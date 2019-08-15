Bayelsa: I’ll promote private sector-driven economy if elected– Okara

●We’ll join league of progressive states in 2020 – APC aspirant

The immediate past Secretary to Bayelsa State Government and one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kemela Okara, yesterday said that his exposure in private and public sectors would help in providing private sector-driven economy for the state.

Under such private sector-driven economy to be provided if he is elected the governor of the state, the citizen he stressed would have the opportunity to get something meaningful.

Okara promised to confront insecurity and cultism in the state through job creation and industrialisation.

This is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 election in the state, Prince Ebitimi Angbare, said that the state would join the league of progressive states in 2020.

Angbare, who spoke with the media yesterday after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, stated that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had impoverished the people.

But, Okara, who has served in different capacities as Commissioner and Secretary to the Government under Governor Seriake Dickson’s administration told journalists during the Correspondents’ Forum, organised by the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ that he would sustain the strides of the present government and even improved on them.

He said: “Governor Dickson in the past eight years has worked tirelessly to reposition the state, and what is important now is the right person who will consolidate his beautiful work. That is why I am coming with my experience in the private and public sectors to create a private sector-driven economy for Bayelsa State.

“As former Secretary to State Government, I was the engine room of the government’s policies and strategies, and I am now coming with that experience to take this state to its frontier of development, which is to create job for youths.

“Today, the greatest challenge facing the country for which Bayelsa is not immune is the high level of crime, insecurity, cultism and drug abuse, which we have to tackle with all sense of vision in order to protect the future of our youths.

“My first agenda for the people of Bayelsa State is to prepare the blueprint on major plans on industrialisation. The present administration has done a lot in marketing the state to the world. Governor Dickson has taken Bayelsa State to the world and also brought the world to Bayelsa.

“I believe I have the experience to take Bayelsa State to the next level and I promise that I will consolidate on the development of the present government.

“Bayelsa has several resources, which can be converted to secondary value chain of the economy including natural gas, among others.

