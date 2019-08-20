News
Bayelsa guber: Why I’ll support aspirants from restoration caucus –Dickson
A head of Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries, Governor Seriake Dickson yesterday insisted that he would not support any candidate outside the Restoration Group of the party.
The governor also said that the leadership òf the Restoration Caucus would decide on an aspirant to support in the primaries before the September 3, 2019 election.
A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as having made the remarks while inaugurating the Restoration Governorship Primary Election Committee in Government House, Yenagoa.
The governor said supporting any aspirant of the PDP outside the Restoration Group was one heavy moral burden that he was not prepared to carry.
He also stressed that his upbringing and values, which place emphasis on the reward for the sacrifice of loyalty and steadfastness would not allow him to turn his back on those who stood by him throughout his years as leader of the party.
He also hinged his decision to support a Restoration Group aspirant on the imperative of continuity, effective service delivery, and commitment of Restoration caucus to the socio-economic growth of the state.
The governor dismissed those accusing him of refusal to support some aspirants, insisting that it was his right to decide who to support in the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries of the PDP in Bayelsa.
He urged members of the party to ignore rumours masterminded by some political interest that the newly elected party chairmen and councillors were not qualified to be delegates in the election.
He said there was no law in the PDP constitution that prevents elected local government officials from becoming delegates in the primaries.
He said: “There are people who fought to stop our chairmen and councillors from participating in the last election and they failed. The propaganda out there is that our elected chairmen and councillors are not going to participate as delegates in the election.
“Let me make it clear that no one by the rule of this party will prevent elected council officials from voting as delegates. No one will stop them from entering the venue to vote for a candidate of their choice.
“We have agreed to elect a candidate for our party from the Restoration team. I will fail in my responsibilities and values if I abandon those who have supported me, who have been through thick and thin with me.
“The way I was brought up, it is support for support and loyalty for loyalty. You have to be on board on this for the Restoration Team.
“My support will go to a loyal, committed member of the Restoration team. Not to do so will leave a very heavy moral burden in my heart, which I am not prepared to bear,” the governor said.
News
Don’t jettison zoning arrangement of presidency, Useni warns
From Musa Pam, Jos
Former FCT Minister and People Democratic party (PDP) governorship candidate of Plateau State during the 2019 General Elections, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd), has warned that Nigeria is not yet matured politically to jettison the zoning arrangement that has been producing leaderships at different levels of society and from diverse communities.
Useni disclose this in Jos on Wednesday while in audience with some PDP officials, elders, and stakeholders from Zawan District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
“Rotational leadership is best for us for now. It gives people the freedom and opportunity to be involved in establishing and running the government of their choice at different levels.
“Nigeria is not yet ripe to have leaders produced from only one area all the time and so denying others. Even in the days of military rule, leadership was always balanced to give fair representation to all parts of the country.
“If you allow only specific areas to produce leaderships, it will breed bitterness, hatred and crisis because many communities will feel left out of being involved to also run their own affairs,” he said.
Gen Useni appealed to the Zawan delegation to stay united, work hard and pray for the victory of the PDP in all the tribunals.
News
3 policemen killed as gunmen attack convoy of Nasarawa deputy gov
Cheke Emmanuel
Daredevil gunmen Tuesday night attacked the convoy of the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe killing three policemen and a civilian in his convoy.
Sources said, the attack occurred at a hill popularly called ‘many have gone’ along Lafia-Akwanga road.
It was learnt that the deputy governor was travelling from Lafia, the state capital, to Abuja when his convoy was attacked at about 8pm
Sources said the gunmen were robbing travellers along the road when the convoy ran into them prompting the police escort attached to the convoy to engage them in a gun duel, but they were overpowered by the superior power of the gunmen leading to the death of the policemen.
It gathered that deputy governor escaped unhurt, but was traumatized by the attack when he made quick return to Lafia with the bodies of the slain policemen.
Meanwhile, bodies of the policemen have been deposited at the mortuary of the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ismaila Usman could not be reached, but an officer, who preferred anonymity, said they were aware of the sad incident.
