Bauchi to tackle airborne diseases with monthly sanitation

n line with his campaign promises to reduce airborne diseases through promotion of hygiene and sanitation practice, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed monthly sanitation exercise be observed across the 20 local governments of the state.

Mohammed said the aim of the monthly exercise was to ensure a clean environment in communities which is in sync with global best practice so as to maximize airborne diseases and other related infection associated with unclean environment.

Speaking shortly after he launched the monthly special sanitation exercise in Bauchi recently, the governor lamented that the immediate past administration in the state deliberately neglected environmental sanitation in the state, adding that this resulted into various illness among residents of the state.

He said his administration would embark on aggressive mass sensitization across the state for the people to see the need to live up to their corporate social responsibilities and participate actively in the monthly sanitation exercise.

While commending the support of corporate organization in the state towards the exercise, the Governor stressed that his administration would soon come up with a framework that would ensure the sustenance of monthly sanitation exercise in the state

On his part, The Speaker of the 8th Assembly House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara blamed the immediate past governor of the state, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for the challenges of rampant refuses dump within and outside Bauchi metropolis saying the sector was really abandoned and neglected.

He described the Abubakar administration as a total mess for shying away from its responsibilities and turned its back on the plight of the people especially in the area of social development

In his remarks, the Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman said the lawmakers are in full support of the Governor’s initiative in the area of health and hygiene.

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu pledged the support of traditional institutions for good health and hygiene environment.

Also speaking, Yelwa community leader, Mr. Yakubu Hassan said “It is now that the people are feeling the impact of government; you can see by yourself how people come out to support the government in the area of sanitation since the history of Bauchi state”.

It has become an issue of concern to all of us in the way .people dumped refuse in water ways and drainages. When there is downpour, motorist find it very hard to ply the road because of the flooding but with this special exercise, we believe sanity would return to our communities”.

