council cannot cope with the disaster alone and solicited for assistance from both the State and Federal Governments. Efforts were on to contact the State Emergency Management Agency and the Executive Secretary were futile even though an official confirmed the damages saying efforts were on to alleviate the suffering of the victims. The areas worst affected include Jambutu Ward, Bachure as well as Karewa extension.
Trending