News
Drama, confusion as EFCC raids Ambode’s homes
We’re after ex-gov’s chief of staff – Magu
It was drama and confusion in Lagos yesterday over a raid on the homes of the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode, by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over an alleged N9.9 billion fraud.
While the governor confirmed that his Epe country home and Parkview Estate home in Ikoyi were searched by operatives of the anti-graft agency, EFCC’s Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Tony Orilade, said the action was in furtherance of the on-going investigation of Ambode’s administration.
But, the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, said his men were hunting for the former chief of staff to former governor, Olukunle Ojo.
Magu, who spoke with journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said his men were hunting for Ojo. “It was the chief of staff’s house we raided not the governor,” he said.
However, Ojo, who debunked report that his house in Epe was raided by operatives of the anti-graft agency, alleged that the building that was searched belongs to the former Personal Assistant to Ambode, Mr. Bunmi Ariyo.
New Telegraph gathered that scores of Epe residents trooped out to protest the invasion of Ambode’s home without a search warrant. The residents, comprising mainly young men, attempted to attack the EFCC operatives, who shot into the air and zoomed off.
The former governor, however, urged his supporters and the general public to remain calm and law abiding as there was no cause for alarm.
Ambode, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Habib Aruna, said that the two houses were searched without any incident, adding that the Commission, till date, has not opened any direct communication with him on any issue.
Wondering why the anti-graft agency was yet to communicate with him, the former governor said he was ready and willing to respond if or when the agency does so.
“This morning (yesterday), EFCC operatives visited the Epe country home and Parkview Ikoyi residence of Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos State, with warrants to conduct a search. These searches were carried out extensively and at the end of the exercise, the operatives left without any incident.
“The former governor reiterates that the EFCC has, till date, not had any direct communication with him on any subject matter whatsoever and, if or when it occurs, he is ready and willing to respond.
“The former governor wishes to assure his supporters and the generality of Lagosians to continue to remain calm and law-abiding as there is no cause for alarm,” Ambode’s media aide said.
Even as his supporters described the raid as witch-hunting, the former governor reiterated his belief in the rule of law and due process and remains grateful for the opportunity to have served Lagos State.
It would be recalled that Ambode, in an earlier response to allegations by EFCC that it had frozen certain accounts linked to him, insisted that no account of his contained N9.9 billion, let alone being frozen by the Commission as the said accounts were opened and operated by Lagos State government.
EFCC’s spokesman, Orilade, who confirmed that operatives of the Commission undertook the operation at the Epe residence of the former governor, said like other former governors, Ambode had lost the constitutional immunity of an incumbent, hence the probe.
He explained: “The EFCC has since early hours of today (yesterday), been inundated with calls that operatives of the Commission raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.
“We need to state for the records that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors, is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.
“The Commission hereby states with high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence. Whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.
“We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the Commission. As a tradition, the Commission does not carry out investigation on the pages of newspapers or through the media. Our operations are always covert until at a time when we file charges in court.
“Therefore, the attempt to cast the Commission in a bad light is unacceptable as the EFCC will never engage in illegal act. We remain committed to the war against corruption.”
Meanwhile, Ambode’s former Chief of Staff, Ojo, in a statement by his media aide, Cornelius Kayode, said: “Mr. Kunle Ojo did not have any personal house in Epe, how can the EFCC raid the house one doesn’t have? So, the report is misleading and baseless.
“The former COS doesn’t have a house in Epe as claimed in some media reports. The house belongs to Bunmi Ariyo, Ambode’s PA,” he said.
News
PwC: Nigeria’s remittance inflows surpass foreign aid
P
rofessional services network, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, has said that Nigeria’s remittance inflow was 6.8 times larger than the net official development assistance (foreign aid) of $3.4 billion received in 2018.
The firm, which stated this in its latest White Paper Series, entitled: “Strength from Abroad: The Economic Power of Nigeria’s diaspora,” also estimated that remittance inflows to the country amounted to $23 billion in 2018 and represented 5.8 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
It further stated that Nigeria accounts for over a third of migrant remittance flows to sub-Saharan Africa, adding: “The 2018 migrant remittances translate to 77.2 per cent of the Federal Government budget in 2018 and 10.1 times the FDI flows in the same period.”
