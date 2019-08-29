News
Bayelsa: Group tasks women to actively engage in politics
A head of Bayelsa State governorship election, billed for November 16, women in the state have been advised to be part of the decision-making process of who becomes the governor so that they would also share in the joy and blame of the leadership.
The advice was given yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, by the Centre for Environmental Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) during the launch of women in politics and good governance organised by the centre.
Addressing the women at the event, CEHRD representatives, David Vareba and Marsha Nwanne, urged the women to be actively involved in politics and in decision-making in the state politics.
CEHRD said: “Bayelsa women, it is time for you to come out and participate actively in politics, governance and issues that concerned women. In fact, governance concerns all women and if governance should have impact on women, then they should be part of that process. You should build your capacity and become part of governance.”
The duo, however, noted that the programme was aimed at bringing women in the grassroots together, in order to help them to participate in politics, coordinate, cooperate and link up with other women stakeholders, who are already members of political parties and already participating in governance.
The CEHRD representatives said that although one of the things that usually scare women away from politics was violence, stating that women are peace makers and that violence should not be enough reason to drive women away from politics.
News
FG: Bandits killed 1,460 Nigerians in 7 months
The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that no fewer than 1,460 Nigerians lost their lives in 330 attacks launched by bandits in the North-West region of the country in the first seven months of this year.
Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Amina Shamaki, made this known at the opening of a meeting of Federal and States Security Administrators (FSSA) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.
Shamaki noted that the North-West geo-political zone, which was one of the most peaceful regions of the country, had, in the last few years, witnessed attacks by bandits and cattle rustlers.
She said the security situation in the zone remained a source of concern to the security agencies and the general populace.
“From January to July, 2019, about 330 attacks were recorded, resulting to the death of about 1,460 civilians. However, between June and July, 2019, the number of incidents declined, especially in Zamfara State, that had been the epicentre of armed banditry,” she said.
Shamaki also attributed the decline to the combination of kinetic and non- kinetic measures put in place by the government.
“The dialogue initiated by the current Zamfara State governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, in particular and the other governors in the zone is worthy of commendation and should be adopted by states with similar security challenges.
“Application of the carrot and stick approach is an effective strategy that enables criminals wiling to embrace peace to do so while repentant ones are identified and isolated for appropriate actions by the security agencies,” she said.
According to her, while bandits’ attacks have reduced in Zamfara, the incidents have risen in the contiguous states.
Shamaki, therefore, stressed the need for vigilance and close monitoring of the repentant bandits by the security agencies to prevent them from going back to the trenches.
She attributed the security concern across Nigeria on the porosity of the country’s borders which has aided the smuggling of Small Arms and Light Weapons from war-torn zones, including Libya and Central Africa Republic.
The situation, according to her, also created a fertile ground for terrorism, cross- border crimes, human trafficking, irregular migration and smuggling of migrants, among others.
“As you are all aware, Nigeria shares borders with Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Chad and Cameroon. With a total landmass estimated at 923,768 kilometres and 4,097 kilometres of shared borders with her neighbours, it make Nigeria the 30th largest country in the world.
“The porosity of our borders aided smuggling of Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALWs) from war-torn zones, including Libya and Central African Republic, terrorism, cross-border crimes, human trafficking, irregular migration and smuggling of migrants, among others. The Federal Government is doing a lot to improve border security with a view to addressing some of these challenges,” she said.
Shamaki appealed to states that share borders with theses neighbouring countries to support government’s efforts by enlightening their subjects on the implication of harbouring irregular migrants and other aliens in their midst.
She also underlined the importance of food security to the survival of Nigeria, but lamented that since oil boom era, the country has ostensibly neglected the agricultural sector and focused more attention on food importation due to the accrual of petro-dollars to national coffers.
“Although various administrations at different times introduced agricultural reforms aimed at improving food production and attaining food security, such reforms were more often than not abandoned by succeeding regimes in what is considered as policy somersault.
“According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), between January 2012 and May 2015, the sum of $2.41 billion was expended on rice importation. This indicated huge foreign exchange expenditure incurred at the detriment of the nation’s economy.
“The present administration has recently barred the provision of foreign exchange by the apex bank for the importation of food stuffs, especially rice. This initiative is laudable and should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians.