The firm, which predicted that migrant remittances to Nigeria will rise to $25.5 billion this year and $29.8 billion by 2021, also forecast that the remittances to the country could grow to $34.8 billion in 2023.
Specifically, PwC stated that over a 15-year period, it “expects total remittance flows to Nigeria to grow by almost double in size from $18.37 billion in 2009 to $34.89 billion in 2023.”
However, the firm noted: “The growth in remittances is subject to global economic forces, which could spur or hinder growth of remittance flows.”
According to PwC, while the United Nations data shows that there were 1.24 million migrants from Nigeria in 2017, the figure is likely to be higher in 2018 and 2019, given the recent trend in migration from the country.
In fact, PwC cited a 2018 survey conducted by Pew Research Centre, which showed that “almost half of Nigerian adults have indicated their willingness to leave the country in the next five years.”
Commenting on the report, Partner & Chief Economist at PwC, Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, said: “The report is an analysis, which shows the critical importance of the diaspora to Nigeria’s economy. The recently-established Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), led by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, indicates that the Federal Government recognises the strategic importance of the Nigerian diaspora. The key next steps for the newly-established Commission is to formulate and execute a strategy to maximise the benefits of Nigeria’s diaspora.
“In addition, we’re very keen to see state governments start to engage the diaspora. The primary benefits of remittances to recipient households is the improvement in their general welfare, and studies show that 70 per cent of remittances are used for consumption purposes, while 30 per cent of remittance funds go to investment-related uses. So it is important that Nigeria has a diaspora strategy both at the national and state levels.”
He further pointed out that while official remittances have exceeded Nigeria’s oil revenues for four consecutive years, the actual amount of remittance flows into the country is arguably higher given that “many transactions are unrecorded or take place through informal channels.”
He recommended the creation of platforms that increase accessibility of crucial information for Nigerians in the diaspora as well as the creation of pooled investment vehicles.
News
Lagos Assembly confirms Alogba as Chief Judge
…as Fayemi names ex-ASUU chair EKSU VC
The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba as the Chief Judge of the state.
Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that the Chief Judge had proven to be capable of the office, hence, his appearance before the House was a mere formality for confirmation.
Alogba had been serving as the Acting Chief Judge of the state for some months.
Speaker Obasa subsequently asked Justice Alogba to explain why the executive always defeat the legislature whenever there was any court case between them.
Justice Alogba, however, replied that it should not be the norm for a particular party to always win in the court, but that it depends on the facts being presented and who was marshaling the case.
The House confirmed Alogba as the Chief Judge of the state through a voice vote supervised by the Speaker.
Alogba, who was born in 1960, attended Holy Trinity Primary School and spent four years in the school before proceeding to Ikorodu High School.
He later proceeded to Baptist Academy for HSC and then went to the University of Lagos, where he read law and graduated in 1981.
He started working at the Federal Ministry of Justice in 1982 before he left for private service and worked in law firms as before joining the service of the Lagos State Government as a judge.
Also, the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi yesterday approved the appointment of a former Zonal Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof Edward Olanipekun as the new Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.
Olanipekun, a Professor of Chemistry was a former Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the University.
The appointment, according to a statement on yesterday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, was with immediate effect.
Olanipekun, a native of Ado-Ekiti was the former Chairman, Ilorin Zone of ASUU.
Olanipekun replaced Prof. Olubunmi Ajayi, who had acted since December 2019.
Ajayi came into office following the sack of a Professor of Educational Evaluation, Sam Oye Bandele by Governor Kayode Fayemi.
Bandele was sacked following a recommendation of a visitation panel led by a former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole on a fact-finding mission to the institution.
News
EFCC: ‘Hoodlums’ frustrated operations
T
he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has claimed that some “hoodlums” frustrated operatives’ attempts to search the residences of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.
The Commission had earlier dismissed reports of a raid on Ambode’s Lagos residences.
A statement by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujarem, said: “The attempt by operatives of the EFCC to execute a search warrant on the residences of a former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, was on Tuesday August 20, 2019, resisted by hoodlums loyal to the former governor.
“The thugs attacked the operatives and vandalized their vehicle.
“The Commission had obtained valid warrant to conduct search on Ambode’s residences in Park View, Ikoyi and country home in Epe, as part of on-going investigation of alleged malfeasance.
“However, the Commission’s operatives were attacked and prevented from executing the search warrant in Epe by irate youths who injured three officers and damaged EFCC official vehicle.”
Uwujarem further alleged that “the attack was totally unprovoked as the Commission’s operatives were civic and did not molest anybody.
“The Commission therefore frowns at the attempt to manipulate the video of the search to create the wrong impression that officers of the agency molested residents at the Epe home of the governor.
“It is also not true that the search was an attempt to plant foreign currencies in the home of the former governor.”
News
OML 112: Court restrains RMAFC, AGF from deducting Rivers’ allocation
T
he Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) from deducting money from Rivers State’s statutory allocation in respect of the OML 112 Offshore.
The court, on Monday, in Abuja, also ordered RMAFC to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement regarding the OML112 offshore and stop the deductions of the sums of N502 million or any sum whatsoever forming the proprietary rights of Rivers State government.
Delivering judgement, Justice Taiwo Taiwo equally ordered the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Accountant General of the Federation and the RMAFC to pay interest at the various commercial rates not being less than 15 per cent per annum with monthly rests, on the illegally deducted and denied 13 per cent derivation due to the plaintiff from OML 112 offshore until satisfaction of the whole debt.
The suit was instituted by the Attorney General of Rivers State to challenge the deduction of N502 million accruing from OML 112 from the statutory allocation of the state by the defendants.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Accountant General of the Federation is the first defendant, AGF is the second defendant.
Justice Taiwo also directed the defendants to make a full refund of the 13 per cent derivation illegally denied the plaintiff from the crude oil and gas production within OML 112 offshore from September 2018 till the determination of the suit and thereafter.
He further restrained the defendants, their agents, assigns, representatives, privies or howsoever called from disregarding the finality of the Supreme Court’s judgement delivered on March 18, 2011 in suit no: SC/27/2010, between: Attorney General of Rivers State and Attorney General of Akwa Ibom State & Anor as it relates to the proprietary rights of the plaintiff in respect of OML 112 offshore.
Meanwhile, before the judgement, the court had resisted attempts by counsel to RMAFC, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), to arrest the judgement via an application for stay of proceedings.
Justice Taiwo, who dismissed the application for lacking in merit, held that it did not meet the condition precedent for it to be granted.
While describing the application as a veil attempt to arrest his judgement, Justice Taiwo said the rules of the court did not donate to him the power to arrest his own judgement.
“I have looked at the affidavit in support of his application and I did not see how this court can stay proceedings,” he said.
According to him, the applicant has failed to furnish the court with all relevant documents for due consideration of his application and he does so at his own peril as this application will be refused.
He maintained that the first defendant did not meet the basic principles in the granting of stay of proceedings, which he listed to include: whether there is a pending appeal properly entered at the Court of Appeal or where such an appeal raised issue of jurisdiction of the trial court.
According to the judge, the first defendant was fully aware of the matter in court, but chose to sleep on his right by not entering appearances or filling any process.
“The first defendant was dully served with the originating summons and hearing notices on July 5, but he did not enter appearance or file any processes in court, only the second defendant who is a nominal party, did.
“He was equally on July 10 served with the interim order of this court made on July 9 by this court along with hearing notice and the originating summons.
“The first defendant who chose to voluntary stay away from the proceedings is not covered by section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.
“The role of the court is to maintain a level playing field for parties to ventilate their grievances.
“Where counsel failed to utilise the opportunity, he cannot now turn around to blame the court.
“Once that opportunity is offered, the duty of the court ends,” he said.
Justice Taiwo, therefore, said he found “no merit in this application and same is hereby refused.”
After refusing the application, he proceeded to read his judgment in the suit, which was filed and argued by counsel to the plaintiff, Lucius Nwosu (SAN).