“Let me, at this juncture, commend the Kebbi State Government for its leading role in ensuring that the country attains food sufficiency, particularly rice production through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme. The Lake Rice project was a trailblazer, which has revolutionized rice production in the country.
“We are all aware of the level of rice production today. As a result of this development and other plausible factors, it would be important for states to accord serious priority attention to food production in areas where they have comparative advantage,” the permanent secretary said.
In his remarks, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, expressed appreciation to the security agencies and the judiciary for contributing to the peace and tranquility of the state.
“It doesn’t matter if one state is peaceful while others are not, we should collapse the Silos that divide us, embrace and understand each other in order to help ourselves in the provision of security in this country,” he said.
News
Govs kick over composition of NDDC Board
Governors of the nine oil-producing Niger Delta states have resolved to mobilise against the newly announced board and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Tuesday, approved a 16-man new board of the NDDC, with Dr. Pius Odubu from Edo State as the chairman.
A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, also named a former finance commissioner in Delta State, Bernard Okumagba as the managing director of the intervention agency.
Otobong Ndem from Akwa Ibom was appointed as the Executive Director, Projects while Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa State was named as Executive Director, Finance.
But a source close to one of the South-South governors told our correspondent that the governors are unhappy, hinging their stance on non-consultation.
The source said that Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, who had dictated the selection and appointment of previous top shots of the NDDC, is reportedly angry that he was not consulted.
The governors at the meeting, which held at the Bayelsa Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, resolved to meet with President Buhari to register their protest as soon as he returns from his Japan trip.
The governors who met yesterday in Abuja, however, called for calm by indigenes of the region who have been demonstrating since the new board was put in place.
Bayelsa State governor, Henry Seriake Dickson who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said critical issues concerning oil producing states would be tabled before President Buhari at the proposed meeting.
“We intend as a body to meet with president in no distance future. It is necessary we do that so we can maintain the existing peace in our region. However, we call for calm, because we are aware people have been protesting since the new board was announced,” Dickson stated.
Four governors and two deputy attended the meeting. The governors are that of Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Ondo, while the deputy governors of Imo and Abia represented their governors.
A source told New Telegraph that the governors at the meeting expressed concerns over the composition of the NDDC board.
“There is more to what is being done as far as the announcement is concerned. The governors have met and they resolved to pursue their agitation to the president himself.
“Several issues were raised because the haste with which the announcement was made in the absence of the president is itself suspicious. For instance, North-Central was omitted and Lagos was included to represent South-West; that is a grave error because Ondo is already South-West. This is against the law; and until the law is amended, it is an aberration as it is now.
“The most important of all the deliberate omission of the Act as it relates to the position of the Board Chairman is that it is the turn of Delta State to produce the chairman, not Edo State. It must be corrected.
“Also, we cannot say the Transport Minister is now inconsequential in the scheme of things. He had risked himself and some stakeholders feel it was a slight on him to be shut out of the process. It is unfair for him to be that treated.
“The law establishing the commission is very unambiguous and once there is an infraction, it leaves much to be desired. But if those behind this anomaly decide to push the list to the Senate, we shall meet there and sort it out,” the source said.
Aside Okumagba, Obudu and the two executive directors others nominated are Etue Jones, Delta State; Victor Ekhatar from Edo State; Joy Nunieh from Rivers State; Nwogu Nwogu from Abia State; Theodore Allison from Bayelsa State; Victor Antai from Akwa Ibom State; Maurice Effiwatt from Cross River State; Olugbenga Edema from Ondo State; Uchegbu Kyrian from Imo State; and Aisha Muhammed from Kano State representing North-West area on the board.
From Adamawa State, President Buhari appointed Ardo Zubairu to represent the North-East; while Badmus Mutalib was appointed from Lagos State to represent the South-West region on the NDDC board.
News
Inclusion: MTN rolls out financial services
MTN Nigeria has launched its super-agent network named ‘MoMo Agent’ to offer financial services.
The telco will be delivering its mobile money services through its subsidiary, Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS).
Announcing the launch at an event in Abuja yesterday, MTN said the extensive network of MoMo Agents will immediately begin providing safe and accessible money transfer services to under-banked and unbanked people across Nigeria.
With this, the company joins ongoing efforts to accelerate the Central Bank of Nigeria’s drive for financial inclusion.
Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, said: “I am excited by the possibilities. We are fortunate to be part of the telecoms industry which underpins the digital economy and is critical to inclusive development and the future economic growth of this great nation.
“The launch of the YDFS MoMo Agent is especially significant to us. It further demonstrates our commitment to remain focused on enhancing Nigerian’s access to financial services, and in so doing, connects them to what is most important to them.
“The MoMo agent network compliments existing banking services by extending access to simple money transfer services and other financial services nationwide.”
The MoMo Agent Network compliments existing banking services by extending access to simple money transfer services and other financial services nationwide.
YDFS Director, Usoro Usoro, noted that: “Our MoMo Agent network opens up a host of opportunities, creating employment and facilitating business in rural and urban areas. Leveraging MTN’s extensive distribution network and capabilities, we are putting financial services within easy reach.
“Going forward, anyone, anywhere in Nigeria can send and receive money through a MoMo Agent in their neighbourhood. We intend to expand the range of financial services offered once the Central Bank grants approval for a Payment Banking license.”
Usoro sheds lights on measures put in place to avert perpetuation of financial fraud, malpractices in Momo agent.
He clarified that every fund transfer attracts transfer charge of 100 regardless of amount.
He said YDFS planned to rollout about 500,000 agents spread across all states and the Federal Capital Territory.
News
VAT: FG realised N39.3bn from banking services in 2 years
- Sector’s contribution on steady decline
The Federal Government earned N39.3 billion as Value Added Tax (VAT) from banking services in the last two years, New Telegraph has learnt.
Sectoral Distribution of VAT data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that this amount was generated between 2017 and 2018.
Breakdown of the figure showed that the government was able to make N20.8 billion as VAT from the sector in 2017, while it got N18.5 billion in 2018.
In the same vein, quarterly data of VAT collection revealed that a total of N8.3 billion was realised from services of banks and other financial institutions in the first two quarters of this year.
In accordance with Value Added Tax Act (Cap V1 LFN 2004), all banks and financial institutions, except those exempted, are required to charge VAT on services rendered by them to their customers and account for same to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
However, analysis of the NBS statistics showed that the sector’s contribution to VAT has been on steady decline in the last two years. For instance, while VAT realised from the sector in 2016 stood at N25 billion, it declined by 17 per cent to N20.8 billion in 2017. The amount generated from the sector in 2018 also represented 11 per cent decline from previous year’s record.
From the quarterly figures released this year so far, there are indications that the government may be earning far less from the sector this year. While the government had realised N10 billion VAT from the sector in the first six months of last year, it received N8.3 billion in the same period this year. This represented 17 per cent decline year-on-year.
The persistent decline of VAT generated from the sector, analysts say, may not be unconnected with decrease in banking activities by Nigerians and increase in number of inactive bank accounts.
According to data from Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS) number of inactive bank accounts in the country rose to 49.4 million in June this year.
Apparently to cover for the revenue shortfall, Executive Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, recently announced that banks would start charging VAT on local and foreign online transactions from January 2020. This means that Nigerians will, from next year, pay extra to shop online.
Specifically, the tax is targeted at buyers who use cards as opposed to cash for transaction payments.
The FIRS boss disclosed that deduction of the tax will be automated right at the point of payment, in conjunction with banks. “With the existing laws in Nigeria, we will appoint the banks as agents. First of all, all those who make payments for purchases online using bank cards and instruct their bankers to pay, we will tell the banks that, going forward, everyone who gives instructions for service for purchase online, they should deduct five per cent VAT,” he said.
Fowler, however, noted that the plan would require legislative backing. “We have started engaging stakeholders and we are addressing all concerns around it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the plan has sparked anger and condemnations among Nigerians who felt the government would be discouraging people from patronising e-commerce platforms through the policy.
Many believed most of the items sold on e-commerce, for instance, are tax inclusive and extra five per cent for card purchase online will amount to extortion.
News
Court clears ex-Jonathan’s aide, Dudafa, of N1.6bn fraud
- EFCC: We’ll appeal judgement
Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted a former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Gooluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, of alleged N1.6 billion fraud.
Delivering judgement in the more than three-year-old case, Justice Idris (now elevated to the Appeal Court) held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to prove any of the 22 counts against Dudafa and his co-accused, Iwejuo Joseph Nna, beyond reasonable doubt.