The judge, after analysing the issues canvassed in the originating summons and the counter affidavit filed by the AGF, resolved all the issues in favour of the plaintiff.
He noted that the non-filling of a counter affidavit by the first defendant to challenge the facts contained in the affidavit in support of the originating summons was fatal to his case.
Justice Taiwo held that the consequence of an unchallenged affidavit is that the facts are uncontroverted and well established.
News
Physically-challenged persons send SOS to el-Rufai
T
he Association of Persons With Disability (PWDs) Kaduna State chapter yesterday appealed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to use his influence to ensure the speedy passage of the disability bill before the state House of Assembly.
Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, Chairman of the PWDs, Rilwan Abdullahi, said the bill in question was initiated ten years ago by community of persons with disability, but that up till now nothing was done about it by the Ministry of Justice.
Abdullahi lamented that the bill initiated in August 2009, had not gone beyond the legal committee at the Ministry of Justice.
He reminded Governor el-Rufai to fulfil the promise he made to the association during his governorship campaign to facilitate the passage of the bill if re-elected.
According to Abdullahi, “We are appealing to Governor Nasir el-Rufai to fulfil the promise he made to us. We met with him during the governorship campaign, and he told us that we don’t have problem as long as taking the bill to the House of Assembly is concerned.
“We are of the hope that if the bill is taken to the House of Assembly, it will see the light of the day,” Abdullahi said.
The PWDs chairman also expressed gratitude to the governor for employing 21 of his members in the state rehabilitation board.
News
‘RevolutionNow’ protest: Court summons DSS, IGP over Sowore, others’ arrest
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has summoned the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appear before him over the arrest of the Convener of the ‘RevolutionNow’ group, Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerians in connection with the August 5, 2019 #RevolutionNow protest.
The judge, in a ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, said the DSS and the IGP must appear before him on September 4 to give reasons why he should not order them to immediately and unconditionally release Sowore and the protesters.
The lawyer had told the court that he filed the motion on behalf of himself and others who participated in the #RevolutionNow protest.
The Federal Government, DSS and the IGP were joined as co-respondents in the motion.
Ogungbeje, who said he also participated in the #RevolutionNow protest but was not arrested, urged the court to declare as unconstitutional and illegal, the police clampdown of the protesters and the arrest of Sowore by the DSS.
He urged the court to make an order for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested and detained.
“There has been a grave constitutional infraction committed by the respondents against the applicant and other persons who engaged in the peaceful protest for good governance in Nigeria.
“I was deprived of my constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful assembly and association and the right to freedom of expression.
“On the 3rd of August, 2019, the convener of the protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore’s residence was forcefully invaded and put under siege. He was arrested, whisked away and detained in the detention facility of the 2nd respondent (DSS).
“Mr Omoyele Sowore has not committed any offence known to law to warrant the infringement and likely infringement of his rights by the respondents.
“By engaging in the peaceful protest, the applicant and other persons have not committed any offence known to law to warrant the treatment meted out to them by the respondents and their agents”, the lawyer said.
He subsequently urged the court to order the immediate release of those arrested and detained.
However, rather than ordering the release of the detainees as requested by Ogunhbeje, Justice Oweibo said justice demands that he first hears from the Federal Government, DSS and the IGP.
He consequently ordered Ogungbeje to put them on notice and directed that the respondents must appear before him on September 4 to show cause why Sowore and others should not be immediately released.
News
Supreme Court to Atiku: You can’t inspect INEC server
PDP presidential candidate: No cause for alarm
Buhari, ex-VP adopt final address today
T
he Supreme Court has refused the request of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, seeking to inspect the server allegedly used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results in the said election.
Atiku and his party are jointly challenging the election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja.
The tribunal had earlier declined the same request when it was brought by the petitioners.
Not satisfied, the petitioners had approached the apex court to challenge the decision of the tribunal on the subject matter.
Delivering judgement on the application yesterday, the apex court held that Atiku’s request could not be granted because it was brought after parties have joined issues on the existence or otherwise of the server.
In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Chima Nweze, the apex court held that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal was in order in refusing to grant Atiku’s request at the time it was made so as not to prejudice other parties in the matter.
In addition, the apex court held that the appeal lacked merit because the appellants failed to prove how the decision of the tribunal was unfair to them.
Justice Nweze held that a party can only complain of the lack of fair hearing when discretion of court was wrongly or arbitrarily used by the court, adding that in this instant case, the tribunal used its discretion judicially and judiciously.
The judge held that: “The decision of the tribunal to prevent the inspection of the alleged server was apt. I see no reason to depart from the decision of the lower court. The appeal is lacking in merit and is hereby dismissed,” Justice Nweze held.
However, reacting after the judgement, Atiku said there was no cause for alarm in the decision of the apex court as it relates to his petition at the tribunal.
Atiku, who spoke through his lead counsel at Tuesday’s proceedings, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), said that this kind of decision was anticipated and that proactive action had been taken during the hearing of the petition.
Jegede said that the issue of server, which was aimed at establishing that the election was rigged during collation of results, was thoroughly addressed through witnesses and documents tendered and admitted during the presentation of the petition.
He expressed optimism that the tribunal would do justice at the end of the day.
Atiku had approached the Supreme Court praying for an order to set aside the decision of the tribunal, which refused to compel INEC to allow him access to the central server allegedly used in the conduct of the presidential poll.
Jegede, in his argument, told the five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mohammed Datijo, that access to INEC’s central server is germane to the joint petition of Atiku and PDP and urged the court to grant the request of the appellants by ordering the electoral body to allow access to its database.
However, President Buhari, represented by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), asked the court to turn down the request and dismiss the appeal on the grounds that the appeal has become academic.
Olanipekun drew the attention of the court to the fact that the life of the appeal will expire tomorrow and even if the request is granted it will serve no purpose to the two petitioners since they have long closed their case.
He further told the court that parties will, on Wednesday (today), adopt their final written addresses at the tribunal after which a judgement date will be fixed.
The position of Olanipekun was however adopted by counsel to INEC, Yunus Usman (SAN) and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Charles Edosamwam.
Recall that the tribunal, in a ruling on June 24, refused to grant the request of the petitioners on the grounds that doing so would amount to admitting the existence of the ‘controversial INEC central server.’
The tribunal, in its ruling delivered by its chairman, Justice Mohammed Garba, further held that granting the application would be prejudice to the respondents in the petition.
Meanwhile, the apex court struck out another appeal by Atiku and PDP following the withdrawal of same by the two appellants.
At the resumed hearing of the appeal, counsel to the appellants, Jegede, informed the court that the appeal, having not been argued within 21 days allowed by law, has become statute barred.
The appeal SC/738/2019 was seeking to upturn the decision of the tribunal, which held that the petitioners lost their right of objection to APC’s application seeking the dismissal of their petition or expunge some parts of the petition having not filed a reply within the time prescribed by the law.
The withdrawal was not opposed by the respondents – INEC, Buhari and APC.
Accordingly, presiding justice of the five-man panel, Justice Mohammed Datijo, struck out the appeal.
Meanwhile, parties in the petition will today adopt their final written addresses to state their respective positions in the petition challenging the declaration of Buhari as winner of the February 23 presidential election.
The tribunal had adjourned till August 21 for adoption of final written addresses after parties in the petition had argued and closed their cases for and against the petition.
The tribunal is expected to announce a date for its decision after parties must have adopted their final addresses.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Man killed for reporting hemp-smoking cultists to police
-
News17 hours ago
Taraba killing: How soldiers shot policemen, cut my handcuffs – Wadume alleges
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Fear grips Lagos community as four children disappear
-
News17 hours ago
S’East govs to Buhari: Delay Enugu Airport closure, ban herdsmen without cattle
-
News10 hours ago
Plateau raises the alarm on 14 Jos North communities
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Ortom dethrones three traditional rulers over involvement in Katsina-Ala unrest
-
News23 hours ago
Supreme Court strikes out Atiku, PDP’s appeal
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Court sentences applicant to 2 years in prison for threatening to kill housewife