The judge said EFCC’s case was “based on suspicions” and that suspicions “cannot take the place of legal evidence.”
He further noted that the prosecution failed to have the case conclusively investigated before opting to bring the charge against the defendants.
He added that the failure of the EFCC to call vital witnesses, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), among others, who could have linked the defendants to the offences, was not only fatal to its case, but also amounts to withholding of evidence.
Justice Idris noted that although the general rule is that the prosecution is not under a burden to call a particular witness or any number of witnesses, the prosecution, however, has the duty to call a material witness.
“Having reviewed the evidence before me, I am constrained to resolve the singular issue for determination in favour of the defendants herein. Reasonable doubts exist in the prosecution’s case and I do resolve these doubts in favour of the defendants.
“Let me state for the avoidance of doubt that we are all committed to the fight against corruption. However, the judiciary can only perform its role in the fight in accordance with laid down laws, rules and regulations. Investigations must not only be carried out, but they must be properly undertaken. The investigations must be comprehensive, thorough, in-depth, decisive, definite, determinate and, above all, conclusive.
“In this case, the investigation was clearly inconclusive. A lot of gaps were left unfilled. This is unacceptable. The prosecution tried its best, but it could not fill up the gaps created as a result of an unresolved investigation.
“As regards this case, the failure of the prosecution to call, amongst others, Somprie Omiebi, M. S. Dasuki, the then National Security Adviser, S. A. Salisu, the then Director, Finance and Administration at the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria or his representative, was clearly not a failure to call a witness, but the failure to call material and essential witnesses whose evidence would surely have helped to resolve the issues as to the true ownership and transactions in the various company accounts, and the true source of the alleged sums involved in the transactions contained in this charge.
“In totality, I cannot find my way clear in finding these defendants guilty of the offences alleged, having reviewed all that has been provided by the prosecution and the defence in aid of their respective cases, in terms of oral and documentary,” Justice Idris held.
He consequently discharged and acquitted Dudafa and his co-accused of all the counts.
The two were first arraigned before the court over the alleged offence on 15th June, 2016, by the anti-graft agency.
They were, however, re-arraigned on 16th November, 2018 on an amended 22-count charge of alleged N1.6 billion fraud. They, however, denied the offence.
In the course of trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibit, while Dudafa and Iwejuo only testified for themselves.
In the charge, the anti-graft agency alleged that the two defendants, between June 2013 and June 2015, used different companies to fraudulently launder the money.
Some of the companies the anti-graft agency claimed were used to launder the money include: Seagate Property Development & Investment Ltd.; Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd. and Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd.
Others are: Rotate Interlink Services Ltd.; Ibejige Services Ltd.; DeJakes Fast Food & Restaurant Nigeria Ltd. and Ebiwise Resources.
The alleged offences were said to be contrary to and punishable under Sections 17(a), 18(c), and 27 (3) (c) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act 2004.
However, the EFCC has vowed to appeal the judgement.
In a press statement by EFCC’s Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren, the commission said it will immediately lodge an appeal against the judgement.
“The commission is studying the details of the judgement and will approach the Appeal Court immediately”, he said.
News
Police to recruit 40,000 constables for community policing – IGP
The Federal Government is set to recruit 40,000 Community Police Constables across the federation as part of the measures to strengthen community policing in the country.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, made the revelation yesterday in Enugu during the national flag off of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).
The IGP said the duty of the officers, who will be given specialized training, will be very important because they would serve as a bridge between people in communities and other police formations in terms of providing information about possible threats.
He said: “Each of the 774 council areas in the country will have a minimum of 50 constables to strengthen security at the local levels.
“It will also involve engaging community-based organisations, groups and institutions to see that it works for the betterment of all.
”The officers will function to complement the efforts of the police in protecting lives. We are drawing the officers from the different communities because they will better understand the various threats in their communities.”
Adamu said that the campaign against cultism and other crimes was, among other things, intended to ensure the adoption and implementation of community policing for adequate protection of lives and property of citizens.
The IGP said the campaign would not have come at a better time than now when cultism and other vices have permeated every aspect of the society.
The IGP, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of Zone 9, Tijani Baba, said that the campaign was also in line with the Federal Government’s resolve to reduce the increasing rate of crime in the society.
According to him, everybody must be involved in the fight against cultism and other vices in order to make sure that the society was safe for all to thrive.
He called on all relevant stakeholders to partner with the police in preaching the need for all and sundry to work towards a crime-free society.
The I-G said: “I want all Nigerians to key into this programme for the overall reduction of crime in all our communities in the country.
“We want to engage and work together with local citizens to easily identify security threats and proffer local solutions to them.”
Earlier, Maj-Gen. Abubakar Maikobi, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, who spoke on behalf of service chiefs in the state, assured the I-G of the continuous support of the security agencies.
Maikobi, represented by the 82 Division Garrison Commander, Brig-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, said that the existing synergy among the security agencies in Enugu State and other parts of the country had continued to yield positive results.
“The I-G should be assured that he will get our unwavering support towards this campaign to ensure that it succeeds,” he said.
Also speaking at the event, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said that the state would continue to partner the police and other security agencies to ensure that all criminal activities were tackled.
Ugwuanyi, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Chidi Ezema, thanked the Enugu State Police Command for its efforts so far in dealing with crime in the state.
Highlights of the event were the inauguration of the POCACOV ambassadors, comprising celebrities from the state, and POCACOV NYSC Community Development Service group.
News
N150bn worth of rice smuggled into Nigeria in 2019
- RIPAN: Goods came in from Thailand, India through Seme border
About one million metric tons of imported parboiled rice, worth over $400 million (N150 billion), have been smuggled into Nigeria through Benin Republic border between January till date.
This was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), after an intensive border and port survey.
National Chairman of RIPAN, Alhaji Mohammed Maifata, said bulk of the rice was smuggled in from Thailand and India.
The RIPAN boss also said about half a million metric tonnes of the commodity had already been booked in Thailand for onward journey to Nigeria preparatory to end of year festivities.
This, according to the chairman, will, no doubt, have a ripple effect on rice processors in the country with the attendant colossal loss of over $400 million if the illegal importation is not checked.
Commending the closure of the Nigeria-Benin Republic border, he said it would go a long way in curbing the menace of rice smuggling so that local producers would have a breather, adding that the association supported the current border closure by the government.
RIPAN lamented to the Federal Government that despite concrete and visible interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) via the Anchors Borrowers Programme (ABP) on the rice sub-sector, over 70 per cent of rice in Nigeria markets remain foreign or imported.
RIPAN and other stakeholders had, in a three-week survey on the rice market across the six geopolitical zones in the country, observed that foreign rice such as Mama Gold, Royal Stallion, Rice Master, Caprice, Falcon Rice and Basmati were sold alongside Nigerian rice.
He said his association joined other stakeholders in the rice production sub-sector, in commending the CBN for the timely intervention and banning of rice since 2015, a development that has seen growth in local production and serious savings of foreign exchange.
He commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its current and rigorous fight against smuggling of the commodity and enjoined the various security agencies mandated by the current directive to raise the bar in the fight to check the various porous borders.
“Initially, we don’t want to comment on the issue because it involves two issues –security and trade. After consultations, we agreed to comment on an aspect that touches trading. RPAN is totally in support of Federal Government’s action.
“In the last two years, we have been clamouring for this action. From January till date, over one million metric tons of rice was brought to Nigeria through Benin from Thailand and India. In monetary terms, the smuggled rice is worth $400 million, which is about N150 billion.
“Already, as we speak, half of that amount had been placed for Christmas time to be brought in November. We have our surveillance team that monitors what comes in through the border. Everything that comes through Benin border comes to Nigeria because no other country consumes parboiled rice. Benin consumes white rice, they don’t consume parboiled rice,” RIPAN chairman said.
Abubakar said rice farmers had taken advantage of government action, and scaled up rice production across its value chain.
He assured Nigerians that rice farmers won’t use the opportunity of border closure for price exploitation, adding that the group had held a meeting where it was strictly agreed that a bag of rice should not go outside the price band of between N13,330 and14,000 ex-factory price and maximum retail price of N15,000.
“As an association, we met on Wednesday and tasked ourselves to produce massively to fill the void. We agreed we won’t take advantage of the opportunity to hike our price. We sell rice from N13,300 minimum to N14,000 maximum price as our ex-factory price.
“With transportation and every other logistics factored in, a bag of rice shouldn’t be above N15,000 retail price. This is a commitment we made and we will keep to it,” he noted.
President Muhammadu Buhari, within the week, said the partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic was due to massive smuggling activities, especially rice into Nigeria.
News
Pesticides raise poor mental health risk
Researchers in the United States (US) have found that a group of teenagers exposed to common agricultural pesticides before birth have distinctive reductions in certain types of brain activity.
According to a new study published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS),’ researchers were able to see the changes in brain activity through brain imaging of the adolescents.
Compared to their peers, teenagers estimated to have higher levels of prenatal exposure to organophosphates showed altered brain activity while performing tasks that required executive control, the study found.
Organophosphates (OP) are chemical substances that are the main components of herbicides, pesticides, and insecticides.
Lead author of the study, Sharon Sagiv, who is associate adjunct professor of epidemiology at University of Carlifonia (UC) Berkeley said: “These results are compelling because they support what we have seen with our neuropsychological testing, which is that organophosphates impact the brain.”
The researchers, who also used data from the California Pesticide Use Reporting programme, found that teens with higher prenatal organophosphate exposure had less blood flow to the frontal cortex when engaged in tasks that tested cognitive flexibility and visual working memory.
Similarly, the research team said the teenagers had more blood flow to the parietal and temporal lobes during tests of linguistic working memory.
The California Pesticide Use Reporting programme documents when and where agricultural pesticides are sprayed, to estimate their residential proximity to organophosphate application during pregnancy.
Previous studies had found that pesticide exposure has been linked to many conditions, especially after long-term exposure. These chemicals can cause short-term adverse effects and in some cases, chronic adverse health effects that can emerge months or even years after exposure, the ‘ScienceDaily’ reported.
In pregnant women, pesticide exposure was associated with birth defects, learning problems of the child later in life, miscarriage or abortion, premature birth and low-birth weight. However, little information is available on how pesticides affect the infant’s brain in the long run.
News
Nigeria offers attractive investment opportunities –Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria has very attractive investment opportunities with some of the highest Returns-on-Investment.
Buhari stated this at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan yesterday.
The President, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said he looked forward to prospective investors making inroads “in the following priority sectors in Nigeria, namely, power and renewable energy, petrochemical and gas, maritime (shipping and ports), automobiles, mining, agribusiness, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, ICT and railway.”
Buhari, who presented Nigeria’s Statement at Plenary Session Three on “Public-Private Business Dialogue” at the seventh TICAD7, assured potential investors of good returns as a result of ongoing reform measures taken by his administration.
He said: “I have also established a Presidential Committee on Enabling Business Environment, which is made up of key ministries and prominent businessmen to promote the Ease of Doing Business and make Nigeria more attractive and competitive for investment.
“Nigeria is committed to removing all impediments to private sector participation in these sectors by creating policies that will ensure consistency, predictability and a level playing field for all.”
He identified power, transportation, infrastructure, maritime/shipping, agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, petro-chemicals, food processing and textiles among others, as “key drivers to the diversification” of the Nigerian economy as well as “priority areas that will drive our Economic Agenda.”
The President, therefore, maintained that he looked forward to “welcoming prospective investors to Nigeria.”
While reviewing Nigeria-Japan relations, President Buhari commended existing bonds of friendship and economic cooperation between both countries.
He described Japan as “a strategic partner for our socio-economic development.”
The president disclosed Nigeria’s intention to “further encourage relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders” in both nations.
The Nigerian leader expressed particular delight with the level of “discussions on the establishment of the Japan-Nigeria Business Facilitation Council, an initiative of the Japanese government, which would be launched on our return to Nigeria.
“I look forward to positive reports of increased trade and investment between Nigeria and Japan from these initiatives.”
He described the TICAD Forum as important to Nigeria in many respects, saying that it “coincides with the period when the country is faced with a number of challenges that affect our economy.”
According to him, his administration has put in place measures seeking to diversify the economy by developing agriculture, emphasising on manufacturing and addressing the energy and infrastructure deficit.
He expressed confidence that “with these, we shall be placing Nigeria on the path of rapid growth and sustainable development.”
The Nigerian leader also noted that “TICAD is also coming at a time when our government is implementing home-grown and private sector-driven economic measures that are predicated on good governance, infrastructure and human capital development as well as, business climate reform.”
The above domestic measures, he explained, informed his invitation to “the private sector to come and invest in Nigeria.”
The president said: “Nigeria and indeed Africa, expect much from this Forum in terms of investment, considering the role of Foreign Direct Investment in all economies – developed and developing.”
President Buhari also expressed Nigeria’s gratitude to the Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, “for his unwavering commitment to strengthen trade and investment between Japan and Africa through various initiatives, partnership and support of the Japanese Government.”
News
EFCC prosecuting me for not testifying against Kalu –Udeogu
Aformer Director of Finance in Abia State Government House, Mr. Jones Udeogu, yesterday, disclosed that he is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud because he turned down the anti-graft agency’s request to testify against a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.
He made the disclosure while continuing with his defence against the allegation.
Udeogu is currently standing trial alongside Kalu and a firm, Slok Nigeria Ltd. on a 39-count charge of alleged N7.2 billion fraud before Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos.
In his evidence, Udeogu said he ran into troubled water after he refused to stand as a prosecution witness to testify against Kalu.
He said: “I was asked to be a prosecution witness and I turned it down. That is why I am being prosecuted. It is because I don’t want to cooperate with EFCC to prosecute the first defendant.”
Responding to the allegation, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, while denying Udeogu’s claims, said the agency is at liberty to decide who it will use as a prosecution witness.
At yesterday’s proceedings, a Banking and Financial Consultant, Emmanuel Ahunanya, also testified to prove Udeogu’s innocence.
The witness told the court that he went into private practice in banking and finance after spending 18 years with the erstwhile ACB.
He was questioned extensively on general banking practice by Udeogu’s lawyer, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN).
The third defendant, Slok Nigeria Ltd., had to close its case following the judge’s refusal to grant an adjournment.
Slok’s lawyer, Mr. K. C. Nwofo (SAN) had pleaded with the judge to grant him a short adjournment to enable him bring in his witness.
However, in turning down the request, Justice Idris said he was constrained from doing so because the hearing of the case was time bound.
Afterwards, the judge gave the prosecution and the defence lawyers 21 days each to file their written addresses.
The matter was subsequently adjourned to 22nd October, 2019, for parties to adopt their written addresses.
It would be recalled that Dr. Kalu had, in his evidence before the court, denied allegations that he stole N7.2 billion while at the helm between 1999 and 2007. He said that Abia State under him had no such fund.
The former governor, while responding to a question from his lawyer, Prof. Awa Kalu (SAN) over the allegation, disclosed that there was no way he could steal what was not in existence.
“Abia State doesn’t have such amount. Even the day I was leaving, we borrowed money to pay salaries. Abia State doesn’t have even a billion naira in any account at the time I was governor,” he said.
To back up his denial of the allegations, the former governor, who is currently the Chief Whip of the Senate, also spoke about the difficulties he encountered in running the state with allocations from Federal Government.
He said: “The monthly allocation of Abia State when I took over in June 1999 was N168 million. It was hovering between N168 million and N172 million monthly. The first month that I came in, there was even no money to buy diesel. I spent my own money to run the state for six months.
“In the year 2000, monthly allocation was between N170 million and N189 million. In 2001, it came to about N302 million to about N380 million. I can recollect in 2002, it was almost the same and in 2003 when the revenue allocation was changed, we were having about N400 million.
“The highest money I got as governor came from 2004 when we have about N1 billion and from that time up till May 2007 before I left, what we had was N1.6 billion.
“Throughout my stay in office, I never owed workers and pensioners. When I took over as governor and before I left, we moved it up to N500 million. It was from this that we were able to do a lot of things.”
Trending
-
News12 hours ago
Imo: Tension as suspected Okorocha thugs attack Govt Properties Recovery C’ttee
-
Sports6 hours ago
Team Nigeria in late gold rush to place 2nd
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
IRT smashes thieving gang run by family members
-
Politics19 hours ago
Kogi guber: Vote Sani Lulu, Kogi East leaders urge delegates
-
News9 hours ago
Niger Delta govs to meet Buhari over NDDC board
-
Politics12 hours ago
Yahaya Bello clinches APC guber ticket
-
News16 hours ago
Why I am being prosecuted by EFCC – Kalu’s co-accused
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
ABU students: We negotiated with kidnappers, paid ransom –Relation